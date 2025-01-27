Best Colored Contacts Prescription - Color Contact Lenses Prescription (2025)

Discover the perfect blend of style and functionality with EyeCandys' colored contacts prescription. Created for every style-conscious individual, these lenses reinvent your visual experience by offering vision correction and a vibrant splash of color, all in one. Step away from conventional eyewear and step into the empowering world of color contact lenses prescription. Visualize yourself matching your eye color to your mood, your attire, or even your favorite makeup shades. Our extensive range of colored contacts prescription provides the freedom to redefine your look without compromising on comfort or visual clarity. Need contacts for myopia? We've got you covered with prescriptions from -0.50 to -12.00 diopters. Our colored contacts prescription pairs are of the same strength, but if your eyes require different prescriptions, simply order two boxes for an immediate backup pair!

B3G1 FREE

New

👁 For Dark Eyes 👁 Opaque

⚡️ Fast Ship ⚡️ 24h Ship

👀 Try-On

EyeCandys
0.00 ~ -10.00 | 3 months

Desire Mist Grey

$33.00

Unit price
/per

4.87 (182)

B3G1 FREE

New

👁 For Dark Eyes 👁 Opaque

⚡️ Fast Ship ⚡️ 24h Ship

👀 Try-On

EyeCandys
0.00 ~ -10.00 | 3 months

Desire Lush Green

$33.00

Unit price
/per

4.87 (182)

B3G1 FREE

New

👁 For Dark Eyes 👁 Opaque

⚡️ Fast Ship ⚡️ 24h Ship

👀 Try-On

EyeCandys
0.00 ~ -10.00 | 3 months

Desire Glacier Blue

$33.00

Unit price
/per

4.87 (182)

B3G1 FREE

New

👁 For Dark Eyes 👁 Opaque

⚡️ Fast Ship ⚡️ 24h Ship

EyeCandys
0.00 ~ -10.00 | 3 months

Desire Innocent White Grey

$33.00

Unit price
/per

4.87 (182)

B3G1 FREE

New

EyeCandys
0.00 ~ -10.00 | 3 months

Desire Sandy Beige

$33.00

Unit price
/per

4.87 (182)

B3G1 FREE

New

👁 For Dark Eyes 👁 Opaque

⚡️ Fast Ship ⚡️ 24h Ship

👀 Try-On

EyeCandys
0.00 ~ -10.00 | 3 months

Desire Toffee Brown

$33.00

Unit price
/per

4.87 (182)

B3G1 FREE

-9%

👁 For Dark Eyes 👁 Opaque

⚡️ Fast Ship ⚡️ 24h Ship

EyeCandys
0.00 ~ -5.00 | 3 months

Isla Mirage Grey

Regular price $32.00 $29.00

Unit price
/per

4.93 (42)

B3G1 FREE

-9%

👁 For Dark Eyes 👁 Opaque

⚡️ Fast Ship ⚡️ 24h Ship

EyeCandys
0.00 ~ -5.00 | 3 months

Isla Blue Grotto

Regular price $32.00 $29.00

Unit price
/per

4.93 (42)

B3G1 FREE

-9%

👁 For Dark Eyes 👁 Opaque

⚡️ Fast Ship ⚡️ 24h Ship

EyeCandys
0.00 ~ -5.00 | 3 months

Isla Emerald Green

Regular price $32.00 $29.00

Unit price
/per

4.93 (42)

B3G1 FREE

⚡️ Fast Ship ⚡️ 24h Ship

EyeCandys
0.00 ~ -5.00 | 3 months

Amelie Biscuit Brown

$30.00

Unit price
/per

4.95 (21)

B3G1 FREE

⚡️ Fast Ship ⚡️ 24h Ship

EyeCandys
0.00 ~ -5.00 | 3 months

Amelie Earl Grey

$30.00

Unit price
/per

4.95 (21)

B3G1 FREE

👁 For Dark Eyes 👁 Opaque

⚡️ Fast Ship ⚡️ 24h Ship

EyeCandys
0.00 ~ -6.00 | 3 months

Dare to Be Blue

$33.00

Unit price
/per

5.0 (5)

