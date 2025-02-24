Best blood pressure monitors: Which? Best Buys and expert buying advice - Which? (2025)

We tested wrist and arm cuff blood pressure monitors from big-name brands including Boots, Braun and Omron. Thebest blood pressure monitors provide accurate readings and are user-friendly.

Our tough lab testing has uncovered brilliantly reliable Best Buy blood pressure monitors, whether you want an upper arm cuff for use at home or a lightweight, portable wrist cuff.

But not all blood pressure monitors are worth your money – we’ve also uncovered disastrous Don’t Buys that simply aren’t up to the job. These inaccurate devices are a waste of time and money and could also cause you unnecessary worry.

Best blood pressure monitors

Still haven't found the right product for you? Browse our full selection of expertblood pressure monitor reviews.

How to buy the best blood pressure monitor

Pick the right blood pressure monitor and it should last you a long time, and you can track changes to share with a medical professional. But which key features you should be looking out for when shopping?

We can also reveal which popular retailers stock a wide selection of models and have included links to our expert blood pressure monitor reviews.

Video: choosing a blood pressure monitor

Wrist blood pressure monitors vs. arm blood pressure monitors: what's the difference?

As our buying guide video above explains, there are two types of blood pressure monitors: those with a cuff on your upper arm, or those with a cuff on the wrist. But what's the difference between the two?

Wrist blood pressure monitors tend to be lighter and therefore more portable when travelling. These models also take up less space at home. However, they're more prone to giving inaccurate readings as your wrist isn't naturally at heart height.

tend to be lighter and therefore more portable when travelling. These models also take up less space at home. However, they're more prone to giving inaccurate readings as your wrist isn't naturally at heart height. Arm blood pressure monitors are less prone to inaccurate readings as they’re easier to position at heart height. They are also suitable if you have more limited movement.

Blood pressure monitors use batteries – usually up to four AAA or AA. Some blood pressure monitors can also be plugged into the mains, but not all of these models have a mains adaptor included. Check in with ourbattery reviewsto see which batteries last the longest.

How long does it take to get a blood pressure reading?

How long a blood pressure monitor takes is an important feature if you dislike the process and want it over with as quickly as possible, or don't have a lot of time to take your blood pressure.

Blood pressure monitors can take anything from just over 20 seconds to more than a minute per reading, with wrist monitors generally providing results more quickly.

How much do I need to spend on a blood pressure monitor?

We’ve tested blood pressure monitors that range in price from £20 right up to £100. Our expert tests have proved that price has no correlation with the accuracy of a device, so an expensive monitor isn't always your best option.

Paying more for a blood pressure monitor often means you'll be treated to a wider range of features. Many 'premium' models can memorise your readings, date and time-stamp your readings or link wirelessly to your smartphone or tablet.

Although you may be tempted to buy a blood pressure monitor that includes all the bells and whistles, we’ve uncovered some expensive, feature-packed models that scored a measly one star for accuracy, but some brilliant Best Buys for less than £30. That’s where our expert reviews can help.

Are there NHS-approved blood pressure monitors?

Our investigation into non-compliant pulse oximeters sold on online marketplaces found uncertified models sold on Amazon, eBay and Wish, falsely claiming these were endorsed by NHS. Plenty didn't have the required CE marks to be sold in the UK, too. When we spoke with The Department of Health and Social Care, it confirmed that the NHS does not endorse medical devices.

Even if there are no definitive 'NHS-approved' blood pressure monitors, there are alternatives that come close. Seek out monitors displaying the British Hypertension Society (BHS) logo and CE marking. You could also consult your healthcare provider for recommended blood pressure monitors.

Can you get a free blood pressure monitor from NHS?

Not anymore. In late 2021, the NHS distributed free blood pressure monitors to 220,000 people diagnosed with uncontrolled high blood pressure. The NHS is, however, offering blood pressure monitor loans. In Somerset, every library is equipped with a couple of monitors available for borrowing.

Pharmacies also give free checks to those over 40 and eligible. Visit this eligibility tool if you qualify for free blood pressure checks.

Can you use smartwatches to monitor blood pressure?

Many smartwatches can take your blood pressure reading, but the accuracy varies. They're not medical-grade devices, so they can't perform as well as blood pressure monitors.

