Best 4X4 Utes Review: Our Off-Road Experts Weigh In | Club 4x4 (2025)

Few vehicles are as versatile and as fun to own as a 4X4, especially if they’re a dual cab ute. If you’re in the market for the best 4X4 ute in Australia, you likely already know that not all off-road utes are created equal. Working out which 4X4 Dual Cab to buy is about as easy as trigonometry… after a tequila tasting.

At Club 4X4, we live and breathe the off-road and adventure lifestyle. As a company built by 4WDers, for 4WDers, our staff know the tracks of the Simpson Desert just as well as they know our Product Disclosure Statement. Having spent that much time behind the wheel on the tough stuff, it’s only natural that we also understand what makes the best 4X4 ute! From real-world performance to what we reckon are dead set essential features and figures, we’re breaking down the top contenders to help you make an informed decision.

What Makes a Great 4X4 Ute?

Before we sink our teeth into the 4WD ute reviews, let’s talk about what makes a 4X4 ute worthy of being on our list.

Critical Considerations:

Off-Road Ability – Ground clearance, approach and departure angles, low-range gearing, suspension type, traction control and diff-locks make all the difference when the bitumen ends and the rough stuff starts.

– Ground clearance, approach and departure angles, low-range gearing, suspension type, traction control and diff-locks make all the difference when the bitumen ends and the rough stuff starts. Towing and Payload Capacity – Properly considering how you’re going to use your 4X4 ute and what (if anything) you’ll be towing with it before you purchase it is crucial. It’s a great way to make sure you’re not left trying to overcome GVM and GCM related issues down the track. As a baseline a solid ute should have a strong towing capacity of at least 3,500kg and a decent payload rating.

– Properly considering how you’re going to use your 4X4 ute and what (if anything) you’ll be towing with it before you purchase it is crucial. It’s a great way to make sure you’re not left trying to overcome GVM and GCM related issues down the track. As a baseline a solid ute should have a strong towing capacity of at least 3,500kg and a decent payload rating. Durability and Build Quality – Australia’s conditions are brutal—there’s just no other way to say it. A tough chassis, solid under vehicle protection, and reliable engineering are essential.

– Australia’s conditions are brutal—there’s just no other way to say it. A tough chassis, solid under vehicle protection, and reliable engineering are essential. Safety Features and Technology – These days 4X4s come packed with features like autonomous emergency braking, lane-keep assist, off-road driving/towing modes and even anti-trailer sway and braking systems. These can be absolute game-changers, helping to reduce driver fatigue and keep touring families safe. Don’t get us wrong though, sometimes all those fancy electronics can be a pain if they go haywire, but we’d rather hit the road with ‘em than without.

– These days 4X4s come packed with features like autonomous emergency braking, lane-keep assist, off-road driving/towing modes and even anti-trailer sway and braking systems. These can be absolute game-changers, helping to reduce driver fatigue and keep touring families safe. Don’t get us wrong though, sometimes all those fancy electronics can be a pain if they go haywire, but we’d rather hit the road with ‘em than without. Potential for Modifications – If you’re serious about4WDing, you’ll likely want to upgrade your ute with better suspension, a bull bar, snorkel, wheels, tyres and practically everything in between. It’s important to know that the right gear is already out there for the 4X4 you’re planning to build and that it’s up to the task of handling all the new mods.

Best 4X4 Utes in Australia: Reviewed

Now, let’s get into the best 4X4 utes Australia has to offer. Let’s take a look at some of the top current model utes based on off-road capability, practicality, and assessed their suitability for different drivers and applications.

1. Toyota HiLux – (historically) Unbreakable

Ideal for: Tradies, Adventurers and Families

The Toyota HiLux has been around for donkey's years, and has justifiably earned its legend status in the 4X4 world. It should come as no surprise that it’s a decent contender for the best 4X4 ute! Known for its reliability and solid build, it’s a go-to choice for off-roaders and tradies alike. With a 2.8L turbo-diesel engine pushing 150kW/500Nm, it has enough torque to tackle steep climbs and tow mid-size loads.

