Best Curl Enhancer For Wavy Hair (2025 Updated) - Just A Taste (2025)

If you have wavy hair and are looking for the best curl enhancer, there are a few key points you should keep in mind. First, it's important to understand your hair type and texture, as this will affect the type of product you should use. Second, consider the ingredients in the product and whether they are safe and effective for your hair. Third, look for a product that is easy to apply and style, and that won't leave your hair feeling heavy or greasy. Fourth, consider the price and value of the product, as well as any additional benefits it may offer, such as heat protection or frizz control. Finally, read reviews and recommendations from other wavy-haired individuals to find the best curl enhancer for your specific needs.

When searching for a curl enhancer, it can be overwhelming to navigate the many options available. However, by keeping these key points in mind, you can narrow down your search and find a product that will help enhance and define your natural waves. Whether you prefer a cream, gel, or spray, there are many great options out there that can help you achieve the perfect wavy look. So don't be afraid to experiment and try out different products until you find the one that works best for you!

10 Best Curl Enhancer For Wavy Hair

1.Moisturizing Hair Care Set For Wavy, Curly, And Thin Hair, Color Safe With Gentle Shampoo, Light Conditioner, And Curl Enhancer Gel.

MopTop Gentle Shampoo + Light Conditioner + Curl Enhancer Gel is a hair care set that provides a gentle cleanse and moisturizing treatment for all hair types and textures. This set is specially formulated to cater to wavy, curly, and thin hair, making it an ideal choice for those who struggle with frizz, dryness, and manageability. The Gentle Shampoo is designed to remove unwanted buildup while delivering moisture to the scalp, leaving hair feeling refreshed and revitalized. Its natural cleansing properties are derived from coconut, which is known for its ability to gently cleanse hair without stripping it of its natural oils. The Light Conditioner is perfect for restoring moisture to hair, fighting frizz, and making hair more manageable. It is suitable for use on second and third-day hair, and it works well on a variety of hair types, including thin, straight, wavy, oily, dry, and color-treated hair. The Curl Enhancer Gel is formulated to provide a firm hold for curly and kinky-coily hair types without the heaviness or crunch. It is enriched with hydrating glycerin, which penetrates hair strands with moisture, while also creating a protective layer to fight frizz. One of the best things about MopTop Gentle Shampoo + Light Conditioner + Curl Enhancer Gel is that it is made with natural and healthy ingredients. The set leverages the cleansing and moisturizing benefits of coconut, honey, aloe, and sea botanicals to leave your curls feeling silky with a natural, healthy sheen. MopTop is proud to leave harmful detergents like silicones, dyes, and phthalates out of their hair care products. As a mother of three curly-haired daughters, MopTop founder Kelly Foreman is dedicated to crafting products that she would feel safe letting her family use on a daily basis. In summary, MopTop Gentle Shampoo + Light Conditioner + Curl Enhancer Gel is a hair care set that provides a gentle cleanse and moisturizing treatment for all hair types and textures. It is formulated with natural and healthy ingredients, making it safe and effective for daily use. With this set, you can achieve light and bouncy curls, better manageability, and natural, healthy-looking hair.

2.Lus Brands Love Ur Curls Styler For Wavy Hair – All-In-One Repair, Hydration And Style – 8.5 Oz – Customized Hair Care With Shea Butter And Moringa – Non-Sticky, No Crunch Or Cast.

LUS Brands Love Ur Curls All-in-One Styler for Wavy Hair is a premium hair care product that helps women achieve voluminous, smooth wavy hair. This revolutionary All-in-One Styler is designed to repair, hydrate and style in one easy step. The light formula leaves locks feeling soft, voluminous, smooth, and defined without the crunch or cast. The key ingredients of this product are Shea Butter and Moringa Oil, which are full of hair-nourishing nutrients that repair, strengthen, moisturize, and reduce breakage. These ingredients also leave curls soft, defined, and full of shine. LUS hair care products are designed to bring out natural waves, curls, spirals, kinks, and coils each day. While this shampoo is made for all curl types, it is recommended to use it as part of the LOVE UR CURLS 3-Step System. This system includes the Hydrating & Detangling Conditioner and the All-in-One Styler customized for your curl type. This All-in-One Styler is clean, vegan, cruelty-free, dermatologist tested, and approved. The curly hair products are not tested on animals, which makes them a great choice for those who are conscious about animal welfare. They are also gluten-free and dermatologist-tested, making them hypoallergenic, non-irritating, and suitable for sensitive skin. LUS Brands believes in their products and stands by them. They offer a 30-day money-back policy for customers who are not satisfied with the product. As a team of real curlies, they understand that learning how to care for your curls is a journey, which is why they created these products to help bring out the best of your own unique curls. In conclusion, the LUS Brands Love Ur Curls All-in-One Styler for Wavy Hair is an excellent choice for women who want to achieve voluminous, smooth wavy hair. With its effective All-in-One formula, it repairs, hydrates, and styles in one easy step. The ingredients of Shea Butter and Moringa Oil are full of hair-nourishing nutrients that leave curls soft, defined, and full of shine. This product is clean, vegan, cruelty-free, and dermatologist tested, making it a great choice for those who are conscious about animal welfare and have sensitive skin. With a 30-day money-back policy, customers can try the product risk-free and experience the journey of learning how to care for their unique curls.

