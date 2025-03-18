Best Face Washes & Cleansers for Blackheads (2025 Update) (2025)

Last Updated on July 28, 2021

No matter how much you cleanse, tone and moisturize, sometimes it can still feel impossible to get rid of blackheads. Blackheads are little black spots that look almost like pinpricks on the skin.

They love to show up around your nose, chin and forehead, and even on your back and shoulders. They arrive in droves, set up camp, and let’s face it, are totally ugly. Prodding and squeezing usually just makes things worse. Be honest, we’ve all tried it.

Blackheads form in your pores when they become clogged with dirt, oil (sebum) and dead skin cells. As this dirt collects in open hair follicles, they become oxidized when exposed to the air and turn black in color. They can be more common in people who have oily skin and they can be stubborn and hard to get rid of.

If you suffer with blackheads though, don’t despair. There are simple steps you can take to clean them out from the root and get pure and clear skin. There are plenty of products on the market specially designed to tackle blackheads and reduce their appearance. We have chosen 10 of our favorites and reviewed them below.

10 Best Face Washes and Cleansers for Blackheads (2025 Update)

1 Bioré Rose Quartz Charcoal Daily Purifying Cleanser

The first blackhead-busting product is this daily purifying cleanser from Boiré. It is ideal for people with blackhead-prone and oily skin as it absorbs excess oil and dirt. It’s secret is that it deep cleans right down into pores and uses natural charcoal to draw out impurities.

This means the product clears out your pores and removes blackheads from the root. It even uses Japanese skin purifying technology for a deep clean twice as effective as a standard cleanser. It then refreshes and revitalizes the skin with rose quartz, the love crystal, an uplifting ingredient that promotes self love.

The formulation is oil free, helping to regulate the build up of oil and dirt on the skin. It is dermatologist tested and is totally vegan, cruelty and paraben-free. For best results, use daily. Simply pump the cleanser into your hands, lather into a foam and massage into the skin. Then rinse off and you are ready to go.

Key Ingredients:

Rose Quartz

Charcoal

Salicylic Acid

Pros:

Double deep clean

Specially designed for oily skin

Gentle enough for daily use

Cons:

Some people felt a mild stinging

Some people thought it had a too-strong scent

2. Clean & Clear Oil-Free Deep Action Exfoliating Facial Scrub

Sometimes a cleanser just isn’t enough to get deep down into those pores and break down stubborn blackheads. That’s why we love the Clean & Clear Deep Action Scrub that contains exfoliating microbeads that really break up dirt and dead skin cells that are clogging your pores.

You can really feel the product working with the cooling and tingly feeling as you massage it in. The scrub is gentle enough for daily use while leaving your skin totally refreshed and energized. It also leaves it feeling soft and smooth.

It is an oil-free formula, great for anyone with an oily complexion and helps prevent more blackheads arriving. To use, simply massage a little into wet skin and over problem areas, rinse thoroughly, the pat dry. Finally this product is super affordable proving it doesn’t need to cost the earth for clear skin!

Key Ingredients:

Microcrystalline Cellulose

Menthol

Pros:

Exfoliation beads that work deep into pores

Cooling and refreshing sensation

Oil free

Cons:

Can be harsh for sensitive skin

Not many natural ingredients

3. Neutrogena Oil-Free Acne Face Scrub Acne Treatment Medicine

If you need a heavy-duty product to deal with acne-prone, blackhead-covered skin, check out Neutrogena’s Oil-Free Acne Wash. It is a powerful, double threat to problem skin as it includes exfoliating beads and cleansing Salicylic Acid.

The beads help the face wash act as a scrub and work to unclog pores by dissolving dirt, oil and impurities. The product also works as an acne medicine as it includes 2% SA which can then penetrate the pores and tackle blackheads, whiteheads and other blemishes.

In fact, the formula contains MicroClear technology that helps deliver the SA straight to the source of breakouts. Neutrogena is the top rated acne brand recommended by dermatologists, and is a product that really brings results.

If you are concerned about protecting the planet, don’t worry, the microbeads are not made of plastic. The facewash is easy to apply, just massage into cleansed skin, rinse, pat dry and finish with a moisturizer. It is gentle enough that you can use it up to twice a day. See clearer skin in no time!

Key Ingredients:

2% Salicylic Acid

Pros:

Treats and targets acne and blackheads

Includes microbeads to exfoliate

#1 dermatologist recommended brand

Cons:

Some people felt that it left a slight residue on the skin after use

Some people found the formulation thicker than they would like

4. L’Oreal Paris Skincare Men Expert Hydra Energetic Facial Cleanser with Charcoal

Calling all men with oily or blackhead-prone skin. The L’Oreal Paris Men Expert Hydra Energetic Extreme Cleanser is a super-effective, hardcore daily cleanser to capture dirt, unclog pores and refresh your skin to leave it looking energized and healthy.

