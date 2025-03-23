Best Hair Loss Treatments for Men in 2025, Tested by Experts (2025)

Nov 18, 2024 Fact Checked We spent hundreds of hours researching and testing popular hair loss treatments. With expert guidance, we review the best options to support men's hair loss. Edited by: Donya Currie, MA, Senior Editor at NCOA Reviewed by: Kathleen Cameron, Senior Director of NCOA's Center for Healthy Aging

Our top picks for hair loss treatments for men are Hims Hair Hybrids, Nutrafol Men, Happy Head TopicalRx Solutions, and Roman Revive Shampoo.

We looked for treatments with research-backed ingredients to support male pattern hair loss.

The cost of the products we reviewed ranges from $8–$149 per month, with prescription-strength products costing more than over-the-counter options.

There can be many factors that affect hair loss, and it’s best to consult with a medical professional to find out which treatments are safe for you.

Hair loss is a common concern for many men. Multiple hair loss treatment options are available online, like hair loss medications, shampoos, and supplements. We researched and reviewed the best hair loss treatments available online, comparing them based on expert guidance, published research, and our tester insights.

Read about our top picks for men, including details about their cost, active ingredients, and whether or not you need a prescription. You can also read our review of the best hair loss treatments for women.

1 Best overall Hims Hair Hybrids • A blend of prescription medication and supplements • Convenient, chewable tablet • Free prescriber consultations Visit Site Best Overall

Best hair loss treatments for men in 2025

What we look for in hair loss products for men

Professional support We looked for products or services with professional medical support from doctors, dermatologists, or naturopathic doctors, especially for prescription products. Access to medical professionals can help personalize your treatment. Strong research We looked for products with active ingredients studied for male pattern hair loss. We read published research to compare how well each ingredient works. Easy to subscribe We noted the different subscriptions each online hair loss platform offered. We liked platforms that offered free cancellation and had the option of more frequent billing, so people could cancel easily if something was not working for them. Convenient care routine Hair loss treatments often require daily use, so we looked for easy-to-use products that didn’t need much time or extra equipment.

Hims Hair Hybrids: Best overall

Our expert take on Hims Hair Hybrids

Hair Hybrids by Hims are custom chewable formulas that blend hair loss medications and supplements like biotin. Hims online prescribers may recommend a chewable formula with minoxidil or minoxidil combined with finasteride, two ingredients our experts recommend for hair loss in men.

Though the chewable tablet doesn’t change how these medications work, a chewable tablet can be more convenient to take than a regular capsule or tablet. People who have trouble swallowing pills may also benefit from these hair loss medications in chewable form.

A note on compounded medications Hims Hair Hybrids are compounded medications, meaning they are custom formulas that haven’t been tested in clinical studies and are not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Though minoxidil and finasteride alone are FDA-approved medications, taking them together with added vitamins in a single tablet hasn’t been evaluated yet. Ask your health care provider if compounded medications like the Hims Hair Hybrids are safe and appropriate for you.

Hims subscriptions include free prescriber consultations and shipping. Though Hims Hair Hybrids start at $35 per month, these subscriptions are billed and shipped every three or five months. Users who choose the five-month plan get a larger discount and pay $35 per month ($175 in total), versus the three-month plan, which costs $49 per month ($147 total).

We noticed there weren’t listed doses or ingredient lists for the Hair Hybrids on the Hims website. When we reached out to Hims customer support, our testers were told Hair Hybrids contain biotin, vitamin B5, vitamin B6, and vitamin C, but support agents were unable to provide the amount of each vitamin in the tablets.

Taking hair loss medications orally may increase your chances of side effects. Research is starting to suggest that taking oral minoxidil and finasteride works similarly to using it topically, but people who used the medications topically had fewer side effects. In one study, men who took oral minoxidil were more likely to experience hair growth on other parts of the body and headaches, compared to men who used topical minoxidil.

