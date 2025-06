Bessent Downplays China’s 84% Retaliatory Tariff: ‘So What’ (2025)

Breaking 40 minutes ago Trump Spares Smartphones And Laptops From Tariffs 2 hours ago Northern Lights Forecast: These 8 States Could See Aurora Borealis Tonight 19 hours ago Immigration Judge Says Trump Administration Can Deport Columbia Student Mahmoud Khalil 20 hours ago These Were The Best (And Worst) Stocks To Own As Trump’s Tariffs Shuffled Markets 20 hours ago Judge Says Trump Administration Must Give Daily Updates On Return Of Mistakenly Deported Maryland Man 21 hours ago Measles Updates: Cases Eclipse 700 As Outbreaks Reported In 3 More States, CDC Says 24 hours ago IBM Reportedly Walks Back Diversity Policies, Citing ‘Inherent Tensions’: Here Are All The Companies Rolling Back DEI Programs +1 day ago See Also Amoy New York’s Founders On Creating Sustainable, Timeless FashionHarold Landry III Feels Back At Home With Mike Vrabel's PatriotsDarren McCarty On Red Wings’ Historic Epic Rivalry Against Avalanche And Why The NHL Can’t Replicate That Now8 Boardroom Blind Spots Women Directors Are Best Equipped To Solve Trump's Tariffs Sent U.S. Airline Bookings Into A Tailspin, New Data Show +1 day ago Siemens Executives Killed In New York Helicopter Crash—Here’s What We Know About The Victims +1 day ago Trump’s Tariffs Send Dollar To 3-Year Low And Gold Prices To Another Record—Here’s What It Means +1 day ago Consumer Sentiment Dips To Nearly 3-Year Low +1 day ago Northern Lights Forecast: Here’s Where Aurora Borealis May Appear Tonight +1 day ago Tesla Protests And Vandalism Surge: U.K. Protest Group Takes Sledgehammer To Tesla In Public Demonstration +1 day ago Tesla Appears To Stop Orders For American-Made Cars In China As Beijing Raises U.S. Tariffs +1 day ago China Raises US Tariffs To 125%—Xi Urges EU To Back Beijing’s Pushback Against ‘Unilateral Bullying’ +1 day ago Supreme Court Orders Trump Administration To Facilitate Return Of Mistakenly Deported Maryland Man +1 day ago See Also Why Gen Z Craves The Freedom To Make Mistakes At Work Trump Administration Can Require Immigrants Living In U.S. Illegally To Register With Federal Government, Judge Rules +1 day ago Helicopter Crashes In Hudson River, Kills All 6 Onboard +1 day ago RFK Jr. Promises To Identify Cause Of Autism By September — What To Know About His Claim +1 day ago Will Trump Extend Tariff Pause? ‘We’ll Have To See What Happens,’ He Says +1 day ago 2 Planes Clip Wings At D.C.’s Reagan National Airport—With Several Congress Members Aboard

40 minutes ago

Trump Spares Smartphones And Laptops From Tariffs","scope":{"topStory":{"index":1,"title":"Trump Spares Smartphones And Laptops From Tariffs","image":"https://specials-images.forbesimg.com/imageserve/67f7d7a2d22993ae74c3fde6/290x0.jpg?cropX1=183&cropX2=1857&cropY1=210&cropY2=1150","isHappeningNowArticle":true,"date":"40 minutes ago","uri":"https://www.forbes.com/sites/conormurray/2025/04/12/trump-spares-smartphones-and-laptop-computers-from-tariffs/"}},"id":"anrpdle5a3h400"},{"textContent":"

2 hours ago

Northern Lights Forecast: These 8 States Could See Aurora Borealis Tonight","scope":{"topStory":{"index":2,"title":"Northern Lights Forecast: These 8 States Could See Aurora Borealis Tonight","image":"https://specials-images.forbesimg.com/imageserve/67fa70e7322929b30ba37152/290x0.jpg?cropX1=204&cropX2=1556&cropY1=0&cropY2=760","isHappeningNowArticle":true,"date":"2 hours ago","uri":"https://www.forbes.com/sites/conormurray/2025/04/12/northern-lights-forecast-these-8-states-could-see-aurora-borealis-tonight/"}},"id":"5k56k2rfio2800"},{"textContent":"

19 hours ago

Immigration Judge Says Trump Administration Can Deport Columbia Student Mahmoud Khalil","scope":{"topStory":{"index":3,"title":"Immigration Judge Says Trump Administration Can Deport Columbia Student Mahmoud Khalil","image":"https://specials-images.forbesimg.com/imageserve/67f97bc1aee25ade56dd427a/290x0.jpg?cropX1=0&cropX2=2495&cropY1=34&cropY2=1697","isHappeningNowArticle":true,"date":"19 hours ago","uri":"https://www.forbes.com/sites/antoniopequenoiv/2025/04/11/immigration-judge-says-trump-administration-can-deport-columbia-student-mahmoud-khalil/"}},"id":"alam0nh2hfm800"},{"textContent":"

