Ben-Hur and Citizen Kane Vaulted, Re-Release 2011. (2025)

General Discussion:Ben-Hur and Citizen Kane Vaulted, Re-Release 2011.
Posted:Apr 28, 2010-11:33 AM
By: DJ3J(Member)

http://www.blu-ray.com/news/?id=4526

Let's hope that with this grand restoration for Hi-Def that we get that often talked about new edition of the score with the supposed glut of outtakes and additional material.

Posted:Apr 28, 2010-12:11 PM
By: Carcosa2004(Member)

Idiots...Ben-Hur was SUPPOSED to be out this Christmas. These delays in blu-ray releases are beyond frustrating to me. The studios are really dragging their feet on catalog titles.

Posted:Apr 28, 2010-12:48 PM
By: Rozsaphile(Member)

How strange to see these two titles yoked together! In present company the linkage will surprise nobody. Both films have musical scores that are acknowledged classics. But CITIZEN KANE, the movie, is one of the most influential and talked about films of all time, regularly cited on lists of the "ten greatest." BEN-HUR, while much honored in 1959, has been largely ignored by the academic and critical establishments over the years. Even the Wyler literature -- and far less has been written on Wyler's large oeuvre than on Welles's small body of work -- tends to neglect B-H as merely "good of its kind" and a rare "intelligent epic."

Well, I love both films, so I have no problem here. And the news that I can wait a while before having to shell out more dough for yet another video iteration doesn't bother me in the least. take your time, Turner, and do it right.

Posted:Apr 28, 2010-5:54 PM
By: joec(Member)

Idiots...Ben-Hur was SUPPOSED to be out this Christmas. These delays in blu-ray releases are beyond frustrating to me. The studios are really dragging their feet on catalog titles.

Why is Warner HV "idiots"?

Because its their product and they want the best possible presentation.

Your impatience must be extremely frustrating

Posted:Apr 28, 2010-6:00 PM
By: TJ(Member)

hopefully a CD Reissue is in the works for Ben-Hur too! Ben-Hur and Citizen Kane Vaulted, Re-Release 2011. (43)

Posted:Apr 28, 2010-6:07 PM
By: Mike Matessino(Member)

Things are in a double-edged sword predicament right now. Blu-Ray/HD reveals more of the flaws of older elements and therefore restoration takes more time and more money. Plus studio budgets and staffs are handicapped due to the economy. Best to let important titles like this take their time and get done correctly.

Mike

Posted:Apr 28, 2010-6:15 PM
By: Steve Johnson(Member)

Things are in a double-edged sword predicament right now. Blu-Ray/HD reveals more of the flaws of older elements and therefore restoration takes more time and more money. Plus studio budgets and staffs are handicapped due to the economy. Best to let important titles like this take their time and get done correctly.

Mike

Absolutely. Get it right the first time. I seriously doubt they would re-do it again if they didn't.

Posted:Apr 29, 2010-8:56 AM
By: Josh "Swashbuckler" Gizelt(Member)

Idiots...Ben-Hur was SUPPOSED to be out this Christmas. These delays in blu-ray releases are beyond frustrating to me. The studios are really dragging their feet on catalog titles.

Dragging their feet or ensuring that the presentations are top-notch? I'd rather a delay and a better package than a compromised item up-front.

Posted:Apr 29, 2010-9:37 AM
By: SchiffyM(Member)

Idiots...Ben-Hur was SUPPOSED to be out this Christmas.

And once again, we have the answer to the question "Why doesn't FSM tell us what they're working on?"

Posted:Apr 29, 2010-11:39 AM
By: Michael Condon(Member)

I can't wait to see Ben-Hur in hi-def. I only saw the film for the first time a few years ago on dvd, so I am sure I will be in for a real treat.

Posted:Apr 29, 2010-4:39 PM
By: Carcosa2004(Member)

Idiots...Ben-Hur was SUPPOSED to be out this Christmas.

And once again, we have the answer to the question "Why doesn't FSM tell us what they're working on?"

I know. I'm waiting patiently for the announcement of THE TEN COMMANDMENTS.

Posted:May 6, 2010-3:18 PM
By: polly(Member)

I think the delay was because of the market place can only handel so much product being released. It would be nice if Warner Brothers released everything they ever made next year but they can't! They have to stagger releases for more then one reason!

Posted:May 6, 2010-6:45 PM
By: pp312(Member)

I think the delay was because of the market place can only handel so much product being released.

Handel....handel...

I get it!!! The next hi-def release is going to be "Barry Lyndon"!

General Discussion:Ben-Hur and Citizen Kane Vaulted, Re-Release 2011.