Unexpected effects of starting hair loss treatments: Hair shedding For some, hair shedding can be an unexpected result of starting hair loss treatments, especially minoxidil. Christopher Chu, MD, a double board-certified dermatologist and dermatopathologist at Pure Dermatology in Austin, Texas, explains that there isn’t much research on why this happens, but one theory is that the hair loss treatments may push out the older hairs while stimulating growth of new, thicker hairs. “This can happen within the first two months of treatment,” he said. Hair shedding isn’t a common reaction to hair loss treatment, but it can be a normal one, and it’s temporary. It’s a good idea to let your prescriber know of any changes you experience after starting treatment so they can adjust your treatment if necessary.

Who may benefit

People who prefer a chewable tablet

Those who want a blend of medications and vitamins to support hair health

Who may consider other options

People who prefer a topical hair loss treatment

Those who are taking multiple medications or managing multiple health conditions

Customer reviews

Hims doesn’t have any reviews of the Hair Hybrids on its website. On Better Business Bureau (BBB), the company is rated 3.84 out of five stars with more than 5,000 reviews. On Trustpilot, Hims is rated 3.1 out of five stars with more than 5,200 reviews. Reviews about its hair loss products were mixed, with some reviewers finding good results over a few months of use and others not noticing any changes at all. Reviews about the company’s customer service were also mixed. Some buyers had positive experiences with customer service, while others had difficulty canceling their subscriptions.

“My hair has gotten thicker and looking way better than before. I’m super happy with the product. I love that it’s only once a day.” — Omar G., verified buyer, Sep. 12, 2024.

“My shipments are prompt and my contact with medical staff has always been very professional and helpful. My only complaint is not being able to change my shipment when it’s still several days out. Other than that, you guys are awesome!” — John C., verified buyer, Sep. 18, 2024.

Nutrafol Men: Best supplement

Nutrafol Men Best supplement ✓ Nutrafol Men is our top pick for “Best Hair Loss Supplement” because it’s backed by research and shows few side effects. It costs more compared to other hair vitamins, and it might not be for everyone, but there are positive online reviews of the product. Check Price Features Cost per month: $70–$88

$70–$88 Form: Oral supplement

Oral supplement Active ingredients: Nutrafol’s blend of herbs, vitamins, and proteins

Nutrafol’s blend of herbs, vitamins, and proteins Potential side effects: Digestive issues such as nausea or diarrhea

Digestive issues such as nausea or diarrhea Prescription required: No See Also 11 Best Hair Growth Products for Men That Really Work Pros and cons Pros Available without a prescription Subscriptions include wellness and mental health support resources Studied in men for hair loss Cons Daily dose is four capsules per day Some reviews mention the capsules smell and taste bad Additional information Customer service You can reach Nutrafol by email at support@nutrafol.com, by calling or texting 888-454-3320, or by live chat, available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET. Payment options Nutrafol accepts credit and debit cards and PayPal.

Our expert take on Nutrafol Men

Nutrafol Men is one of the few supplement formulas which have been studied in men for hair loss. In a published clinical study that Nutrafol funded, 84% of men showed improvement in their thinning hair. It contains the company’s own mix of vitamins, minerals, and herbs aimed at improving overall health and hair growth in men—but it may not be for everyone. These ingredients could interact with other medications or health issues, so it’s best to check with your doctor before starting it. One of our testers who had a specific health condition couldn’t start the supplement because their doctor said some ingredients may be unsafe for them to take.

What to know about biotin Nutrafol Men contains 3,000 micrograms (mcg) of biotin, much higher than the recommended daily value of 30 mcg for men over age 19. Biotin, also known as Vitamin B7, is a vitamin included in many hair, skin, and nail supplement formulas, but there isn’t much research on its benefits on hair loss in healthy people. High doses of biotin don’t have many negative effects, but it can affect the results of some common blood work. Taking biotin while testing for the following can give an inaccurate picture of your health: thyroid hormone, vitamin D, hepatitis B and C virus antibodies, and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) antibodies. Some people who take supplements with high doses of biotin may report worsening acne, but there aren’t any published studies that confirm whether biotin causes acne. Still, people may be sensitive to certain ingredients in vitamins, like biotin. Talk to your doctor about any supplements you are interested in before you take them so you know whether they’re safe and appropriate.

