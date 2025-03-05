Best Acrylic Powder And Liquid Comparison (2025)

7 Best Acrylic Powder And Liquid In the UK
Our rankings are cleverly generated from the algorithmic analysis of thousands of customer reviews about products, brands, merchant’s customer service levels, popularity trends, and more. The rankings reflect our opinion and should be a good starting point for shopping. By purchasing the products we rank, you’ll get the lowest price we found while we may receive a commission at no cost to you, which will help us continue to provide you with value.
Advertising Disclosure
acrylic powder and liquid comparison
TNBL Ultra Adhesive Professional Acrylic Monomer Liquid (50ml, Purple) For Acrylic Nail Art, Overlays & Extensions Salon Grade
BORN PRETTY Acrylic Nail Kit Acrylic Powder and Liquid Set, Pink White Clear Acrylic Powder with Acrylic Nail Liquid Monomer for Quick Nail Gel Extensions
Saviland Acrylic Nail Kit - Acrylic Powder and Acrylic Liquid with Acrylic Nail Brush Set, 3 Colors Pink Nudes Clear Nail Acrylic Powder Set for Acrylic Nails Extension
Saviland 120ml Acrylic Liquid with Acrylic Brush– Monomer for Acrylic Nails with Acrylic Nail Brush 12# MMA-Free Non-Yellowing Formula Acrylic Monomer Liquid for Acrylic Powder Nail Extension &Carving
Saviland 120ml Monomer for Acrylic Nails – Acrylic Liquid Monomer for Acrylic Powder Non-Yellowing MMA-Free Formula Acrylic Monomer Liquid for Acrylic Nails Application Nail Extension & Nail Carving
PEACECOLOR Acrylic Nail Kit for Beginners White Clear Pink Colors Acrylic Powder and Liquid Set Acrylic Nail Art Brush Nail Extension Carving
|
Our Score
1
Best Choice
9.8Exceptional
|
2
9.7Exceptional
|
3
Best Value
9.5Excellent
|
4
9.4Excellent
|
5
9.3Excellent
|
6
9.2Excellent
|
7
8.9Very Good
|
To Amazon
|
Model
TNBL Ultra Adhesive Professional Acrylic Monomer Liquid (50ml, Purple) For Acrylic Nail Art, Overlays & Extensions Salon Grade
| Model
BORN PRETTY Acrylic Nail Kit Acrylic Powder and Liquid Set, Pink White Clear Acrylic Powder with Acrylic Nail Liquid Monomer for Quick Nail Gel Extensions
| Model
Saviland Acrylic Nail Kit - Acrylic Powder and Acrylic Liquid with Acrylic Nail Brush Set, 3 Colors Pink Nudes Clear Nail Acrylic Powder Set for Acrylic Nails Extension
| Model
Saviland 120ml Acrylic Liquid with Acrylic Brush– Monomer for Acrylic Nails with Acrylic Nail Brush 12# MMA-Free Non-Yellowing Formula Acrylic Monomer Liquid for Acrylic Powder Nail Extension &Carving
| Model
Saviland 120ml Monomer for Acrylic Nails – Acrylic Liquid Monomer for Acrylic Powder Non-Yellowing MMA-Free Formula Acrylic Monomer Liquid for Acrylic Nails Application Nail Extension & Nail Carving
| Model
PEACECOLOR Acrylic Nail Kit for Beginners White Clear Pink Colors Acrylic Powder and Liquid Set Acrylic Nail Art Brush Nail Extension Carving
| Model
Saviland 60ML Acrylic Liquid: MMA-Free Monomer Non-Yellowing Monomer for Acrylic Nails for Acrylic Powder Nail Extensions Nail Carving Nail Brush Cleaner Home DIY Nail Art Manicure Gift for Women
|
Brand
TNBL
| Brand
BORN PRETTY
| Brand
Saviland
| Brand
Saviland
| Brand
Saviland
| Brand
PEACECOLOR
| Brand
Saviland
|
Reviews
14,316 reviews
| Reviews
48,844 reviews
| Reviews
3,692 reviews
| Reviews
1,288 reviews
| Reviews
456 reviews
| Reviews
376 reviews
| Reviews
56 reviews
