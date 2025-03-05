Best Acrylic Powder & Liquid For Nails In 2025 (2025)

Hey! Finding the best acrylic powder and acrylic liquid for nails is crucial.

We recommend Young Nails Acrylic Powder and Mia Secret Liquid Monomer for their trustworthiness and user-friendliness.

But we’re not limited to just these options—explore the best acrylic products with us in this guide.

Let’s dive in deeper and get started!

Top 10 Best Acrylic Powder

When you think you already practiced enough, now is the time to choose the acrylic powder that fits you.

Here’s the list of the best acrylic powder formulated with quality and guaranteed safe for your nails.

Best for professionals: Young Nails Acrylic Powders

Best for Pros Young Nails Acrylic Powders View On Amazon Young Nails Acrylic Powder makes you bring a salon to your home with its professional quality of nail care and other enhancement products. This nail powder is a vital part of the acrylic nail system giving a perfect complement to the acrylic nail liquid. They produce flawless consistency with superior adhesion when used together. Pros Easy to file and shape. Can last a week without lifting. Dries with perfect timing. Very smooth and light. Cons Very runny it comes off the nail. Product is not filled to the top. Color isn’t the best.

Best for Beginners: Mia Secret Clear Acrylic Powder

Best for Beginners Mia Secret Clear Acrylic Powder View On Amazon Mia Secret Clear Acrylic Powder gives perfect constancy and activation time. It is long-lasting as it provides superior adhesion. Mia Secret’s acrylic powder is made with a non-yellowing and self-leveling formula that only needs minimum filing. The curing period is just fine as it gives you enough time to work with it. Yet, it still depends on the weather – when it’s raining or humid, the setting will take a little slower, but if it’s windy and dry, the setting will really be fast. Pros User-friendly even with beginners. Good consistency as the product. is smooth and fine. Perfect for encapsulation as it is not cloudy. Works with the majority of any nail set. Easy to file and blend. Cons Takes a little while to dry and harden completely. It has a weird consistency. The product is a bit clumpy.

Best powdered nail system: Kiara Sky Dipping Powders

Best Nail System Kiara Sky Dipping Powders View On Amazon Kiara Sky Dipping Powders are formulated by professionals without adding any harsh chemicals. It has components that prevent it from discoloration and chipping. This professional dip powder nail kit has all that you need for beautiful coverage and creative dip designs in less time than the usual acrylic application. Pros Easy to use. Feels light and neutral when applied. Makes nails stronger and long-lasting. Cons It has smell. Base coat bottle was very hard to open. Brushes are easy to break.

Option #4 CND Retention + Acrylic Nail Sculpting Powder View On Walmart This can deliver gorgeous and long lasting enhancement to your nails. CND Retention+ Acrylic Nail Sculpting Powder goes beyond the acrylic nail liquids and powders you may have tried before. It gives maximum strength and durability as it offers super adhesion. Pros Long lasting Lift resistant Durable and has great adhesion. Cons Item is very small. Clear is not as clear as a glass, but cloudy.

Option #5 Glam & Glits Acrylic Powder View On Amazon Step into a colorful personality with Glam and Glits Acrylic Powder. Enjoy their color palette full of pigmented color acrylics.It is great for 3D nail art, full coverage nail sets, and more. All from its sensational color library are ready to use for easy application. Pros Easy to apply. Blendable with other colors. Shades are bright and classy. Cons Colors are darker than they seem when they are in the bottle. It doesn’t mix very well.

SuperNail Clear Powder – Clear

Option #6 SuperNail Clear Powder – Clear View On Amazon SuperNail Nail Powder is finely milled and has rich pigments. It’s strong and innovative and has excellent adhesive properties. SuperNail Clear Acrylic Powder is a combination of advanced formulas that include peroxides, pigments, and hi-tech polymers. It has strong adhesion and is very easy to use. This acrylic powder offers a great volume and can last for a long time. See Also The 10 Best Acrylic Powder & Liquid for Nails Reviews 2025Best Acrylic Powder And Liquid Comparison15 Best Acrylic Nail Powders for Salon-Quality NailsBest Acrylic Nail Powder Reviews 2025 Pros Reasonable price Resistant to scratch. No nails will be crystallized. Extra fine powder created brilliant nails. Cons It sets super quick. It doesn’t stick to the brush well. It is very grainy.