It is infused with powerful charcoal that acts like a natural magnet for dirt, impurities and sebum. This penetrates deep into pores leaving them clear and brightening and softening your complexion.

Try using this product twice daily, both in the morning and evening. Apply a small amount to your fingers and work into wet skin focussing on your nose, forehead and chin.

Use in conjunction with a moisturizer to fight aging and leave you with healthy looking skin. Say hello to an improvement in what L’Oreal deems the 5 problems by daily aggressors; Oily skin, shininess, dirt, dullness and clogged pores.

Key Ingredients:

Charcoal Powder

Limonene

Peppermint Leaf Extract

Salicylic Acid

Pros:

Charcoal works to remove impurities

Deep clean to clear dirt and remove blackheads

Affordable

Cons:

Can sting if comes into contact with eyes

Some people found that the black plastic packaging chipped off and made a mess

5. WOW Apple Cider Vinegar Exfoliating Face Wash with Brush

A blackhead-clearing face wash with a difference. This foaming facial cleanser comes with a soft silicone brush, specially designed to help deep clean your pores and target blackheads.

The product uses natural ingredients to reduce and control acne breakouts, but doesn’t overdry the skin. Apple cider vinegar, Aloe Vera and Vitamins B5 and E all work together to nourish, purify and brighten the skin.

The vinegar purifies and cleans, while the Aloe Vera soothes and softens. The vitamins nourish and brighten. The added built-in brush head really helps to work the product into the pores and give you an even deeper clean.

It helps dig deep into pores and break up dirt and unclog follicles. This product contains no alcohol or sulfates, meaning it is not as harsh on the skin as some products.

It doesn’t leave your skin feeling irritated and tight either. It is great for any skin type and works well for both men and women. So for anyone who wants supple, brighter and flawless skin, why not consider the WOW foaming cleanser?

Key Ingredients:

Apple Cider Vinegar

Aloe Vera

Vitamin B5

Vitamin E

Pros:

Helps reduce and control acne breakouts

Natural ingredients nourish and brighten

Built-in brush head for a deeper clean

Cons:

Some people felt the brush popped off easily

Pricier than some other face washes

6. St. Ives Blackhead Clearing Face Scrub, Green Tea

Green tea leaves picked carefully from China! This blackhead-clearing scrub from St Ives uses 100% natural exfoliants to unclog pores and clean deep into the pores and leave your skin clean and clear.

The scrub has a 1% SA formula that helps combat spots and breakouts with exfoliating beads to break up dirt and clean pores. The tea leaves have antiinflammatory properties to soothe skin and reduce redness. Overall the formulation works a treat to get rid of impurities and even out your skin tone.

We love St Ives brand as their products use natural extracts to tackle all skin problems. Better yet they do it without breaking the bank. This scrub is one of the most cost-effective products on the market AND the most effective.

The scrub is simple to use, just massage a small amount into wet skin working it into blackhead affected areas. Massage it in to encourage the skin’s natural circulation. Finally the product doesn’t contain parabens or oil and is dermatologist tested.

Key Ingredients:

Green Tea

1% Salicylic Acid

Olive Leaf Extract

Pros:

Scrub provides deep exfoliation

Green tea leaves purify skin

Affordable

Cons:

May be best for use twice a week

Can be mildly irritating on sensitive skin

7 Cetaphil Facial Cleanser, Daily Face Wash for Normal to Oily Skin, Pack of 2

For anyone with sensitive skin, this super-gentle, non-irritating daily facial cleanser can help you target blackheads! It deep cleanses down into pores and removes makeup, daily dirt and oil without stripping the skin of its natural oils and drying it out.

Some cleansers include harsh chemicals or beads that can agitate delicate skin but this one is different. The formulation is totally hypoallergenic and noncomedogenic. It means you can use it both morning and evening with no problems.

To use just rub a small amount onto your fingers and lightly massage into the skin. It rinses clear without clogging the pores and leaves skin feeling refreshed, soft and clean.

This one comes in a pack of 2 which means you get double the product and save money! Perfect if you don’t like to constantly be shopping for new products. It is ideal for oily and normal skin types.

Key Ingredients:

Sodium Lauroyl Sarcosinate

Castor Oil

Pros:

Mild ingredients to not aggravate sensitive skin

Non-comedogenic and hypoallergenic

Pack of 2

Cons:

Not fragrance free

Some people prefer to buy just one bottle at a time

8. Instanatural Vitamin C Face Cleanser

Say hello to natural and organic ingredients in the Instanatural Vitamin C Facial Cleanser. Potent ingredients like Vitamin C and Organic Aloe bring intense antioxidant benefits to nourish and rejuvenate the skin.