Pros:

Healthy resale value

Solid off-road performance with factory rear diff lock

3,500kg towing capacity

Cons:

Stiffer ride than other vehicles in the class when unladen

Infotainment and interior system feels outdated

Not as reliable as they used to be (thanks mainly to emissions systems)

toyota hilux modified for 4wding in western australia

2. Ford Ranger – The Jack of all trades

Best for: Families, Enthusiasts and those that’re towing!

The all-new Ford Ranger has taken the dual cab ute segment by storm, offering a refined driving experience with serious off-road capability. The V6 3.0L turbo-diesel (available in higher trims) delivers 184kW/600Nm, making it one of the most powerful and best 4x4 utes on this list. With a tune, we’ve seen them hit upwards of 890Nm of torque, which is just insanity from something that’s not a full-size ute! There’s also no shortage of aftermarket accessories on offer, making them one of the most easy-to-modify modern 4X4s in Australia right now.

Unfortunately, there does seem to be some reliability issues out there for the V6 diesel motors which are highly re-worked TDV6 engines from Land Rover, but that hasn’t knocked them off their perch as the best selling 4X4 in Australia, in fact they’re currently the best selling vehicle in Australia, period. They are also available with the well-proven 2.0 litre bi-turbo motor which puts out 154kW/500 Nm.

Pros:

Extremely comfortable, car-like interior

Strong off-road tech with dialled in terrain modes

3,500kg towing capacity (in both the 3.0 litre V6 and the 2.0 litre bi-turbo diesel motors)

Super Duty model being released in 2026: perfect for towing

Cons:

Pricier than rivals

Complex electronics may be a concern for remote touring

Reliability issues in the 3.0 litre V6 diesel motor

3. Isuzu D-MAX – The Workhorse

Best for: Enthusiasts, tourers and towing

The Isuzu D-MAX has built up a bit of a cult following thanks to its predominantly bulletproof 3.0L turbo-diesel engine which puts out a satisfactory (140kW/450Nm). It’s also become a favourite for drivers towing mid-size caravans and loads, with plenty of them seen touring and towing around the country.

When it comes to 4WD’ing, the D-MAX certainly holds its own and comes standard with a factory rear diff lock. With excellent reliability and a fair whack of aftermarket accessories available, the D-MAX is a solid choice if you’re searching for the best 4x4 ute.

Pros:

Simple, robust design – great for remote touring

Reliable motor that’s happy to tow when required

3,500kg towing capacity

Cons:

Firm ride on rough roads

Interior design starting to feel a bit dated

isuzu dmax best ute review off-roading arb bull bar

4. Mitsubishi Triton – The Underrated Underdog

Suited to: Adventurers or families on a Budget who aren’t towing

The Mitsubishi Triton seems to fly under the radar and remain underrated no how new or different they’re made to be, but these things are worth serious consideration when pondering the best 4x4 ute. The current model with its Super Select II 4WD system and impressive warranty make it a smart buy. The 2.4L turbo-diesel which has been around since 2015 and proven to be largely reliable churns out 133kW/430Nm, making it capable enough for most 4X4 adventures. When modified, their fuel economy does seriously struggle when compared to other dual cabs, so keep that in mind, especially if the almost obligatory lift, bigger tyres and canopy setup is on the cards.

Pros:

Great value for money

Incredibly good warranty (10 years or 200,000 kilometres, whichever comes first)

Tight turning circle for the city and bush tracks (a big step up from older model Tritons which boasted the turning circle of a container ship)

An extremely good-looking vehicle when modified

Cons:

The smaller motor can struggle with serious modifications and weight

Lower ground clearance than rivals

mitsubishi triton the underdog 4wd ute comparison australia

5. Nissan Navara – A Balanced Performer

Best for: Weekend Adventurers and Daily Drivers

In your search for ‘What is the best 4x4 ute in Australia?’, the Nissan Navara will likely appear as it provides a comfortable ride and plenty of technology mixed with solid off-road performance when 4X4 is engaged. The 2.3L twin-turbo diesel makes a respectable 140kW/450Nm but does feel somewhat highly strung.

