Best Cream For Blackheads & Whiteheads: Top 10 Picks For Clear, Smooth Skin (2025)

March 5, 2025 by Yuvastri Dheepan

Important: This article is for informational purposes only. Please read our full disclaimer for more details.

Blackheads and whiteheads result from clogged pores, excess oil, and dead skin buildup. Using the right cream helps dissolve impurities, prevent breakouts, and keep your skin clear and smooth.

Article Contains Top 10 Best Creams for Blackheads and Whiteheads

How to Choose the Best Cream for Blackheads and Whiteheads

The best creams for blackheads and whiteheads contain exfoliating and oil-controlling ingredients. This guide highlights top-rated creams designed to unclog pores, reduce acne, and promote a healthier complexion.

Top 10 Best Creams for Blackheads and Whiteheads

1. Bioré Deep Cleansing Pore Strips

Dermatologist-tested nose strips that use patented C-bond technology to instantly unclog pores, remove blackheads, and reduce oily skin. Suitable for all skin types.

Key Benefits

Instantly removes blackheads and deep-seated impurities

Visibly shrinks pores with regular use

Controls excess oil without irritating skin

Dermatologist-tested and non-comedogenic

Textures

Adhesive paper-like strip with a smooth, flexible texture that conforms to the nose contour.

Key Ingredients

Witch Hazel Leaf Extract: Tightens pores and soothes skin. C-Bond Technology: Patented adhesive binds to blackheads, not skin. Salicylic Acid: Exfoliates pores to prevent future clogs. Kaolin Clay: Absorbs excess oil and impurities. Tea Tree Oil: Antimicrobial properties combat acne-causing bacteria.

Pros

Delivers visible results in 10 minutes.

Easy weekly use with no residue.

Cons

May cause redness in sensitive skin if overused.

Results are temporary and require consistent application.

How to Apply for Maximum Benefit

Prep: Dampen the nose with water to activate the strip’s adhesive. Apply: Press the strip firmly onto the nose, ensuring full contact. Remove: Gently peel off after 10 minutes; follow with toner or serum

2. Minimalist 2% Salicylic Acid Serum

A pH-balanced, soap-free cleanser infused with 2% salicylic acid and zinc to unclog pores, reduce blackheads, and control excess oil without over-drying. Ideal for oily, acne-prone skin.

Key Benefits

Dissolves blackheads and whiteheads with gentle exfoliation

Reduces sebum production and prevents acne breakouts

Maintains skin’s natural moisture barrier

Non-irritating formula suitable for daily use

Free from sulfates, parabens, and fragrances

Textures

Lightweight, foaming gel with a silky lather that rinses clean without residue.

Key Ingredients

2% Salicylic Acid (BHA): Penetrates pores to dissolve impurities and dead skin cells. Zinc PCA: Regulates oil production and minimizes shine. Pro-Vitamin B5 (Panthenol): Soothes and hydrates skin post-cleansing. Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate: Gentle surfactant for effective yet non-stripping cleansing. Xylitol: Prevents bacterial growth and calms inflammation.

Pros

Affordable and effective for daily blackhead prevention.

Does not disrupt the skin’s pH balance.

Cons

May cause mild dryness in very dry skin types.

Requires 2–4 weeks for visible results.

How to Apply for Maximum Benefit

Prep: Wet face with lukewarm water to open pores. Cleanse: Massage a small amount into the skin for 30–60 seconds, focusing on acne-prone areas. Rinse: Wash off thoroughly and follow with oil-free moisturizer and sunscreen.

3. Paula’s Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant

A lightweight, leave-on exfoliant with 2% salicylic acid that unclogs pores, smooths wrinkles, and evens skin tone for radiant, blemish-free skin. Ideal for all skin types.

Key Benefits

Unclogs pores and reduces blackheads

Smooths wrinkles and fine lines

Evens out skin tone and texture

Improves skin radiance and clarity

Suitable for daily use

Textures

The fluid, lightweight liquid that absorbs quickly without residue, similar to a toner but functions as an exfoliating treatment.