20 hours ago

These Were The Best (And Worst) Stocks To Own As Trump’s Tariffs Shuffled Markets","scope":{"topStory":{"index":4,"title":"These Were The Best (And Worst) Stocks To Own As Trump’s Tariffs Shuffled Markets","image":"https://specials-images.forbesimg.com/imageserve/67f96a4dccd7a1b45c62391e/290x0.jpg?cropX1=0&cropX2=4444&cropY1=0&cropY2=2497","isHappeningNowArticle":true,"date":"20 hours ago","uri":"https://www.forbes.com/sites/dereksaul/2025/04/11/these-were-the-best-and-worst-stocks-to-own-as-trumps-tariffs-shuffled-markets/"}},"id":"9ccnemdbahnc00"},{"textContent":"

20 hours ago

Judge Says Trump Administration Must Give Daily Updates On Return Of Mistakenly Deported Maryland Man","scope":{"topStory":{"index":5,"title":"Judge Says Trump Administration Must Give Daily Updates On Return Of Mistakenly Deported Maryland Man","image":"https://specials-images.forbesimg.com/imageserve/67f95f7f5b67318c5266aa1a/290x0.jpg?cropX1=0&cropX2=3738&cropY1=0&cropY2=2494","isHappeningNowArticle":true,"date":"20 hours ago","uri":"https://www.forbes.com/sites/antoniopequenoiv/2025/04/11/judge-says-trump-administration-must-give-daily-updates-on-return-of-mistakenly-deported-maryland-man/"}},"id":"ca46knmhd1og00"},{"textContent":"

21 hours ago

Measles Updates: Cases Eclipse 700 As Outbreaks Reported In 3 More States, CDC Says","scope":{"topStory":{"index":6,"title":"Measles Updates: Cases Eclipse 700 As Outbreaks Reported In 3 More States, CDC Says","image":"https://specials-images.forbesimg.com/imageserve/67b8dc34f003eb75b733dff5/290x0.jpg?cropX1=0&cropX2=3039&cropY1=0&cropY2=2027","isHappeningNowArticle":true,"date":"21 hours ago","uri":"https://www.forbes.com/sites/antoniopequenoiv/2025/04/11/measles-updates-cases-eclipse-700-as-outbreaks-reported-in-3-more-states-cdc-says/"}},"id":"7jb4ahcpa7m000"},{"textContent":"

24 hours ago

IBM Reportedly Walks Back Diversity Policies, Citing ‘Inherent Tensions’: Here Are All The Companies Rolling Back DEI Programs","scope":{"topStory":{"index":7,"title":"IBM Reportedly Walks Back Diversity Policies, Citing ‘Inherent Tensions’: Here Are All The Companies Rolling Back DEI Programs","image":"https://specials-images.forbesimg.com/imageserve/67df1799e345b4905945ad42/290x0.jpg?cropX1=0&cropX2=1962&cropY1=101&cropY2=1206","isHappeningNowArticle":true,"date":"24 hours ago","uri":"https://www.forbes.com/sites/conormurray/2025/04/11/ibm-reportedly-walks-back-diversity-policies-citing-inherent-tensions-here-are-all-the-companies-rolling-back-dei-programs/"}},"id":"a0jmre5hgfk000"},{"textContent":"

+1 day ago

Trump's Tariffs Sent U.S. Airline Bookings Into A Tailspin, New Data Show","scope":{"topStory":{"index":8,"title":"Trump's Tariffs Sent U.S. Airline Bookings Into A Tailspin, New Data Show","image":"https://specials-images.forbesimg.com/imageserve/67f925142cba1bd843fc4bac/290x0.jpg?cropX1=0&cropX2=1261&cropY1=65&cropY2=774","isHappeningNowArticle":true,"date":"+1 day ago","uri":"https://www.forbes.com/sites/suzannerowankelleher/2025/04/11/trump-tariffs-airline-bookings-new-data/"}},"id":"djqjlha6i8io00"},{"textContent":"

+1 day ago

Siemens Executives Killed In New York Helicopter Crash—Here’s What We Know About The Victims","scope":{"topStory":{"index":9,"title":"Siemens Executives Killed In New York Helicopter Crash—Here’s What We Know About The Victims","image":"https://specials-images.forbesimg.com/imageserve/67f9285b0734c0ddef8ed136/290x0.jpg?cropX1=0&cropX2=1518&cropY1=78&cropY2=932","isHappeningNowArticle":true,"date":"+1 day ago","uri":"https://www.forbes.com/sites/tylerroush/2025/04/11/siemens-executives-killed-in-new-york-helicopter-crash-heres-what-we-know-about-the-victims/"}},"id":"3ho9dd68rrdo00"},{"textContent":"

