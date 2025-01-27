Best COLORED CONTACTS 👁 Color Contact Lenses/Colored Eye Contacts (2025)

Do you have color contacts for my Makeup/Cosplay/Halloween look?

If you’re looking for cheap Halloween contacts that will complete your disguise in seconds, look no further! We feature lenses perfect for any costume! Sexy kitty with signature cat eyes? We’ve got you covered. Black or white eyes for a terrifying demon disguise? We’ve got that too! We also offer color contacts with patterns and prints sure to shock any costume party-goer! Not sure what you’re planning to dress as this spook season? Check out our gorgeous Halloween colored contacts and let your favorite one guide your costume creation! The challenge will be choosing just one. But, hey - you have two eyes, right? Why not sport a different one in each?

Are you passionate about cosplay? EyeCandys has the perfect colored contacts to help you bring your characters to life. We stock the best costume color contact lenses in the market that provide maximum comfort and quality, without breaking the bank.

What’s up with the lens sizes?

At EyeCandys, we understand the importance of having a wide selection of color contacts to achieve the exact effect you desire. That's why we offer colored contact lenses in a range of sizes, from 14.2mm and below to 15.00mm, to match your preference and personal style. Our color contacts are perfect whether you want a realistic, natural look with smaller lenses or big, bright, dolly eyes with larger-than-life contacts.

When it comes to selecting colored contact lenses by size, there's a general rule of thumb to keep in mind. The larger the diameter of the lens, the larger the appearance of your iris. A larger iris is associated with innocence and child-like wonder, and it's a look that many people love. If you're after this look, our color contact lenses can help you achieve it with ease.

However, if you're looking for a more natural appearance, you can opt for a smaller or average sized printed area. Don't worry if you're not an expert in color contacts; EyeCandys' product pages feature a variety of images so you can see for yourself how our lenses might look on you, as well as some helpful size information.

If you're after that doll-eyed look, or want to create more definition around your iris, circle lenses are a great option to consider. Circle lenses increase the size of your pupil and can also create definition between the iris and the whites of your eye, something that many colored contact lens wearers love! Check out our selection of colored contacts and circle lenses today.

Aren’t color contacts bad for your eyes?

There is a common misconception that wearing color contacts can be harmful to your eyes. However, mild discomfort is typically the only issue experienced by wearers, and as long as they are worn and maintained properly, colored contact lenses pose no additional risks compared to clear contact lenses.

It is especially important to have your prescription lens accurately prescribed and fitted by an eyecare professional if you require vision correction. At EyeCandy's, we require an upload of your most recent prescription to ensure that we provide lenses that are perfect for your eyes. If you have a different prescription for each eye, be sure to check the product description as most of our lenses are sold in pairs or multi-pair boxes. You'll want to order one pair or box in each prescription strength. Plus, it's always a good idea to have an extra pair on hand!

To ensure the safety of your eyes, it is recommended that you wear colored contacts for no longer than 6 hours per day and clean them with fresh solution. It's important to check that both the lenses and solution are not expired. Always follow any advice from your optometrist or optician without exception. You can correct your vision and enhance your look with confidence, knowing that your personal health and safety are not compromised.

How can I be sure my colored contacts are safe?

When it comes to colored contacts, safety should always be a top priority. To ensure that your lenses are safe, it is important to only use brands that are certified by national and international health authorities. At EyeCandy’s, we take your health seriously and stock only FDA, Health Canada, KDFA, and/or CE1023 approved brands. This includes popular brands like GEO Medical, Interojo, Acuvue, Bausch & Lomb, Air Optix, Freshlook, and Freshkon, among others. We are committed to providing our customers with high-quality, safe colored contact lenses at affordable prices.

Are colored contacts safe for my eyes?

Before purchasing colored contact lenses, it is important to consult with an optician or eye health specialist to determine if they are suitable for your eyes. Eye shape and any possible eye conditions can affect your ability to wear contacts. It is especially important to seek medical advice if you intend to wear cosmetic lenses for an extended period of time. At EyeCandys, we prioritize your safety and encourage our customers to take necessary precautions when it comes to wearing colored contacts.

