Best Eyebrow Trimmer For Men ( Top 5 Trimmers For 2022)  (2025)

Home » Trimmer Reviews » Best Eyebrow Trimmer For Men ( Top 5 Trimmers For 2022) Trimmer Reviews Admin December 13, 2021 712 Views

Finding the best eyebrow trimmer for men can be a daunting task. With so many on the market, how do you know which one is right for you? We’ve done the legwork for you and compiled a list of the best trimmers available. Read on to find out which one is perfect for you.

Wahl Micro Groomsman Pro Trimmer – Best Eyebrow Trimmer For Men

The Micro Groomsman Pro is on the top of our list, and for good reason too. It has a reasonable price tag attached to it and offers all of the amenities that men desire out of an eyebrow trimmer. For starters, Wahl equipped this device with everything you’ll need to keep your brows looking clean-cut: a trimmer, a detailer, and a storage pouch to keep everything together. It’s also rechargeable, so you won’t have to worry about constantly replacing batteries.

Key features:

The multipurpose trimmer has all the detailing tools you need. It’s great for use on facial hair, removing light hairs from specific areas like the nose and ear (or else those pesky ingrown hairs!), as well as touch-ups around eyebrows!

This cordless and battery-operated Wahl eyebrow trimmer is highly portable, making it easy to take with you on your next adventure.

This Wahl eyebrows trimmer is operated by a single AAA battery which is included with this product.

Wahl Micro Groomsman Personal Pen Trimmer Detailer for Hygienic Grooming with waterproof, Interchangeable Heads for Eyebrows View Latest Prices

Philips Norelco Trimmer Series 7000

The Philips Norelco Series 7000 is another great option for those in the market for an eyebrow trimmer. This particular model comes equipped with a wide variety of attachments to help you achieve the perfect look, including a precision trimmer, a detail comb, and a beard comb. It’s rechargeable of course, which makes it even more convenient.

Key features:

The eyebrow trimmer can be used to give yourself precise lines on the edge of your brows, or for touch-ups around the edges. You can also use this tool to style facial hair!

This Philips Norelco beard and eyebrow trimmer is rechargeable and includes a charging stand.

The trimmer has a 5-hour battery life, so you can use it multiple times before needing to recharge.

Philips Norelco Series 7000 23 Piece Mens Grooming Kit, Trimmer for Eyebrows, Beard and Groin Hair View Latest Prices

Remington PG6170 The Crafter

Remington’s PG6170 The Crafter is another great choice for those looking for an all-in-one eyebrow trimmer. This model comes with a wide variety of attachments, including a 12 piece grooming kit, a 6 piece beard, and stubble kit, and of course, a trimmer for eyebrows. It’s also rechargeable, so you can take it with you wherever you go.

Key features:

The Crafter has a wide variety of attachments to help you achieve the perfect look. You can style your hair, your beard, and even touch up areas like your eyebrows with this trimmer!

This eyebrow trimmer is rechargeable and includes a charging base. The lithium-ion battery provides for hours of use before needing to be charged again.

The Remington PG6170 has a 180-minute battery life, so you can use it multiple times before needing to recharge.

Remington PG6170 The Crafter 19 length and style settings - Trim it all. This 12-piece kit includes a full size trimer, a detail shaver, nose and eyebrow trimmer View Latest Prices See Also 9 Best Eyebrow Trimmers For Men In 2024

Panasonic ER-GK60-S Body and Eyebrow Trimmer

The Panasonic ER-Gk60-S is the perfect option for those looking for an affordable eyebrow trimmer. This model comes with a single attachment, but it’s perfect for those just starting trimming or who don’t need all of the bells and whistles that some of the other trimmers come with. It’s also rechargeable, so you can take it with you wherever you go.

Key features:

This Panasonic eyebrow trimmer is a great starter trimmer. It’s affordable and comes with a single attachment for precision edging.

This eyebrow trimmer is rechargeable and includes a charging base. The lithium-ion battery provides for hours of use before needing to be charged again.

The Panasonic ER-Gk60-S has a 40-minute battery life, so you can use it multiple times before needing to recharge.