They can only act as a guide. The worst we've tested was well over 20% off the true value, and the best are very close to the true value. The accuracy can also vary depending on what exercise you're doing, so it's best if you don't do any strenuous activity before a reading.

If you're interested, check our best smartwatch guide to help you choose the right one. And if you're curious about how good smart rings really are, check our first look at the ViAtomO2 Ring (PO2).

Blood pressure monitor features to look out for

Our expert reviews can tell you which Best Buy monitors can guarantee accurate readings, but you may still be bamboozled by the many different features. So how do you decide which type you need, and how much to spend? Below, we've rounded up some common features.

Date and time stamps for blood pressure readings

Some blood pressure monitors record the date and time every time a reading is saved. This can help you track your blood pressure over time, identify patterns and trends, and share data easily with a health professional. Not all blood pressure monitors can do this, so check the packaging if you consider this a vital feature.

Blood pressure data averaging

Some have a data averaging function, which usually means the machine will average the last three or so readings for you. There are variations on this – for example, showing data on a graph rather than, or as well as, numerically or averaging data over a longer period.

Data averaging could be very useful if you're tracking blood pressure over time and sharing results with a health professional or have an additional risk factor, such as diabetes.

But if you are a dab hand at Microsoft Excel, you could equally summarise your data with a spreadsheet or even using an old-fashioned pen and paper.

Irregular heartbeat detector

This is a useful extra that will tell you whether you have an arrhythmia: a problem with the rate or rhythm of the heartbeat. During an arrhythmia, the heart can beat too fast, too slow, or with an irregular rhythm.

Arrhythmia doesn't usually have symptoms, so this may be a feature you'd value in keeping an eye out for potential problems and flagging them with your GP.

Blood pressure risk indicator

This alerts you to whether your blood pressure reading falls within recommended levels, whichcould be useful if you’re not having your blood pressure regularly monitored by a health professional or if you don't always remember the recommended limits.

But if you're good at monitoring this yourself, you might not want to pay extra for fancier features to keep an eye on whether your blood pressure is within recommended limits.

Blood pressure monitors that store past readings

Some blood pressure monitors collect and store readings for one user, and some can do this for as many as six people.

The ability to store readings can be useful if you have more than one person with hypertension in your household or want to pool your money for a model with fancier features, rather than have two basic monitors.

Out of those models that can store readings, the number of readings they can remember varies but can be up to 60 recordings.

Blood pressure monitors that link to your smartphone or tablet

Some monitors can link wirelessly to your phone or tablet. This is great if you want to view and track your readings electronically and store data across your devices, especially if you already track other health data on your phone or tablet, such as activity levels, calories or weight, and want it all in one place.

However, this functionality is certainly not essential, and you'll pay a premium for this technology.

Blood pressure monitors that link to your PC

Some monitors let you download your data onto a PC; the machine might come with a memory stick to aid the process. While this could be a bonus if you're sharing readings with a health professional, you'll find this a step too far if you just want basic readings.

How to take your blood pressure reading

A home blood pressure monitor has a number of advantages, such as sharing your readings over time with your health professional and seeing how new treatments are working for you. You can also get a more accurate reading as you're more relaxed compared to taking it in a clinic condition.

Before buying a blood pressure monitor, check if it meets international clinical standards; information can be found via the British Hypertension Society. Also, pregnant women should choose a model validated for pregnancy, while those with arrhythmias should avoid relying solely on automated monitors for accurate readings.

To accurately take your reading, sit down with your arm extended and supported, such as on a chair arm or cushion. Stay calm and relaxed for at least five minutes before taking the reading, and make sure you're not too hot or cold.

Follow the manufacturer's instructions exactly. If you're using a wrist blood pressure monitor, make sure you have the monitor at the specified height as it’s trickier and more inconsistent to hold your wrist monitor in the right position than an arm monitor.

For more information, check NHS blood pressure testing guidelines.

Blood pressure monitors in the Which? test lab

Not all blood pressure monitors are accurate, and comparing models in the shop won’t be enough to know which will report your data correctly every time.

We know how serious the wrong blood pressure reading could prove and we simply can’t recommend an inaccurate tracker – we make them Which? Don't Buys automatically.

Learn about the blood pressure monitors that always give accurate readings by comparing our testedblood pressure monitors.

