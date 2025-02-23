Best Blood Pressure Monitors in 2025: Reviewed by Our Experts (2025)

Nov 18, 2024 We reviewed the best blood pressure monitors on the market for accuracy, features, and cost to help you decide which one is right for you Edited by: Donya Currie, MA, Senior Editor at NCOA Reviewed by: Susan Stiles, PhD, Health Aging Expert at NCOA

Key Takeaways

The Oxiline Pressure 9 Pro is our “Best Blood Pressure Monitor Overall” for its simple design, easy setup, and high accuracy.

The cost for blood pressure monitors in this review range from $99–$169.

Consistently high readings are sometimes the only way to tell whether your blood pressure is high since the condition often doesn’t have symptoms.

Home blood pressure monitors allow you to measure your blood pressure yourself without visiting a health care provider for a reading. Blood pressure readings use two numbers displayed as one number over the other and measured in millimeters of mercury (mmHg). For example, you may get a reading of 120/80. The top number (systolic) is the heart’s pressure when it’s pumping. The bottom number (diastolic) is the pressure when the heart is resting

Checking your blood pressure at home is convenient and allows you to track your blood pressure consistently over time.

The American Heart Association (AHA) defines high blood pressure as more than 130/80 millimeters of mercury. According to Luke Twelves, MD, VP of Medical at Lindus Health, a normal blood pressure is between 90/60 and 120/80. High blood pressure can lead to other health conditions, including heart attack and stroke. Some causes of hypertension, or high blood pressure, include hormone levels, problems with the kidneys or blood vessels, and smoking. High blood pressure doesn’t always show symptoms, so it’s important to get it checked if you are at risk.

We reviewed the best blood pressure monitors for home use to help you choose the right one for you.

1 Best Overall Blood Pressure Monitor Oxiline Pressure 9 Pro • Easy to use • Full color display • Consistent, accurate readings Visit Site Best Overall

Best blood pressure monitors in 2025

Risk factors for high blood pressure According to the AHA, there are different types ofrisk factors for high blood pressure, like inherited or physical risk factors, modifiable or lifestyle risk factors, and pre-existing medical conditions. Some of the most common risk factors by type: Inherited or physical Family history

Age

Gender

Race

Chronic kidney disease Modifiable or behavioral Lack of physical activity

Unhealthy or high-sodium diet

Weight

Alcohol use

Sleep apnea

High cholesterol

Diabetes

Smoking and tobacco use

Stress

What we look for in blood pressure monitors

Based on our research, we found several important factors when reviewing blood pressure monitors. Here are the key features we compared when reviewing blood pressure monitors:

Accuracy

We chose monitors that gave consistent readings during testing. Dr. Twelves recommends making sure your blood pressure monitor is approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Ease of use

Fitting the cuff, operating the device, and easy-to-read results were all considered when reviewing monitors.

Practical features

We looked for features like mobile apps to connect to your phone, large easy-to-read displays, battery life, and carrying cases.

Cost

We found that accuracy and helpful features are more important than the lowest price as some low-cost machines may be inaccurate and give false results.

Ability to share data

The best blood pressure monitors make it easy to access and share your measurements with your doctor, either digitally through an app or physically when you visit their office.

Oxiline Pressure 9 Pro: Best Overall Blood Pressure Monitor

Our expert take on the Oxiline Pressure 9 Pro

The Oxiline Pressure 9 Pro is similar to the Pressure 7 Pro, but it also has a full WHO color LCD display to make it easier to see your blood pressure on a normal, elevated, and high scale. It also has a USB C port along with batteries so you can plug it into an outlet. The Pressure 9 Pro has VIBRA T9 sensor technology, which has a faster response time and improved accuracy compared to the Pressure 7 Pro.

Our testers found it easy to check their blood pressure with the Pressure 9 Pro. The start button is large and easy to see when taking a reading. It comes with an arm cuff that fits arms 9–17 inches around.

Our tester on the Oxiline Pressure 9 Pro: “It is a super simple and basic device. Not very heavy—anyone could benefit and feel confident in this device.”

