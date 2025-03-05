Best Electric Toothbrushes of 2025 (2025)

Brushing your teeth twice a day for two minutes, as recommended by the American Dental Association, is essential. To ensure you're doing it effectively, consider an electric toothbrush that rotates or oscillates for a deeper clean. These can make sure you're getting every nook and cranny in your mouth, keeping your oral hygiene in check. There are even brushes with different modes, pressure sensors and app integrations. "[Electric toothbrushes] can aid in proper scrubbing technique, reach hard-to-reach areas and provide controlled, consistent movements,” Dr. Jennifer Silver, a dentist in Calgary, Alberta, told CNET.

To find the best electric toothbrushes, we tested 12 models over several weeks, considering design, functionality, price, modes and ADA recommendations for cleaner teeth and healthier gums.

What is the best overall electric toothbrush?

TheOral-B Pro 1000is my top overall pick due to its competitive price, cleaning power, brush timer, oscillating head and affordable replacement brush heads. It is also ADA-accepted, meaning that the American Dental Association has deemed the brush safe and effective.

I tested 10 other electric toothbrushes and five others made this list. You can also find the other electric brushes I tested in case one of those might fit you better. Here are my top picks for the best electric toothbrushes on the market.

I personally tested each electric toothbrush featured in this list, evaluating them against each other. Throughout each testing phase, considerations included design, functionality, cost, brush size, portability, speed settings, modes and the technology incorporated. Each toothbrush was used once in the morning and once at night for up to a week. The following are my top selections.

Best electric toothbrush of 2025

Oral-B Pro 1000

The Oral-B Pro 1000 electric toothbrush is a powerful and functional product with a lower price tag that really stands out. It has one daily cleaning mode and a two-minute timer that signals you to move mouth quadrants every 30 seconds.

I tested the Oral-B Pro 1000 for a week, and it was my favorite product due to its simplicity and impressive cleaning abilities. I hardly had to scrub or brush my teeth on my own, the fast-spinning bristles did most of the work for me. It easily glided across my teeth. The smaller brush head also helped me to get to those hard-to-reach places. On top of that, the Oral-B Pro 1000 is ADA-accepted.

See at Amazon

Philips Sonicare 9900 Prestige

The Philips Sonicare 9900 Prestige is a lifesaver if you have sensitive gums like me. I sometimes brush too hard, and the Philips Sonicare buzzes and lights up when I press down too hard with the toothbrush; a gentle nudge to let me know to lighten the pressure. The brush also automatically adjusts intensity if you're pushing too hard.

The Philips Sonicare 9900 Prestige has three different intensity modes and an app that shows your coverage. Similar to the app with the Oral-B iO Series, the display on your phone shows a 3D scan of your mouth and highlights the areas you are missing. The Sonicare app also guides you while brushing, and keeps track of your data, how much you are scrubbing (a big no-no with electric toothbrushes) and the pressure you are applying.

Another great feature of this brush is the reminders. If you have trouble remembering when to replace your brush heads, Philips' BrushSync technology will tell you how long you've been using your brush head. A light on the handle will blink and the Sonic toothbrush will beep, letting you know it's time to order a new one.

See at Best Buy

Hum by Colgate

The Hum by Colgate won me over because it's smart, but not too smart. This brush has three modes: normal, sensitive and deep clean, and it buzzes every 30 seconds to let you know when to move on to another quadrant of your mouth. The charger is small and easy to travel with, as is the carrying case, which can hold two brush heads. Also, you can opt for a rechargeable brush if you get tired of replacing batteries.

One of the best features this brush offers is the guided brushing feature within the app, which tells you how good (or bad) a job you're doing. It can be discouraging when your app tells you that you missed 20% of your mouth, but it offers encouragement and reminds you that you can earn rewards for brushing better. It might sound silly, but the experience really did make me want to brush better.

See at Colgate

Suri Electric Toothbrush

The SURI electric toothbrush redefines sustainable oral care by offering a product that prioritizes performance and environmental responsibility. The SURI toothbrush is built with a light aluminum body that can be repaired, refurbished or recycled. Its replaceable and fully recyclable brush heads help reduce waste (replacement heads come with a with a free pre-paid mailer bag made from compostable material so you can send back the used brush head to be recycled).