+1 day ago

Trump’s Tariffs Send Dollar To 3-Year Low And Gold Prices To Another Record—Here’s What It Means","scope":{"topStory":{"index":10,"title":"Trump’s Tariffs Send Dollar To 3-Year Low And Gold Prices To Another Record—Here’s What It Means","image":"https://specials-images.forbesimg.com/imageserve/67f9274f80ff762a1c499cfe/290x0.jpg?cropX1=0&cropX2=2350&cropY1=59&cropY2=1381","isHappeningNowArticle":true,"date":"+1 day ago","uri":"https://www.forbes.com/sites/dereksaul/2025/04/11/trumps-tariffs-send-dollar-to-3-year-low-and-gold-prices-to-another-record-heres-what-it-means/"}},"id":"ck31qn0aa56o00"},{"textContent":"

+1 day ago

Consumer Sentiment Dips To Nearly 3-Year Low","scope":{"topStory":{"index":11,"title":"Consumer Sentiment Dips To Nearly 3-Year Low","image":"https://specials-images.forbesimg.com/imageserve/67f8234707babbdbc36dbbde/290x0.jpg?cropX1=0&cropX2=1324&cropY1=59&cropY2=804","isHappeningNowArticle":true,"date":"+1 day ago","uri":"https://www.forbes.com/sites/gennacontino/2025/04/11/consumer-sentiment-dips-to-nearly-3-year-low/"}},"id":"7p1ge8e1k2b400"},{"textContent":"

+1 day ago

Northern Lights Forecast: Here’s Where Aurora Borealis May Appear Tonight","scope":{"topStory":{"index":12,"title":"Northern Lights Forecast: Here’s Where Aurora Borealis May Appear Tonight","image":"https://specials-images.forbesimg.com/imageserve/67f9208bb4f659c3801419c9/0x0.jpg","isHappeningNowArticle":true,"date":"+1 day ago","uri":"https://www.forbes.com/sites/tylerroush/2025/04/11/northern-lights-forecast-heres-where-aurora-borealis-may-appear-tonight/"}},"id":"c8adff87ahpo00"},{"textContent":"

+1 day ago

Tesla Protests And Vandalism Surge: U.K. Protest Group Takes Sledgehammer To Tesla In Public Demonstration","scope":{"topStory":{"index":13,"title":"Tesla Protests And Vandalism Surge: U.K. Protest Group Takes Sledgehammer To Tesla In Public Demonstration","image":"https://specials-images.forbesimg.com/imageserve/67d1be99c3ec9425c703c9ae/290x0.jpg?cropX1=0&cropX2=2830&cropY1=2&cropY2=1595","isHappeningNowArticle":true,"date":"+1 day ago","uri":"https://www.forbes.com/sites/conormurray/2025/04/11/tesla-protests-and-vandalism-surge-uk-protest-group-takes-sledgehammer-to-tesla-in-public-demonstration/"}},"id":"ap0r59426nbc00"},{"textContent":"

+1 day ago

Tesla Appears To Stop Orders For American-Made Cars In China As Beijing Raises U.S. Tariffs","scope":{"topStory":{"index":14,"title":"Tesla Appears To Stop Orders For American-Made Cars In China As Beijing Raises U.S. Tariffs","image":"https://specials-images.forbesimg.com/imageserve/67f919a4a1266fc86c1f0c50/0x0.jpg","isHappeningNowArticle":true,"date":"+1 day ago","uri":"https://www.forbes.com/sites/tylerroush/2025/04/11/tesla-appears-to-stop-orders-for-american-made-cars-in-china-as-beijing-raises-us-tariffs/"}},"id":"75ero2gi5f0o00"},{"textContent":"

+1 day ago

China Raises US Tariffs To 125%—Xi Urges EU To Back Beijing’s Pushback Against ‘Unilateral Bullying’","scope":{"topStory":{"index":15,"title":"China Raises US Tariffs To 125%—Xi Urges EU To Back Beijing’s Pushback Against ‘Unilateral Bullying’","image":"https://specials-images.forbesimg.com/imageserve/67f8d9697162b3dd99a1c447/290x0.jpg?cropX1=0&cropX2=2800&cropY1=20&cropY2=1596","isHappeningNowArticle":true,"date":"+1 day ago","uri":"https://www.forbes.com/sites/siladityaray/2025/04/11/china-raises-us-tariffs-to-125-xi-urges-eu-to-back-beijings-pushback-against-unilateral-bullying/"}},"id":"249e0kn2r85200"},{"textContent":"

