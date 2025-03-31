Below the waterline of the Sint-Elisabethsvloed – Biesboschpad | Hiking Collection by komoot (2025)

- Routes
- Route planner
- Features
- Shop
- Sign up or log in
Routes
Below the waterline of the Sint-Elisabethsvloed – Biesboschpad
Routes
Below the waterline of the Sint-Elisabethsvloed – Biesboschpad
Ingrid de Jong de Heus
Ingrid de Jong de Heus
Below the waterline of the Sint-Elisabethsvloed – Biesboschpad
Hiking Collection by Marieke Duchatteau
11
days
2-5h
/ day
171km
200m
200m
In the night of 18 to 19 November 1421, the St. Elizabeth's flood affected the current Zuid-Holland and Noord-Brabant. Thousands of people did not survive the disaster and the flood changed the landscape drastically. The flooded area later developed into the unique nature reserve we know today as the Biesbosch. The Biesboschpad is a regional path of 169 kilometers long that roughly follows the edges of the area that was flooded at the time. This multi-day hiking route takes you in eleven stages along historical dikes, polders and through the heart of the Biesbosch National Park. It follows the official regional path that you recognize along the way by the yellow-red markings. The Biesbosch offers a unique landscape of willow forests, creeks and polders and is one of the few freshwater tidal areas in Europe. The nature reserve is therefore of great ecological value and rich in diverse flora and fauna. The Biesbosch is a water-rich area, so keep in mind that the route can be marshy in some places. Therefore, put on good hiking shoes. Also, don't forget to keep your eyes open along the way and bring binoculars. In this nature reserve you can spot a sea or fish eagle and come across beaver tracks! All stages start and end near bus stops or train stations. Those who walk the entire Biesboschpad at once will find accommodations to stay overnight near the stages. Just make sure to book these in advance, so you are sure to have a room. I wish you a lot of hiking pleasure through the special Biesbosch!
This multi-day hiking route takes you in eleven stages along historical dikes, polders and through the heart of the Biesbosch National Park. It follows the official regional path that you recognize along the way by the yellow-red markings. The Biesbosch offers a unique landscape of willow forests, creeks and polders and is one of the few freshwater tidal areas in Europe. The nature reserve is therefore of great ecological value and rich in diverse flora and fauna.
The Biesbosch is a water-rich area, so keep in mind that the route can be marshy in some places. Therefore, put on good hiking shoes. Also, don't forget to keep your eyes open along the way and bring binoculars. In this nature reserve you can spot a sea or fish eagle and come across beaver tracks!
All stages start and end near bus stops or train stations. Those who walk the entire Biesboschpad at once will find accommodations to stay overnight near the stages. Just make sure to book these in advance, so you are sure to have a room.
I wish you a lot of hiking pleasure through the special Biesbosch!
Showing Translation•
On The Map
Do it yourself
Ready to get going? Create and customize your own version of this adventure using the full route below as a template.
Last updated: March 19, 2025
Plan your own version of this adventure in the multi-day planner based on the stages suggested in this Collection.
Learn more
Activities
- Map data © OpenStreetMap contributorsStage 1: From Geertruidenberg to Hooge Zwaluwe – Biesboschpad
03:25
13.5km
4.0km/h
10m
20m
Intermediate
Intermediate hike. Good fitness required. Easily-accessible paths. Suitable for all skill levels.
Welcome to stage 1 of the Biesboschpad, a regional trail that shows you the special flora, fauna and history of the water-rich Biesbosch! Today's route takes you 13.5 kilometres from the historic city of Geertruidenberg to the picturesque village of Hooge Zwaluwe.
In Geertruidenberg, you can view the…
translated by•
by Marieke DuchatteauView
- Map data © OpenStreetMap contributorsStage 2: From Hooge Zwaluwe to Moerdijk – Biesboschpad
Intermediate
Intermediate hike. Good fitness required. Easily-accessible paths. Suitable for all skill levels.
Welcome to stage 2 of the Biesboschpad, a regional trail that shows you the special flora, fauna and history of the water-rich Biesbosch! Today's route takes you 16.5 kilometres from the picturesque village of Hooge Zwaluwe to Moerdijk, a village situated on the wide Hollands Diep.
From Hooge Zwaluwe…
translated by•
by Marieke Duchatteau
View
Sign Up To Discover Places Like This
Get recommendations on the best single tracks, peaks, & plenty of other exciting outdoor places.
- Map data © OpenStreetMap contributorsStage 3: From Moerdijk to Maasdam – Biesboschpad
05:25
21.6km
4.0km/h
20m
20m
Ferry
Expert
Expert hike. Very good fitness required. Easily-accessible paths. Suitable for all skill levels. The route includes a crossing by ferry.
Welcome to stage 3 of the Biesboschpad, a regional trail that shows you the special flora, fauna and history of the water-rich Biesbosch! Today's route takes you 21.6 kilometres from Moerdijk, a village situated on the wide Hollands Diep, to Maasdam, situated in a typical Dutch polder landscape.
From…
translated by•
by Marieke Duchatteau
View
- Map data © OpenStreetMap contributorsStage 4: From Maasdam to Dordrecht – Biesboschpad
04:16
16.9km
4.0km/h
20m
20m
Intermediate
Intermediate hike. Good fitness required. Easily-accessible paths. Suitable for all skill levels.