3.Aveda Be Curly Curl Enhancer, 6.7 Ounce

Aveda Be Curly Curl Enhancer is a high-performance plant-based hair care product that is designed to enhance natural curls and waves. This curl enhancer is the ultimate solution for achieving frizz-free, defined curls with a soft, touchable feel. One of the standout features of Aveda Be Curly Curl Enhancer is its use of pure plant and flower essences. This ensures that the product is gentle on hair while delivering maximum results. The curl enhancer is developed under a rigorous set of environmental sustainability values, which means that it is not only effective but also eco-friendly. The fragrance notes of Aveda Be Curly Curl Enhancer are subtle and refreshing, making it a great choice for both men and women. The product comes in a 6.7-ounce bottle that is easy to use and perfect for on-the-go styling. To use Aveda Be Curly Curl Enhancer, simply apply a small amount to damp hair and work it through from roots to ends. For best results, use a diffuser to dry hair or let it air dry. The curl enhancer can be used on all hair types, including curly, wavy, and coiled hair. The formula of Aveda Be Curly Curl Enhancer is designed to tame frizz and boost curl definition without weighing hair down. It contains a blend of wheat protein and organic aloe, which work together to add moisture and volume to hair. The result is soft, bouncy curls that last all day long. In addition to its hair-enhancing properties, Aveda Be Curly Curl Enhancer is also environmentally responsible. Aveda is committed to using sustainable ingredients and packaging in all of its products, and this curl enhancer is no exception. By choosing Aveda Be Curly Curl Enhancer, you can feel good about using a product that is good for your hair and good for the planet. Overall, Aveda Be Curly Curl Enhancer is a must-have product for anyone with curly or wavy hair. Its gentle formula and effective results make it a standout in the world of hair care. Whether you're looking for defined curls, reduced frizz, or added volume, Aveda Be Curly Curl Enhancer has got you covered.

4.Moptop Curl Enhancer Gel With Natural Ingredients For Kinky-Coily Curly Hair, 8oz.

MopTop Curl Enhancer Gel is a versatile and frizz-free solution for all types of curly hair textures. It elevates the look of coily, wavy, loose and tight curls, defining them while adding a natural, healthy sheen. This product is perfect for restoring dry, dull, and frizzy hair without leaving an oily or sticky finish. One of the standout features of MopTop Curl Enhancer Gel is that it is a junk-free solution. It is free from phthalates, parabens, gunky silicones and dulling sulfates, while remaining water-soluble. This means that you can embrace your beauty and health at the same time! The ingredients in MopTop Curl Enhancer Gel are sourced from nature, so you can refresh your hair with Mother Nature’s finest ingredients. It contains honey, aloe and sea botanicals, all of which are known for their nourishing and hydrating properties. These ingredients work together to provide a healthy and natural shine to your curls. When it comes to styling your hair, MopTop Curl Enhancer Gel is easy to use. Simply apply it to evenly-sectioned, damp or wet hair and style your hair as you normally would. For wavy/curly hair, it is recommended to scrunch and air-dry or use a diffuser. The result is smooth and defined curls that are easy to manage. MopTop founder Kelly Foreman is a woman who is passionate about creating the most effective curly hair products on the market. Her passion is fueled by her daughters who inherited various textures of her hair. After fine-tuning and interviewing 200+ stylists, Kelly is proud to pass down her curly hair products to not only her daughters, but the rest of the world as well. In conclusion, if you are looking for a natural and effective solution to enhance your curls, MopTop Curl Enhancer Gel is the perfect product for you. It is made with natural ingredients, free from harmful chemicals, and easy to use. Give it a try and see the difference it can make to your curly hair!

