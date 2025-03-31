Below the waterline of the Sint-Elisabethsvloed – Biesboschpad | Hiking Collection by komoot (2025)

Routes

Below the waterline of the Sint-Elisabethsvloed – Biesboschpad

Ingrid de Jong de Heus

Below the waterline of the Sint-Elisabethsvloed – Biesboschpad

Hiking Collection by Marieke Duchatteau

In the night of 18 to 19 November 1421, the St. Elizabeth's flood affected the current Zuid-Holland and Noord-Brabant. Thousands of people did not survive the disaster and the flood changed the landscape drastically. The flooded area later developed into the unique nature reserve we know today as the Biesbosch. The Biesboschpad is a regional path of 169 kilometers long that roughly follows the edges of the area that was flooded at the time.

This multi-day hiking route takes you in eleven stages along historical dikes, polders and through the heart of the Biesbosch National Park. It follows the official regional path that you recognize along the way by the yellow-red markings. The Biesbosch offers a unique landscape of willow forests, creeks and polders and is one of the few freshwater tidal areas in Europe. The nature reserve is therefore of great ecological value and rich in diverse flora and fauna.

The Biesbosch is a water-rich area, so keep in mind that the route can be marshy in some places. Therefore, put on good hiking shoes. Also, don't forget to keep your eyes open along the way and bring binoculars. In this nature reserve you can spot a sea or fish eagle and come across beaver tracks!

All stages start and end near bus stops or train stations. Those who walk the entire Biesboschpad at once will find accommodations to stay overnight near the stages. Just make sure to book these in advance, so you are sure to have a room.

I wish you a lot of hiking pleasure through the special Biesbosch!

On The Map

Do it yourself

Ready to get going? Create and customize your own version of this adventure using the full route below as a template.

Activities

    Stage 1: From Geertruidenberg to Hooge Zwaluwe – Biesboschpad

    03:25

    13.5km

    4.0km/h

    10m

    20m

    Intermediate

    Intermediate hike. Good fitness required. Easily-accessible paths. Suitable for all skill levels.

    Below the waterline of the Sint-Elisabethsvloed – Biesboschpad | Hiking Collection by komoot (6)

    Welcome to stage 1 of the Biesboschpad, a regional trail that shows you the special flora, fauna and history of the water-rich Biesbosch! Today's route takes you 13.5 kilometres from the historic city of Geertruidenberg to the picturesque village of Hooge Zwaluwe.

In Geertruidenberg, you can view the

    In Geertruidenberg, you can view the

    by Marieke Duchatteau

    Stage 2: From Hooge Zwaluwe to Moerdijk – Biesboschpad

    Intermediate

    Intermediate hike. Good fitness required. Easily-accessible paths. Suitable for all skill levels.

    Below the waterline of the Sint-Elisabethsvloed – Biesboschpad | Hiking Collection by komoot (9)

    Welcome to stage 2 of the Biesboschpad, a regional trail that shows you the special flora, fauna and history of the water-rich Biesbosch! Today's route takes you 16.5 kilometres from the picturesque village of Hooge Zwaluwe to Moerdijk, a village situated on the wide Hollands Diep.

From Hooge Zwaluwe

    From Hooge Zwaluwe

    by Marieke Duchatteau

    Stage 3: From Moerdijk to Maasdam – Biesboschpad

    05:25

    21.6km

    4.0km/h

    20m

    20m

    Expert

    Expert hike. Very good fitness required. Easily-accessible paths. Suitable for all skill levels. The route includes a crossing by ferry.

    Below the waterline of the Sint-Elisabethsvloed – Biesboschpad | Hiking Collection by komoot (12)

    Welcome to stage 3 of the Biesboschpad, a regional trail that shows you the special flora, fauna and history of the water-rich Biesbosch! Today's route takes you 21.6 kilometres from Moerdijk, a village situated on the wide Hollands Diep, to Maasdam, situated in a typical Dutch polder landscape.

From

    From

    by Marieke Duchatteau

    Stage 4: From Maasdam to Dordrecht – Biesboschpad

    04:16

    16.9km

    4.0km/h

    20m

    20m

    Intermediate

    Intermediate hike. Good fitness required. Easily-accessible paths. Suitable for all skill levels.

    Below the waterline of the Sint-Elisabethsvloed – Biesboschpad | Hiking Collection by komoot (15)

    Welcome to stage 4 of the Biesboschpad, a regional trail that shows you the special flora, fauna and history of the water-rich Biesbosch! Today's route takes you 16.9 kilometres from Maasdam, situated in a typical Dutch polder landscape, to the picturesque city of Dordrecht, which is bursting with historical

    by Marieke Duchatteau

    Stage 5: From Dordrecht to Kop van 't land – Biesboschpad

    03:06

    12.2km

    4.0km/h

    20m

    20m

    Intermediate

    Intermediate hike. Good fitness required. Easily-accessible paths. Suitable for all skill levels.

