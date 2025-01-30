Best At-Home Skincare Tools of 2024? My Honest Review (2025)

roundupsskincareskincare toolsat-home toolsmicrocurrent devicered light device
Eight years ago, my initiation into at-home beauty and skincare tools was the jade roller. I gave it a whirl for a few weeks, and while it felt great under my eyes in the morning, it left me feeling underwhelmed. It wasn’t the best start, but I kept going…
Next up was the gua sha facial massage tool, which surprisingly (to me at least) became a fast favorite.
Not only did I find the ritual of this morning facial massage addicting, but I also started to see results pretty quickly. I was hooked.
Since then, I’ve tried plenty of tools, from microcurrent devices to red light wands, and more. This review roundup covers five at-home tools I’ve tested, along with pros, cons, and promo codes to help you find the best product for your needs.
This isn’t your typical roundup:
These reviews are from the perspective of someone who has tested thousands of products over the past eight years
If you see a product on this list, it’s because I’ve personally tested it and think it’s worth a look
Behind every review are hours of testing - you will not see first impressions here!
This post is in partnership with ZIIP Beauty The opinions below are still my own. My previous, unsponsored review of the ZIIP GX from September 2024 is referenced below. I was already a ZIIP fan; now I can share these exclusive codes with you!
This post also contains affiliate links that support TheStyleshaker.com, an independently owned company. Thank you!
1. ZIIP Halo Microcurrent Facial Toning Device
Price: currently $399 + an extra 10% off using code BWHALO + or can get 20% off the Superior Set until 12/15!
Time commitment: I use facial treatments that are between 6-15 minutes long, depending on the day
Verdict: worth it
Details:
My foray into this dual waveform micro and nano current device was through the previous GX model. After 90 days of testing, I was a happy camper
So when the brand reached out to ask if I’d like to try the Halo model, I jumped at the opportunity
I received the Superior Set (with the Silver gel, my personal favorite) a few weeks ago and have already started playing with it (and using the two zip-up bags that come in the set for holiday travel)
With ZIIP, you’re getting a dual waveform device along with different facial treatments to guide you along the way via an app
Microcurrents work on a muscular level, and Nanocurrents work at a cellular level, so your face is basically getting a nice little workout
I genuinely enjoy using this tool and love the fact that I can get a ‘skin workout’ in quickly or take my time depending on the facials I select in the app
My immediate results of toning and plumping were strong, and while it took me three months of regular use to see it, I did start to see contouring on my cheeks
I’m still using this several times a week, which is saying something
The pros:
The guided facial treatments are easy to follow and keep things interesting - I never got bored using this device
I have options on how long I was to use it based on the facial treatment I select, or I can fly solo without the app
When it comes to gels, I prefer the Silver option since I have sensitive skin. I tend to use this gel with the Solawave wand as well (more on that in a moment)
The gel is an absolute must, or else you’ll feel minor ‘zaps’ on the skin that are harmless but not the most soothing experience
I actually saw results that were instant, like plumping and a glow, as well as longer-term results, like lifting and subtle contouring (specifically around cheeks)
What stood out the most was my skin tone, and then instantly after a treatment, there’s this ‘opening up’ of the face, possibly due to the microcurrent stimulation, that looks like a refresh. I didn’t see this at first, but after some before and afters, I saw that effect and liked it a lot
You can see some before and after footage in my previous review of the GX here, and also find some other before and after images from customers on the ZIIP site here
The cons:
Like anything listed here, consistency is key. That’s also why I mentioned the fact that I never found this boring. If I didn’t like using it every day, I would have never stuck with it
90 days or more into using this, the contouring remains subtle. I wasn’t expecting to look like I had a facelift, but my before and after wasn’t as dramatic there
I liked the shape of the GX and found the Halo to be even more lightweight. It’s easy to get into narrow areas of my face and glide along the jaw/neckline, but if you need something a bit bigger to hold onto, this could be tricky
I would have said price, but the promo codes will help with that (while available)!