Features
|
Worth the money
7.9
| Worth the money
7.9
| Worth the money
8.6
| Worth the money
7.0
| Worth the money
7.0
| Worth the money
7.0
| Worth the money
7.0
|
Simple to use
9.1
| Simple to use
8.9
| Simple to use
8.1
| Simple to use
7.0
| Simple to use
7.0
| Simple to use
7.0
| Simple to use
7.0
Tech Specs
|
package dimensions
9.5 x 3.4 x 3.3 cm 70 g
| package dimensions
19.2 x 8.89 x 3.71 cm 209 g
| package dimensions
16.4 x 12.6 x 3.4 cm 210 g
| package dimensions
-
| package dimensions
13.6 x 5.5 x 4.4 cm 150 g
| package dimensions
19.3 x 12.8 x 4.3 cm 210 g
| package dimensions
-
|
manufacturer reference
TNBL-368
| manufacturer reference
195843
| manufacturer reference
SA0024-UK5
| manufacturer reference
-
| manufacturer reference
1
| manufacturer reference
-
| manufacturer reference
-
|
Available On
|Available On
|Available On
|Available On
|Available On
|Available On
|Available On
Our Top 3 Picks
Here are the top 3 recommended products with more information to help you find the right product for you
9.8
1
TNBL
TNBL Ultra Adhesive Professional Acrylic Monomer Liquid (50ml, Purple) For Acrylic Nail Art, Overlays & Extensions Salon Grade
9.1 Simple to use
7.9 worth the money
Why we love it
Strong hold
No yellowing
Professional grade
Main highlights
- ULTRA ADHESIVE acrylic liquid monomer which provides excellent retention and no lifting
- PROFESSIONAL acrylic liquid widely used by salon and nail technicians
- NON-YELLOWING formula to ensure you get perfect set of nails everytime
- CONTAINS no MMA.
- Available in Purple or Clear - 50ml, 100ml, 250ml & 500ml.
Show more
9.7
2
BORN PRETTY
BORN PRETTY Acrylic Nail Kit Acrylic Powder and Liquid Set, Pink White Clear Acrylic Powder with Acrylic Nail Liquid Monomer for Quick Nail Gel Extensions
8.9 Simple to use
7.9 worth the money
Why we love it
Long-lasting without UV lamp.
Includes essential tools for beginners.
Chip-resistant formula.
Main highlights
- DOES THIS HAVE A STRONG SMELL? Yes it does, because it is MMA free. All professional Acrylic Monomer and Powder have a strong smell because it is FDA compliant and does not contain MMA.
- SATISFACTION SERVE OF BORN PRETTY ACRYLIC POWDER KIT：. Besides we provide satisfaction serve, if you don’t love it, contact us, and get refund with no condition in 30 days.
- PERFECT BIG ACRYLIC NAIL KIT: The Acrylic Powder Kit includes 3* 10ML Acrylic Powder(Clear/White/Pink) , Acrylic Liquid , 40 pieces nail form, 1 acrylic nail brush pen, 1 nail file and 1 glass container,choice for salon and home use. Make unique nail style with your great imagination!! Try it!!!
- NO NEED CURING : BORN PRETTY Acrylic Powder System doesn’t need UV lamp to cure, which can avoid turning skin black and damaging skin because of some UV lamps. It is a better way to make your nail more faster without cuing the nail every times of applying.
- HIGHT QUALITY LONG LASTING: BORN PRETTY Acrylic Powder System Kit is long-lasting, chip-resistant for BORN PRETTY special formula and advanced manufacture skill. It can last for about 2-3 weeks even without nail lamp curing.
Show more
9.5
3
Saviland
41% Off
Saviland Acrylic Nail Kit - Acrylic Powder and Acrylic Liquid with Acrylic Nail Brush Set, 3 Colors Pink Nudes Clear Nail Acrylic Powder Set for Acrylic Nails Extension
8.6 worth the money
8.1 Simple to use
Why we love it
Includes all essentials for acrylic nail art.