Key Ingredients

Salicylic Acid (2%): Exfoliates skin, unclogs pores, and reduces acne. Camellia Oleifera (Green Tea) Leaf Extract: Soothes and provides antioxidant benefits. Water (Aqua): Solvent that helps dissolve other ingredients. Butylene Glycol: Moisturizes and acts as a solvent. Polysorbate 20: Emulsifies and helps stabilize the formula.

Pros

Highly effective in minimizing pores and improving skin texture.

Gentle enough for daily use, even on sensitive skin.

Cons

Availability is primarily online, which may limit access for some users.

May require a gradual introduction to avoid irritation.

How to Apply for Maximum Benefit

Prep: Cleanse your face thoroughly before application. Apply: Use a few drops on a cotton pad or directly on the skin, sweeping across the face and neck. Follow-Up: Allow the exfoliant to absorb fully before applying other skincare products or makeup

4. Era Organics Microdermabrasion Facial Scrub & Face Exfoliator

A gentle yet effective scrub that removes dead skin cells deeply cleanses pores and diminishes blackheads, wrinkles, and fine lines for smoother skin.

See Also How to Remove Eye Makeup: Tips and Methods for 2024

Key Benefits

Exfoliates skin to remove dead cells and smooth texture

Deeply cleanses pores to reduce blackheads and acne

Improves skin brightness and reduces the appearance of fine lines

Suitable for sensitive skin due to its gentle formula

Enhances skin clarity and radiance

Textures

Gentle, fine-grained scrub with a creamy base that provides a soothing exfoliating experience without harsh abrasives.

Key Ingredients

Walnut Shell Powder: A natural exfoliant that gently removes dead skin cells. Manuka Honey: Soothes and moisturizes the skin. Aloe Vera: Hydrates and calms irritated skin. Tea Tree Oil: Antimicrobial properties help combat acne. Vitamin E: an antioxidant that protects skin from environmental stressors.

Pros

Provides immediate brightening and smoothing effects.

Gentle enough for sensitive skin types.

Cons

May not be as effective for deep-seated blackheads as chemical exfoliants.

It requires regular use to maintain results.

How to Apply for Maximum Benefit

Prep: Wet your face with lukewarm water to soften your skin. Exfoliate: Massage a small amount onto the skin in circular motions for about 30 seconds, focusing on areas with blackheads. Rinse: Thoroughly wash off with lukewarm water, then pat dry and apply a moisturizer to hydrate the skin.

5. Shills Blackheads Remover

A peel-off mask using activated bamboo charcoal to draw out deep impurities, remove blackheads, and purify skin, leaving it smooth and refreshed.

Key Benefits

Removes blackheads and deeply rooted impurities

Purifies skin by absorbing excess oil and bacteria

Helps reduce acne and prevent future breakouts

Improves skin texture and minimizes pores

Suitable for various skin types, including acne-prone skin

Textures

Thick, smooth paste that dries into a peel-off mask, providing a gentle yet effective exfoliating experience.

Key Ingredients

Activated Bamboo Charcoal: Acts as a magnet to draw out impurities and excess oil. Calendula: Soothes and calms irritated skin. Rosemary: Known for its antioxidant properties, helps protect skin. Grapefruit: Provides a refreshing scent and helps in skin toning. Glycerin: Hydrates the skin post-peeling to prevent dryness.

Pros

Effective in removing blackheads and purifying skin.

Easy to apply and peel off without irritating.

Cons

May cause temporary redness or sensitivity in some users.

Results may vary depending on skin type and condition.

How to Apply for Maximum Benefit

Prep: Cleanse your face thoroughly before application to ensure better adhesion. Apply: Use the applicator to spread an even layer onto the desired area, avoiding eyebrows and hairlines. Peel Off: Allow the mask to dry completely (about 15–20 minutes), then gently peel off from the edges to reveal smoother skin.

6. JVR Blackhead Remover Mask

A charcoal-based peel-off mask designed to deeply cleanse pores, remove blackheads, and purify skin, leaving it smooth and refined. Suitable for all skin types.

