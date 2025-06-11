Best Hair Loss Treatments for Women in 2025 (2025)

Nov 22, 2024 Fact Checked We consulted board- certified dermatologists, mystery shopped dozens of brands, and held focus groups to review the best hair loss treatments for women. Edited by: Donya Currie, MA, Senior Editor at NCOA Reviewed by: Kathleen Cameron, Senior Director of NCOA's Center for Healthy Aging

Key Takeaways

Our pick for the best hair loss treatment for women is Hers oral minoxidil. It is scientifically proven to promote hair regrowth, is FDA-approved, and is more affordable than competing brands.

The top hair loss products for women use effective ingredients, are easy to use, and don’t cause unwanted side effects.

Hair loss treatments in our review cost between $11 and $88 per month.

Hair loss can be emotionally and physically distressing, especially for women. And it’s more common than you may think, occurring in up to 38% of healthy women.

When searching for the best hair loss treatments for women, we recommend first visiting a health care provider who will review your personal history, examine your scalp, and make personalized treatment recommendations tailored to you. Once you have a better understanding of the causes of your hair loss and your treatment options, you might consider getting your hair loss medications or treatment online.

Our team researched and compared dozens of the best hair loss treatments for women available today, evaluating their effectiveness, pricing, and safety. In addition, we spoke with Christopher Chu, MD, dermatologist and co-founder of Pure Dermatology in Austin, Texas, to gather his thoughts on the best hair growth products and hair loss treatments for women.

Best hair loss treatments for women in 2025

What we look for in hair loss products for women

We found several important factors when testing hair loss products specifically for women.

Price

Hair loss treatments can be expensive, so we included a range of options to suit different budgets. We also included brands that allow financing and generic treatment options to make it easier to find an affordable solution.

Ingredients and effectiveness

Dr. Chu recommends starting with pharmaceutical medications like minoxidil and finasteride, saying, “There’s nothing that really compares to those when it comes to treating hair loss.”

We included hair loss treatments with minoxidil and finasteride, plus those made with 100% natural ingredients for people looking for natural approaches to hair loss.

Safety

Our goal is to recommend hair loss treatments that are not only effective but safe. We carefully evaluated all products on our list for potential side effects, drug interactions, and contraindications, and made sure to explain who should not use certain treatments.

Convenience

Most hair loss treatments require a long-term commitment. We considered the daily dose, ease of application, and whether the product left behind any scalp buildup.

Hers Oral Minoxidil: Best Overall Hair Loss Treatment for Women

Hers Oral Minoxidil Best Overall ✓ We chose Hers oral minoxidil as the best overall hair loss treatment for women because it’s affordable, effective, FDA-approved, and you can get your prescription online. • Hair Loss treatments starting at $29/mo. Visit Site Features Price: Starting at $29 per month

Starting at $29 per month Active ingredients: Minoxidil

Minoxidil Type of medication: Pill

Pill Potential side effects: Hypertrichosis ⓘ Increased hair growth in unwanted areas on the body or face , hair shedding, lowered blood pressure, lightheadedness, headache, swollen ankles, and heart palpitations

, hair shedding, lowered blood pressure, lightheadedness, headache, swollen ankles, and heart palpitations FDA approved: Yes

Yes Prescription required: Yes Pros and cons Pros Clinically proven to improve hair growth Hair loss is evaluated by a licensed medical provider Prescription medication can be delivered to your door More affordable than other prescription hair loss medications Cons May take up to six to 12 months to see results May cause temporary hair shedding Must use daily to achieve and maintain new growth Additional information Customer service Hers customer service is available 24/7 via e-mail by filling out an online contact form on the company website. The company has an automated line at 800-368-0038, but it’s only for cancellations. When we called, an automated recording directed us to the website for product questions and only connected us to a human for cancellation requests. Payment options Hers accepts Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Diners Club, and JCB. Hers does not accept insurance. Our Top Pick

Our expert take on Hers oral minoxidil

Launched in 2018, Hers is an online health and wellness provider that offers prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) hair loss treatments for women, including topical solutions and oral medications and supplements.

Minoxidil (sold under the brand name Rogaine) is a treatment approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for hereditary hair loss (androgenetic alopecia) in men and women. It works for hair growth by boosting blood flow to the scalp, which carries oxygen and nutrients to the hair follicles. Also, minoxidil keeps hairs in the growth phase. Minoxidil is also approved by the FDA for the treatment of high blood pressure or hypertension. Anyone being treated for high blood pressure or heart disease should consult with their doctor before using minoxidil.

Women seeking a prescription-strength hair loss treatment may choose to complete the medical questionnaire offered by Hers to receive recommendations from a licensed health professional. But it isn’t possible to speak with them in real time, and they cannot provide the thorough physical examination often required for an accurate diagnosis. Talk with your primary care provider about your hair loss and any other medications you take before starting oral minoxidil.

We like that Hers offers a low-dose, once-daily oral prescription of minoxidil for those who know it is safe to take after consulting with a doctor. This could be an easier treatment to follow for users who prefer taking a pill to applying topical products to their hair and scalp. For users who do prefer a topical treatment, Hers also offers an OTC 5% minoxidil foam.

Our team did not test the oral prescription of minoxidil, but did test the Hers Minoxidil 5% Foam. After using the foam for three months, our testers saw an improvement in hair growth, especially along their hairline.

Our tester on Hers 5% Minoxidil Foam: “I’ve had experience with hair thinning due to menopause, which drew me to test this product. It has been easy to apply and incorporate into my routine. It tingles a little bit on the scalp. I see a small improvement in hairline hair thickness, I think.”