+1 day ago

Supreme Court Orders Trump Administration To Facilitate Return Of Mistakenly Deported Maryland Man","scope":{"topStory":{"index":16,"title":"Supreme Court Orders Trump Administration To Facilitate Return Of Mistakenly Deported Maryland Man","image":"https://specials-images.forbesimg.com/imageserve/67f84e380c3c53cb83b0d5e6/290x0.jpg?cropX1=0&cropX2=2742&cropY1=0&cropY2=1828","isHappeningNowArticle":true,"date":"+1 day ago","uri":"https://www.forbes.com/sites/antoniopequenoiv/2025/04/10/supreme-court-orders-trump-administration-to-return-mistakenly-deported-maryland-man/"}},"id":"7bpp1jb6gr8o00"},{"textContent":"

+1 day ago

Trump Administration Can Require Immigrants Living In U.S. Illegally To Register With Federal Government, Judge Rules","scope":{"topStory":{"index":17,"title":"Trump Administration Can Require Immigrants Living In U.S. Illegally To Register With Federal Government, Judge Rules","image":"https://specials-images.forbesimg.com/imageserve/67f83cd440905d9fe23fed55/290x0.jpg?cropX1=0&cropX2=3044&cropY1=0&cropY2=2029","isHappeningNowArticle":true,"date":"+1 day ago","uri":"https://www.forbes.com/sites/antoniopequenoiv/2025/04/10/trump-administration-can-require-immigrants-living-in-us-illegally-to-register-with-federal-government-judge-rules/"}},"id":"d7hb577jjpho00"},{"textContent":"

+1 day ago

Helicopter Crashes In Hudson River, Kills All 6 Onboard","scope":{"topStory":{"index":18,"title":"Helicopter Crashes In Hudson River, Kills All 6 Onboard","image":"https://specials-images.forbesimg.com/imageserve/67f838517c3015ce404d5c90/290x0.jpg?cropX1=0&cropX2=2486&cropY1=128&cropY2=1527","isHappeningNowArticle":true,"date":"+1 day ago","uri":"https://www.forbes.com/sites/mollybohannon/2025/04/10/helicopter-crashes-in-hudson-river-reportedly-kills-all-6-onboard/"}},"id":"5e168ibllqpk00"},{"textContent":"

+1 day ago

RFK Jr. Promises To Identify Cause Of Autism By September — What To Know About His Claim","scope":{"topStory":{"index":19,"title":"RFK Jr. Promises To Identify Cause Of Autism By September — What To Know About His Claim","image":"https://specials-images.forbesimg.com/imageserve/67f8276db8f6f717ff924c33/290x0.jpg?cropX1=0&cropX2=1836&cropY1=0&cropY2=1224","isHappeningNowArticle":true,"date":"+1 day ago","uri":"https://www.forbes.com/sites/antoniopequenoiv/2025/04/10/rfk-jr-promises-to-identify-cause-of-autism-by-september---what-to-know-about-his-claim/"}},"id":"bii3grpd4ed800"},{"textContent":"

+1 day ago

Will Trump Extend Tariff Pause? ‘We’ll Have To See What Happens,’ He Says","scope":{"topStory":{"index":20,"title":"Will Trump Extend Tariff Pause? ‘We’ll Have To See What Happens,’ He Says","image":"https://specials-images.forbesimg.com/imageserve/67f823a81e6c8c08a97aac6c/0x0.jpg","isHappeningNowArticle":true,"date":"+1 day ago","uri":"https://www.forbes.com/sites/saradorn/2025/04/10/will-trump-extend-tariff-pause-well-have-to-see-what-happens-he-says/"}},"id":"7lr64ama0jio00"},{"textContent":"

+1 day ago

2 Planes Clip Wings At D.C.’s Reagan National Airport—With Several Congress Members Aboard","scope":{"topStory":{"index":21,"title":"2 Planes Clip Wings At D.C.’s Reagan National Airport—With Several Congress Members Aboard","image":"https://specials-images.forbesimg.com/imageserve/67f816ae30e9387b03f65b4d/290x0.jpg?cropX1=6&cropX2=3469&cropY1=0&cropY2=2309","isHappeningNowArticle":true,"date":"+1 day ago","uri":"https://www.forbes.com/sites/tylerroush/2025/04/10/2-planes-clip-wings-at-dcs-reagan-national-airport-with-several-congress-members-aboard/"}},"id":"dca5mrrkq38000"}],"breakpoints":[{"breakpoint":"@media all and (max-width: 767px)","config":{"enabled":false}},{"breakpoint":"@media all and (max-width: 768px)","config":{"inView":2,"slidesToScroll":1}},{"breakpoint":"@media all and (min-width: 1681px)","config":{"inView":6}}]};