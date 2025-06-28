Best Glitter Eyeliner Guide: Which Trending Glitter Liners Should You Try? - Glamour 'n Glow (2025)

About

Glitter makeup has been the rage lately, thanks to Euphoriaas well as other shows and films. Glitter makeup is the perfect look if you’re going to a party or another fun event. Don’t want to go too loud with the glitter? Choose glitter eyeliner. Glitter eyeliner can take any look up to ten notches. A quick swipe can also revamp your daytime makeup look to one that’s ready for the night.

I love glitter eyeliner and own several different shimmer liners. I’ve tried many glitter eyeliner products and know what to look for. I will recommend some glitter eyeliners I’ve personally used and others I think are great for nearly everyone. Continue reading my best glitter eyeliner guide to discover more!

Bottom line up front:

The Urban Decay 24/7 Eyeliners are my favorite liners of all time. While they mainly offer matte colors, there are plenty of glitter shades you can choose from.

Even though they’re a little pricey, it’s well worth it. No matter which color you choose, you can be sure the eyeliner is extremely pigmented. I also suggest you look through the full list to find an eyeliner that works best for you.

My Top Picks Up Front

Tips When Choosing a Glitter Eyeliner

The best course of action is to choose a glitter eyeliner where the glitter pops. I’ve purchased so many glitter liners where you don’t see the sparkle and shine at all. It’s super disappointing.

You’ll also want to consider vibrancy. Another problem I had with glitter eyeliners is how it takes several swipes to see any color. Surprisingly, I’ve noticed this more with liquid glitter liners compared to pencil liners.

How do you know which eyeliner will be saturated but still show glitter? I suggest demoing the liner first. You can do this at nearly every Sephora location; they have samples set out of all of their liners. Do a quick swatch on your hand to see if that’s the product you want.

How I Chose These Glitter Eyeliners

For these product recommendations, I relied more on product quality than anything. Low-quality glitter liners clump and the glitter flakes off. I’ve had that happen to me before; glitter dripped down around my eyes and on my cheeks. Not a cute look at all.

I also used brand reliability and quality as a reference. For example, nearly every eyeliner I’ve used from brands like Urban Decay has always been amazing. I would much rather recommend a brand I’ve tried and trust as opposed to a new and obscure brand.

Glitter eyeliner comes in all different colors. While you can find a clear liner with sparkles, I love colored glitter liners more. The eyeliners I chose have different color options so you can choose which color works best for you. In addition to recommending eyeliners I love, I also looked on a couple of different websites to find other high-rated glitter liners. I did this for diversity so the reader has plenty of options to choose from.

My Favorite Glitter Eyeliners

Are you ready to find some beautiful glitter eyeliners? Here are my favorite recommendations.

These are my favorite eyeliners of all time. I have these Urban Decay eye pencils in a variety of colors, many of which are sparkly. While not all shades have glitter, you can find a decent amount of sparkly eyeliners. Uzi is my favorite shade — it’s silver with shimmer.

Some other lovely glitter shades include LSD (navy with shimmer), Viper (metallic purple), Electric Empire (metallic green), and Wildside (metallic pink).

There are other reasons I love UD eyeliners. They glide on perfectly, are easy to use even for beginners, and they last all day. I use more than just glitter shades from this line. Actually, Perversion is my go-to black eyeliner. The only thing I have to warn is a little goes a long way. This isn’t a bad thing — these are some of the most pigmented eyeliners on the market. But you can easily apply too much liner.

If you prefer a liquid formula, I recommend the NYX Cosmetics Liquid Liner in these cute metallic colors. I haven’t had the best experience with NYX liners (though I just ordered a couple more — giving them another chance), but I’m reading that these liners are very pigmented. The only complaint is that you may need a couple of swipes to get the color you want.

As a plus, these liners are great for both the upper and lower lid, just don’t use them on the waterline. They stay on all night, perfect for parties. Some reviewers have complained these liners irritated their eyes. I have very sensitive eyes and never had a bad experience with NYX liners. I still suggest doing a quick test swatch in case your skin reacts to these liners.

I love Stila eyeliners, especially their liquid liner. The Stila Liquid Eyeliner and KVD Tattoo Liner are my go-to’s. But I really love these dual-liquid eyeliners that Stila offers. As the name suggests, there are two different eyeliner colors on each end of the product.

These are great if you’re not sure which color to choose or maybe you want more than one color. Since they’re eyeliner pens, they’re super easy to use and are cat eye-friendly. Plus, the staying power is amazing.

If you’re looking for an eyeliner with the pigment of a liquid, then you’ll love the Liquid-Pencil liner from Lancome.

These liners are intensely pigmented with a rich, gel consistency. You can wear this as standard eyeliner or make crazy designs with this one product. It’s smudge-proof yet blendable if you want to blend this as an eyeshadow. I’m not sure if you can wear this on your waterline but I assume you can.

While the eyeliner is available in traditional colors such as black, Lancome offers this eyeliner in glitter colors. The liner is available in sparkly blue, brown, and black. It’s also available in metallic navy.