Modelones Clear Nail Acrylic Powder

Option #7 Modelones Clear Nail Acrylic Powder View On Amazon Modelones Clear Acrylic Nail Powder has great consistency and is easy to apply. It can be used to create amazing crystal effects and other unique styles. It is made of a special formula and with unconventional manufacturing skills. Modelones nail powder can last for 2-3 weeks even if no lamp-curing machine is used. It is also durable and healthy as it can produce a protective layer to toughen your natural nails with the acrylic powder which is really powerful. Pros Easy to work with apply. Has great consistency. Long-lasting and durable. Cons Strong, bad smell. Brush is very small. Powders are small.

Karlash Professional Acrylic Powder

Option #8 Karlash Professional Acrylic Powder View On Amazon Karlash Professional Acrylic Powder is formulated by experts, and made with bubble-free polymers that give extraordinary clarity. It is milled into tiny pieces that make absorption easier when added with monomer. It gives excellent retention and a smooth finish. Pros Smooth and self- leveling finish. Can be used in warm or cold climates. Can be used with all acrylic liquid systems. Great for the value and easy to use for beginners. Cons It doesn’t firm up well. Strong smell It doesn’t firm up well.

Strong smell

Runny and leaves bubbles.

Option #9 Ugly Duckling Acrylic Powder View On Amazon It is formulated by nail technicians, for nail technicians. The premium liquids and powders will make you love your nails more. It’s easy to work with—you just relax and make it work for you. It has ultra-fine powder that will work for you. It can produce consistently strong, thin, and natural-looking nails. Pros Product is workable. Easy to file. Smooth and creamy application. Strong and durable. Cons Comes in small amount. Doesn’t come with a brush.

Lavender Violets Quick Drying Dip-Powder

Option #10 Lavender Violets Quick Drying Dip-Powder View On Amazon Lavender Violets Dip Powder is a quick-drying set that contains 36 jars of pure-colored and glitter powders. Unlike regular manicure procedures, this can be dried fast in just a matter of 30 seconds without the need for an activator. Its formula made the powder extra fine which leaves a smooth finish without bubbles being formed. If properly applied, this could durably last for three weeks. Pros Givers perfect results for both beginners and professionals. Doesn’t need a lamp to cure. Made from high-quality, eco-friendly materials. Cons Product is gritty and clumpy. It’s quite hard to work with. Nails chip easily.

The Top 10 Best Acrylic Liquids

Artisan, Elfa, CND, and OPI are all top-rated and reputable brands known throughout the nail care industry.

Hundreds of salons and nail tech professionals trust these brands and rely on their products every day, which is why we had to include these brands—and many more!—on our list of the top 10 best acrylic liquids.

Mia Secret Liquid Monomer

Most Popular Mia Secret Liquid Monomer View On Amazon Mia Secret is a well-known brand in the nail care industry. Mia Secret offers a number of nail care products, including complete acrylic nail systems and kits. Mia Secret Acrylic Liquid Monomer is loved by many nail tech professionals and DIY-ers alike because the product is easy to use, lift-resistant, affordable, and MMA-free. Manicurists don’t need to use a lot of this product for high-quality results, so an 8-ounce bottle can go a long way—even if it is used on a daily basis at a salon. Some nail tech professionals claim that they don’t even need to use a nail drill tool after applying this acrylic liquid. Pros Lift-resistant Quality and adhesive product Made in the USA Cost effective choice 8-ounce bottle Little drilling and filing after application needed. 8-ounce bottle Cons An 8-ounce bottle may be too small. May not mix well with other nail care products. Can take some time to dry. Somewhat heavy odor.