5.Marc Anthony Strictly Curls Curl Defining Lotion – Moisturizing Detangler For Frizz-Free, Bouncy And Shiny Curls With Vitamin E And Silk Protein. Ideal For Wavy, Dry Or Damaged Hair.

Marc Anthony's Strictly Curls Curl Defining & Enhancing Lotion is a must-have for anyone looking to achieve bouncy, frizz-free curls. This defining lotion is crafted with Vitamin E and Silk Proteins, which are known for their moisturizing and nourishing properties. It creates maximum definition without adding weight or stickiness to your hair. The Strictly Curls collection is designed to cater to the needs of curly-haired individuals. It is formulated with moisturizing ingredients like Shea Butter and Silk Proteins that help defrizz, detangle, and tame even the unruliest curls while still allowing them to run free. The result is beautiful, healthy-looking curls that you can be proud of. To use, simply apply the lotion evenly to wet or damp hair and gently scrunch. For spiraling curls, gently twist small sections with your fingers. Allow your hair to dry naturally or lightly diffuse it. For more definition, once dry, wrap small sections of hair around a small or medium barrel curling iron, and tousle with your fingers. The Marc Anthony team of style-makers and beauty lovers never sit still, traveling the world to bring you the best ingredients to create professional-quality products. All their products are paraben-free, SLS-free, sulfate-free, and phthalate-free. This ensures that their products are not only effective but also safe for use on your hair. At Marc Anthony, they believe that hair doesn't need to be complicated. Their mission is to make hair play easy with premium, fool-proof products at an affordable price. All the styles. All the fun. They do what it takes to make hair play possible. In conclusion, if you're looking for a product that will help you achieve beautiful, bouncy, and frizz-free curls, look no further than Marc Anthony's Strictly Curls Curl Defining & Enhancing Lotion. It is formulated with the best ingredients and designed to cater to the needs of curly-haired individuals. Try it today and experience the difference for yourself.

6.Curl Corps Defining Cream, 200ml | Amika

Amika's Curl Corps Defining Cream is the perfect solution for anyone struggling to control unruly curls. This smoothing curl control cream is specifically designed to add definition and bounce to your hair while fighting frizz. It is perfect for individuals with natural curls, coils, and waves. This hair styling cream is formulated with a unique blend of ingredients that help to moisturize, soften and enhance curls. It is free from sulfates, parabens, phthalates, mineral oil, and petrolatum, making it a safe and healthy choice for your hair. The Curl Corps Defining Cream is easy to use and can be applied to damp or dry hair. Simply take a small amount of the cream and work it through your hair, focusing on the ends. The cream will help to define your curls and give them the bounce and shape you desire. One of the key benefits of this curl control cream is its ability to fight frizz. Many individuals with curly hair struggle with frizz, which can make their hair look dull and lifeless. This cream helps to smooth out frizz and keep your curls looking shiny and healthy. The Curl Corps Defining Cream is an excellent choice for individuals who want to enhance their natural curls without adding any additional weight or greasiness to their hair. The cream is lightweight and non-greasy, making it perfect for daily use. Overall, Amika's Curl Corps Defining Cream is an excellent choice for anyone looking to control their curls and add definition to their hair. It is easy to use, safe, and effective, making it a must-have for individuals with natural curls, coils, and waves. Whether you are looking to enhance your curls or fight frizz, this curl control cream is the perfect solution for you.