Our home health monitoring expert’s take

Who may love it

Those who want a simple blood pressure device

Those who need to travel with their monitor

Who may want to avoid it

Those who may have difficulty getting an armband cuff on

Those who want more tracking features

Customer reviews on Oxiline Pressure 9 Pro

The Oxiline Pressure 9 Pro has 4.9 out of five stars, with nearly 10,000 reviews. Positive reviews noted the device is simple to use, and many mentioned that they enjoy how easy it is to connect to the mobile app to track and share results with their doctor. A few reviewers said it took a long time to ship the monitor after they placed their order, but when they contacted customer service they found them responsive and helpful.

“It’s simple to use. Just put on the cuff, press the button, and you’ll quickly see your results on a lit-up screen. The color on the screen will indicate if your blood pressure is normal, elevated, or high. There’s also an app for Apple and Android devices that connects via Bluetooth to save your results. The app can be used on multiple devices, making it easy to access your data. It can also track data from other Oxiline devices like scales and pulse oximeters.” — Jessie, verified buyer in April 2024



“After I ordered the unit it did take a couple of weeks to be shipped. I called customer service twice regarding my order. Everytime I called they were knowledgeable and very nice. Once I did receive it the unit was easy to set up and accurate. I have tried other units that have not been this accurate. I’m glad I made this purchase and would recommend it to others.” — Joann, verified buyer in May 2024



VitalTrack Pro: Easiest to Use Blood Pressure Monitor

VitalTrack Pro Easiest to Use Blood Pressure Monitor ✓ We chose the VitalTrack Pro as the “Easiest to Use” because it’s a simple, easy-to-use, no-frills device that gave us accurate readings during testing. Check Price Key features Starting price: $150 before discounts

$150 before discounts Power source: Battery and AC adapter

Battery and AC adapter Number of users for data storage: Two

Two Weight: 14 ounces (oz)

14 ounces (oz) Number of readings stored: 90 per user

90 per user Warranty: 10 years

10 years App available: No

No Health metrics measured: Blood pressure and pulse

Blood pressure and pulse Cuff size: 8.7–16.5 inches Pros and cons Pros Basic interface Readings include the date and time of recording Works for up to two users with 90 readings stored for each Irregular heartbeat indicator Cons Non-backlit display may be hard to see for some users Takes a while to learn how to tighten the armband Only shows an average of three readings Additional information Customer service You can reach VitalTrack customer service by: Phone: Call 833-708-2839, available Monday through Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET

Call 833-708-2839, available Monday through Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Email: info@vitaltrackusa.com

Website: Submit a contact form online Payment options VitalTrack accepts major credit cards, PayPal, and Google Pay.

Our expert take on the VitalTrack Pro

The VitalTrack Pro is easy to use, has a simple display, and provided us with accurate readings during our testing. It uses a hospital-grade computer chipⓘA type of computer chip designed for use in medical equipment that must meet certain standards. to get accurate results. It doesn’t come with a mobile app, but the device can store data for up to two users and 90 readings each.

It comes with an irregular heartbeat detector and a World Health Organization (WHO) color-coded risk-category indicator on the side of the machine that indicates whether your blood pressure is normal, elevated, or high. A bar on the display next to the color indicator matches a certain point on the indicator, which can give you a visual of where your blood pressure falls for normal, elevated, or high and can alert you if your blood pressure is outside the normal range.

The display shows large numbers for visibility, but it isn’t backlit, which could make it difficult to see. The VitalTrack Pro comes with one standard armband that fits arms from 8.7–16.5 inches around.

Our tester on the VitalTrack Pro: “It works well, and it does what it says it is supposed to do, so all in all, I am happy with it!”

Our home health monitoring expert’s take

Who may love it

Those who want simple readings and need to record the date and time

Those who want to easily see where their blood pressure is with a color-coded indicator, similar to a traffic light

Those who want a long warranty

Who may want to avoid it

Those who want to record their readings in an app

Those looking for a small, portable blood pressure monitor

Those who need a backlit display

Customer reviews on VitalTrack Pro

While the VitalTrack website says that the Pro blood pressure monitor has five out of five stars from more than 3,100 reviews, we were unable to see or read these reviews. We could only find five customer reviews on the product page itself, but we wish we had access to more reviews overall.

