Below the waterline of the Sint-Elisabethsvloed – Biesboschpad | Hiking Collection by komoot (2025)

In the night of 18 to 19 November 1421, the St. Elizabeth's flood affected the current Zuid-Holland and Noord-Brabant. Thousands of people did not survive the disaster and the flood changed the landscape drastically. The flooded area later developed into the unique nature reserve we know today as the Biesbosch. The Biesboschpad is a regional path of 169 kilometers long that roughly follows the edges of the area that was flooded at the time. This multi-day hiking route takes you in eleven stages along historical dikes, polders and through the heart of the Biesbosch National Park. It follows the official regional path that you recognize along the way by the yellow-red markings. The Biesbosch offers a unique landscape of willow forests, creeks and polders and is one of the few freshwater tidal areas in Europe. The nature reserve is therefore of great ecological value and rich in diverse flora and fauna. The Biesbosch is a water-rich area, so keep in mind that the route can be marshy in some places. Therefore, put on good hiking shoes. Also, don't forget to keep your eyes open along the way and bring binoculars. In this nature reserve you can spot a sea or fish eagle and come across beaver tracks! All stages start and end near bus stops or train stations. Those who walk the entire Biesboschpad at once will find accommodations to stay overnight near the stages. Just make sure to book these in advance, so you are sure to have a room. I wish you a lot of hiking pleasure through the special Biesbosch!