7.Kevin Murphy Killer Waves Curl Enhancer For Fine Hair 5.1 Oz

Kevin Murphy Killer Waves Curl Enhancer for Fine Hair 5.1 Oz is a top-quality hair product that helps to enhance the curls of fine hair. The product comes in a compact 5.1 oz package and is designed to be left on fine hair after application. With a package weight of only 0.068 kilograms, the product is lightweight and easy to carry around, making it perfect for on-the-go hair care. The Kevin Murphy Killer Waves Curl Enhancer is formulated to provide fine hair with the perfect balance of moisture and hold. This helps to create well-defined, bouncy curls that last all day long. The product is enriched with natural ingredients that nourish the hair and keep it looking healthy and vibrant. These ingredients include extracts of lavender, bergamot, and geranium, which are known for their soothing and moisturizing properties. To use the Kevin Murphy Killer Waves Curl Enhancer, simply apply a small amount of the product to damp hair and work it through from the roots to the ends. Then, style your hair as desired and leave the product in place. The product is designed to enhance the natural curl pattern of fine hair, so there's no need to use any additional styling tools or techniques. One of the key benefits of the Kevin Murphy Killer Waves Curl Enhancer is that it is specifically formulated for fine hair. This means that it won't weigh your hair down or leave it feeling greasy or sticky. Instead, it provides just the right amount of hold and moisture to help your curls look their best without compromising on volume or texture. Overall, the Kevin Murphy Killer Waves Curl Enhancer for Fine Hair 5.1 Oz is a must-have product for anyone looking to enhance their curls. With its high-quality formula and natural ingredients, it's the perfect way to keep your curls looking healthy, vibrant, and bouncy all day long. Whether you're heading to work, running errands, or going out for a night on the town, this product is sure to give you the perfect curls you've always wanted.

8.Aveda Be Curly Curl Enhancer (For Curly Or Wavy Hair) 6.7 Oz

The Aveda Be Curly Curl Enhancer is a high-performance haircare product that is specially designed for people with curly or wavy hair. This product is formulated with plant-based ingredients that work to enhance and define curls, leaving hair looking healthy and shiny. The Be Curly Curl Enhancer comes in a 6.7 oz bottle and is suitable for both men and women. It is a lightweight, leave-in lotion that is easy to apply and does not leave any residue or build-up on the hair. This product is enriched with a blend of natural ingredients, including wheat protein and organic aloe, which work together to moisturize and strengthen hair. One of the standout features of the Aveda Be Curly Curl Enhancer is its use of pure plant and flower essences. All Aveda products are researched and developed under a rigorous set of environmental sustainability values, ensuring that they are both effective and eco-friendly. The fragrance notes of this product are fresh and invigorating, with a blend of citrus, floral, and herbal scents. To use the Be Curly Curl Enhancer, simply apply a small amount to damp hair and distribute evenly from roots to ends. Then, scrunch hair gently to enhance curls and let hair air dry or use a diffuser for more defined curls. For best results, use in combination with other Aveda Be Curly products, such as the Be Curly Shampoo and Conditioner. Overall, the Aveda Be Curly Curl Enhancer is an excellent choice for anyone looking to enhance and define their natural curls. Its plant-based formula, eco-friendly values, and high-performance results make it a top pick for many curly-haired individuals.

9.Sun Bum Curls & Waves Whipped Mousse – Volumizing Curl Enhancer For Textured Hair (6 Oz) – Vegan & Cruelty-Free.

Sun Bum Curls & Waves Whipped Mousse is the perfect solution for those who want to enhance their textured hair. It is specially designed to provide medium hold for smooth, frizz-free curls that last throughout the day. This moisturizing whipped mousse is a favorite among our curly and wavy-haired customers as it takes their waves to the next level. The key to achieving great waves is to use a product that not only enhances but also protects the hair from becoming dull, brittle, frizzy, and discolored. Sun Bum Curls & Waves Whipped Mousse is formulated with natural, vegan ingredients such as Seaweed Protein, Kukui Nut Oil, and Monoi Coconut Oil to provide a shield for your locks throughout the day, leaving them with brilliance and shine. Using the product is easy. Shake the can well before use, hold it upside down, and dispense into your palm. Apply generously on damp hair from roots to ends, distributing evenly. For added lift, apply more at the roots. The product provides a natural-looking hold that is not stiff or crunchy, allowing your curls and waves to maintain their shape and texture. Sun Bum Curls & Waves Whipped Mousse is free from gluten, cruelty, sulfate, and paraben, making it a healthy choice for your hair. The product is enriched with Monoi Coconut Oil and Seaweed Protein, two natural ingredients that nourish and protect your hair from damage caused by environmental factors such as the sun and wind. The company behind Sun Bum Curls & Waves Whipped Mousse is Sun Bum. They are a brand that specializes in producing natural, high-quality products that protect your skin and hair from the harsh effects of the sun. The brand's philosophy is to create products that they can trust and use themselves, as they live on the beach and need products that work on the most intense days in the sun. When you use Sun Bum products, you can trust that they are made with the best ingredients and are designed to protect the ones you love. In conclusion, Sun Bum Curls & Waves Whipped Mousse is a perfect choice for those with textured hair who want to enhance their curls and waves. The product provides medium hold, smooth, frizz-free curls, and a natural-looking texture. It is formulated with natural, vegan ingredients that protect your hair from environmental damage and are free from harmful chemicals. Trust the brand that cares about your hair and skin, and choose Sun Bum Curls & Waves Whipped Mousse.