Who can wear color contact lenses?

Contact lenses are a convenient option for those looking to correct their vision without the hassle of glasses, or those just looking to change up their appearance by experimenting with different eye colors. But, unfortunately, they aren’t for everyone. Our current technology does provide some limits.

For example, if you suffer from dry eye syndrome, contacts may not be for you. Those who are severely nearsighted may not be able to find contact lenses with a strong enough prescription to fully correct their vision.

Unfortunately, some people are allergic to the contact cleaning solution, or even the contacts themselves. As daily cleaning of contact lenses is crucial to eye health for contact wearers, an allergy to the cleaning solution poses a very real issue.Some doctors recommend that diabetic patients avoid contact lenses. This is due to the fact that they may be more prone to infection and may not recover from infections as easily.

Though many of our beautiful contact lenses appeal to even young children, it is not recommended that contacts are worn before adolescence. Children’s eyes are particularly sensitive and fragile and wearing contacts at a young age could cause eye damage.

People suffering from the following should not wear our colored contact lenses, as these eye conditions may be further irritated by inserting lenses:

Any eye infections (Such as Conjunctivitis)

Any corneal conditions (Such as Keratitis)

Any allergic eye conditions (Such as Hayfever)

Any chronic disease of the eye (Such as Glaucoma

Aren’t colored contact lenses uncomfortable to wear?

If you’ve experienced discomfort due to wearing contact lenses before, this could be for a variety of reasons. The contact lenses themselves may have been low quality or expired. They may not have been cleaned and handled properly. Or, your eyes may have been dry, leading your contacts to feel itchy and irritate your eyes.

When shopping for contact lenses, clear or colored, you want to pay close attention to the water content. This number is listed as a percentage. In general, the higher the water content, the more moist your eye will feel when wearing them and the more comfortable your eyes will be. There are also a number of other options for keeping your eyes hydrated. A high-quality contact solution can help maintain eye moisture, as well as proper care and cleaning. And, while we’re on the topic of artificial tears, let’s address one of the main questions we receive from those who have never experienced vision correction or style enhancement with contact lenses.

I keep reading how important it is to properly care for and clean for my lenses. How do I clean them?

Once you have the lenses, you’d want to make sure you understand all the ins and outs of cleaning and maintenance. Make sure you have all the know-how on inserting and removing lenses before you wear them! Here are a few dos and don’ts when it comes to colored contact lens safety.

DO consult your optician or eye doctor before wearing/purchasing a pair of our lenses.

DO wash and dry your hands whenever you handle your lenses or attempt insertion/removal.

DO soak your lenses for two hours in solution prior to inserting them into your eye.

DO wash your lenses in solution if they touch anything besides your eyes.

DO keep your lenses case clean and regularly change the eye care solution.

DO remove the contacts before you go to sleep, bathe, shower or partake in water sports.

DO remove the lenses if you feel any unexpected irritation, soreness or notice redness or excessive eye watering.

DO seek medical advice if you notice any of the conditions mentioned above.

DO NOT use lenses after the recommended duration (E.g. 1 day, 90 days, 1 year).

DO NOT use tap water, saliva or household product to clean the lenses, only the eye care solution.

DO NOT let the contacts come into contact with any cosmetic products i.e. makeup, deodorants, hair sprays.

DO NOT attempt to insert lenses that seem damaged, broken or torn or in any way compromised.

DO NOT insert more than one pair of lenses into your eye at one time.

DO NOT share lenses with another person.

Any uncertainties or concerns when using contact lenses should be discussed with an eye care specialist or optician. Ensure you know all the tips and tricks before you get started with a pair of colored contact lenses. Above all, make sure you DO have fun wearing our colored contact lenses!

What if I have itchy, watery, allergic eyes?

The American Optometric Association says that more than 75% of contact lens wearers complain of allergen-caused eye pain and irritation. That’s because allergens have a special attraction to contacts – especially the soft variety, which most contact lens wearers use.

We have a few tips for keeping your eyes comfortable during allergy season - without skipping out on your fave accessory!

