Best Face Washes for Blackheads (2025)

By Kyra Heenan
Mar. 24, 2022 / < 1 min read
The right face wash can help you achieve a clearer, blackhead-free complexion. Here are our top recommendations for the best face washes for blackheads.
Our Recommendations
1. Effaclar Medicated Acne Face Wash
La Roche-Posay Face Wash for Acne and Daily Cleansing
La Roche-Posay Effaclar Medicated Acne Face Wash
The 2% concentration of salicylic acid in this medicated cleanser helps remove excess oil and clear current breakouts.
Skin types: Normal, Oily and Combination
Best for: Acne and Daily Cleansing
Tested on animals: Yes
How to use: Wet your face with lukewarm water, and then gently massage the cleanser into your skin. Rinse with lukewarm water.
This cleanser contains a 2% concentration of the chemical exfoliator salicylic acid, a beta hydroxy acid (BHA). Salicylic acid is able to shed excess skin cells and decongest pores to fight current breakouts, as well as prevent future breakouts from happening.
Pros
- Fragrance-free
- Oil-free
- Dermatologist tested
- Non-comedogenic
Cons
- May be drying
This award-winning cleanser has been dermatologist tested, and is suitable for sensitive skin. It is also non-comedogenic, meaning it doesn’t contain ingredients known to clog pores.
2. Salicylic Acid Daily Gentle Cleanser
COSRX Face Wash for Acne and Daily Cleansing
COSRX Salicylic Acid Daily Gentle Cleanser
This gentle foaming cleanser removes excess oils and helps unclog pores without drying out the skin.
Skin types: Normal, Oily and Combination
Best for: Acne and Daily Cleansing
Tested on animals: No
How to use: Dispense the cleanser into your palms, and then gently massage it into wet skin. Rinse with lukewarm water.
If you’re acne-prone, you need a daily cleanser that will remove excess oils and impurities without further irritating breakouts or drying out the skin. This cleanser contains a 0.5% concentration of salicylic acid, a beta-hydroxy acid (BHA) that helps gently unclog pores to minimize breakouts.
Pros
- Gentle
- Vegan and cruelty-free
Cons
- Contains fragrance
In addition to the salicylic acid, this cleanser contains willow bark water, tea tree oil, evening primrose extract, and other soothing skincare ingredients.
3. Clear Face Cleansing Foam
Sebamed Face Wash for Daily Cleansing
Sebamed Clear Face Cleansing Foam
This Sebamed cleansing foam is excellent for those with acne-prone skin that tends to be a bit oilier, as it deeply cleans pores while also hydrating for balanced skin.
Skin types: Normal, Oily and Combination
Best for: Daily Cleansing
Tested on animals: No
How to use: Wet your face with lukewarm water, and then gently massage the cleanser into your skin. Rinse with lukewarm water.
This cleanser contains Montaline C40, an antibacterial ingredient that helps clean away impurities that clog pores. The mild soap also helps cleanse the skin without stripping it of its natural oils.
Pros
- Gentle
- Fights acne
- Soothing
Cons
- Contains fragrance
In addition to the Montaline C40, this cleanser contains vitamin B5 (panthenol), which soothes the skin.
4. Acne Foaming Wash 10% Maximum Strength
PanOxyl Face Wash for Acne
PanOxyl Acne Foaming Wash 10% Maximum Strength
This foaming benzoyl peroxide cleanser is excellent for fighting acne on both the face and body.
Skin types: All Skin Types
Best for: Acne
Tested on animals: Yes
How to use: Gently massage the cleanser into the face, as well as any other areas of the body that are prone to acne (like the back or chest). Rinse with lukewarm water.
This foaming cleanser contains a 10% concentration of benzoyl peroxide. This high concentration helps kill acne-causing bacteria on the skin while also unclogging pores to treat current breakouts and prevent new blemishes from forming.
Pros
- Fragrance-free
- Non-comedogenic
Cons
- May irritate the skin
For the best results, this cleanser should be used on a regular basis as part of an effective skincare routine to keep breakouts at bay.
5. Pigmentclar Brightening Deep Cleanser
La Roche-Posay Face Wash for Daily Cleansing
La Roche-Posay Pigmentclar Brightening Deep Cleanser
This foaming cream cleanser contains exfoliating lipo-hydroxy acid, which works to remove impurities from the skin and brighten overall skin tone.
Skin types: All Skin Types
Best for: Daily Cleansing
Tested on animals: Yes
How to use: Wet your face with lukewarm water, and then gently massage the cleanser into your skin. Rinse with lukewarm water.
Lipo-hydroxy acid (which is a derivative of salicylic acid) is a gentle chemical exfoliator that is well-tolerated by most, and great for acne-prone skin and acne scars. It is exfoliating and known to stimulate collagen and elastin production (which is great for anti-aging and evening out skin tone and texture), and also has anti-acne properties. While this acid will be most effective when applied as a leave-on treatment, this cleanser can still contribute towards lightening post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation.
Pros
- Oil-free
- Dermatologist tested
Cons
- Contains fragrance
In addition to the lipo-hydroxy acid, this cleanser contains glycerin, which helps keep the skin moisturized.
FAQs
What is the best face wash for oily skin and blackheads?
Some of the best oily skin-friendly face washes that can help battle blackheads include the La Roche-Posay Effaclar Medicated Acne Face Wash, the COSRX Salicylic Acid Daily Gentle Cleanser, and the Sebamed Clear Face Cleansing Foam.
What is the best drugstore face wash for blackheads?
If you’re looking for a drugstore face wash, try the Effaclar Medicated Acne Face Wash or the Pigmentclar Brightening Deep Cleanser, both from La Roche-Posay. Another great option is the COSRX Salicylic Acid Daily Gentle Cleanser – it isn’t typically sold at drugstores, but it’s one of the most affordable options on the list.
What is the best salicylic acid face wash for blackheads?
Salicylic acid is one of the most effective ingredients for fighting blackheads. You’ll find this ingredient in the La Roche-Posay Effaclar Medicated Acne Face Wash and the COSRX Salicylic Acid Daily Gentle Cleanser.
The Bottom Line
If you’re dealing with blackheads, you’ll want to make sure you are using a targeted face wash. In order to fight blackheads and prevent them from forming, consider adding one of our recommended face washes to your routine.
Kyra Heenan
Kyra is a content writer based in Los Angeles, CA. She works in the health and wellness sphere, and covers everything from beauty to skincare to fitness. She has been passionate about skincare since she was a teenager, and loves uncovering the absolute best routines and products available to help people reach their skin goals.