Young Nails Acrylic Nail Monomer

Best Quality Young Nails Acrylic Nail Monomer View On Amazon Young Nails Acrylic Nail Monomer provides you with all the supplies you need to create beautiful acrylic nails. The acrylic monomer provide smooth consistency without bubbling, lifting, or yellowing for premium adhesion, consistent color blending, an easy-to-level application and are also available in a wide range of colors. Young Nails provides an essential line of acrylic nail kits and supplies, including acrylic powders and acrylic liquids that are used in nail salons across the country. Pros Complete acrylic nail system High-quality brushes, materials, acrylic powder and acrylic liquid Superior adhesion Long-lasting Does not yellow Over 180 different color selections Pairs well with other products and acrylic powders MMA-free product Cons May be expensive to purchase multiple colors See Also 5 Best Acrylic Powders For Nails!

KiaraSky EMA Professional Liquid

Best for Salons KiaraSky EMA View On Amazon If you own or operate a salon, and go through a lot of acrylic liquid, then this is probably the best option for you. The KiaraSky EMA liquid is a high-quality, professional-grade acrylic liquid that easily allows you to create beautiful, long-lasting acrylic nails for your customers. The KiaraSky EMA liquid is also MMA-free, making it a safe, reliable, and high-quality product that salon tech professionals can rely on. Pros One gallon premium acrylic liquid. High-quality acrylic powder and acrylic liquid. Easy application and easy sculpting. Long-lasting Super adhesion MMA-free product Cons Expensive product. May be too large for smaller salons. May be too large for DIY manicurists.

Option #4 Glam & Glits EMA View On Amazon Glam & Glitz is the perfect acrylic kit for new nail tech professionals who are starting up a salon. The Glam & Glitz is a high-quality, reputable brand known throughout the nail industry. The is excellent for startup salons and nail tech professionals. In addition, Glam & Glitz offers professional-grade 16 oz sized acrylic liquid bottles. Glam’s EMA liquid ensures flexible, resilient nail enhancements that perfectly suit clients’ needs. Pros High-quality and reputable brand. Designed with patent technology. Super adhesion Complete acrylic nail system. Best option for startup nail tech professionals and salons. Resistant and resilient. Award-winning acrylic liquid system. Cons May be expensive. May not be the best option for established nail salons.

Caćee Acrylic Nail Monomer

Option #5 Caćee Acrylic Nail Monomer View On Amazon Caćee is another well-known and reputable brand in the nail care industry that provides a long line of nail care products, including acrylic liquid. Caćee Acrylic Liquid Monomer is a favorite of many nail techs. It is a high-quality product that has proven not to lift, break, or cause damage to the skin and nails. Caćee Acrylic Liquid Monomer also works well with other products, such as acrylic powders. Pros Lift-resistant Superior adhesion High-quality and safe product Made in the USA Approved by the Board of Cosmetology 100 percent satisfaction guarantee Long-lasting Does not go yellow Anti-odor product Pairs well with other products and acrylic powders MMA-free product Cost effective choice 8-ounce bottle Cons 8-ounce bottle may be too small.

NSI’s Attraction Acrylic Nail Liquid

Option #6 Product Name View On Amazon We couldn’t very well organize a list of the top nail care brands and products without including an item from NSI. NSI is a number-one brand in the nail care industry, known mainly for its line of unique and vibrant nail polish colors, including gel colors, as well as a wide selection of supporting nail care products. Pros Reputable brand and nail care industry leader. Complete acrylic nail system. Little to no evaporation. Developed with years of research and testing. Best for salon and nail tech professionals. Maximum sculpting Minimal filing MMA-free product Odor-free product Quality application Supports a variety of colors. Various sizes available. Cons May be an expensive product. May not be the best option for DIY manicurists. May not pair with other acrylic nail systems and products.