Key Benefits

Removes blackheads and deep-seated impurities effectively

Purifies skin by absorbing excess oil and bacteria

Helps refine pores and improve skin texture

Nourishes skin with mild ingredients to prevent irritation

Affordable and easy to use for regular maintenance

Textures

Thick, smooth paste that dries into a peel-off mask, providing a gentle yet effective exfoliating experience.

Key Ingredients

Activated Bamboo Charcoal: Draws out impurities and excess oil from pores. Glycerin: Hydrates the skin post-peeling to prevent dryness. Calendula Extract: Soothes and calms irritated skin. Rosemary Extract: Known for its antioxidant properties, it helps protect skin. Vitamin E: Provides antioxidant benefits to protect against environmental stressors.

Pros

Effective in removing blackheads and purifying skin.

Easy to apply and peel off without irritating.

Cons

May cause temporary redness or sensitivity in some users.

Results may vary depending on skin type and condition.

How to Apply for Maximum Benefit

Prep: Cleanse your face thoroughly before application to ensure better adhesion. Apply: Use the applicator to spread an even layer onto the desired area, avoiding eyebrows and hairlines. Peel Off: Allow the mask to dry completely (about 15–20 minutes), then gently peel off from the edges to reveal smoother skin.

7. LANBENA Blackhead Remover Peel-Off Mask

A peel-off mask designed to deeply cleanse pores, remove blackheads, and purify skin, leaving it smooth and refined. Suitable for all skin types.

Key Benefits

Removes blackheads and deep-seated impurities effectively

Purifies skin by absorbing excess oil and bacteria

Helps refine pores and improve skin texture

Gentle on most skin types, fragrance-free

Enhances makeup application by clearing pores

Textures

Thick, smooth paste that dries into a peel-off mask, providing a gentle yet effective exfoliating experience.

Key Ingredients

Water: Solvent that helps dissolve other ingredients. Polyvinyl Alcohol: Forms the peel-off mask structure. Glycerol: Hydrates the skin post-peeling to prevent dryness. Propylene Glycol: Moisturizes and acts as a solvent. Collagen: Supports skin elasticity and firmness.

Pros

Effective in removing blackheads and purifying skin.

Easy to apply and peel off without irritating.

Cons

May cause temporary redness or sensitivity in some users.

Results may vary depending on skin type and condition.

How to Apply for Maximum Benefit

Prep: Cleanse your face thoroughly before application to ensure better adhesion. Apply: Use the applicator to spread an even layer onto the desired area, avoiding eyebrows and hairlines. Peel Off: Allow the mask to dry completely (about 10–15 minutes), then gently peel off from the edges to reveal smoother skin.

8. SOME BY MI Bye Bye Blackhead Bubble Cleanser

A gentle, bubble-forming cleanser infused with green tea and natural extracts to eliminate blackheads, unclog pores and leave skin refreshed and revitalized. Suitable for all skin types.

Key Benefits

Gently removes blackheads and impurities

Unclogs pores for clearer skin

Exfoliates and brightens skin tone

Suitable for sensitive skin due to its gentle formula

Promotes healthier-looking skin with regular use

Textures

Gel-like formula that transforms into a gentle, foamy cleanser upon application, providing a soothing cleansing experience.

Key Ingredients

Camellia Sinensis (Green Tea) Leaf Water: Soothes and hydrates the skin. Salix Alba (Willow) Bark Water: This contains salicin, a natural BHA that exfoliates pores. Jasminum Officinale (Jasmine) Flower Water: Provides a calming effect on the skin. Chaenomeles Sinensis (Chinese-Quince) Fruit Extract: Known for its antioxidant properties. Diospyros Kaki (Persimmon) Leaf Extract: Helps in skin brightening and toning.

Pros

Gentle and effective for sensitive skin types.

Leaves skin feeling refreshed and smooth without drying it out.

Cons

May require consistent use to see significant results.

Some users might find the waiting time for the bubbles to form inconvenient.