Versatile powder for various nail designs.
Easy, air-dry application.
Main highlights
- Warm Tips and Customer Service - Please store this acrylic nail kit in a cool place. Avoid direct sunlight or heat. Keep the acrylic powder and acrylic liquid away from sunlight and heat. It is normal for low odor when using. Doing acrylic nails manicure needs to be in a ventilated place. If you have any problems with this acrylic nail kit, please feel free to contact our customer service team, we will do our best to help you solve the problem. Happy shopping!!
- Versatile and High-Quality - Our clear pink and nudes acrylic powder is not only fashionable but also versatile, suitable for nail extension & carving, nail enhancement, classic french nails, and making decorations on original nails or nail tips. Our acrylic liquid is formulated with EMA ingredients and U V stabilizers to ensure color clarity and prevent yellowing or dulling.
- Healthy and Safe - Our acrylic nail kit is made of healthy material, which is non-toxic, safe and no harm to your nails. It can bring you a perfect and impressive experience of acrylic powder nail art designs, which is very suitable for people who love to make acrylic nails. It comes with a delicate outer package and can also be an ideal gift for your friends or lover.
- Easy to Apply and Air Dry Naturally - Ultra-fine acrylic powder is easy to apply with our acrylic nail brush and acrylic liquid, with no clumping or yellowing. It is also completely air-dry, so no need to cure with a nail lamp, which can darken your skin. The acrylic nails create a protective and hard layer to cover and protect your natural nails after air dry naturally, which will not easily lift, split or peel off. The finish effect can last for at least 28+ days.
- Complete Acrylic Nail Kit - Saviland acrylic nail kit for everything you need for acrylic nail art, including 3Pcs acrylic powder (clear, pink, nudes), 100Pcs nail forms, 1Pc acrylic nail brush, 1Pcs acrylic dappen dish and 1Pcs 30ml monomer for acrylic nails. Perfect for both nail salon professionals and beginners.
Show more
Our ranking system
The TopChoice.co.uk Team selects top-of-the-line items from a wide selection and conducts rigorous evaluations on almost all the products available on the internet. We rank each product based on how well it matches our criteria.
We can ensure that the product is well-tested with the help of our expertise, experts, and artificial intelligence technology. TopChoice.co.uk requires consistent care for the products we review, ensuring that our assessments are always accurate and up to date.
Features
Our team of experts analyzes key attributes, capabilities, significance, and many more depending on the type of product to determine its effectiveness.
Consumer Reviews
We ensure an evaluation of the ratings using references all over the internet for each product. With the help of our AI technology and professional review teams, we give weight to the worth of individual user experiences.
Popularity
Popularity is an important criterion in choosing a product. Several factors contribute to the popularity of the products on our site, including prestige, relevance, reputation, news, and more.
Value for money
TopChoice.co.uk compares product attributes to price, examines tech specs, ratings and reviews, and more. When compared to other criteria, does the pricing seem reasonable? In order to provide genuine value for money, our team must answer that question with advanced calculations.
When compared to other criteria, does the pricing seem reasonable? In order to provide genuine value for money, our team must answer that question with advanced calculations.
Value for money
TopChoice.co.uk compares product attributes to price, examines tech specs, ratings and reviews, and more. When compared to other criteria, does the pricing seem reasonable? In order to provide genuine value for money, our team must answer that question with advanced calculations.
When compared to other criteria, does the pricing seem reasonable? In order to provide genuine value for money, our team must answer that question with advanced calculations.
Related deals you might like for acrylic powder and liquid
Free Shipping
JND Acrylic Liquid Monomer Professional Salon Quality Acrylic Nails Extensions Nail Art (50ml, Purple)
Ultra strength & adhesion (*When used with quality acrylic powder)
£5.75
Free Shipping
Saviland Pink Acrylic Powder - 30g Professional Acrylic Nail Powder for Acrylic Nails Extension, Nail Acrylic Powder for 3D Nail Art, Nail Decoration No Need Nail Lamp
【MORE PRACTICAL】 Saviland 30g pink acrylic powder, suited for everyone from students to experienced professionals. This pink nail acrylic powder polymer is wonderful to do french nails, acrylic nails, carved flowers, nail extensions, nail decoration.
