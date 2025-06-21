Best brow growth serums to give your brows a boost (2025)

The trend cycle of eyebrows is one of varying extremes.
The 90s favoured pencil-thin, skinny brows epitomised by Kate Moss became hugely overshadowed by distinctive caterpillar brows spearheaded by brow icon Cara Delevingne.
More recently, brushed-up or bleached have divided camps, but the thing all these barely-there or unmissable over-eye-fuzz looks have in common is the requirement of hair to manipulate.
The problem? Going from an overly plucked look to one of hair abundance is not easy. And similarly, errors with tweezers can take weeks to fix, if ever. That’s where you need a regrowth brow serum in your beauty arsenal.
There are formulas designed specifically for the brow area or ones you can apply on the lashes too. They are infused with nourishing ingredients like biotin and peptides that will stimulate the hair follicles to encourage growth, while also protecting them from external factors that may hinder your ability to create fuller-looking, bushier styles.
How can you stimulate brow growth?
Arran Isherwood, Senior Trichological Specialist at FUE Clinics, explains that it comes down to five factors:
- Nutrition: Ensure that you have a balanced diet rich in vitamins and minerals, especially vitamin E, vitamin A, and biotin, which play a role in hair growth and can aid in stimulating brow growth. Some vitamin-rich A and E foods include sweet potatoes, spinach, avocado and olive oil.
- Hydration: Drink enough water to keep your body and hair follicles hydrated.
- Avoid over-plucking: Be gentle with your eyebrows and avoid over-plucking. Plucking your eyebrows involves pulling out the hair from its follicle. If you do this too often or forcefully, it can traumatise the hair follicles – leading to inflammation and damage. If hair follicles are repeatedly damaged, they may become scarred and become unable to produce new hair.
- Massage: Gently massaging the brow area when applying growth serums or oils can stimulate blood circulation, promoting hair growth.
- Applying castor oil: Some people have found applying castor oil to eyebrows helps stimulate growth. Castor oil contains nutrients such as vitamin E and Omega 3 and 6 which support hair growth.
Does brow growth serum work?
No need for microblading, you can banish brow sparsity au natural with the right products. It is worth noting, says Isherwood, that “While brow growth serums can be effective for some individuals, they unfortunately don’t work for everyone. Results can vary from person to person, so it’s important to use them consistently and be patient – it may take several weeks to see noticeable changes”.
What ingredients should you look out for?
The Trichological Specialist breaks it down.
- Biotin: A vitamin that supports hair growth and overall hair health.
- Peptides: These can stimulate the production of proteins that are crucial for hair growth.
- Panthenol (Provitamin B5): Known for its moisturising properties, it can help improve hair texture and strength.
- Hyaluronic Acid: Provides hydration, which is important for maintaining healthy hair.
- Castor Oil: Contains ricinoleic acid, which has been suggested to promote hair growth.
- Vitamins (E, A, C): Essential for overall hair health and growth.
- Keratin: A protein that is a building block of hair, promoting strength and resilience.
For thicker and healthier brows, here are the brow serums to know. Remember that consistency is key.
