Benefits of Rose Essential oil and How to Use it - Aromachology Oils (2025)

What is Rose Essential Oil?

Rose Centifolia plant is called rose essential oil. Though it has been historically popular for its enchanting aroma, it has gained massive respect in the last few years for its skincare benefits.

In this blog, we’ll delve deeper to uncover the truth about rose essential oil by looking at research insights and also exploring potential benefitsabout it.

Enhances mood and promotes emotional well-being

While there are a lot of benefits of rose essential oil in aromatherapy, the most common ones include enhancing mood. Smelling rose essential oil can help you say goodbye to blues. It elevates the mood and makes us feel happy. Research published in the Journal of Alternative and Complementary Medicine highlighted that the aroma of rose essential oil can reduce anxiety in women.

A great source of antioxidants

Along with great smell, it also has great quantities of antioxidants. In a study(2) done in 2019 by Tabatabaei Yazdi, it was found that rose oil is can help fight free radicals that cause ageing. The study evaluated the antioxidant quantities present in rose oil vs other well-known alternatives like BHT and α-tocopherol.

Promotes skin elasticity

Rose essential oil is one of the most used oils in the cosmetic and skincare industry. Countless creams, serums, and lotions have it on their ingredient list. It is due to its intense hydrating and moisturising properties which results in softer skin.

Researchers are exploring that using creams containing rose oil results in better moisturization and improved skin elasticity.

Rose essential oil benefits for the skin also include reducing inflammation and clearing the skin of blemishes.

May help balance hormones

A very interesting aspect of rose essential oil is its ability to influence hormones. A study published in the Journal of Natural Medicines found a significant decrease in cortisol levels after smelling rose oil. A reduced level of cortisol helps balance the hormones and keep the body stress-free.

Strengthens the hair follicles and supports hair growth

There are a lot of Rose essential oil benefits for hair but the most prominent ones include hair growth and frizz control. The natural active compounds in it improve blood circulation in the scalp, leading to improved hair growth. It might control hair fall and add manage frizz by adding moisture.

May support a healthier heart

A study published in the Journal of Clinical Medicine highlighted that smelling rose essential oil may be associated with controlling high blood pressure. The research noticed that being exposed to the aroma of rose oil reduced the systolic as well as diastolic blood pressure.

Buy Now

Uses of Rose Essential Oil

Rose oil offers a wide range of applications beyond fragrance and aroma. In this section, I am going to cover common as well as uncommon uses of rose essential oil.

Skincare and Cosmetic Formulations

Rose oil is one of the most celebrated ingredients in the beauty industry. It is used in making serums, face and body oils, lotions, soaps, scrubs as well as moisturizers. You can also use it for DIY soap making or just add a few drops to your skincare products.

Making hair care products

It is also used in manufacturing haircare products like shampoos, conditioners, masks, and serums.

Natural Perfumery

Rose essential oil’s mesmerizing floral and sweet aroma makes it an excellent choice for perfume making. You will find it in a lot of high-end perfumes. You can also make your perfume with other ingredients like carrier oil, glass bottles, and witch hazel.

Medicinal Uses

Due to its anti-inflammatory properties, it is also extensively used in the manufacturing of medicines, pharma and nutraceutical products.

See Also 17 Benefits of Rose Oil For Skin and Brain Science-Backed

DIY Candle Making

If you are looking to craft candles that are romantic and comforting then rose essential oil can be your answer. It adds natural aromatherapy benefits and makes your candles smell luxurious.

How to use Rose Oil?

Got a bottle of rose oil and don’t know how to start using it? Don’t worry, this guide on simple ways to use it daily is all you need to get started.

Before we begin, please note that rose essential oil is a potent oil and should be diluted properly before any topical application.

For Aromatherapy

Add a few drops to your diffuser or under the pillow and witness the stress melt away. You can also create a natural linen spray by mixing it with some water.

For a relaxing bath

Add 2-5 drops of pure rose essential oil to the bath water and experience a luxurious spa like experience at home.

How to use rose essential oil for skin?

Rose oil can help transform your skin if used safely and correctly. Always begin with a patch test and only if you are clear of any irritation and allergies, you should continue with the usage.

Always begin with dilution. You can use any skin friendly carrier oil like coconut, jojoba or almond oil for diluting. A good dilution ratio is 1 drop of rose oil to 1 teaspoon of carrier oil.

You can also add it to your moisturizer or serum and massage your face with it. You can also use a beauty tool like gua sha or jade roller.

It hydrates and moisturizes the skin while adding a natural glow. To get the best benefits out of it, select a high quality oil from a trusted supplier. Having access to the right product is the key.

How to use rose essential oil for hair?

To use rose essential oil for hair, you can add 2-3 drops of it to your shampoo or conditioner and follow your general routine. It helps control frizz and makes your scalp dandruff free.

Side effects of Rose Essential Oil

This natural botanical extract has a lot to offer in terms of wellness but it comes with its own set of considerations. Inhaling and using it for aromatherapy is mostly safe and has no known side effects.

Since it is a natural oil, different people might react to natural products differently. It could cause irritation and photosensitivity in some individuals. Some studies have explored the association of essential oils like rose to dermatitis and other allergic reactions.

Hence, before you decide to use it on your face or other body parts, apply a few diluted drops to your elbow and observe for 24 hours. If you see any redness or itching, avoid using the oil completely and consult a medical professional.

Experts advise using essential oils for topical applications only and they should not be ingested.

People with existing medical conditions and pregnant women should consult their medical professionals before using.

Concluding Thoughts

Rose essential oil has been historically celebrated for its enchanting aroma, but in modern times it has started finding recognition for varied applications and unconventional uses. You will find it it useful for aromatherapy, sleep aid, skincare and pharma manufacturing. Studies and research around its efficacy continue to evolve and prove that rose oil is truly nature’s gift to mankind.

Let’s not forget to exercise caution and follow usage instructions to avoid any unwanted reactions. These precautions are not to scare but to harness only the best out of it.