Keep your artificial tears handy and use them regularly. This will not only keep your eyes moist and more comfortable, but will also wash away allergens from your eyes and your colored contact lenses.When allergens are abound, it is important to get even more serious about your color contacts cleaning routine. Clean more often and use a preservative-free solution, which is better not only for your contacts, but for your eyes as well.Avoid rubbing your eyes. Excessive rubbing will only make it worse. Instead, get a nice cool washcloth or a compress and gently treat your eyes to a little TLC. It can help keep swelling and itching at bay.Or, simply switch to a disposable daily colored contact lens. This can be a great alternative and save you time cleaning your contacts. If you could use a little extra time or a lower maintenance routine, daily lenses may be your answer.

What are colored contact lenses made of?

We offer lenses built from a variety of materials. One popular option is silicone hydrogel. Silicone is a soft material and these gel lenses offer a higher oxygen permeability, meaning they feel more natural and comfortable. They maintain this oxygen permeability and moisture longer than traditional lenses. It’s actually the same material used to bandage the eye as part of many treatments. This does not mean you don’t have to care for them the same way you would for any other lens though! It just goes to show that we truly provide the newest and best contact lenses that technology has to offer. And when an even more amazing product is created to help you see clearly and showcase your style, we will offer it - of course, after it passes many health and safety tests and is approved by the top medical equipment testing agencies.

Can I cry with my contacts in?

Absolutely! We certainly hope that they are tears of joy - but regardless, your eyes function just as they normally do when you have your contact lenses in. So, blinking, crying, and just a few stray tears watching The Notebook are all possible, even when you’re looking absolutely fabulous in your new fave accessory.

Are colored contact lenses expensive?

For many, cost is one of the key factors in making purchase choices of all sorts - colored contact lenses included! We offer an incredible value on all products found on our site. The price of your contact lenses depends on a few factors. If you need Toric lenses, those will cost a bit more as they are made to order from your measurements. Depending on the prescription corrective strength you require, that may also change the price of your lenses. Typically, the cost is related to the wear cycle of your colored contact lenses.

Lenses built for a yearly replacement cycle are designed to last a full year of daily wear with proper care. Again, if you require a prescription that is different in each eye, you’ll want to order two pairs if they are sold in pairs. For a yearly pair of color contact lenses, you can expect a price tag of about $25 - $40 USD. In overall savings, this is typically your best bet. And of course, the more recognizable brand names tend to run higher in price. Keep in mind, our standards are high and we only accept products from the very best manufacturers. All of the contacts we stock are approved by multiple agencies and tested for safety and quality.

We also offer prescription and non prescription colored contact lenses designed for a six month and three month wear cycle. These run similar in price to the yearly lenses, around the range of $25 - $40 USD. These are also a great value as just two or three pair at this cost will last an entire year. It’s perfect for anyone who knows what they like and is ready to commit. But honestly, at this price, there’s no reason you can’t buy more than one to change things up!

Our biweekly lenses are built for wear for a full two weeks if cared for properly. This is a great option if you like a frequent color change, or if you just love that new contact feeling. A box of two runs around $24 USD. With these, you will want to be sure to order two boxes if you need a different prescription strength for each eye.

Weekly lenses are sold as a box of 12, meaning one box can last you 12 weeks. Two boxes if you need two different prescription strengths. ;) The price range for these prescription or nonprescription color contact lenses is around $34.

Our no-maintenance dailies range around $20 - $40 USD. Pay close attention to how many lenses are included in the box when ordering - and of course order a box of each prescription strength you require so that you have crystal-clear vision from both eyes. Daily lenses are a popular option for many - especially those who love to change up their eye look from day to day or to coordinate with outfits or makeup looks.

Thankfully for those needing vision correction, prescription colored contacts exist. The lenses made for myopia (nearsightedness) cost the same as their non-prescription counterparts. EyeCandy’s stocks lenses from 0.0 to -10.00, so you are all set whether you have natural 20/20 vision or need serious correction in order to work productively and drive safely. Toric colored contacts, which correct astigmatism, usually cost more as they are built to fit the eye of the wearer by more precise specifications.