2. Mount Lai Gua Sha Tool
Price: currently $30.00
Time commitment: 10 minutes or less
Verdict: worth it
Details:
Gua sha is a Traditional Chinese Medicine-based healing method. I cover all the details about it here
Consistent use claims to increase blood flow and circulation, plumping and giving skin a glow, support lymphatic drainage, and prevent ‘stagnation’, which is what happens when excess fluids get stored in the face and neck and accumulate over time
When used long term, gua sha claims include softening long-held patterns of facial tension and stimulating collagen production to fill in fine lines and boost skin elasticity
I’ve used this the longest out of the bunch, and it has shown me that just because it doesn’t need a charge doesn’t make it any less effective, just different
You will find plenty of gua sha tutorials on social media. I’ve taken bits and pieces from them and fine-tuned my own massage that I do on autopilot every morning before I apply makeup
Facial oil is a must. One of the top questions I receive is, which oil do I use? You can use anything. I’ve listed several in this post, but for quick reference, my current go-to is from Le Prunier Plum Oil (I list other oil options here)
The pros:
There are plenty of different shapes on the market, and these tools come in all types of materials. I kept things plastic-free, of course
I ended up going with the small, rose quartz heart shape because it got around my small features a bit more quickly, but select based on your face shape
Immediate results are instant plumping and a glow (sure, the oil helps, but my skin has a bounce to it after I rinse that off)
I don’t have hard data to back this one up (only years of looking at my face on YouTube), but I am convinced starting gua sha massage early in my thirties has helped keep crows feet and those pesky ’ 11s’ at bay
It feels great whether I need to depuff under my eyes in the morning, release forehead tension (I had no clue I even had that before I started using this), or even help massage sinuses. It’s so calming and easy to do in less than 10 minutes
The benefits of lymphatic drainage cannot be understated. The results aren’t as obvious to the eye, but I can feel my congestion, from sinuses to under my jaw, start to drain (make sure to press above your collar bone to open up drainage pathways)
The cons:
The shape can really make a difference, and if you tend to have the dropsies, it is even more of a factor (don’t go overboard with the oil). You have options, but finding something that fits well into your hands and on your features may take some time. I share my top picks for all shapes here
Again, consistency is key. If you like instant gratification, head to an esthetician or plastic surgeon, as this will take some time to show up (outside of the instant plumping and glow)
There are claims that gua sha will contour your face, but I haven’t seen this happen. Some have based on the research I’ve done, but I’ve yet to really see this show up in a significant way
TIPS ON WHEN TO USE THIS TOOL IN YOUR ROUTINE:
Gua sha is a fixture in my routine, but whether I use it before or after my other devices matters.
I’ve learned that, to get maximum benefit, this facial massage should be done before using my ZIIP microcurrent device. It acts like a warm-up before the workout (it’s the same for weightlifting in my home; I prioritize stretching before lifting).
3. Solawave Radiant Renewal Wand
Price: currently $169
Time commitment: 10 minutes or less; I’ve worked up to daily use (start 2-3 times a week for less time)
Verdict: I’m not sold on this one yet, but there is one benefit I’m seeing that is really interesting
Details:
This is a new addition to my routine, and I’ve been using it before the ZIIP device (after gua sha)
The Solawave wand combines four skincare technologies:
red light therapy claims to reduce inflammation, heal the skin, stimulate collagen, and more
galvanic current claims to stimulate the skin cells to help tighten skin, improve circulation, and reduce the appearance of fine lines
therapeutic warmth that is soothing, warm, and not too hot
facial massage via a subtle vibration to help with blood flow and relaxation
I’ve been using this for about a month now (full, in-depth Scorecard coming soon), and I’m looking for the following claims to show up: reduces the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines, dark circles, blemishes, and dark spots as well as de-puffs and energizes the skin
The pros:
I find this little wand super calming and easy to work with, albeit I wish they had more comprehensive instructions (they are very basic)
The brand says results should appear after two weeks of daily use. Elsewhere, I see four weeks, which is pretty standard and what I’d go by
Two weeks in, my skin feels smoother, which, ironically, is not one of the claims. As a matter of fact, this is what stood out the most to me. My skin felt like velvet after using this wand for 10 minutes, and I’ve never felt anything like it
I am starting to see some spots begin to brighten a teeny tiny bit, and overall skin tone has improved somewhat, but it’s super subtle
It’s a small tool that’s easy to travel with or use on the go
If you have reactive skin (specifically to light), this could be a great option to help you step into red light therapy without having to use a more powerful and intense face mask
The cons:
I’m finding this to be a little monotonous; it just does not hold my attention for 10 minutes. I keep looking at the clock to see when I’ll be done
Both the ZIIP and gua sha keep me engaged for some reason. To each their own!
