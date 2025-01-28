Benefits Of And How To Use Rose Essential Oil (2025)

Rose essential oil, also known as Rose Otto, is known as the “Queen of Oils”. Rose is one of the most popular oils and and most sought-after essential oils in the world. Once you’ve tried it, it will quickly become one of your favorite essential oils.
Rose oil is highly sought after for its rich floral scent, and powerful topical and emotional benefits.
Rose is one of the most sought after floral oils.
The delicate scent of Bulgarian damask rose is indulgent and relaxing.
The blooming floral aroma is comforting and Rose oil, used topically, helps promote healthy-looking skin.
Quick Facts about Rose Essential Oil
Primary Benefits:
- Promotes an even skin tone and healthy complexion
- Reduces the appearance of skin imperfections
- Helps balance skin moisture levels
- Emotionally uplifting
- Support for women’s hormones
Uses
- Add to your skincare routine
- Apply to pulse points throughout the day
- Apply to areas of concern on skin to help skin heal
Collection Method
Steam Distillation
Main Constituents
Citronellol, geraniol, nerol
Rose Oil Blends Well with other floral essential oils, such asNeroli oil, Magnolia oil, Jasmine oil,Lavender oil, andGeranium oil.
Health Benefits of Rose Essential Oil
Rose Essential Oil has powerful health benefits that are still being discovered.
- Rose can help promote regular ovulation, relief from from menstrual spams, cramps, and discomfort.
- Rose can help balance hormones in both men and women.
- Rose can help with low libido.
- Rose can help with anxious feelings, sleeplessness, and stress.
- Rose can help with the electrical neurotransmitters in the brain.
- Rose has amazing benefits for our skin and is a good oil to add to your skincare routine (I love making THIS FACE SERUM that uses Rose and lavender oil)
Pub Med research shows the “effects of fragrance inhalation rose and patchouli up to 30% reduction on sympathetic activity in normal adults”.
In layman’s terms, that means there’s scientific research that shows the effects of rose oil can help with stress and anxious feelings.
See the full research article on the effects of Rose Oil here.
Spiritual and Emotional Benefits of Rose Essential Oil
Rose Essential Oil is known as the Oil of Divine Love. Rose oil holds a higher vibration than any other essential oil. It is a powerful healer of the heart.
Rose Oiladdresses the emotions of feeling constricted, heartbroken, wounded, loved, compassionate, healing, acceptance, and empathetic.
Oprah Winfrey once said “Seek to be whole, not perfect”.
Rose Oil can help you feel loved, restored, comforted, and accepted.
To use Rose Oil, you can simply smell Rose essential oil straight from the bottle, diffuse it, apply it over your heart and to the back of your neck or pulse points to receive the benefits this powerful oil can offer.
Where does Rose Essential Oil Come From?
Have you ever wondered how Rose essential oil is made?
doTERRA Rose Essential Oil is a true essential oil and not Rose Absolute. Rose Essential Oil is also known as Rose Otto. Rose Otto is obtained by steam distillation while Rose Absolute is made by solvent extraction and is thicker than Rose Otto.
Rose essential oil is steam distilled from Rose petals.
Can you guess how many Rose Petals it takes to make a 5ml bottle of Rose?
It takes an astonishing 10,000 rose blossoms to produce just 5 mL of Rose essential oil!
Because the petals are so delicate, the steam distillation process must happen the same day that the flower is harvested.
This is the reason Rose Essential Oil is one of the pricier essential oils. In order to make it more a more affordable option for most people, in addition to the 5ml essential oil, doTERRAhas packaged Rose in a pre-diluted roller that contains Rose essential oil and a carrier oil – fractionated essential oil.
doTERRA Rose contains the rare and pure Bulgarian Damask Rose essential oil, which beautifies the skin and balances emotions, making this exclusive oil a must-have for your beauty routine. Bulgarian Damas Rose is arguably the most prized and precious oil in the world.