Best Curl Enhancer For Wavy HairFAQs Are there any natural or DIY curl enhancers that work well for wavy hair? There are several natural and DIY curl enhancers that work well for wavy hair. One of the most popular is flaxseed gel, which is made by boiling flaxseeds in water until a gel-like consistency is achieved. Another effective option is aloe vera gel, which can be applied to wet hair to enhance curls and provide moisture. Coconut oil and shea butter are also great natural options for defining curls and reducing frizz. Additionally, incorporating a leave-in conditioner or styling cream specifically designed for wavy hair can help enhance and define curls. It's important to experiment with different products and techniques to find what works best for your individual hair type and texture. Regular trims and avoiding heat styling can also help promote healthy, bouncy curls. Can a curl enhancer for wavy hair also help with frizz and flyaways? Yes, a curl enhancer for wavy hair can also help with frizz and flyaways. Most curl enhancers are formulated with ingredients that help to define and enhance the curls, while also providing hydration and moisture to the hair. These ingredients can also help to combat frizz and flyaways by smoothing down the hair cuticle and sealing in moisture. Additionally, some curl enhancers contain anti-humidity properties that help to prevent frizz and flyaways in humid weather. It is important to choose a curl enhancer that is suitable for your hair type and texture, as some formulas may be too heavy or too light for your hair. It is also recommended to use a leave-in conditioner or hair oil in conjunction with a curl enhancer to provide extra moisture and hydration to the hair. How do I choose the best curl enhancer for my wavy hair type? When choosing a curl enhancer for wavy hair, it is important to consider the ingredients and the desired outcome. Look for products that contain ingredients such as glycerin, which helps to define curls and reduce frizz, or coconut oil, which can provide moisture and shine. It is also important to consider the texture of the product, as some may be too heavy for fine hair types. Try to avoid products that contain alcohol, as it can dry out the hair and cause damage. When applying the enhancer, start with a small amount and work it through damp hair, scrunching as you go. It may take some trial and error to find the right product for your hair type, but by paying attention to the ingredients and texture, you can achieve defined, bouncy curls. Don't be afraid to consult with a stylist or do some research online for recommendations specific to your wavy hair type. What are the top-rated curl enhancers for wavy hair? There are several top-rated curl enhancers for wavy hair, including: 1. DevaCurl SuperCream Coconut Curl Styler: This cream-based product is designed to hydrate and define curls, while reducing frizz and adding shine. 2. Bumble and bumble Curl Defining Cream: This lightweight cream helps to enhance natural waves and curls, providing hold and definition without weighing hair down. 3. Ouidad Advanced Climate Control Heat & Humidity Gel: This gel is designed to combat frizz and humidity while enhancing curls, providing long-lasting hold and definition. 4. Moroccanoil Curl Defining Cream: Infused with argan oil, this cream provides intense hydration while enhancing natural curls and waves. 5. Aveda Be Curly Curl Enhancer: This lightweight lotion helps to define curls while adding shine and reducing frizz, making it a great option for wavy hair. In conclusion, these top-rated curl enhancers for wavy hair help to enhance natural curls and waves while reducing frizz and providing hold and definition. What ingredients should I look for in a curl enhancer for wavy hair? When looking for a curl enhancer for wavy hair, it's important to choose products that contain ingredients that provide moisture and definition to the hair. Look for products that contain ingredients such as glycerin, which helps to retain moisture in the hair and prevent frizz, and natural oils like coconut or argan oil, which provide nourishment and help to define curls. Aloe vera is another great ingredient to look for, as it helps to soothe the scalp and promote hair growth while providing hold to curls. Additionally, proteins like keratin or collagen can help to strengthen and smooth the hair, improving overall curl definition. Avoid products that contain sulfates or alcohol, as these can dry out the hair and lead to frizz. It's also important to choose a product that is specifically formulated for wavy hair, as it will provide the right level of hold and hydration to enhance your natural waves.