Taking four capsules a day might feel like a lot for some people, especially for those who may struggle with swallowing pills. Plus, at a starting cost of $70 a month, Nutrafol is more expensive than prescription options like finasteride, which can cost $20 or less a month. This is something to consider for long-term budgeting, especially since hair loss treatments usually take months to show results.

Tips from the experts Hair loss experts emphasize that results from treatments often take time. Patients may not see the full effects until they’ve used the treatment consistently for several months. Justin Rome, MD, hair restoration surgeon and founder of Barber Surgeons Guild in New York, New York, said, “The best advice we can offer patients is patience. Most therapies take between three to six months to produce noticeable results.”

Despite the price, Nutrafol offers perks like wellness coaching with its naturopathic doctors on staff, hair mineral testing, and a subscription to Headspace, a wellness and medication app. These extras can help support your hair loss treatment.

Who may benefit

People looking for a holistic approach to hair loss

Those who want a non-prescription hair loss treatment

Who may consider other options

People taking multiple medications or managing multiple health conditions

Those on a tight budget

People who have trouble swallowing capsules

Customer reviews

Nutrafol shares user success stories on its website, showing before and after photos from people who took the product for six months. It’s also available on popular online stores like Amazon, where buyers rated the product 4 and four out of five stars with more than 4,750 reviews. But written reviews were mixed. Some reviews mentioned seeing results after four or more months, but others were disappointed in the lack of progress after a few months.

“My wife and I both take the Nutrafol and it seems to work for us and we are in our early 70’s” — Derek H., verified buyer, Aug. 23, 2024.

“I used this product a full six months with zero results. I know these “internet “ supplements are always a gamble. But I was surprised there was absolutely no growth at all. Hope it works for others.” — Michael H., verified buyer, Aug. 17, 2024.

Happy Head TopicalRx Solutions: Best prescription serums

Happy Head TopicalRx Solutions Best prescription serums ✓ We chose Happy Head TopicalRx Solutions as “Best Prescription Serums” because of its range of five serums containing common hair loss medications that are customizable. Subscriptions include access to prescribers and free shipping. Check Price Features Cost per month: $79–$149

$79–$149 Form: Topical serum

Topical serum Active ingredients: Minoxidil, finasteride, dutasteride, latanoprost, liposomal, and spironolactone available

Minoxidil, finasteride, dutasteride, latanoprost, liposomal, and spironolactone available Potential side effects: Itching, dryness, flakiness, irritation, heart arrhythmia, and burning (topical minoxidil); itching, burning, irritation, and redness (topical finasteride); risk of erectile dysfunction and depression (dutasteride); possible chest tightness and pain (topical latanoprost); redness, itchiness, and burning (topical spironolactone)

Itching, dryness, flakiness, irritation, heart arrhythmia, and burning (topical minoxidil); itching, burning, irritation, and redness (topical finasteride); risk of erectile dysfunction and depression (dutasteride); possible chest tightness and pain (topical latanoprost); redness, itchiness, and burning (topical spironolactone) Prescription required: Yes Pros and cons Pros Formulas can be customized to your needs Prescriber consultations included Cons Expensive compared to other topical serums Billed every 25 days Additional information Customer service You can reach Happy Head through the live chat in the lower right corner of its website, by texting 213-464-0214, or by calling 844-962-4247 between Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT. Payment options Happy Head accepts debit and credit cards.

Our expert take on Happy Head TopicalRx Solutions

Happy Head’s TopicalRx Solutions offer customized formulas for your specific needs, or you can choose from premade formulas. Your prescriber will help you determine which formula is right for you based on factors like your type of hair loss, any other medications you take, and if you are allergic to or have had a bad reaction to any of the ingredients in the past. Happy Head formulas go beyond basic topical ingredients like minoxidil and finasteride, offering a wider range of prescription-strength formulas. The following are some TopicalRx Solutions available from Happy Head:

Table 1, Happy Head TopicalRx Solutions available for men in 2025

Product Name Minoxidil (8%) Finasteride (0.3%) Dutasteride (0.3%) Latanoprost (0.005%) Retinoic acid (0.001%) Hydrocortisone (1%) Cost per month* Dutasteride and Minoxidil ✅ – ✅ – ✅ ✅ $89 Finasteride and Minoxidil ✅ ✅ – – ✅ ✅ $79 Finasteride and Minoxidil, Aqueous** Formula ✅ ✅, 0.25% – – ✅ ✅ $119 Finasteride and Minoxidil, Liposomal*** Formula (Topical SuperSolution) ✅ ✅ – – – – $99 Finasteride, Dutasteride, and Minoxidil ✅ ✅, 0.1% ✅, 0.1% – ✅, 0.01% ✅ $119 Latanoprost, Finasteride, and Minoxidil ✅ ✅ – ✅ ✅ ✅ $149 Minoxidil and Retinoic Acid ✅ – – – ✅, 0.01% ✅ $59

* First month typically discounted by ongoing promotions

** Water-based solution

*** Oil-based solution

Similar to Nutrafol Men, people considering Happy Head TopicalRx Solutions may need to consider their budget. Even though the first month may include a promotional discount, Happy Head’s serums start at $59 and can cost up to $149 per month. Since it’s billed every 25 days, a shorter billing cycle compared to other platforms we researched, a year’s supply could cost $885 for its least expensive formula.

According to experts, topical treatments can be an effective treatment for hair loss on their own, but some may be better than others. Justine Park, MD, board-certified dermatologist at Skin and Beauty Center in West Hills, California, notes that prescription options—both oral and topical—tend to be more effective than over-the-counter products.

If you’re considering adding other hair loss treatments to your routine, Happy Head offers bundles with other hair loss products that may be more affordable than buying the treatments separately:

TopicalRx Solution (Finasteride and Minoxidil) + SuperCapsule (Finasteride and Minoxidil): $63 for first month, then $158 per month

TopicalRx Solution (Dutasteride and Minoxidil) + SuperCapsule (Dutasteride and Minoxidil): $71 for first month, then $178 per month

TopicalRx Solution (Finasteride and Minoxidil) + Scalp Dermaroller: $59 for first month, then $79 monthly subscription for topical only, and $39 for three-month subscription for scalp dermaroller

TopicalRx Solution (Dutasteride and Minoxidil) + Scalp Dermaroller: $63 for first month, then $89 monthly subscription for topical only, and $39 for three-month subscription for scalp dermaroller

Hair Growth Gift Set (Shampoo and conditioner, hair supplements, and $50 off first TopicalRx Solution): $98

Despite being more expensive than other options on our list, Happy Head subscriptions come with access to prescribers who can customize your formula and free shipping. When signing up for Happy Head, buyers are able to request adding or removing certain ingredients from their products. Our tester was happy that they had the option to schedule a live video visit with a prescriber before they started their treatment. Overall, they liked the transparency in active ingredients and cost that Happy Head offered compared to other platforms we researched:

Our tester on the Happy Head TopicalRx Solutions: “You can see exactly what’s in the solutions and the cost, which I liked.”

Note that though topical minoxidil and finasteride have been studied to be just as effective as their oral forms for hair loss, a serum that combines these ingredients is still considered a compounded medication. Compounded medications aren’t FDA-approved and studied as other approved formulas may be.

Who may benefit

Those looking for a prescription-strength topical serum

Those interested in a customized medicated formula

Who may consider other options

Budget-conscious buyers

Customer reviews

Happy Head has customer success stories on its website showing before and after photos of buyers who used its treatments for six months or more. On Trustpilot, the company is rated 4.3 out of five stars with more than 980 reviews. Reviewers mention positive interactions with customer service, especially over the phone. Reviewers who tried to go through the company’s chatbot had a difficult time canceling their subscription.

“Products have helped with shedding and new growth and the monthly emails and info sessions are extremely helpful for related questions…with a human doctor! Overall, I am happy with Happy Head and having a regional rep to call/text is phenomenal customer service in my book and review. Their promotions also help with cost and to try new products for efficacy.” – Brian, verified buyer, Sep. 20, 2024.

