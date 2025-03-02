Best Dual End Cuticle Pusher & Cutter Tool - Sooolovely Nail Art (2025)

Verification

We will send you a confirmation email once your order is verified. After verification, in principle, the orders will not be cancelled during this period, considering handling process already start, but we will try our best to communicate with you via email or phone to find a good solution.

Do you ship worldwide?

To determine if we ship to your country, enter your address in Checkout to see if there are available shipping options.

We ship to the following regions:

United States (59 of 62 states), United Kingdom (3 of 5 regions), Australia, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Austria, Belgium, Czechia, Ireland, Japan, Malaysia, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, South Korea, United Arab Emirates, Brazil, Philippines, Thailand, Türkiye, Vietnam, Switzerland, Bulgaria, Croatia, Greece, Latvia, Lithuania, Mexico, Pakistan, Canada.

Complimentary Shipping for Orders above $39 in the mentioned regions.For locations outside these countries, kindly contact us via email for logistics availability check.

How do you ship packages?

Packages from our warehouse in China will be shipped by ePacket depending on the weight and size of the products. Packages shipped from our US warehouse are shipped through USPS.

How long does shipping take?

1-4 weeks for United States, Australia, and most of European countries;

2-5 weeks for Canada, Russia, Italy, France, Spain, Israel, Philippines, and some other countries.

*This doesn’t include our 2-5 day processing time.

*Kindly note that the delivery time will vary during holidays or limited edition launches.

*We are not liable for deliveries that are affected by customs, natural occurrences, transfers from USPS to the local carrier in your country or air and ground transportation strikes or delays, nor any extra fees, or back end charges incurred.

Note: the logistics is not stable in some countries during this special period, thus may cause some shipping delay. Please be patient, thanks for your understanding.

P.O Boxes

We don't recommend use P.O Box address, for our special line logistics don't accept this address. If an order is made with a P.O box address, delivery will be attempted but in the event that the delivery is failed and items are sent back to us or lost, we will not compensate or perform any order replacements.

Custom Issue

We are not responsible for any custom fees once the items have shipped. By purchasing our products, you consent that one or more packages may be shipped to you and may get custom fees when they arrive to your country.