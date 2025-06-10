Below Deck's Captain Sandy, Hannah Ferrier Plan Public Reunion After Feud (2025)

After a very dramatic falling out, former Below Deck Mediterranean costars Captain Sandy and Hannah Ferrier haven’t just reconciled as friends — they are also planning their first public reunion.

During an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, Sandy, 60, and Hannah, 38, broke the news about their plans to reunite for City Cruises Live, a brand-new live event series hosted by City Cruises.

“It’s just a perfect alignment and when that happens, that’s when the doors open. I always say that if a door of opportunity opens, walk through it because you can always walk back out the door,” Sandy noted during the joint conversation with Us, with Hannah adding, “It felt really serendipitous and like it was meant to be. So I’m really excited.”

Sandy and Hannah understand that their reconciliation comes as a surprise for Below Deck fans. For those that need a refresher, Sandy and Hannah went through their ups and downs when the captain joined the Below Deck spinoff in 2017. Things took a turn in 2020 when Hannah was let go from her position on the boat after an argument.

“I’m in such a calmer and better place in my life now. My daughter has grounded me a lot and I’m just in a very different place than I was 10 years ago when I started Below Deck. So when Sandy reached out to me and said, ‘Would you be interested in doing this with me?’ I was like, ‘Absolutely,” Hannah recalled. “There’s so much turmoil in the world. So much is fueled by hatred. But just sitting down with Sandy for a few hours and just having a really good honest chat was so cathartic and healing.”

Hannah continued: “Because I don’t like hanging onto any negativity or bad emotions. So being able to really sit down and open up to each other was so good. Then this opportunity came up six to eight months later.”

The City Cruises Live series features Hannah at the first three events — June 8 in San Diego, June 29 in New York City and July 5 in Chicago. Sandy, meanwhile, will appear at City Cruises Live events in Washington, D.C. on October 19 and San Francisco on November 2. Fans will be able to submit questions for Sandy and Hannah, who will also speak with a moderator.

Fans will also get the chance to ask about where Sandy and Hannah stand now. “Sandy spoke about it on a morning show, but I don’t feel like it actually got picked up [by viewers],” Hannah explained. “I think 99 percent of Bravo fans don’t actually know that we message and we talk and we’ve had that chat and come to a place of peace.”

Sandy agreed, adding, “Hannah’s there for three dates, but I want her there for all of them. It’s going to be epic and It’s going to be fun. I think there’ll be tears, laughter and there’ll be a wonderful experience.”

The duo are excited to show off their new friendship, but what exactly led to it?

“The executive producer that we both worked with for many, many years and we are still both really close with has so much love for Sandy and so much love for me. She was the one who reached out [to me] and was like, ‘Sandy’s coming to Sydney,'” Hannah recalled. “She came to my house, met my husband and met my little girl.”

The lack of cameras worked in their favor. “It was sitting down in a situation where there was no pressure, there were no cameras and there was no agenda,” Hannah told Us. “It was just two women sitting down and being really open and really honest. I learned so much about Sandy’s side of things. She learned about my side of things.”

Hannah continued: “It was meant to be in some ways. We could have gone our whole lives and never had a discussion that we really needed to have. I also feel like it definitely had to be done.”

Sandy added that her “heart just lit up from the inside out” after reconnecting with her former chief stew. Hannah, for her part, pointed to a difference of opinions about their time on Below Deck as the cause for their initial falling out.

“I messaged Sandy the other day and I said, ‘I’m so excited for us to sit down as friends and work out how we got here in life because I know my backstory and I know — for example — what happened in my childhood,” Hannah explained. “A lot of it is why I hate authority, which is why I was probably a nightmare to have working for as a captain. But Sandy doesn’t know that.”

There was also Sandy’s perspective to think about, with Hannah adding, “Sandy would have her own thoughts and her own journey, especially at the start of Below Deck, it would have been really difficult coming in as a captain because as a captain you want a 100 percent professional crew. You want a passionate crew with people who want to be there. That’s not Below Deck.”

She continued: “There [were] so many situations that we were in that were really difficult for her. Then as somebody who really doesn’t deal with authority well because of what I went through as a child was difficult for me. So I’m so excited for this new dynamic for Sandy and I working together. We’re coming together as one. It’s a really beautiful message to show people that despite arguments, complications and dysfunctional relationships, you can actually come together and work through it as one and come out the other side.”

City Cruises offers a three-hour dining and sightseeing cruise against some of America’s most iconic skylines. Guests will enjoy dinner, drinks and a view while listening to Hannah and Sandy tell their story like never before. Tickets are on sale now.