Yearly, Monthly, Weekly, Daily - How Do I Choose?

This would ultimately depend on your lifestyle. Our lenses are categorized depending on their replacement cycles (daily, weekly, biweekly, monthly, tri-monthly, semi-annually, and annually). So, whether you’re looking for a pair for one-time use to give you an out-of-this-world look for a special event or color contacts lenses for everyday wear to school or work, you’ll find exactly what you’re looking for here.

What colors do you have?

You can shop our collection of colored contacts by color, lens diameter, style, or wear cycle. So whether you’re looking for something “out there” in a vivid purple or print, or a lens that will blend with your natural eye color to offer just a bit of enhancement to your current appearance, you can navigate our site with ease to get directly to what you’re looking for. Browse for a pair to wear every day to correct your vision, or for that little something extra to help you stand out this Halloween.

Sure to demand a second glance, check out our solid, opaque color contacts lenses, which completely cover your natural iris and change your eye color. For a more subtle change, try one of our clear lenses with a limbal ring to widen your iris or just provide more definition to the outside of it. For a rich, complex look, try one of our multi-tonal color contacts lenses, with up to 7 tones in each lens. Build on your natural color or enjoy lenses that create the illusion of a twinkle in your eye. They won’t be able to look away - and neither will you! Imagine LOVING how you look in the mirror - and holding your head up high, offering direct eye contact knowing your conversation partner is gazing into a gorgeous set of peepers they’ll adore!

What color should I choose?

Well, of course, that is completely up to you! And we have tons of options for you to choose from! But, we can tell you a little about the most sought-after eye colors and leave the rest up to you. In a recent survey, it was found that blue was considered the most attractive eye color by both men and women. Blue eyes are associated with innocence.

Now, you may be worried that with naturally dark eyes, blue is a look you won’t be able to pull off. Luckily for you, we have several light contact lenses designed with you in mind. Just check in the description if they’re listed as “Good for dark eyes.”

After blue, green was identified as the second most attractive eye color Green and Amber are both listed as uncommon eye colors, making them a popular colored contact lens choice, along with grey. Other rare eye colors, such as violet and pink, occur occasionally in nature, but only among those born with albinism. But, thanks to advanced technology, those are shades you can choose to explore temporarily with colored contact lenses! As you explore our collection, you will see the options are virtually endless!

Is Eyecandys.com a legitimate site?

Eyecandys is an online retailer that prides itself in selling high-quality colored contacts in a range of colors and styles not often found in other stores. Since their launch in 2008, they’ve sold over 1 million pairs of contact lenses, and served over 120,000 happy customers worldwide. They are also a trusted partner of several opticians and physical optical businesses, and are committed to creating long-lasting relationships with their online community and peers. The website currently carries several top-rated brands and also offers 24-hour shipping and a 30-day guarantee for many of their lenses.

Which contact lenses are best for video calls?

Let’s be real – video chat has taken over our lives. Whether it's work meetings or connecting with loved ones, it’s become a daily routine. And who doesn’t want to look their best on camera? If you’re looking to add some pop to your video chat look, we recommend choosing a bold and bright colored contact lens. Not only will it make your eyes pop on camera, but it’s also a fun way to express yourself and show off your personal style. Whether you’re rocking a blue hue or a green shade, there’s a colored lens out there for everyone. So, next time you have a virtual meeting, make sure to grab your favorite pair of colored lenses and show off your stunning eyes!

Why do you need my prescription in order to send my color contact lenses?

If you require a prescription contact lens, EyeCandy’s will need to verify your prescription. We’ve implemented a prescription verification system that is in compliance with the Fairness to Contact Lens Consumer Law (LCLCA). This is for your safety and to ensure that you have the very best lens fit for you. Our verification process is quite simple. You can choose to upload your prescription online or simply send us your doctor’s name and phone number and we can take it from there.