£8.88
Free Shipping
PEACECOLOR Acrylic Nail Kit for Beginners White Pink Clear Colors Acrylic Powder and Nail Liquid Set Acrylic Nail Art Brush Nail Extension Carving
Acrylic Nail Kit: This acrylic nail set comes with 8g of pink, white,clear acrylic powder, 30ml of nail liquid for acrylic nails, 10pc nail forms,1 acrylic nail brush,1 nail file and 1 glass cup. It helps you easily, quickly, and persistently complete your nails
£9.99
Free Shipping
Saviland Acrylic Liquid Set: 120ml EMA Monomer for Acrylic Nails【Super Adhesive】Acrylic Nail Brush Dappen Dish Cleaning Pads for Acrylic Powder Acrylic Gel Nail Brush Cleaner Nail Art Manicure Gift
【Professional Acrylic Nail Set】Saviland professional acrylic liquid set is a must-have for acrylic nail manicure, focusing on different acrylic powder nail extensions. Perfect for nail beginners or nail starters who are interested in making acrylic nails.
£13.99
Free Shipping
TEEROVA Acrylic Nail Kit Acrylic Powder and Liquid Set, Professional Monomer Liquid Set with Acrylic Nail Brush Nail Forms tips 3 Colors Nail Powder Kit
【Professional Acrylic Nail Kit】- Come with acrylic powder, liquid monomer and acrylic nail brush, nail form, glass cup, nail file to DIY nail art, professional acrylic nail kit with everything for you.
£9.99
Free Shipping
Lofuanna Acrylic Nail Kit Professional Acrylic Powder and Liquid Set with 120ml Acrylic Liquid Monomer,3 Colors(Clear,White,Pink)60g Acrylic Powder for Nail Art Nails Extension(set1)
【Professional Acrylic Powder and Liquid Set 】You will get three colors of 60g acrylic nail powder:(clear,white,pink) and 120ml/4oz big capacity acrylic liquid, It is useful for beginner to practice and DIY fashion nails.
£14.99
Free Shipping
Acrylic Nail Kit Large Capacity Set -Acrylic Powder with 3 Colors and Acrylic Liquid set Acrylic Nails Extension for Beginners with Nail Art Brush,Nail Forms,Glass Cup,Nail File Nails Extension
【NATURAL PINK COLORS ACRYLIC POWDER SET】These 3 colors acrylic nail powders in this acrylic nail kit are developed with a special blending formula, providing flawless consistency, superior adhesion, self-leveling and bubble-free acrylic nail application. Optimized for all seasons. It dries within 5-8 mins, enough slowly to allow for corrections. Colors Stay Vibrant For Weeks!
£9.99
Free Shipping
Acrylic Nail Kit,3 Colors Acrylic Nail Powder Set for Nail Acrylic Extension Acrylic Powder with Acrylic Nail Brush Set,Pink Nude Clear Acrylic Nail Set,Nail Carving, Long-Lasting Acrylic Nail Kit
【Acrylic Nail Powder Set】These 3 colors acrylic nail powders in this acrylic nail kit are developed with a special blending formula, providing flawless consistency, superior adhesion, self-leveling and bubble-free acrylic nail application. Optimized for all seasons. It dries within 5-8 mins, enough slowly to allow for corrections. Colors Stay Vibrant For Weeks!
£9.99
Free Shipping
Saviland 180ml Monomer for Acrylic Nails: EMA Non-Yellowing Acrylic Liquid for Acrylic Powder 6.09 fl.oz Acrylic Monomer Liquid Nail Brush Cleaner Acrylic Nail Extensions Manicure Atr Gift for Women
【180ML Large Capacity Acrylic Liquid】Saviland acrylic liquid monomer adopted a 180ml large capacity design, which is more cost-effective. And the monomer is made of healthy and safe ingredients, non-toxic, no harm to nails. An excellent nail liquid for making false acrylic nails.
£13.99