“Top notch from the packaging to the product – I can’t believe I was using anything else before VitalTrack Pro. All the way from the packaging to the unit, everything is top tier. It comes with batteries included, something quite rare these days and when compared to the reading at doctors office – it matched exactly the same.” — Carmen S., verified buyer



“Medical accuracy from home, forget any other brand of bp monitor – nothing comes close in terms of accuracy. GIves you peace of mind.” — Eliudith A., verified buyer



Oxiline Pressure X Pro (and U.S ARMY edition): Most Accurate Blood Pressure Monitor

Oxiline Pressure X Pro Most Accurate Blood Pressure Monitor See Also X7 Smart, Oberarm-Blutdruckmessgerät ✓ We chose the Oxiline Pressure X Pro as the “Most Accurate Blood Pressure Monitor” because of its hospital-grade accuracy. It also has numerous positive reviews from verified buyers on the reliability of the monitor. Check Price Key features Starting price: $169 before discounts

$169 before discounts Power source: Batteries and USB A plug included

Batteries and USB A plug included Number of users for data storage: Two

Two Weight: 13 oz

13 oz Number of readings stored: 99 per user

99 per user Warranty: Lifetime

Lifetime App available: Yes

Yes Health metrics measured: Blood pressure and pulse

Blood pressure and pulse Cuff size: 8.7–14.2 inches (standard); 8.6–16.4 inches (XL) Pros and cons Pros Ability to export data to a PDF Can connect to a mobile app Gives blood pressure reminders Arrhythmia detection Cons Must be connected to the mobile app to get a reading No multicolored WHO indicator scale Additional information Customer service You can reach Oxiline customer service by: Phone: Call 833-694-5463

Call 833-694-5463 Email: support@oxiline.shop

Chat: Live chat via the bottom right corner of the website, available Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET

Live chat via the bottom right corner of the website, available Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Website: Submitting a contact form online Payment options Oxiline accepts major credit cards, PayPal, Apple Pay, and Google Pay.

Our expert take on the Oxiline Pressure X Pro

The Pressure X Pro includes a free app to view past blood pressure readings on graphs, with the ability to export your data for your doctor to review. It uses a VIBRA TX Sensor, which is even more accurate than the Pressure 7 Pro and Pressure 9 Pro. According to the company, the advanced sensor has faster processing, irregular heart rate (arrhythmia) detection, and is for users who require the most reliable readings for blood pressure monitoring, such as those with high blood pressure (hypertension). The app has a feature that allows you to set a reminder to check your blood pressure at a certain time each day.

The monitor is supposed to work for up to two users, but our testers found it difficult to switch from one user account to another. The app needs to be connected to the device via Bluetooth in order to get a reading. You’ll receive a travel bag and the choice of either a standard cuff of 8.7–14.2 inches or XL cuff of 8.6–16.5 inches with your purchase. Although it includes a USB-A plug to power the device, the USB cord isn’t included.

The Pressure X Pro also has a U.S. Army version that is identical to the Pressure X Pro, but it comes in a different color and part of each purchase helps fund the U.S. Army Morale, Welfare, and Recreation program, which gives back to soldiers, veterans, and their families.

Our tester on the Oxiline Pressure X Pro: “This device was pretty basic but does have a nice app that allows users to view past readings on graphs and export data. The app only stores data if you are connected to the app during the time of the reading.”

Our home health monitoring expert’s take

Who may love it

Those who want to use an app to record their readings

Those who want a simple, reliable monitor

Those who are concerned about irregular heart rates

Those who want to keep track of multiple user data

Who may want to avoid it

Those who want a multicolored WHO indicator scale

Those who want more tracking features

Customer reviews on Oxiline Pressure X Pro

The Oxiline Pressure X Pro has 4.92 stars out of five on the company’s website, based on more than 11,500 reviews. Positive reviews mentioned the accuracy of the readings and that it is easy to use. Some reviewers complained that they had trouble connecting the monitor to the mobile app on their phone.