“My experience could have been better. I found managing it too complicated and spending too much time dealing with order issues. However, customer service can turn a bad experience into the most loyal client ever, and this is what happened when [customer service agent] helped me with all my issues and solved them so that I ended up being a happy client.” —M.M., verified buyer, Sep. 14, 2024.

Ro Roman Revive Shampoo: Best natural shampoo

Ro Roman Revive Shampoo Best natural shampoo ✓ We picked the Roman Revive as “Best Natural Shampoo” because of its affordable subscription and natural ingredients which can gently support a hair loss routine. Check Price Features Cost per month: $8 ($13 per bottle)

$8 ($13 per bottle) Form: Shampoo

Shampoo Active ingredients: Saw palmetto, pumpkin seed oil, and rosemary extract

Saw palmetto, pumpkin seed oil, and rosemary extract Potential side effects: Mild burning, itchiness, acne, allergic reaction (saw palmetto)

Mild burning, itchiness, acne, allergic reaction (saw palmetto) Prescription required: No Pros and cons Pros More affordable than many other hair loss treatments for men Available over-the-counter online and in stores Free delivery if ordering through Ro Cons Shampoo doesn’t list dosage for active ingredients May not be as effective as prescription treatments Additional information Customer service You can reach Ro through your account portal or via email at care@ro.co. Payment options Ro accepts credit cards as payment.

Our expert take on Ro Roman Revive Shampoo

The Roman Revive Shampoo is a shampoo for men sold by the company Ro, an online men’s health platform offering treatments for hair loss, erectile dysfunction, and weight management. The Roman Revive Shampoo is one of the few hair loss shampoos available over-the-counter, has hair health-supporting ingredients, and is more affordable than other brands we researched.

The Revive Shampoo is $24, billed every three months through Ro, or about $13 per bottle from online retailers. Testers said they learned more about the shampoo from its ingredient listing on Amazon compared to the Ro website, which offered very little information about the product.

Experts we interviewed shared that they recommend products with natural ingredients which have been researched to be effective for hair loss, like saw palmetto extract, pumpkin seed oil, and rosemary extract. These are all ingredients in the Revive Shampoo. Unlike supplements and medication, non-medicated shampoos don’t need to list the active ingredients and amounts on their labels. Though the Revive Shampoo contains many ingredients that can support hair health, we don’t know whether each ingredient matches the dosages that were studied to be effective.

Who may benefit

Those who want to try a natural shampoo

Who may consider other options

Those looking for medication treatment

Those who are sensitive to any of the ingredients on the list

Customer reviews

The Roman Revive Shampoo has 4.4 out of five stars on Amazon with more than 158 reviews. Buyers had mixed reviews of the product on hair loss. Some noticed changes in hair growth and hair loss, while others didn’t notice any change in their hair. Some reviewers mentioned they liked the smell and feel of the shampoo alone.

“This shampoo has been great at helping my hair look thicker and healthier. My hair was starting to look thinner, brittle and less healthy, probably from age, lifestyle, over-washing, etc.. The Roman shampoo reversed a lot of it. It cleans nicely without leaving perfume-like residue. It lathers nicely and rinses easily. I recommend it if your hairy needs a ‘lift.’” — E.J.A., verified buyer, May 20, 2024.

“I’ve tried many shampoos that claim to thicken hair, but this one really has worked for me. Although Roman doesn’t doesn’t claim to be a DHT blocking shampoo, it contains ingredients of other DHT blocking shampoos, but think Roman has the most and best blend of those ingredients. I’ve used this product for several months now and am very happy with the results.” — T.C., verified buyer, Feb. 2, 2024.

How we test hair loss products for men

We base our recommendations on the best clinical guidelines and research on hair loss treatments. We talked with dermatologists and trichologists to get their expert recommendations for both prescription and over-the-counter products. We also surveyed hair loss treatment users and interviewed focus groups of users to better understand the experience of hair loss and hair loss treatment.