Morovan Acrylic Liquid Monomer

Option #7 Morovan Acrylic Liquid Monomer View On Amazon Morovan’s Liquid Monomer is another top-rated acrylic liquid and acrylic powder system designed for speed and quality acrylic nails. The Acrylic Dip System is also designed with resin technology and the best acrylic dipping powder to create thin, smooth, beautiful acrylic nails. Application for this nail liquid requires 75 percent less filing than traditional acrylic liquid and acrylic powder and without any harsh odors or harmful chemicals. Monovan’s Acrylic System only provides truly beautiful, natural-looking, pink-and-white French tip acrylic nails. This is why many nail salon tech professionals choose Morovan’s products over its competitors time and time again. Pros Complete acrylic nail system. High-quality acrylic powder and acrylic liquid. Pink-and-white acrylic nails system. Cures well with both UV and LED nail lamps. Pairs well with other acrylic nail products. 75 percent less filing. Easy application Long-lasting Superior adhesion MMA-free product Cons Expensive product. Only one-ounce bottle available.

STG Pro Monomer

Option #8 STG Pro Monomer View On Amazon STG Pro Monomer is another reputable brand in the nail care industry. STG Pro ensures strong and durable wear, an easy application with a superior texture, and a spectrum of beautiful and vibrant color powders that will provide customers with elegant, beautiful, and truly unique and fashionable nail art designs. Furthermore, the STG Pro liquid monomer is a low-odor product that ensures elegant styling and comes in a variety of sizes to meet the needs of any salon. Pros Reputable brand and nail care industry leader. Complete acrylic nail system. Low-odor product Maximum flexibility, resiliency, and adhesion. Easy application and superior texture. Supports a variety of colors. Ensures elegant styling. Various sizes available. Cons May be expensive

Modelones Nail Liquid

Option #9 Modelones Nail Liquid View On Amazon Modelones Nail Liquid is another beauty supplier that provides a complete pink and white acrylic nail system that provides DIY manicurists and salon tech professionals with everything they need to create truly beautiful, natural-looking pink and white nails, including an acrylic liquid. Modelone’s nail products are made with a proprietary formula creating longer-lasting, stronger, and easier-to-use materials for the nail professional to produce cleaner, clearer, and more vibrant acrylic nails. The Acrylic Liquid is an essential aspect of the Modelones Acrylic system. Pros Guaranteed no lifting. Non-yellowing No primer required. Designed with nanotechnology. Super adhesion Complete acrylic nail system. Cost effective product. Safe to use. Less filing Best option for DIY manicurists and beginners. Smooth and easy application. Cons May contain harsh chemicals. May have strong odor. May not be the best solution for nail tech professionals.

Karlash MMA Free Nail Liquid

Option #10 Karlash MMA Free Nail Liquid View On Amazon The Karlash MMA Free Nail Liquid is designed to meet both the needs of the nail manicurist and artist as well as the demands of a salon. The system creates beautiful, durable results and uses low-odor, cosmetic-grade products with excellent workability and durability. Additionally, the Karlash MMA Free Nail Liquid is one of the best acrylic liquids available. However, it only pairs well with other Karlash acrylic nail system products. It is designed for maximum adhesion, resiliency, and flexibility. The Karlash Nail Liquid also comes in a variety of sizes to meet the salon’s needs. Pros Maximum resiliency, flexibility, and adhesion. Complete acrylic nail system Low-odor product Excellent application and usability. Best for DIY manicurists, beginners, and nail tech salon professionals. Cons May be expensive. May only be used with other entities’ acrylic powder and acrylic nail system products. Best used with UV lamps only.

So What Determines a Good Acrylic Powder?

A good acrylic nail powder lets you mix it easily with acrylic liquid to make strong acrylic nails that will harden without unevenness or bubbles.

There will be a lot of options, but remember that acrylic products have various pigments to accomplish various patterns and colors.

When starting with acrylic powder, it’s important that you get the ones that are easy to work with. It’s also often an excellent idea to choose nude or colorless to cover with the polish.

What is Acrylic Powder?

Acrylic powder is used to make acrylic nails. It needs to be mixed with a liquid chemical to harden. It is easy and affordable to buy, that’s why it can be applied even at home.