    Below the waterline of the Sint-Elisabethsvloed – Biesboschpad | Hiking Collection by komoot (18)

    Welcome to stage 5 of the Biesboschpad, a regional trail that shows you the special flora, fauna and history of the water-rich Biesbosch! Today's route takes you 12.2 kilometers from the picturesque city of Dordrecht to Kop van 't Land, located in a quiet and serene landscape.

The first kilometers of

    The first kilometers of

    by Marieke Duchatteau

    Stage 6: From Kop van 't Land to Werkendam - Biesboschpad

    Intermediate

    Intermediate hike. Good fitness required. Easily-accessible paths. Suitable for all skill levels. The route includes a crossing by ferry.

    Below the waterline of the Sint-Elisabethsvloed – Biesboschpad | Hiking Collection by komoot (21)

    Welcome to stage 6 of the Biesboschpad, a regional trail that shows you the special flora, fauna and history of the water-rich Biesbosch! Today's route takes you 19.1 kilometres from the serene Kop van 't Land to Werkendam, which is characterised by its rural charm and river landscapes.

The day starts

    The day starts

    by Marieke Duchatteau

    Stage 7: From Werkendam to Hank – Biesboschpad

    04:49

    19.1km

    4.0km/h

    20m

    20m

    Intermediate

    Intermediate hike. Good fitness required. Easily-accessible paths. Suitable for all skill levels.

    Below the waterline of the Sint-Elisabethsvloed – Biesboschpad | Hiking Collection by komoot (24)

    Welcome to stage 7 of the Biesboschpad, a regional trail that shows you the special flora, fauna and history of the water-rich Biesbosch! Today's route takes you in 19.1 kilometers from rural Werkendam to Hank, a charming village on the edge of National Park De Biesbosch.

Until you reach the national

    Until you reach the national

    by Marieke Duchatteau

    Stage 8: From Hank to Drongelen – Biesboschpad

    04:10

    16.6km

    4.0km/h

    20m

    20m

    Intermediate

    Intermediate hike. Good fitness required. Easily-accessible paths. Suitable for all skill levels.

    Below the waterline of the Sint-Elisabethsvloed – Biesboschpad | Hiking Collection by komoot (27)

    Welcome to stage 8 of the Biesboschpad, a regional trail that shows you the special flora, fauna and history of the water-rich Biesbosch! Today's route takes you from the atmospheric Hank to the picturesque Drongelen in 17.8 kilometres. The route is slightly longer than the official regional trail (15

    by Marieke Duchatteau

    Stage 9: From Drongelen to Waalwijk – Biesboschpad

    03:18

    13.1km

    4.0km/h

    20m

    10m

    Intermediate

    Intermediate hike. Good fitness required. Easily-accessible paths. Suitable for all skill levels. The route includes a crossing by ferry.

    Below the waterline of the Sint-Elisabethsvloed – Biesboschpad | Hiking Collection by komoot (30)

    Welcome to stage 9 of the Biesboschpad, a regional trail that shows you the special flora, fauna and history of the water-rich Biesbosch! Today's route takes you 13.1 kilometres from the picturesque Drongelen to Waalwijk, known worldwide for its leather and shoe industry.

Meandering through the polder

    Meandering through the polder

    by Marieke Duchatteau

    Stage 10: From Waalwijk to Waspik – Biesboschpad

    02:39

    10.6km

    4.0km/h

    10m

    10m

    Intermediate

    Intermediate hike. Good fitness required. Easily-accessible paths. Suitable for all skill levels.

    Below the waterline of the Sint-Elisabethsvloed – Biesboschpad | Hiking Collection by komoot (33)

    Welcome to stage 10 of the Biesboschpad, a regional trail that shows you the special flora, fauna and history of the water-rich Biesbosch! Today's route takes you in 10.6 kilometers from the shoe and leather town of Waalwijk to the agricultural Waspik.

Before you really set off, let yourself be surprised

    Before you really set off, let yourself be surprised

    by Marieke Duchatteau

    Stage 11: From Waspik to Geertruidenberg – Biesboschpad

    02:52

    11.4km

    4.0km/h

    20m

    10m

    Intermediate

    Intermediate hike. Good fitness required. Easily-accessible paths. Suitable for all skill levels.

    Below the waterline of the Sint-Elisabethsvloed – Biesboschpad | Hiking Collection by komoot (36)

    Welcome to stage 11 of the Biesboschpad, a regional trail that shows you the special flora, fauna and history of the water-rich Biesbosch! Today's route takes you from the agricultural Waspik to the historic Geertruidenberg in 11.4 kilometers. Today you walk the last stage of the regional trail, so a

    by Marieke Duchatteau