Welcome to stage 4 of the Biesboschpad, a regional trail that shows you the special flora, fauna and history of the water-rich Biesbosch! Today's route takes you 16.9 kilometres from Maasdam, situated in a typical Dutch polder landscape, to the picturesque city of Dordrecht, which is bursting with historical…
translated by•
by Marieke Duchatteau
View
- Map data © OpenStreetMap contributorsStage 5: From Dordrecht to Kop van 't land – Biesboschpad
03:06
12.2km
4.0km/h
20m
20m
Intermediate
Intermediate hike. Good fitness required. Easily-accessible paths. Suitable for all skill levels.
Welcome to stage 5 of the Biesboschpad, a regional trail that shows you the special flora, fauna and history of the water-rich Biesbosch! Today's route takes you 12.2 kilometers from the picturesque city of Dordrecht to Kop van 't Land, located in a quiet and serene landscape.
The first kilometers of…
translated by•
by Marieke Duchatteau
View
- Map data © OpenStreetMap contributorsStage 6: From Kop van 't Land to Werkendam - Biesboschpad
04:50
19.1km
4.0km/h
30m
20m
Ferry
Intermediate
Intermediate hike. Good fitness required. Easily-accessible paths. Suitable for all skill levels. The route includes a crossing by ferry.
Welcome to stage 6 of the Biesboschpad, a regional trail that shows you the special flora, fauna and history of the water-rich Biesbosch! Today's route takes you 19.1 kilometres from the serene Kop van 't Land to Werkendam, which is characterised by its rural charm and river landscapes.
The day starts…
translated by•
by Marieke Duchatteau
View
- Map data © OpenStreetMap contributorsStage 7: From Werkendam to Hank – Biesboschpad
04:49
19.1km
4.0km/h
20m
20m
Intermediate
Intermediate hike. Good fitness required. Easily-accessible paths. Suitable for all skill levels.
Welcome to stage 7 of the Biesboschpad, a regional trail that shows you the special flora, fauna and history of the water-rich Biesbosch! Today's route takes you in 19.1 kilometers from rural Werkendam to Hank, a charming village on the edge of National Park De Biesbosch.
Until you reach the national…
translated by•
by Marieke Duchatteau
View
- Map data © OpenStreetMap contributorsStage 8: From Hank to Drongelen – Biesboschpad
04:10
16.6km
4.0km/h
20m
20m
Intermediate
Intermediate hike. Good fitness required. Easily-accessible paths. Suitable for all skill levels.
Welcome to stage 8 of the Biesboschpad, a regional trail that shows you the special flora, fauna and history of the water-rich Biesbosch! Today's route takes you from the atmospheric Hank to the picturesque Drongelen in 17.8 kilometres. The route is slightly longer than the official regional trail (15…
translated by•
by Marieke Duchatteau
View
- Map data © OpenStreetMap contributorsStage 9: From Drongelen to Waalwijk – Biesboschpad
03:18
13.1km
4.0km/h
20m
10m
Ferry
Intermediate
Intermediate hike. Good fitness required. Easily-accessible paths. Suitable for all skill levels. The route includes a crossing by ferry.
Welcome to stage 9 of the Biesboschpad, a regional trail that shows you the special flora, fauna and history of the water-rich Biesbosch! Today's route takes you 13.1 kilometres from the picturesque Drongelen to Waalwijk, known worldwide for its leather and shoe industry.
Meandering through the polder…
translated by•
by Marieke Duchatteau
View
- Map data © OpenStreetMap contributorsStage 10: From Waalwijk to Waspik – Biesboschpad
02:39
10.6km
4.0km/h
10m
10m
Intermediate
Intermediate hike. Good fitness required. Easily-accessible paths. Suitable for all skill levels.
Welcome to stage 10 of the Biesboschpad, a regional trail that shows you the special flora, fauna and history of the water-rich Biesbosch! Today's route takes you in 10.6 kilometers from the shoe and leather town of Waalwijk to the agricultural Waspik.
Before you really set off, let yourself be surprised…
translated by•
by Marieke Duchatteau
View
- Map data © OpenStreetMap contributorsStage 11: From Waspik to Geertruidenberg – Biesboschpad
02:52
11.4km
4.0km/h
20m
10m
Intermediate
Intermediate hike. Good fitness required. Easily-accessible paths. Suitable for all skill levels.
Welcome to stage 11 of the Biesboschpad, a regional trail that shows you the special flora, fauna and history of the water-rich Biesbosch! Today's route takes you from the agricultural Waspik to the historic Geertruidenberg in 11.4 kilometers. Today you walk the last stage of the regional trail, so a…
translated by•
by Marieke Duchatteau
View
Like this Collection?
Questions and Comments
Sign up for a free komoot account to join the conversation.
Collection Stats
Activities
11
Distance
171km
Duration
42:59h
Elevation
200m
200m
You Might Also Like
Amsterdam to 's-Hertogenbosch – Pilgrims’ Path part 1
Hiking Collection by Pauline van der Waal
Hiking in the beautiful Benelux with deuter
Hiking Collection by deuter
The Flow Vélo – a route that transports you
Cycling Collection by Fred Urrutia
Lake Garda Panoramic Tours
Hiking Collection by OUTDOOR Magazin