It is safe to use and it offers temporary protection to the nails, aside from enhancing their appearance.

Pros And Cons Of Acrylic Nail Powder

Here are the pros and cons of using acrylic nail powder.

Pros Fast- drying and doesn’t require UV light More bendable like a natural nail, helping you resist damage Have a wide variety of possible decorations Long-lasting; it could take up to eight weeks before signs of wear Cons Can be harsh on nail plates as it requires filing and buffing for the adhesive to stick Can cause serious infections if nails are poorly handled Can decrease your natural nail’s quality if not removed properly

Know The Difference Between Pink, White, And Colored Acrylic Powder

There is a wide array of acrylic powder types in the market today.

Colored acrylic powder can be used by itself or by combination to create a different look on the vivid nails. An example of combined color acrylic powder is the pink and white nails.

The pink acrylic powder is applied to the nail bed, while the white acrylic powder is used for the nail tips. This application style makes a strong and lasting French manicured nail.

On the other hand, the clear acrylic powder is perfect for giving your nail a stunning transparent look.

It can also be used for mixing in with colored powders for a more transparent appearance that will make people wow!

How to Apply Acrylic Powder

Here are the simple steps to follow in applying acrylic nail powder:

Prepare all the necessary tools. It includes files, nail clippers, cuticle pushers, cotton pads/ balls, buffing blocks, and your preferred acrylic nail powder color. Prepare your nails. Clean your nails with acetone and remove any traces of polish which you had from your previous application. Buff your nails to remove the shine. This will help the powder to adhere to the nail better. Wipe the dust away with an acetone once you’re done buffing your nail. Dip the tip of your nail brush to the monomer liquid. Then, dip it in the acrylic powder to the amount enough to cover the nail. Let your nails dry for about two minutes, and seal it with a layer of topcoat. You know it’s dry when it makes a click sound when tapped, and not hollow.

What to Look for in the Best Acrylic Liquid

Before we get to our top ten list of the best acrylic powders and acrylic liquids, we are going to give you some pointers and information on what to look for before selecting a quality acrylic product.

What Are the Benefits of Using Nail Liquid?

There are many benefits of using acrylic liquid. Acrylic liquids have been used for nails for years, and have proven to be a prime solution for women who are sick and tired of short, brittle, and broken nails and desire longer, sexier nails.

Through the years, nail tech professionals have perfected and mastered the use of acrylic liquid for nails.

In fact, acrylic liquid has been around a lot longer than some other modern products, such as gel, so acrylic liquid is typically the more affordable option for acrylic nails, the side effects are rare, and they last longer.

One of the primary benefits of acrylic nails is that if one breaks, it can easily be fixed at home or in a few, short minutes at a salon with the right tools.

How to Choose the Best Acrylic Powder and Acrylic Liquid

As a nail professional or enthusiast, the last thing you want to have to worry about is which acrylic powder or acrylic liquid will give you the results that you and your clients are looking for.

This is why it is important to consider all the factors and options before purchasing the best acrylic liquid and acrylic powder.

Here are some things to consider when looking at the best acrylic liquid for nails:

The Science. Select an acrylic powder and liquid that has been scientifically developed, expert-tested, and approved by the Board of Cosmetology.

Select an acrylic powder and liquid that has been scientifically developed, expert-tested, and approved by the Board of Cosmetology. Easy to Use. It’s also important to select an acrylic powder and liquid that is easy to use and work with for perfect sculpting and application, that involves minimal leveling and filing, and that also provides quality results.

It’s also important to select an acrylic powder and liquid that is easy to use and work with for perfect sculpting and application, that involves minimal leveling and filing, and that also provides quality results. Adhesion. No client wants their acrylic nails to pop off. So, be sure to select an acrylic powder and nail liquid that provides superior adhesion and that is lift free. Remember, acrylic nails should last up to two weeks—depending on the condition of the client’s natural nails, of course—so be sure to choose an acrylic liquid that does just that!