“Oxiline was easy to order from with a quick delivery. The Pressure Xpro is the most accurate home blood pressure monitor I have found. This is especially important as I am working with my doctor to control my blood pressure medicine through home monitoring. Past monitors I owned have had wide fluctuations making diagnosis of my blood pressure levels very difficult.” — Wayne S., verified buyer in May 2024



“This is my first experience with a monitor. It’s pretty simple to use. My only issue is the bluetooth connectivity to my iPhone is spotty so I’ve stopped trying to connect to it.” — Linda M., verified buyer in July 2024



QardioArm: Blood Pressure Monitor With the Best App

QardioArm Smart Blood Pressure Monitor Blood Pressure Monitor With the Best App ✓ We chose the QardioArm Smart Blood Pressure Monitor as the “Blood Pressure Monitor With the Best App” because of its helpful app features, like reminders to check your blood pressure and health tracking. Check Price Key features Starting price: $99

$99 Power source: Batteries and USB-B to USB-C plug

Batteries and USB-B to USB-C plug Number of users for data storage: One, plus unlimited visitor entries that also get stored

One, plus unlimited visitor entries that also get stored Weight: 11 oz

11 oz Number of readings stored: 200

200 Warranty: Three years

Three years App available: Yes

Yes Health metrics measured: Blood pressure, pulse, body weight, mood, and symptoms

Blood pressure, pulse, body weight, mood, and symptoms Cuff size: 8.7–14.6 inches Pros and cons Pros Has an app that acts as a central health hub Ability to add multiple users Ability to set reminders Irregular heart rate identifier Cons Need to pay to access all the app features Additional information Customer service You can reach Lofta customer service by: Phone: Call 800-698-8000, available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT

Call 800-698-8000, available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Email: sleep@lofta.com available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT

available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Chat: Live chat via the right corner of the website Payment options Lofta accepts Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, PayPal, Venmo, and Google Pay. Financing is available through Affirm and Shop Pay. Lofta offers active duty military, military retirees, veterans, nurses, and first responders a 25% discount on home health monitoring supplies and accessories. Lofta uses ID.me for verification of eligibility. It cannot be combined with other promotions.

Our expert take on the QardioArm monitor

The QardioArm Smart Blood Pressure Monitor is the smallest blood pressure monitor we reviewed—about the size of a large, blackboard eraser. It’s wireless and has no display screen, so you need to use a mobile app to view your readings. It also has no tubing—the armband is connected right to the monitor, which makes it easier to use. The included cuff fits arm sizes 8.7–14.6 inches.

Our testers had no difficulty connecting the phone app to the armband and monitor using Bluetooth. Once you log in to the app and make an account, you can start tracking your blood pressure. The app also allows you to invite friends and family to the platform to share health data. Technology lovers should find plenty of data to track on the app besides blood pressure, including body weight and body mass index (BMI), goal weight, blood glucose, temperature, and pulse.

The app also has a premium version that costs $10 a month or $99 a year and comes with in-depth month-to-month reporting, medication tracking, health progress tracking, cloud storage and security, device replacement, and a free case for the monitor. You do not have to pay for the premium version of the app to use the blood pressure monitor.

Our tester on the QardioArm: “Love that there is no tubing coming out of this. It functions as one unit. No opportunity for anything to get tangled and you can travel with the one piece. Super simple to fit.”

Our home health monitoring expert’s take

Who may love it

Those who want an in-depth app that connects multiple health devices

Those who need reminders to check their blood pressure

Those who want to record notes for their blood pressure tracking

Who may want to avoid it

Those who need a simpler tracking app

Those looking for more features but are on a budget

Those who are uncomfortable using mobile apps and connecting devices through Bluetooth

Customer reviews on Lofta QardioArm Smart Blood Pressure Monitor

The QardioArm Smart Blood Pressure Monitor has 4.2 out of five stars on the Walgreens website, with 23 reviews. Positive reviews mentioned that the device is easy to set up and connect to the app, and users like that they can share their results with their doctor from the app. A few reviews mentioned having trouble connecting the device to the app during setup.