I’m personally not seeing a significant shift when it comes to minimizing wrinkles or depuffing
Without diving too deep into red light therapy (I feel like I’m earning a master’s in the subject at this point), I was not sure how a small surface area like the strip at the end of this wand, when moved frequently across my face, could have a significant impact on my skin
I also ended up preferring the ZIIP gel to the Solawave gel. My skin is on the sensitive side lately, so I’m sticking with what works
Ultimately, I need to try something more powerful, so I will start testing the Currentbody New Generation LED Light Therapy Mask (use code: BRITTCB to receive 10% off for a limited time) soon. I’ll follow up when I have more details to share!
A HOLISTIC APPROACH:
I believe in a holistic approach to skincare, so a gua sha tool or any other tool on this list will not cancel out any negative lifestyle habits I may have. Instead, I see these tools as supplements to living well.
4. Leaf Shave Dermaplaner Kit
Price: currently $59
Time commitment: under 5 minutes once you get the hang of it
Verdict: worth it
Details:
My hair did not grow back darker or thicker. I know you were wondering… I was too when I checked reviews before buying
This dermaplaner has been a surprising win for me on many levels. I can’t even tell you when I last used a resurfacing mask, actually. That’s the first advantage of this light facial exfoliation
There’s a learning curve, and yes, I’ve knicked my face a handful of times, so if you don’t have a steady hand, opt for an electric option, but I’ve loved using it to exfoliate, remove peach fuzz, and prep the skin
The pros:
“The blade sharpness and high exposure ratio” allows for closer exfoliation and smoother results, making it more effective than the less expensive plastic alternatives
If you have ‘em lying around, you can use standard safety blades as it’s compatible with those. The sustainability factor here is also high, with easy refills that cost very little, the use of recycled steel, and no disposable plastic. It’s actually made to last for a “lifetime” of use. When do we ever see that?
My skincare goes on like a dream after this. The makeup application is at the next level if I use dermaplane in the morning following a gua sha session. My skin is plumped and ready for any product I throw at it
I use this tool once every other week, and I’d miss it if I lost it. It also (like almost every other tool on this list), helps with the absorption of skincare you put on top
The brand also provides tons of educational tutorial videos on its website, which helped quite a bit at the beginning when I was super nervous
The cons:
My one gripe is about the length of the blade. It’s supposed to be a pro and make it more effective, but getting into areas while having smaller features was trickier as a result
There is some weight to this, which I prefer, but some may find that to be difficult to work with
5. Province Apothecary Sculpting + Toning Facial Cupping Set
Price: currently $32
Time commitment: 5-10 minutes
Verdict: I prefer gua sha
Details:
These little cupping devices are interesting. I’ve been a fan of cupping during acupuncture appointments in the past for my body, so when I saw that I could do this at home on my face, I needed to try it out
The silicone cups are supposed to increase circulation as well as ‘ease’ the look of fine lines and dark circles
The pros:
I love the two sizes that work for smaller and larger areas of my face and neck
Immediately, I noticed how the cupping released tension in my forehead, which felt amazing. On that note, they felt great almost everywhere I could glide them across the skin
They certainly plumped my skin and brought blood flow to the surface (I loved this around my lipline and fine lines on the forehead)
The cons:
The small cupping tool doesn’t do much for me as it loses suction quickly. Maybe I need to keep practicing
There’s a bit of a learning curve, which isn’t the end of the world, but I definitely wanted to avoid leaving these in one spot for too long to prevent any bruising (I was successful at that)
I haven’t seen much in the way of ‘chiseling’ or providing any lasting contour as mentioned in the claims
Overall, they feel good and prep skin well for makeup/skincare, but I was reaching for my gua sha by the end of this test
