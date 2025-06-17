Best Cheap Hearing Aids for Seniors | SeniorLiving.org (2025)

Pricing and Our Hands-on Experience:

Price

Enhance Select 50R: $995 to $1,195 per pair

$995 to $1,195 per pair Enhance Select 300: $1,495 to $1,695 per pair

$1,495 to $1,695 per pair Enhance Select 500: $1,795 to $1,995 per pair

Jabra Enhance prices are low compared to those of traditional prescription hearing aids. Even with the lower cost, consumers benefit from three years of personalized care from a Jabra Enhance audiologist with Premium packages. That ups the value of Jabra Enhance hearing aids. If you’re on the fence about Jabra Enhance, they offer a 100-day risk-free trial. That’s more than three months to try out the devices and decide if they’re the right fit for you.

» Our Full Review: Jabra Enhance hearing aids review 2025

The most affordable Jabra Enhance model is the Enhance Select 50R, which starts at $995. However, you’ll need to upgrade if you want more advanced tech for complex listening situations and Bluetooth LE Audio connectivity. Two alternative models are the Enhance Select 300 and the Enhance Select 500, with starting prices of $1,495 and $1,795, respectively. These prices aren’t nearly as low as MDHearing, which starts at $297 per pair, but they offer better sound quality and more bang for your buck.

Plus, if you’re willing to spend $200 more to upgrade to the Premium package, you get customized programming, a three-year warranty, and audiologist support. We think the Premium package is worth the extra cost. If it’s outside your budget or you want lifetime audiologist support at no cost, you may prefer a comparable hearing aid from Eargo.

Our Experience With Jabra Enhance

One of the best parts of choosing Jabra Enhance is the pricing transparency. You can buy any of their three models directly from the company’s website and see exactly what perks and features you get for the price. We ordered the Jabra Enhance 300 and received them in the mail in just three days.

» Also Check Out: Jabra Enhance Select 300 review

The hearing aids arrived with easy instructions to get everything set up. We got all our questions answered during the initial programming appointment (via Zoom) with a Jabra Enhance audiologist. Our tech expert didn’t experience any feedback noise when putting the hearing aids in or taking them out. We found the sound quality was crisp, clear, and natural.

We did need to change the wires based on the audiologist's recommendation, and we had to handle this process ourselves. It wasn’t time-consuming, but it could prove challenging for seniors with dexterity issues. We also had the option to schedule additional appointments with an audiologist if we needed the devices reprogrammed, but the Jabra Enhance mobile app made it easy to make adjustments and customizations on the fly.