Best Crypto To Buy Now For 10x Gains - FinanceFeeds (2025)

Altcoin season is just around the corner, which means now is the best time to lock in tokens before price start rising. However, deciding which altcoins are poised for market-beating returns can be tricky, especially for investors who are new to the crypto market.

That’s why we’ve done the hard work of investigating dozens of promising tokens and talking to crypto analysts to find out what projects they’re watching. Keep reading to find the four best altcoins to buy now for 10x gains and beyond.

Solaxy

Solaxy ($SOLX) is an exciting new altcoin that’s bringing Layer-2 network technology to the Solana blockchain. It aims to solve Solana’s long-standing problems with network congestion and transaction failure while also making transactions cheaper and faster. Ultimately, Solaxy could become the main hub for trading and development in the Solana ecosystem, supplanting even the mainnet itself.

The $SOLX token is at the heart of this project as the gas token for the Solaxy Layer-2. It’s required to pay for transactions on the network, so every incremental increase in usage of Solaxy translates to greater demand for $SOLX tokens. As meme coin trading volume increases and more development shifts from the Solana mainnet to the Layer-2, the price of Solaxy could soar higher.

In fact, analysts are already calling $SOLX one of the most important new token launches of the year. Jacob Crypto Bury, who specializes in finding explosive meme coins before they hit exchanges, predicted Solaxy could rocket 10x or more once it starts trading.

Investors are taking heed and pouring into the Solaxy presale as fast as they can. The project has raised nearly $27 million and there are rumors that the presale could sell out in the coming weeks. An end date hasn’t yet been announced for the presale, but investors have to hurry if they want to get their hands on $SOLX ahead of the token launch.

Best Wallet

Best Wallet ($BEST) is a fast-growing crypto wallet packed with features to make the Web3 experience as seamless and secure as possible. It offers tons of perks for users like built-in staking, an iGaming hub, and more—and now Best Wallet is getting even better with the introduction of its new $BEST ecosystem token.

The $BEST token entitles holders to fee discounts at Best Wallet’s integrated no KYC crypto exchange and boosted staking rewards on their favorite tokens. It also offers exclusive early access to new crypto projects on the Upcoming Tokens launchpad, giving $BEST holders a chance to lock in the lowest prices and highest staking rewards for the next generation of explosive altcoins.

Analysts are bullish on $BEST as one of the top ecosystem tokens of this cycle, with the potential to rival Binance’s $BNB and Bitget’s $BGB. YouTuber Crypto Gains called the $BEST token an ‘easy 10x’ and compared it to investing in the early days of MetaMask if that wallet had a coin.

The Best Wallet Token presale has raised more than $11.5 million, demonstrating that investors are eager to take advantage of all the perks this coin has to offer. The next price increase is coming up fast, so investors won’t want to sleep on this opportunity.

7007 Protocol

7007 Protocol ($7007) is building a new on-chain standard for AI content creation and monetization. The project is filling a badly needed gap in AI infrastructure on the blockchain and offering big potential gains for early investors in its native $7007 token.

The main innovation of 7007 Protocol is to convert AI-generated content into digital “inference assets,” which work a lot like NFTs. They enable users to track the AI content they own, trade that content, and even collect revenue for its use in Web3 applications.

Creating inference assets requires paying with the $7007 ecosystem token, making this new coin very valuable for AI content creators. The token is now trading on Ethereum and the Base Layer-2, where it has attracted thousands of early holders.

7007 Protocol has a market cap of just $1 million right now, which is incredibly small for a project with such a massive addressable market. This is one of the most unique approaches to AI collateral on the blockchain we’ve seen, and we think the $7007 token could rocket higher in value as more investors catch on to its potential.

BasedRemix

BasedRemix ($BRIX) is a community-driven token designed to support the Base Layer-2 ecosystem. It features a unique rewards system that grows the value of $BRIX tokens while also introducing token holders to a variety of new Base-built coins to hold and profit from.

The project revolves around community governance. Each week, $BRIX token holders vote on a Base token they would like to see supported, and the project uses taxes on $BRIX transactions to purchase the most-voted token. That coin is then distributed to $BRIX holders, instantly creating value and providing key support for emerging projects.

BasedRemix has a locked liquidity pool for two years and kicked off with a fair launch, ensuring this project can’t be dominated by a small group of token holders. The transaction taxes and rewards strongly encourage long-term investing, which further boosts the value of $BRIX over time.

Since the token launched on Uniswap 48 hours ago, it’s gained more than 3,200%. However, $BRIX is still a micro-cap token with plenty of room to run. The early growth is promising and there could be a lot of profit left for early BasedRemix adopters.

Disclaimer: This content is provided by a sponsor. FinanceFeeds does not independently verify the legitimacy, credibility, claims, or financial viability of the information or description of services mentioned. As such, we bear no responsibility for any potential risks, inaccuracies, or misleading representations related to the content. This post does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation and should not be treated as such. We strongly advise seeking independent financial guidance from a qualified and regulated professional before engaging in any investment or financial activities. Please review our full disclaimer for more details.