No client wants their acrylic nails to pop off. So, be sure to select an acrylic powder and nail liquid that provides superior adhesion and that is lift free. Low-Odor. Do you want to smell acrylic fumes all day? Neither do your clients! Be sure to select an acrylic nail monomer that is low-odor or even odor-free.

Do you want to smell acrylic fumes all day? Neither do your clients! Be sure to select an acrylic nail monomer that is low-odor or even odor-free. UV and Gel. Most acrylic powder and liquid products are designed for both UV curing, however, be sure to read the product description to make sure.

Most acrylic powder and liquid products are designed for both UV curing, however, be sure to read the product description to make sure. MMA-Free. MMA is for dentists—not for nails! Be sure to select an acrylic powder or acrylic liquid that is made with a safe formula, and that is MMA-free!

MMA is for dentists—not for nails! Be sure to select an acrylic powder or acrylic liquid that is made with a safe formula, and that is MMA-free! Product Size. Many acrylic powder and acrylic liquid packaging comes in various sizes. If you own or operate a nail salon, then it may be in your best interest to purchase a large bottle of acrylic liquid, especially if you use it every day. Many suppliers offer large bottles and jars of acrylic powder and liquids at a reasonable price. So, be sure to check with a trusted salon supplier for rates or discounts on purchasing acrylic liquid in bulk sizes.

What is MMA?

Methyl methacrylate, or MMA was originally developed for medical use.

MMA is used mainly for making crowns and bridges in dentistry, and is also used by orthopedic surgeons as bone cement for joint replacement procedures.

Some construction contractors also use it for flooring products, resin materials, and even Plexiglass.

So, does that sound like a chemical you want on your nails or skin? We didn’t think so.

Although MMA is not dangerous once it hardens completely, it can cause some pretty serious side effects if it comes in contact with nails or skin in liquid form.

Some nail technicians began using MMA for acrylic nail services because it was more cost effective than other products.

However, after numerous consumer complaints, the FDA prohibited manufacturers from using MMA in nail products in 1974.

Through the years, nail tech professionals began to discover that MMA nail products were too difficult to remove and would easily tear nails off in some cases.

Therefore, nail professionals began to move away from using MMA nail products, and rather focused on protecting and preserving the natural nail when applying any nail enhancement product.

So, how do you know if nail products contain MMA? Most nail product labels today will disclose this information, however, here are some ways to tell if the label isn’t clear.

Odor – MMA has a distinct, strong, fruity odor.

– MMA has a distinct, strong, fruity odor. Price – Again, MMA is a cheaper product when compared with alternative, safer products. So, if you select an acrylic liquid based on price, you run the risk of purchasing a potentially unsafe product.

Again, MMA is a cheaper product when compared with alternative, safer products. So, if you select an acrylic liquid based on price, you run the risk of purchasing a potentially unsafe product. Physical Effects – Even smelling MMA in its liquid form can cause physical effects, such as tightness in the throat or chest, tingling in your fingers, lightheadedness, dizziness or an odd taste in your mouth.

– Even smelling MMA in its liquid form can cause physical effects, such as tightness in the throat or chest, tingling in your fingers, lightheadedness, dizziness or an odd taste in your mouth. If your fingers burn, itch or hurt after receiving nail services, this can indicate MMA exposure.

All in all, MMA should be used in a controlled laboratory environment by properly trained technicians only—not in nail salons or in your living room!

What is the Best Way to Use Acrylic Powder and Liquid for Nails?

The best way to use acrylic is to get the right ratio of acrylic liquid and acrylic powder to form the perfect bead for sculpting, leveling, and filing on the natural nail. This can take some practice, but with the right product and tools, you easily can master using and applying acrylic liquid or powder.

Here are some quick steps on how to best use acrylic, and for getting the right amount of acrylic liquid and acrylic powder to create beautiful acrylic nails.

Follow these steps.

1. Brush Up. First, be sure to use the right brush. Using a professional sculpting brush will make applying the acrylic liquid and powder that much easier.