How to Apply for Maximum Benefit

Prep: Apply a thin layer on dry skin to enhance the bubbling action. Activate: Allow it to foam for 3–5 minutes, then wet your fingertips and massage your face in circular motions to remove dead skin cells. Rinse: Thoroughly wash off with lukewarm water to reveal smoother, cleaner skin.

9. LANBENA Blackhead Remover Nose Plants Pore Strips

A set of deep cleansing nose strips infused with natural ingredients to remove blackheads, refine pores, and leave skin smooth and refreshed. Suitable for all skin types.

Key Benefits

Removes blackheads and deep-seated impurities effectively

Refines pores and improves skin texture

Contains soothing ingredients to calm irritated skin

Easy to use and convenient for regular maintenance

Helps reduce acne and prevent future breakouts

Textures

Adhesive strips with a smooth, flexible texture that conforms to the nose contour, providing a gentle yet effective exfoliating experience.

Key Ingredients

Aloe Vera Extract: Soothes and hydrates the skin. Hyaluronic Acid: Moisturizes and retains skin hydration. Polyvinyl Alcohol: Forms the adhesive structure of the strips. Gelatin: Helps bind ingredients and enhance strip adhesion. Phenoxyethanol: Preserves the product and extends shelf life.

Pros

Effective in removing blackheads and refining pores.

Easy to apply and remove without irritating.

Cons

May cause temporary redness or sensitivity in some users.

Results may vary depending on skin type and condition.

How to Apply for Maximum Benefit

Prep: Cleanse your nose thoroughly before application to ensure better adhesion. Apply: Press the strip firmly onto the nose, ensuring full contact. Remove: Gently peel off after 10–15 minutes; follow with a toner or serum to hydrate the skin.

10. Clean & Clear Blackhead Eraser Facial Scrub

A salicylic acid-based treatment designed to unclog pores, reduce blackheads, and control acne on oily skin, promoting clearer and healthier skin.

Key Benefits

Unclogs pores and reduces blackheads effectively

Exfoliates dead skin cells to improve skin texture

Controls excess oil production to prevent breakouts

Suitable for acne-prone skin due to its oil-free formula

Helps reduce inflammation and redness associated with acne

Textures

Lightweight, non-greasy gel or cream that absorbs quickly into the skin without leaving residue.

Key Ingredients

Salicylic Acid (BHA): Penetrates pores to dissolve impurities and dead skin cells. Glycerin: Hydrates the skin to prevent dryness. Sodium Hydroxide: Balances pH levels in the formula. Propylene Glycol: Acts as a solvent and moisturizer. Phenoxyethanol: Preserves the product and extends shelf life.

Pros

Effective in reducing blackheads and acne breakouts.

Oil-free formula is suitable for oily skin types.

Cons

May cause temporary irritation or dryness in sensitive skin.

It requires consistent use to maintain results.

How to Apply for Maximum Benefit

Prep: Cleanse your face thoroughly before application to ensure better absorption. Apply: Use a small amount on affected areas, gently massaging it into the skin. Follow-Up: Allow it to absorb fully before applying other skincare products or makeup.

How to Choose the Best Cream for Blackheads and Whiteheads

Active Ingredients : Look for salicylic acid, glycolic acid, or retinoids like adapalene, which help exfoliate and unclog pores.

: Look for salicylic acid, glycolic acid, or retinoids like adapalene, which help exfoliate and unclog pores. Skin Type Compatibility : Ensure the cream is suitable for your skin type (oily, dry, sensitive).

: Ensure the cream is suitable for your skin type (oily, dry, sensitive). Non-Comedogenic : Choose products labeled non-comedogenic to prevent further pore clogging.

: Choose products labeled non-comedogenic to prevent further pore clogging. User Reviews: Consider products with positive reviews from users with similar skin concerns.

Effective creams for blackheads and whiteheads target clogged pores, excess oil, and bacteria. Choosing the right formula ensures smoother skin, fewer breakouts, and a refreshed complexion.

Regular use of a quality cream prevents recurring blackheads and whiteheads. Investing in the best product helps maintain a clear, healthy, and blemish-free skin texture.