Don’t worry - it’s much quicker and easier than you might think. This process takes 12 hours. Our initial phone call is meant to inform your optometrist’s office of your provided prescription, so that they can, at their convenience, verify it by calling us. The FCLCA requires that the contact lens vendor (EyeCandys) must wait for at least 8 hours after the call before shipping anything. If the vendor (EyeCandys) does not receive a response from the optometrist within this time frame, the vendor is allowed to process and ship the order. We can accept a prescription from any qualified doctor, as long as it’s up to date, accurate, and can be verified according to our process.

If you’re finding it difficult to find an optometrist's office nearby with hours to meet your needs (or you just don’t feel like leaving the house and want to get your prescription updated), we have a convenient option online. You can get an online eye exam with a contact lens prescription from the comfort of your own home. The service is offered by Opternative and costs $40 USD. After you receive the prescription, please send it to us either with the upload form when you place your order or via email (rx@eyecandys.com). Curious about what all those numbers on your prescription mean? Well, we don’t believe there should be any secrets from you about your eyes - so we can help you figure that out with a fun little chart we offer.

Why would my doctor decline my request?

If your eye doctor agrees that the lenses you have chosen are suitable for your eyes then your order will be processed. If they decline your optician check your order may be cancelled and refunded. In this situation, we advise consulting with your optometrist to find out why they declined your request and if there are any alternative pairs of novelty colored contact lenses that are more suitable. With good communication, we are sure that you, your optometrist, and EyeCandy’s can find the perfect fit and a look you’ll love!

Your optometrist may decline your check if the diameter or base curve does not match your eyes, or if the power or corrective lenses you have chosen is incorrect. Please note that the RX check applies to both corrective and non-corrective lenses.

I keep hearing about UV damage - can you help?

UV damage can be a real problem - and one that lasts a lifetime. This is the case for not just our skin, but our eyes as well. Protecting your eyes from UV rays is incredibly important. And EyeCandy’s offers contact lenses with UV protection properties built in. How cool is that?! We still recommend wearing sunglasses as an additional barrier - and we certainly still frown upon staring directly into the sun. But, the UV barrier of our lenses can certainly help to prevent sun damage. UV damage isn’t only an issue in the summer. In fact, water and snow can reflect UV rays, making them even more damaging. So, if protecting your eyes from the sun’s rays is a priority, take a look at our UV protection lenses.

What if I don’t need a prescription?

20/20 vision, but still want to customize your eyes with colored contact lenses? EyeCandy’s offers both prescription and nonprescription colored contact lenses. Those without prescription (aka “plano lenses”) are also known as cosmetic contact lenses. Because just because you don’t NEED to wear contacts doesn’t mean you don’t WANT to! Color contacts are the fastest, easiest accessory out there. Give your look an instant pop of color now! Have as much fun choosing your eye look as you do trying on lipstick or browsing handbags! With EyeCandy’s, changing it up is just as easy as popping in a new pair of earrings or throwing on a scarf as you head out the door. What are you waiting for?! Click into the category of your choice and find your new favorite eye look!

I can’t wait to get started. But how do I put my contacts in?

Putting in your contact lenses for the first time may seem like a scary process, but trust us when we say it couldn’t be simpler. We know, we know... Though you may have a slight amount of difficulty putting in your color contacts the first few times, you’ll soon get into the habit. It just takes a little bit of patience for the first few times!

Before you get started popping in your contact lenses, make sure you have the following a contact lens case and a bottle of contact lens solution.

We strongly recommend that you soak your contact lenses in solution for at least two hours before putting them into your eyes for the first time. And yes, we know it can be hard to wait - you already had to wait that whole time between clicking Submit and finding the box in your mailbox.

But, your patience will pay off in spades. We promise! This will both help protect your eyes and allow the contact lenses to slip into place much more easily. Once you’ve done this, you’re ready to get started! And lucky for you, we’re here with a step-by-step guide. Before you know it, you’ll be an expert contact lens applicator.