There are some downsides to this eyeliner. For example, it’s difficult to sharpen. Reviewers are complaining that the pencil breaks when you try to sharpen it. If you want a pigmented, glittering pencil, I recommend the Urban Decay liners over these. They’re extremely easy to sharpen and offer all of the same benefits as the Lancome one.

I love these eyeshadow sticks! The NYX ones are often sold out. If that’s your struggle right now, I suggest considering the Sephora Collection stick.

As the name suggests, you can wear these as both eyeliners and eyeshadows. I’ve used them as both eyeliner and eyeshadow and have gotten good results with both methods. And they have plenty of colors, including ones with a shimmer finish. You can find all colors with the glitter finish, from brown to plum to silver and even rose.

These eye sticks have a creamy texture but a dry finish. That means it glides on smoothly but stays put all day. When I worked at Sephora, we demoed these products and they looked great on all of us consultants. We were a very diverse team, of all ages, genders, and races. So if this one product looked great on all of us, that tells you something!

I think Revlon has such great liquid eyeliners at a low price point. I especially love these. The applicator is so unique — it’s rounded, so it’s easy to apply. The only thing I will say is the applicator is a bit thick, so this isn’t the best product to use if you want to do a winged liner. Again, the applicator is thick, so it’s pretty impossible to do a thin line.

These liners are available in three colors: black, brown, and violet, all of which have a chrome and glittery finish. It makes your eyes look shiny rather than shimmery, so this is a good product if you’re not ready to use glitter liner yet.

You don’t have to push down on the product too hard but the color is actually sheerer compared to what it says on the packaging. Therefore, I wouldn’t choose these if you want a pigmented look.

How to Wear Glitter Eyeliner

Now that you have some glitter eyeliner recommendations, you may be wondering how to rock this look. Here are some of my favorite glitter eyeliner looks for inspiration.

Simple

Honestly, this is my favorite glitter eyeliner look. I start with a neutral-colored eyeshadow, such as matte cream. Then, I apply a thin line of glitter eyeliner to my lash and water lines on both the upper and lower lids, as you would with typical black or brown eyeliner.

You can leave this look alone or build up a more dramatic eye with pigmented eyeshadow. I’ve done both before and they look equally chic.

One Lid

If even doing a simple liner is too much with glitter liner, you can choose to do only one lid with glitter. This can be a thin line or glitter eyeliner on the upper lid or adding a line of glitter to the lower lid.

Winged

Do your eyeliner as normal, except add a winged liner to the outer corner of your eye. Most people, including myself, add the wing to the outer corner of the eye. You can also wing the eyeliner out of your bottom lash if you prefer the way that looks.

Winged liner adds that extra bit of drama. I love doing the winged liner look with liquid eyeliner, though you can use one of my pencil liner recommendations if you struggle with liquid liner.

Defining

With this look, you apply black liner as normal and then define your eyeliner with glitter. You can apply the liner to both the upper and lower lid. This look is playful but the glitter is an intense contrast to the black eyeliner. The effect is really cool and is a great way to add color if you don’t want to wear eyeshadow. Plus, the right glitter eyeliner can easily brighten your eyes.

FAQs

Question: Does glitter eyeliner brighten my eyes? Answer: Yes, but it depends on what shade of glitter you use. I suggest choosing a white or silver glitter eyeliner. You should also put the liner in specific places. I suggest wearing white or silver glitter eyeliner on the waterline or in the inner corner to brighten your eyes. This is also a great trick if you have small eyes — applying the white or silver glitter liner will make your eyes look wider. Question: Can I use loose glitter as eyeliner? Answer: If you use the right brush then yes. Just dip a small eyeliner brush in the loose glitter and glide it across your lash line. Use more as necessary. I suggest only doing this on the top or bottom lashes, not the waterline. Question: How do I use liquid eyeliner? Answer: Do you want to try liquid glitter liner but don’t know how to use a liquid liner? What I do is I extend my upper lash outward — I don’t you’re told not to do that because it can cause wrinkles, but I don’t have wrinkles. Extending the lash also gives you a smoother surface to work with. Glide the brush over your lash line. Extend past your outer eye corner to do a winged liner, if desired.

Here are some other tips when using liquid liner:

• Layer the liner for a more intense color

• Always apply an eyeshadow primer, even if you’re not wearing eyeshadow

• Don’t use liquid liner on your waterline

• Finish your liquid liner look with a setting spray

• Always wait a minute for the eyeliner to dry before applying mascara or any other type of eye makeup

Best Glitter Eyeliner: Bottom Line

Which glitter eyeliner do I recommend for this trending look? I definitely recommend the Urban Decay 24/7 Eyeliner out of all of these. These are my favorite eyeliners of all time. The glitter pops in every shimmer color I’ve used and all Urban Decay liners are very pigmented. UD offers so many beautiful eyeliner colors — while most are matte, they offer plenty of glitter eyeliners. I’ve used several UD eyeliner colors and they’re all high-quality.

I suggested other liners other than these UD ones. I suggest you take a look at the full list and find the one that works best for you! I also hope my advice on wearing glitter eyeliner helped you with your next look.