The Navara’s party-piece is its coil-sprung rear suspension which provides better ride quality and articulation. It’s a reasonable choice for those who prioritise versatility and a comfortable daily driver. It’s up there as one of the best 4X4 utes.

Pros:

Comfortable ride for a ute

Rear coil suspension improves handling and articulation

Solid fuel efficiency

Cons:

Smaller engine compared to rivals

Lower towing capacity on some variants

nissan navara ute comparison and review

Comparing Dual Cabs: At a Glance

Make and Model Toyota HiLux

Engine (kW / Nm) 2.8L Turbo-Diesel (150kW/500Nm)

Towing Capacity 3,500KG

Price Range (4X4 models)* $48,106 - $82,214

Suited to: Tradies, Adventures and Families

Make and Model Ford Ranger

Engine (kW / Nm) V6 3.0L Turbo-Diesel (184kW/600Nm) and 2.0L Bi-Turbo Diesel (154kW/500 Nm)

Towing Capacity 3,500KG

Price Range (4X4 models)* $52,422 - $89,216

Suited to: Families, 4X4 Enthusiasts, tradies and towing

Make and Model Isuzu D-Max

Engine (kW / Nm) 3.0L Turbo-Diesel (140kW/450Nm)

Towing Capacity 3,500KG

Price Range (4X4 models)* $48,837 - $87,214

Suited to: Tradies, 4WD Enthusiasts, tourers, caravan/boat owners and families

Make and Model Mitsubishi Triton

Engine (kW / Nm) 2.4L Turbo Diesel (133kW/450Nm)

Towing Capacity 3,500KG

Price Range (4X4 models)* $43,300 - $63,800

Suited to: Budget-conscious families, apprentices, weekend tourers and drivers who don’t need to tow

Make and Model Nissan Navara

Engine (kW / Nm) 2.3L Twin-Turbo Diesel (140kW/450Nm)

Towing Capacity 3,500KG

Price Range (4X4 models)* $44,990 - $80,332

Suited to: Daily drivers, weekend trips to the boat ramp (irregular towing) and camping

*Figures from Carsales.com.au/research

Why Insuring Your Ute with Club 4X4 Matters

With plenty of 4X4 builds under our belt, we appreciate just how much a ute can mean to someone, especially after you’ve invested your time and energy into searching ‘What is the best 4x4 dual cab ute to buy?’. By the time you’ve purchased, modified and used it, two things are certain: you’ve outlayed a whole lot of your hard earned money and made some everlasting memories with your 4X4. It’s only natural that you want it protected by insurance that understands your lifestyle.

At Club 4X4, we offer:

Cover for Modifications, Accessories AND Labour

Protection for your investment - from lift kits to roof racks and the gear in-between covered as a separate agreed value to your base vehicle (including labour costs… because let’s face it, unless you’re the one swinging the spanners, labour and install costs hit the hip pocket hard).

Off-Road Recovery

$1500 off-road recovery cover included as a standard benefit with all policies (with larger upgrade amounts available), because standard roadside assistance doesn’t cut it in the middle of the Canning.

True Australian Coverage

From beaches to bush tracks to water crossings, we insure 4X4s anywhere they’re legally allowed to go in Australia.

comprehensive insurance that covers non-gazetted roads and private property as long as you're legally allowed to be there

Conclusion

With many options on the market and various Australian 4wd ute reviews, the quest of finding the best 4WD ute certainly isn’t easy. We hope this guide has shed some light on the features and performance of each vehicle, helping you zero in on the best off-road 4X4 ute that perfectly matches your lifestyle and adventures.

No matter which vehicle you choose, it’s important to make sure it’s properly protected.