The brush also has 30-second timers to let you know when it's time to move to another section of your mouth and automatically turns off after two minutes. The battery also lasts a bit longer than other electric toothbrushes I've tested (lasts up to 40 days). It's also pretty quiet at just 54dB.

See at Amazon

Philips One Rechargeable by Sonicare (Update: Out of stock)

I found the Philips One Rechargeable to be the gentlest of all the brushes on this list, yet I still felt like my teeth were thoroughly cleaned with each use. I liked how small and lightweight it was.

The brush head is slimmer than the Philips Sonicare brush but still similar to a manual toothbrush. The bristles are soft and flexible and the handle is small and light, the perfect fit for the palm of your hand. It only has one cleaning mode and a two-minute timer that turns off the brush once you reach that mark.

The case it comes with is also one of the best parts of this brush. To store it, just flip the brush with its head down and pop into the case. The top flap closes and it is ready to go. I traveled with this brush on more than one occasion, and I specifically chose this brush to go with me due to its sleek design, quiet motor and the ease of slipping it into my bag.

See at Walmart

Oral-B Kid's Color Changing Electric Toothbrush

The Oral-B Kid's Color Changing Electric Toothbrush is my pick for the best electric toothbrush for kids. The handle feels small in my adult palm, so it's a good fit for little hands. The toothbrush has two modes, comes in two colors and each box is equipped with stickers to decorate the waterproof handle.

The soft, round brush head oscillates back and forth to clean the teeth, and the brush itself is a lot smaller than the usual Oral-B brush head. The two-minute coaching timer helps kids learn how long to brush their teeth. Also, the bristles of the brush head change from blue to white when it's time to replace the brush head.

See at Walmart

Oral-B iO Series 5

This Oral-B electric toothbrush is similar to other Oral-B brushes, except the bristles on this brush felt softer than the Oral-B Pro 1000. That's a big bonus for anyone with sensitive gums, as is the real-time coaching that tells you if you're brushing too hard. The Oral-B iO also has a quieter motor compared with the Pro 1000.

The display offers an impressive amount of information. Based on the lit-up icon, you can easily tell what mode you're brushing in. The iO has five brush modes, whereas most electric toothbrushes seem to have three or four. You can choose from daily clean, intense clean, whitening, sensitive and super sensitive. The Oral-B iO Series is also ADA-accepted.

See at Amazon

Best electric toothbrushes compared

Other electric toothbrushes tested

The electric toothbrushes in this section weren't my favorites, but they do have some great qualities worth mentioning. One of these might be the right choice for you so it felt worthwhile to include them here.

Philips Sonicare for Kids Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush

For ages 3 and up, the Philips Sonicare for Kids is just as great as Philips' other Sonicare models. The electric brush has two different modes and a brush timer and comes in two different colors. Plus, each box contains stickers to decorate the handle. It functions very similarly to the Oral-B Kid's Electric Toothbrush, although the brush head vibrates instead of oscillating.

I did notice that the handle is heavier and about an inch longer than that of the Oral-B Kid's Color Changing toothbrush. The brush head is a smaller version of the Philips Sonicare Prestige but is still almost three times longer than the Oral-B Kid's brush head. What makes the Sonicare for Kids brush unique is that it has Bluetooth capabilities that connect to a smartphone app. I think the app is one of the best; it has educational videos and a tracking system that parents can use to see their kids' brushing behavior.

Quip Electric Toothbrush

The Quip brush head is very close to the size of a manual toothbrush head. The Quip is simple in every aspect: It has one speed and a two-minute timer that buzzes every 30 seconds and turns off once the time is up. That's it. There's no app, charger or wires. This electric toothbrush is powered by an AAA battery located in the handle and the charge lasts three months.

I gave the Hum by Colgate the "best battery-powered electric toothbrush" title and not the Quip because I didn't like the brush head of the toothbrush. Yes, it's similar to a manual toothbrush but I found it hard to use to reach around my mouth. I also noticed that Quip's motor isn't very powerful compared with models from Sonicare or Oral-B. To me, it felt just like a manual cleaning. I didn't like that, but others may not mind. If you're looking for a smart electric toothbrush without Bluetooth or an app, the Quip may be the one.