B3G1 FREE

👁 For Dark Eyes 👁 Opaque

⚡️ Fast Ship ⚡️ 24h Ship

EyeCandys
0.00 ~ -6.00 | 3 months

Dare to Be Hazel

$33.00

Unit price
/per

5.0 (5)

B3G1 FREE

👁 For Dark Eyes 👁 Opaque

⚡️ Fast Ship ⚡️ 24h Ship

EyeCandys
0.00 ~ -6.00 | 3 months

Dare to Be Grey

$33.00

Unit price
/per

5.0 (7)

B3G1 FREE

-6%

👁 For Dark Eyes 👁 Opaque

⚡️ Fast Ship ⚡️ 24h Ship

EyeCandys
0.00 ~ -8.00 | 3 months

Sunlit Hazel

Regular price $31.00 $29.00

Unit price
/per

4.87 (15)

B3G1 FREE

-6%

👁 For Dark Eyes 👁 Opaque

⚡️ Fast Ship ⚡️ 24h Ship

EyeCandys
0.00 ~ -8.00 | 3 months

Sunlit Deep Blue

Regular price $31.00 $29.00

Unit price
/per

4.87 (15)

-46%

👁 For Dark Eyes 👁 Opaque

⚡️ Fast Ship ⚡️ 24h Ship

EyeCandys
0.00 ~ -6.00 | 3 months

New Intentions 2025 Set (5 Pairs)

Regular price $177.97 $96.00

Unit price
/per

B3G1 FREE

👁 For Dark Eyes 👁 Opaque

⚡️ Fast Ship ⚡️ 24h Ship

👀 Try-On

EyeCandys
0.00 ~ -8.00 | 6 months

Glossy Ivory

$33.00

Unit price
/per

4.78 (116)

B3G1 FREE

👁 For Dark Eyes 👁 Opaque

⚡️ Fast Ship ⚡️ 24h Ship

EyeCandys
0.00 ~ -8.00 | 6 months

Glossy Blue

$33.00

Unit price
/per

4.78 (116)

B3G1 FREE

👁 For Dark Eyes 👁 Opaque

⚡️ Fast Ship ⚡️ 24h Ship

👀 Try-On

EyeCandys
0.00 ~ -6.50 | 6 months

Glossy Green

$33.00

Unit price
/per

4.78 (116)

Quick Contact Lens Tips

Safety and quality are paramount at EyeCandys. Our colored contacts prescription are certified and approved by international health authorities, such as the FDA and CE. Designed with a minimum water content of 38%, our lenses prioritize your comfort, ensuring they feel as good as they look.

Whether you're the kind who prefers to switch lenses daily, weekly, or monthly, we cater to all wear cycles. Use our filters to sort by prescription strength, wear cycle, or color, making it simple to find your perfect match. With options to order from 2 to 30 lenses, you can control both your style and your budget.

Looking for lenses that suit astigmatism? Our range includes toric contact lenses, designed specifically for eyes with astigmatism. Now, you can enjoy the fun of color and the precision of correction all at once.

From exotic looks for special occasions to subtle enhancements for daily wear, our wide selection of color contact lenses prescription options can cater to any style and mood.

Discover the mystical allure of grey eyes, or make a bold statement with vibrant green lenses. For a subtle, natural enhancement, we offer shades of brown and hazel to deepen and enrich your eyes' appearance.

Intrigued by the babydoll look? Our circle lens colored contacts prescription options come in various diameters to make your irises appear larger, adding an element of innocent, youthful charm to your eyes.

Ordering your color contact lenses prescription from EyeCandys is a breeze. Just send us your current prescription from your optometrist, and our expert team will handle the rest, ensuring you receive the perfect vision correction solution.

At EyeCandys, we believe in the power of self-expression. With our colored contacts prescription, you can transform your look as often as you wish without breaking the bank. Your eyes become your most expressive accessory, allowing you to seamlessly combine style and functionality. Welcome to the empowering world of choice, with EyeCandys.