Take Out Your Lens – After thoroughly washing and drying your hands, lift the contact lens out of its case. It is recommended that you pick up the lens with the index finger of your dominant hand. Ensure that the lens sits on your fingertip the right way – with it curving outwards. (It can sometimes be difficult to tell if a lens is inside out or not, so be sure to inspect it before placing it in your eye.) Lower Your Eyelid – With your other hand, hold your eye open. The best way to do this is to the pull down your eyelid with your index finger, being sure to hold your lashes down as well. If not, your lens is very likely to get caught up in your lashes – which isn’t ideal! This part can be tricky. Your natural response will be to blink, as your brain is programmed to prevent ocular damage in the form of objects entering your eye. Place The Contact In Your Eye – Look upwards with your eye, exposing the white portion, and gently insert the contact lens. You are likely to feel a strong urge to blink when doing this the first few times – which is completely natural – but try to avoid doing so. If the contact lens isn’t in properly, you will know immediately, with it more than likely coming out when you blink. Allow The Lens To Settle – Finally, hold your eye closed for a few seconds to allow the lens to settle in. After this, check in the mirror to see if it’s gone in properly. If it has, then congrats! You’ve done it! Repeat With The Other Eye – After this, repeat the process with your other eye. Once that’s done, you’re finished! Go out there and rock your new look!

If the process doesn’t go well, or you find yourself struggling to put the contacts in, be willing to take a break in order to avoid irritating your eyes too much. Also, remember to reapply some contact solution to them if you feel like they’ve dried out while you’ve tried to put them in! Again, this is a case where your patience will really pay off!

Try not to get frustrated if you can’t get the hang of the process straight away. It’s always worth paying a visit to an optician if you’re having too much trouble – as we’re sure they’d be happy to help you out. An optician should also be visited if you notice anything unusual when putting your lenses in. The health of your eyes is the most important thing!

Okay, they’re in and I love them. But how do I get them back out?

Removing contact lenses can often be thought of as an arduous task. Luckily, we’ve pieced together a helpful run-down of how to correctly remove your colored contact lenses. Regardless of whether you’re or not you’re new to using coloured contact lenses, this helpful, step-by-step guide is here to help shed some light on the do’s and don’ts.

Make Sure You Thoroughly Wash and Dry Your Hands! - DO NOT skip this step! It’s paramount that you wash and cleanse your hands properly before coming into contact with your eyes or colored contact lenses. In doing so, you will greatly reduce the risk of infection and bacteria spreading unnecessarily. For contacts that have a longer wear cycle, such as monthly or yearly durations, we highly recommend you store your lenses in a disinfected lens case, filled with approved multipurpose solution. Gently Separate Your Eyelids (Pull Down Your Lower Eyelid and Pull Up Your Upper) - It is of great importance, more so for prescribed lenses, that you start with the same eye every time you come to remove your lenses. The process is simple, all you need to do is gently pull down on your lower eyelid then pull up your upper eyelid so that your eyelashes are as close to your eyebrow as possible. Carefully Pinch The Contact Lens Using Both Your First Finger and Your Thumb - This step can be daunting, but as with anything, it comes with practice. All you need to do is place your forefinger and thumb at either side of your colored contact lens and gently pinch. You should feel the lens move between your fingers, this is completely normal and shows that you’ve successfully managed to acquire the lens. Avert Your Gaze Upwards and Slide The Contact Lens Down and Off Onto Your First Finger - Once you feel the lens between your thumb and forefinger, then next step is to look up. In doing so, you’ll be able to smoothly slide the lens down onto the white of your eye and then off onto your finger. If it didn’t work the first time, don’t panic! Gently repeat the process or seek help from someone close to you. Repeat on The Other Eye - As simple as it sounds, the next step is to repeat the process on your remaining eye!

Just like putting the contact lenses in, taking them out requires patience the first few times. If you become frustrated, do not hesitate to take a break and come back to the venture.

How do I convert my glasses prescription to contacts?

A vertex conversion chart can help you convert your glasses prescription to contact lenses. See our full article here. Vertex conversion charts are pretty simple to use. You just have to know where to look and understand what the columns mean. The ‘glasses lens power’ column refers to the power on your current glasses prescription. If this figure is negative, then you’ll be converted to the figure on the left of this column. If the figure is positive, then your converted figure is on the right.