Quip

See at Quip

CariPro Electric Toothbrush

The CariPro is a good brush, it just didn't compare to the others on this list. The brush head vibrates and the top and bottom of the brush flare outward.

My gums and teeth felt sensitive after using the CariPro, but I do tend to experience dental sensitivity. It is hard to say if it was due to the brush bristles or the way the brush head flared out. If you have sensitive gums, note that the brush has five settings and one of which is a sensitive one. There's some good in this: I feel like the CariPro did a good job of cleaning my mouth.

CariPro

See at Smile Brilliant

Y-Brush

The Y-Brush turned heads and piqued interest at CES in 2017 and came back to CES year after year. The strange, Y-shaped brush claims that it can brush all of your teeth in just 10 seconds. After applying toothpaste directly on the brush, the entire Y-Brush goes into your mouth. You then must bite down and press the button to activate the gentle vibrations. After five seconds, you can move to your lower set of teeth.

I not only found that the Y-Brush didn't clean my teeth but the vibrations hurt my head. It was an uncomfortable experience that left my teeth just coated in toothpaste. The concept of this brush is fun and interesting. It might be for you if you are tired of ordinary electric toothbrushes.

Oral-B Pro 500 Precision Clean

My experience with the Oral-B Pro 500 Precision Clean brush compared with some others in the same price range. It has one cleaning mode and the brush head oscillates and rotates on a two-minute timer. The brush alerts you when you are finished. This simple Oral-B brush is basic and doesn't have any special technology or paired apps.

Out of all the Oral-B brushes I tested with rotating spin heads, I liked this one the least. It wasn't as powerful as the others and after a few uses, I found myself wondering if I needed a new brush head. I think this brush is perfect for someone testing out an electric toothbrush for the first time. It is simple and very reasonably priced. I would personally choose the Oral-B Pro 1000, but this Pro 500 is a good budget option.

Oral-B Pro 500 Precision Clean

See at Walmart

How we tested the best electric toothbrushes

Wepersonally testedeach electric toothbrush on this list and compared each against one another. During each trial period, we took into account design, functionality, price, brush size, travel ability, speed settings, modes and available technology. Overall, our experience brushing with each toothbrush once in the morning and once at night for as long as a week determined what products made this list.

Electric toothbrush vs. manual

The ADA also says that both electric and manual toothbrushes effectively remove plaque, but there are key differences.

Electric toothbrush

Pros:

The elderly, children, or people with dexterity impairments or disabilities may find it easier to use

Can be better at hitting hard-to-reach spots

Built-in pressure sensors alert you when you're brushing too hard

Cons:

More expensive

Require batteries or charging

Manual toothbrush

Pros:

Relatively cost-effective

Very easy to find

Cons:

You can brush too hard, damaging your teeth's enamel

Easy to miss spots in your mouth

You can brush for less than two minutes if not paying attention

Both electric and manual toothbrushes help you clean your teeth, avoid gingivitis and improve gum health. Regardless of which brush you choose, don't forget to floss before brushing your teeth. "If you are unsure about the best option for your at-home oral health routine, consider consulting your dentist for advice," says Dr. Yazdani.

Care and maintenance of electric toothbrushes

Caring for an electric toothbrush is different from caring for a manual one. Although both brushes require you to rinse off the head after each use, the head of electric toothbrushes should be detached and cleaned separately. Wipe it down and then wipe off the handle. Put the head back on the body of the brush and let it dry. Also, store your electric toothbrush standing up straight so it can dry between uses. PeriodontistScott H. Froumsays, "storage of the device in a non-wet or humid environment is important." A bathroom cabinet is a good place.

Dr. Silver also reminds patients, "Periodically, the toothbrush handle should be cleaned." One should be careful: "Avoid exposing or submerging the [entire] toothbrush [handle] in water, as it can damage the internal components," she adds. Lastly, and most importantly, replace your electric brush headevery three months. Replace it earlier if the bristles are fading or fraying.