It also includes Coconut Water, Sugar Cane Extract and Green Tea Extract that help purify and nourish. The formulation is gentle but clears and unclogs pores to help target and reduce blackheads and stop breakouts in their tracks!

This product is also designed to reduce the appearance of lines and wrinkles and brighten a dull complexion. The cleanser is oil based, and the combination of oils works to soothe and hydrate the skin while leaving it clean and without any residue.

You can use this product twice daily, morning and evening. It’s perfect for use in conjunction with an exfoliator, or on its own. For best results apply to damp skin and work into problem areas like the t-zone.

Key Ingredients:

Vitamin C

Organic Aloe Vera

Coconut Water

Sugar Cane Extract

Green Tea Extract

Pros:

Natural ingredients and antioxidants

Unclog pores while anti-aging

Brightens skin

Cons:

More expensive than some products

Can mildly irritate sensitive skin

9. Clean & Clear 2-Pack Day and Night Face Cleanser

Try this double-trouble pack of facial cleansers designed for morning and evening! You get 2 oil-free, hypoallergenic and non-comedogenic face washes that gently cleanse the skin.

They work to unclog pores and help tackle blackheads, and the oil-free formula helps regulate and prevent new breakouts. But best of all, they are each perfectly tailored for morning and evening.

The Morning Burst Cleanser has an uplifting citrus scent and includes ginger extract to wake you up and energize your skin. It uses Ginseng, Vitamin C and Cucumber Extract to nourish and refresh.

It also has bursting beads to unclog your pores and remove any dirt or dead skin that has built up overnight. Then the Night Relaxing Deep Cleansing Face Wash washes away all the dirt that has built up throughout the day.

It uses Deep Sea Minerals and Sea Kelp Extract to deep-cleanse your pores and the soothing scents help relax you before bed.

Key Ingredients:

Morning Burst Facial Cleanser:

Vitamin C

Ginseng

Night Relaxing Deep Cleansing Face Wash

Sea Minerals

Sea Kelp Extract

Pros:

2 pack with specially-developed washes for morning and evening

Unclogs pores to help prevent and treat blackheads

Budget friendly

Cons:

Some people found it a little harsh on sensitive skin

Some people received a defective pump

10. Proactiv Deep Cleansing Face Wash

For a high-quality, deep-cleansing face wash for acne-prone skin, check out the Proactiv Cleanser. Although pricier than many other products, they use the finest ingredients and careful formulation to make sure your skin is getting the best treatment.

It is designed to cleanse deep down into the pores and dissolve away dirt, dead skin and sebum, reducing the appearance of blackheads and brightening dull skin. It gently exfoliates with tiny exfoliating beads and finally minimizes the appearance of pores.

The formula is super gentle so won’t irritate your face. Get ready for smooth, soft and illuminated skin without drying or aggravating. We love Proactiv, who have been creating dermatologist-developed products of the best quality since 1995. It can be a great option to try for those with acne who struggle to use other, more standard, products.

Key Ingredients:

Jojoba Esters

Citric Acid

Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice

Camellia Sinensis Leaf Extract

Coconut Acid

Menthol

Pros:

High quality formulation

Deep-cleansing for acne prone skin

Super gentle for use twice daily

Cons:

Higher price point than many other face washes

Some people with very sensitive skin still found this irritating

How can I get rid of blackheads on my nose?

The nose is a very common problem area that attracts blackheads, so how can you get rid of them? The first thing you should try is a blackhead removing cleanser or facial scrub.

Washes with SA can unclog pores and exfoliating beads can help deep-clean your skin. Other things you can try are using a blackhead suction remover tool, or a metal blackhead remover tool.

Some people also squeeze them out using a little tissue between their fingers but this is not recommended as it can cause damage and infection. Pore strips can also be used which pull the blackheads out from the root.

Does cleansing remove blackheads?

Cleansing can help remove blackheads as well as help prevent new ones. Blackheads are caused from a build up of dirt and sebum in the pores, so keeping your face clean will help avoid this.

Cleansers with deep-cleaning products like SA or charcoal also help to deep clean pores and draw out impurities.

Which face wash is best for removing blackheads?

The best face washes for removing blackheads are ones that penetrate deep down into the pores to give them a deep clean. Look out for ingredients like Charcoal and SA that are great at cleansing and purifying.

Finally, exfoliating scrubs are also very effective at breaking up the dirt in your pores and unclogging them to remove blackheads.

Conclusion

So if you hate pesky, stubborn blackheads, it’s time to take action! There are plenty of amazing products ready to give your pores the deep, penetrating cleanse they need and wave goodbye to those suckers for good. We hope you found a product you love!