“Batteries are pre installed. Just download the app and it walks you through how to use it. It is so simple and the app tracks everything so well. This will not work without the app. The device has no screen and no buttons. It is 100% controlled by the Qardio app.” — Nate, verified buyer in Sept. 2023



“This definitely is a game changer. I am able to monitor my blood pressure accurately and easily. It’s easy to sync up with my phone.” — Monique H., verified buyer in Oct. 2023



Oxiline Pressure 7 Pro: Best Affordable Blood Pressure Monitor

Oxiline Pressure 7 Pro Best Affordable Blood Pressure Monitor ✓ We chose the Oxiline Pressure 7 Pro as the “Best Affordable Blood Pressure Monitor” because it was the least expensive of the blood pressure monitors we reviewed, at $99 before discounts. Check Price Key features Starting price: $99 before discounts

$99 before discounts Power source: Battery

Battery Number of users for data storage: Two

Two Weight: 14.4 oz

14.4 oz Number of readings stored: 200 readings per user

200 readings per user Warranty: Lifetime

Lifetime App available: Yes

Yes Health metrics measured: Blood pressure and pulse

Blood pressure and pulse Cuff size: 8.6–14.2 inches Pros and cons Pros High-contrast LED display with large numbers WHO color indicator Lifetime warranty Stores 200 readings per user Cons Doesn’t have a colored display Uses batteries Additional information Customer service You can reach Oxiline customer service by: Phone: Call 833-694-5463

Call 833-694-5463 Email: support@oxiline.shop

Chat: Live chat via the bottom right corner of the website, available Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET

Live chat via the bottom right corner of the website, available Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Website: Submit a contact form online Payment options Oxiline accepts major credit cards, PayPal, Apple Pay, and Google Pay.

Our expert take on the Oxiline Pressure 7 Pro

At $99, the Oxiline Pressure 7 Pro is the most cost-effective blood pressure monitor we reviewed. The device uses VIBRA T7 sensor technology to get accurate readings by detecting arterial vibrations (when the arterial wall expands and contracts during a heartbeat). The T7 is the most basic sensor with standard accuracy and reliability for those who are looking for general blood pressure monitoring. It has a bright, high-contrast LED display with large numbers. Like the VitalTrack Pro, it has a WHO color indicator that displays green, yellow, and red colors on the side of the display to show you if your readings are low, elevated, or high.

Up to two users can share the monitor and store up to 200 readings each. The Pressure 7 Pro uses four AA batteries and comes with a carrying case, instruction manual, and a standard cuff that fits an arm size of 8.6–14.2 inches.

Our home health monitoring expert’s take

Who may love it

Those looking for a blood pressure monitor for $100 or less

Those who want to store a lot of blood pressure readings

Who may want to avoid it

Those looking for more health metric tracking

Those who want a color display

Customer reviews on Oxiline Pressure 7 Pro

The Pressure 7 Pro has 4.9 out of five stars on the Oxiline website, with nearly 22,500 reviews. Many reviewers said that the device is easy to read and fits well on the arm.

“This cuff is easy to read and fits well. I think it will meet my requirements since I’ve had some machines that didn’t last. I would suggest it.” — Michelle W., verified buyer in Sept. 2023

“I really like this machine. You can connect it to your phone using Bluetooth and see all your results on an app called Oxiline my vitals. It shows the time, date, and your heart rate. It’s much simpler than trying to find the results on the blood pressure machine’s memory.” — Gladys C., verified buyer in April 2024



How we test home health products

Our team bases our recommendation on personal testing of the most popular home health monitoring products and input from medical experts. We’ve spent more than 100 hours researching and testing 26 home health monitoring devices from 19 different brands, including blood pressure monitors, to see how they work for ourselves. We also talked to licensed doctors and registered nurses to get their recommendations on what is important when considering a home monitoring device. Our reviews are also guided by information and recommendations from leading health organizations, like the American Heart Association (AHA).