There are hundreds of rose species in the world. The damask rose (Rose damascene) originates from Asia and is one of the most desirable roses, due to its superior fragrance, its scarcity, and its remarkable emotional benefits.
32 Ways to Use Rose Essential Oil
- Inhale directly from the bottle to elevate mood.
- Apply 1-2 drops to help sooth irritated skin.
- Massage into scar tissue 3x daily.
- Diffuse in the morning to promote feelings of energy and vitality.
- Apply to neck and wrists for a romantic personal fragrance.
- Combine with Hand and Body Lotion for a moisturizing application or combines well with other moisturizers to help balance moisture levels in the skin.
- Diffuse to go from feeling isolated to feeling loved.
- Take 1 drop internally daily to help support a healthy liver.
- Apply a few drops topically over your abdomen to soothe monthly discomforts.
- Use on areas of concern twice daily to reduce the appearance of skin imperfections.
- Apply to the palms of your hands, cup your hands over your nose, and inhale, deeply for an uplifting sensation.
- Apply 1-2 drops to pulse points to boost libido.
- Apply 1-2 drops over the heart to boost self esteem.
- Combine one to two drops with the doTERRA moisturizer of your choice and apply to the face, neck, and décolletage.
- Apply to pulse points to uplift mood throughout the day.
- Diffuse to Promote feelings of relaxation.
- Combine with Lavender and FCO for a soothing massage.
- Massage into body regularly to help balance hormones.
- Apply topically to promote an even skin tone.
- Incorporate into your morning skin care routine for a healthy complexion.
- Apply topically to the heart chakra to promote unconditional love and acceptance.
- Use Rose Essential Oil to help reduce dry skin patches.
- Rose Quartz diffuser blend: 2 drops bergamot, 1 drop geranium, 1 drop grapefruit, 1 drop ylang ylang
- Black Roses diffuser blend; 3 drops rose, 2 drops black pepper, 1 drop bergamot
- Euphoria diffuser blend: 5 drops rose, 2 drops ylang ylang
- Pink Roses diffuser blend: 3 drops bergamot, 3 drops rose, 1 drop geranium
- Add a drop over ﬁne lines to help reduce their appearance.
- Apply topically to reduce the appearance of age spots.
- Diffuse throughout the day to reduce feelings of stress and anxiousness.
- Apply topically to promote feelings of love and security.
- Use daily to boost the immune system.
- Apply to the brain base to promote healthy brain function and activity.
Rose Essential Oil Diffuser Blends
High Vibrations
- 3 drops Rose
- 3 drops Frankincense
- 2 drops Melissa
Paradise
- 2 drops Rose
- 2 drops Ginger
- 2 drops Ylang Ylang
Romance
- 1 drop Rose
- 2 drops Patchouli
- 3 drops Geranium
Roses and Sunshine
- 2 drops Rose
- 5 drops Lemongrass
- 5 drops Patchouli
Euphoria
- 5 drops Rose
- 2 drops Ylang Ylang
Positive Energy
- 3 drops Rose
- 3 drops Lavender
- 4 drops Wild Orange
DIY Essential Oil Recipes using Rose Oil
DIY Rose Lip Scrub
Ingredients
- 1 Tbsp White Sugar
- 1 Tbsp Olive Oil
- 1/2 tsp Honey
- 2 – 4 drops Rose Oil
Instructions
- Combine all ingredients except the Rose oil and whip for approximately one minute
- Next, add 2 – 4 drops Rose oil and mix for one more minute.
- Tub onto lips and exfoliate dry, cracked skin every 3 – 5 days.
- Store in a glass jar.
DIY Rose Foot Cream
DIY Rose Hand Soap Recipe
Ingredients
1 cup distilled water
1/4 cup castille soap
1 tbsp carrier oil such as jojob oil or fractionated coconut oil
20 drops of essential oil (ex: 12 drops
Dawn Goehring is the founder of Desert Naturals. Combining her passion for holistic wellness, natural living and essential oils, she creates informative articles on essential oils, guides you through DIY natural bath & beauty products and homemade non-toxic cleaners, and self care.