Panasonic ER-GK60-S Panasonic Body Hair Trimmer for Men, Cordless Waterproof Design, V-Shaped Trimmer Head with 3 Comb Attachments. View Latest Prices

Wahl Lithium Ion Stainless Steel Groomer

The Wahl Lithium Ion Stainless Steel Groomer is a great option for those looking for an all-in-one eyebrow trimmer. This model comes with a wide variety of attachments, including a beard and mustache comb, a hair clipper guide, and of course, a trimmer for eyebrows. It’s also rechargeable, so you can take it with you wherever you go.

Key features:

The eyebrow trimmer can be used to give yourself precise lines on the edge of your brows, or for touch-ups around the edges. You can also use this tool to style facial hair!

This Wahl groomer is rechargeable and includes a charging base. The lithium-ion battery provides for hours of use before needing to be charged again.

The Wahl Lithium Ion Stainless Steel Groomer has a 6-hour battery life on a single charge so you can use it multiple times before needing to recharge.

Wahl Stainless Steel Lithium Ion+ Trimmer for Men The Brand Used by Professionals - Wahl clippers and trimmers have been used by professionals in the salon & barber industry since 1919 View Latest Prices

Best Eyebrow Trimmer For Men: Conclusion

There are a lot of great options for those looking for an eyebrow trimmer. Whether you’re looking for something affordable with a single attachment, or something more high-end with a variety of attachments, there’s sure to be a model that’s perfect for you. So, what are you waiting for? Start browsing and find the perfect eyebrow trimmer for you!

Frequently Asked Questions

What are some of the key features to look for when choosing an eyebrow trimmer?

When choosing an eyebrow trimmer, you’ll want to consider things like the battery life, the number of attachments it comes with, and how precise the trimming can be. You’ll also want to make sure that the trimmer is rechargeable in case you want to take it with you wherever you go.

What is the difference between a trimmer and a shaver?

A trimmer is designed to cut hair very close to the skin, while a shaver is used primarily for shaving unwanted thick hair. Some eyebrow trimmers can be used as both depending on how they’re set up, but most are specifically designed for trimming eyebrows.

Can I use an eyebrow trimmer to trim my beard?

Yes! Many of the attachments that come with an eyebrow trimmer can also be used to style facial hair. Just make sure that you choose a model with a good battery life so you can use it multiple times before needing to recharge.

What are some of the cons of using an eyebrow trimmer?

Eyebrow trimmers are generally pretty easy to use, but you’ll want to be extra careful if your skin is very sensitive or prone to irritation. You’ll also want to consider whether you need a model with lots of different attachments so it can be used for other parts of your body, or if a simpler model will suffice.

Can I use an eyebrow trimmer if I have sensitive skin?

You’ll want to be careful if you have very sensitive skin and choose a model that is specifically designed for those with sensitive skin. You may also want to avoid using the trimmer too close to your skin, and consider using a beard shaver instead.

What is the average battery life of an eyebrow trimmer?

You’ll want to find a model that has at least 30 minutes or more of battery life, which will allow you to use it several times before needing to recharge. How long the device lasts on a single charge will depend on the model you choose.

Can I use an eyebrow trimmer if I have a mustache?

Yes! Many of the attachments that come with an eyebrow trimmer can also be used to style your mustache. Just make sure that you choose a model with a good battery life so you can use it multiple times before needing to recharge.

What other types of hair can I use my eyebrow trimmer to style?

Many of the attachments that come with an eyebrow trimmer can also be used to trim other body hairs. For example, some models have a wider blade attachment that makes it possible for you to quickly shave your legs or even your underarms without having to use two different devices.

How To Trim Eyebrows With A Trimmer

There are a lot of different ways to trim your eyebrows, but the easiest and most precise way is to use an eyebrow trimmer. Eyebrow trimmers come with a variety of attachments, so you can choose the one that is best suited for your needs.

To trim your eyebrows with a trimmer, start by wetting your eyebrows and letting the hair sit for a few minutes. This will make it easier to trim your eyebrows evenly with less risk of getting cut or irritated.

You can then choose from a variety of attachments that each have a different level of precision, depending on how close you want your eyebrow hairs to be trimmed. It’s usually recommended that you start with the widest attachment and then use a narrower one if needed.

Trim your eyebrows in small, gentle strokes, and make sure to avoid going over the same spot too many times. You should also avoid trimming your eyebrows too close to the skin, as this can irritate the skin.

Once you’re done trimming, use a comb or brush to style your eyebrows into the desired shape.