Our testers ordered and tried six of the top blood pressure monitors, comparing them on:

Ease of use and set up

Cuff fit and size options

The type of display and how easy it is to read

The accuracy of the results

If it includes a mobile app

Data storage and measurement tracking

Cost

All of our reviews are medically reviewed by a licensed and practicing medical expert to ensure the information is accurate and up to date.

How much do blood pressure monitors cost?

The blood pressure monitors we reviewed cost $99–$169, but there are other monitors outside of this price range. The least expensive options may not take accurate readings of your blood pressure, while the most expensive ones may be more difficult to use and read than you need at home.

When discussing the cost of a blood pressure monitor, you may want to consider your insurance, including private insurance and Medicare, which may or may not cover the cost of a blood pressure monitor. Medicaid may cover the cost, depending on the state you live in. According to the American Medical Association, 42 state Medicaid plans now cover blood pressure monitors for home use.

Medicare will pay for you to have an ambulatory blood pressure monitor (a cuff you wear during the day and night with the monitor connected to your body) if you meet certain criteria. But none of the blood pressure monitors we reviewed are considered ambulatory monitors, so they wouldn’t be covered under Medicare. You can typically use your flexible spending account (FSA) or health savings account (HSA) account to pay for a home blood pressure monitor.

When comparing blood pressure monitor costs, you should also consider whether you’ll need to pay for an app to use some or all of the monitor’s features. Some apps are free to use, but some cost money.

Who should purchase a blood pressure monitor?

Anyone can purchase a blood pressure monitor over the counter, regardless of whether their health care provider has recommended it. The AHA recommends monitoring your blood pressure if you:

Have been diagnosed with high blood pressure

Recently started blood pressure medication or changed dosage

Need to check your blood pressure regularly

If you’re concerned about your blood pressure, read our guide on foods to lower blood pressure. Also, sleep and blood pressure are connected, so it’s important to make sure you’re getting enough sleep as well.

Tips for measuring your blood pressure at home

No matter which blood pressure monitor you choose, following best practices can help you get the most out of your device. One expert we spoke with told us that the best blood pressure monitor is going to be one that fits well and you are comfortable using on a regular basis.

This expert also highlighted the importance of finding a cuff that fits properly, as a loose cuff will produce falsely low readings and a tight cuff will produce falsely high readings. Your blood pressure cuff should cover about two-thirds of your upper arm between your elbow and shoulder.

We also learned that it’s important to take your blood pressure around the same time each day to provide consistent results, so you can spot any patterns or changes in your numbers. You can keep your monitor near your bed and use it first thing in the morning. Your doctor or health care provider should tell you if you need to measure your blood pressure at a specific time of day or multiple times per day.

Table 1, Compare blood pressure monitors, as of 2025

Bottom line

It’s important to keep track of your blood pressure if you have hypertension or any of the risk factors related to high blood pressure. Make sure the device you choose is FDA-approved for accurate readings. Some blood pressure monitors come with extensive data storage and health tracking apps, but we chose the VitalTrack Pro as “Best Overall” for its accurate readings, large display, and ease of use. You can also talk to your health care provider for their recommendations if you need to monitor your blood pressure at home.

Frequently asked questions Medicare only covers blood pressure monitors if they’re considered ambulatory monitors, meaning devices you wear on your body continuously. You also have to meet certain criteria. Check with your insurance to find out if yours covers a home blood pressure monitor. You can typically use your FSA or HSA account to help pay for your monitor. The best blood pressure monitor depends on your needs, including cost, extra features, app capabilities, and display settings. We chose the VitalTrack Pro as our top pick for its accurate results and easy-to-use features. You can have your blood pressure checked for free at pharmacies and public kiosk machines. You may be able to get a blood pressure monitor for home through your insurance, but you will need to check with your health care provider about your plan details to confirm.

Have questions about this review? Email us at reviewsteam@ncoa.org.

