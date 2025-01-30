Best At-Home Skincare Tools of 2024? My Honest Review (2025)

Eight years ago, my initiation into at-home beauty and skincare tools was the jade roller. I gave it a whirl for a few weeks, and while it felt great under my eyes in the morning, it left me feeling underwhelmed. It wasn’t the best start, but I kept going…

Next up was the gua sha facial massage tool, which surprisingly (to me at least) became a fast favorite.

Not only did I find the ritual of this morning facial massage addicting, but I also started to see results pretty quickly. I was hooked.

Since then, I’ve tried plenty of tools, from microcurrent devices to red light wands, and more. This review roundup covers five at-home tools I’ve tested, along with pros, cons, and promo codes to help you find the best product for your needs.

This isn’t your typical roundup:

These reviews are from the perspective of someone who has tested thousands of products over the past eight years

If you see a product on this list, it’s because I’ve personally tested it and think it’s worth a look

Behind every review are hours of testing - you will not see first impressions here!

This post is in partnership with ZIIP Beauty The opinions below are still my own. My previous, unsponsored review of the ZIIP GX from September 2024 is referenced below. I was already a ZIIP fan; now I can share these exclusive codes with you!