However, many vertex conversion charts only start at glasses prescriptions of +/-4.00D. This doesn’t take into account any powers lower than this figure. This is because the converted power is not much different from your original power. You can get away with using the same power as your glasses prescription when converting to a contact lens prescription. The one exception for this case, however, is when you have an astigmatism.

What color contacts are best for dark brown eyes?

Majority of people are born with dark brown eyes, so you’ll be happy to know that most color contact lenses are designed first and foremost with dark brown eyes in mind. For a subtle look, you can opt for a semi-opaque pair that lightly enhances your eye color. We recommend exploring our Desire series to achieve this effect. But if a full transformation is what you seek, check out our Pink Label Shade series for maximum coverage—and maximum impact!

Which color contacts look most natural?

Looking for something that looks like your eyes, but better? We thought so. Here at EyeCandys, we’ve got tons of lenses meticulously designed to mimic the natural striations of a human iris, so no one will be able to guess that they aren’t the eye color that you were born with! Whether you’re in the mood for an understated brown, a gorgeous hazel, an enchanting green, or a twinkling blue, the options here are virtually endless. Check out our #myeyesbutbetter collection to find your perfect match.

Which color contacts are the most comfortable?

Silicone hydrogel is usually a beginner’s best bet when it comes to contact lenses, as they’re a lot more porous than regular hydrogel lenses, which allows more oxygen to enter the cornea. The only drawback would be that they have a higher tendency to collect more debris and protein deposits from your eyes, which can lead to redness and irritation when not cleaned thoroughly. Luckily, our innovative MPC-coated silicone hydrogel lenses are able to repel lipid deposition and reduce bacterial adhesion, giving you the best of both worlds. Of course, you’ll still want to clean them regularly to keep your lenses—and more importantly, your eyes—in tip-top condition.

What color contacts do kpop idols use?

Kpop idols gravitate towards bold and vibrant eye colors that stand out on camera and on stage. So if you’re feeling a little daring or wanna go twinning with your kpop bias, try out a stormy grey for a touch of edge, or an eye-catching blue that’ll really turn heads. Can’t decide on one color? Go the unexpected route by sporting one color on each eye!

When were color contacts invented?

ICYDK, color contacts have actually only been around for less than a century. They were first created in the 1930s when a Metro Goldwyn Meyer (MGM) makeup artist approached an ophthalmologist from Beverly Hills to discuss the possibility of changing an actor’s eye color for a movie. This then turned into a reality in the film Miracles For Sale, which became the first movie to utilize color contacts cosmetically. Since its release, several Hollywood actors and performers then started following suit - but you don’t need to be a celebrity or artist to rock ‘em everyday, right?

When do color contacts expire?

Color contacts typically expire 4 years from the date of manufacturing. After that, we recommend tossing them out as we can no longer guarantee the integrity of the seal, so there’s also a high chance that the solution might not be sterile anymore, or may have already evaporated.

Can you sleep in color contacts?

Absolutely not! Sleeping in your contact lenses is never a good idea, as it can increase the risk of corneal infection and even lead to vision loss. This goes for all kinds of contacts too, even yearly lenses (which we recommend replacing every 3-6 months depending on how often you wear them).

Should I get colored contacts without a limbal ring?

Color contact lenses without limbal rings are great if you want a more natural and blended look, whereas lenses with limbal rings generally have a starker visual effect. If you’re curious to see what type of lenses suit you best, we’ve got an in-depth blog on the best colored lenses for your facial features that you can check out!

Do color contacts make you see different?

Color contacts generally shouldn’t have an effect on your vision, but sometimes the colored portion of your lens may shift to your pupil and momentarily blur your vision. If you’d like to be on the safe side, choose lenses with a more transparent design, or lenses wherein the colored portion does not extend too far into the center. The larger the optical zone (a.k.a. the clear portion of the lens), the better.The only exception to this case would be costume lenses with a grid or mesh effect. These types of color contacts are designed to cover even the pupil, so it’ll inevitably obscure your vision (at least temporarily).