Our testers signed up for some of the most popular online hair loss treatment platforms, paying special attention to:

Treatments available, including prescription and over-the-counter options

Ways to contact a prescriber, for example through messaging or video sessions

The medical assessment and intake process, if prescribed a medication

Shipping times

Costs of subscriptions, products, and consultations

How easy it is to use the app or website

Treatment experience

Customer service

All of our reviews are medically reviewed by a licensed and practicing medical expert to ensure the information is accurate and up to date. Read our full hair loss review methodology to learn more.

Common causes of hair loss in men

Male pattern hair loss

Male pattern hair loss, also known as hereditary hair loss or androgenetic hair loss, is the most common cause of hair loss in men, affecting 30 to 50% of men by age 50. Hair loss happens when hair follicles respond to hormones differently. If treated early, hair regrowth can be possible. “For anyone dealing with hair loss, starting treatment sooner rather than later is always best. The earlier we intervene, the better the chances are of preserving existing hair and stimulating new growth,” said Ross Kopelman, MD, hair transplant surgeon at Kopelman Hair Restoration in Paramus, New Jersey.

Stress

Stress to the body or a period of mental stress can cause stress-related hair loss. Telogen effluvium is hair loss that happens in response to changes in the body, stressful events, nutritional deficiencies, or medications, such as:

Severe diseases

Major surgery

Thyroid disease

Malnutrition

Rapid weight loss

Vitamin D deficiency

Starting certain medications such as lithium, fluoxetine, warfarin, propranolol, or retinoids

Compared to male pattern hair loss, this type of hair loss affects the whole scalp, rather than just specific areas of the scalp like the hairline and crown of the head. Treating the cause of hair loss can support regrowth.

Autoimmune disorder

For some cases of hair loss, the immune system can prevent hair growth in certain areas, resulting in patchy hair loss on the scalp, face, or body. This type of hair loss is called alopecia areata. When the immune system prevents hair from growing anywhere on the body, it’s called alopecia universalis, a less common type of hair loss. Depending on the treatment and the person, hair may regrow again.

When to consult a doctor about hair loss

Hair loss can have many causes, including underlying health conditions, medications you’re taking, or something in your environment. If you’re concerned about your hair loss, Dr. Chu recommends talking to your doctor as soon as you start noticing hair thinning or hair loss before purchasing a product from an online platform.

“Getting the right diagnosis is very important,” said Dr. Chu. “There are a lot of people I see who come in with suspected pattern hair loss, and they have something else.” Dermatologists can order lab tests and perform examinations to find the cause of hair loss. From there, they can offer individualized guidance on the treatment options that are available and most appropriate. Hims and Happy Head providers do not order lab tests to determine the cause of hair loss prior to treatment, but they do review photographs of your scalp as part of the intake process. Nutrafol offers a hair mineral analysis lab test to help determine the cause of hair loss, and Ro providers can order at-home tests you can mail back to a lab for analysis.

Table 2, Compare the best hair loss products for men in 2025

Bottom line

The best hair loss treatments for men depend on the cause of hair loss. For male pattern hair loss, possible treatments found online include oral medication, supplements, topical serums, and supportive hair care products, like shampoos.

We researched and tested various hair loss products for men that can be found online. Hims offers chewable medications and can combine more than one prescription medication. For a supplement option, Nutrafol Men has published studies suggesting benefits for thinning hair in men. Some topical options to consider include Happy Head’s TopicalRx Solutions, which can be customized to have multiple ingredients to support hair health. Roman Revive Shampoo is one of the more affordable shampoos and it also contains natural hair health-supporting ingredients

Frequently asked questions The best treatment for hair loss in men depends on the cause of the hair loss. Dermatologists and other medical professionals can help you determine the cause of your hair loss and the safe and effective treatment options for you. Common hair loss treatments for men may include oral medications, supplements, topical serums or gels, and shampoos. The cost of hair loss treatments can depend on the type of treatment and where you buy them. The treatments reviewed in this article cost between $8–$149 per month. Hair can grow back, depending on factors such as the cause of the hair loss, type of hair loss, your lifestyle and hair habits, and whether or not you start treatment that’s right for you. Dermatologists and hair specialists can help identify treatments that can be safe and appropriate for you.