Who may love it

Women experiencing mild hair loss who are looking to try an FDA-approved, prescription hair loss treatment

People who want the option of an oral prescription or an OTC topical

Who may want to avoid it

People with significant hair loss, who should visit a health care provider before starting treatment

Anyone not ready to commit to lifelong treatment—results only last as long as you’re using the product

Those who are pregnant or breastfeeding

Anyone on blood pressure medications, who should check with their doctor before starting minoxidil

Customer reviews

Hers prescription oral minoxidil does not have any customer reviews online. Hers 5% Minoxidil Foam has overall positive feedback, earning 4.2 stars on its website with more than 60 reviews and four stars on Amazon with more than 1,800 ratings.

Many reviewers are pleased with their results, saying their hair is growing back thicker. They say it has increased their confidence. Others report experiencing scalp itching and irritation, which are relatively common side effects of topical hair loss treatments.

“I was not sure how this would turn out, but I really regret not taking pictures before I started this because I can tell it’s working for sure! When I brush my hair every day, I am noticing that I’m not shedding like I used to, and new hair is coming along … baby fuzz ” – Annie, verified buyer on July 26, 2024



“I would first buy one or a trial because I barely used these. It gave me headaches and made my scalp itchy. I now go to a dermatologist for my hair loss, and we are avoiding this product.” – Michelle W., verified buyer on July 12, 2024



Nutrafol Women’s Balance Hair Growth Nutraceutical: Best Natural Hair Loss Treatment for Women

Nutrafol Women’s Balance Hair Growth Nutraceutical Best Natural ✓ We chose Nutrafol Women’s Balance Hair Growth Nutraceutical as the best natural option because it’s formulated with 100% drug-free ingredients and is proven to support fuller, stronger hair in clinical trials. This supplement is meant to support hair growth in women ages 45 and older because it is designed for hormonal hair loss due to perimenopause or menopause. ✓ Discount: Save $10 off the first month when you subscribe to emails Visit Site Features Price: $88 for a single bottle; subscriptions cost $79 monthly, $224 for three months, and $422 for six months

$88 for a single bottle; subscriptions cost $79 monthly, $224 for three months, and $422 for six months Active ingredients: Proprietary blend composed of ashwagandha, saw palmetto, vitamin E, marine collagen peptides, and curcumin

Proprietary blend composed of ashwagandha, saw palmetto, vitamin E, marine collagen peptides, and curcumin Form: Capsule

Capsule Potential side effects: Minimal to none reported in research, though biotin may cause upset stomach

Minimal to none reported in research, though biotin may cause upset stomach FDA approved: No

No Prescription required: No Pros and cons Pros Positive results seen in small clinical studies Features all-natural ingredients Doctor formulated Third-party tested for purity and potency Free of gluten, soy, hormones, and artificial additives Cons Requires a daily dose of four capsules per day Not approved by the FDA Large pill size Not vegan-friendly, but Nutrafol does offer a separate vegan formula Additional information Customer service You can reach Nutrafol customer service by: Phone : Call 888-454-3320

Call 888-454-3320 E-mail : support@nutrafol.com

: Live chat: Available Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. ET Payment options Nutrafol accepts Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, and PayPal.

Our expert take on Nutrafol’s Women’s Balance Hair Growth Nutraceutical

Launched in 2016, Nutrafol has become popular among women looking for a 100% drug-free hair loss solution.

“I usually recommend supplements like Nutrafol after my patients have declined pharmaceutical treatments,” said Dr. Chu. “Nutrafol is more expensive and comes in bigger pills, but it works. There are definitely some supplements that are better than others, and in my practice, if patients want to go that route, I usually recommend Nutrafol.”

Nutrafol products are formulated to work at the level of your hair follicles and throughout the body to promote hair growth. They target the underlying causes of hair loss, such as stress, hormonal imbalances, and lifestyle factors, to support healthier, stronger hair.

Our team tested Nutrafol’s Women Hair Growth Nutraceutical for three weeks. Similar to the Women’s Balance formula, this supplement is formulated with 21 ingredients, including Synergen Complex, a unique blend with marine collagen and plant-based ingredients like curcumin and ashwagandha. These ingredients are known for their anti-inflammatory, stress-relieving, antioxidant, and dihydrotestosteroneⓘA hormone that binds to hair follicles, causing them to shrink and produce thinner, finer hair strands (DHT)-inhibiting properties, according to a six-month, randomized trial published in the Journal of Drugs in Dermatology.

According to the Journal of Drugs in Dermatology, 40 women with thinning hair reported significant improvements in hair growth, volume, and quality at 90 and 180 days. Many participants also reported improvements in stress and anxiety, with 73% of women saying they would recommend Nutrafol to a friend.

During testing, we noticed the intake quiz didn’t ask about past medical history. One of our testers with kidney disease and diabetes couldn’t use the product after their doctor advised against it. This could be due to the fact that the formulation contains large doses of biotin, which isn’t suitable for everyone. Nutrafol does offer a vegan formulation that’s biotin-free. It is best to talk to your doctor before starting any new dietary supplement to make sure that it is safe to use with other medications or health conditions.

As a dietary supplement, Nutrafol is not regulated or approved by the FDA. But it is produced in an FDA-regulated facility and tested in-house and by a third party for purity and potency.

You can purchase a single bottle or choose recurring deliveries. All subscriptions include a phone consultation with one of Nutrafol’s naturopathic doctors, a hair-mineral analysis test, and a free Headspace subscription.

Our tester on Nutrafol Women Hair Growth Nutraceutical “Nutrafol capsules are extremely large and have an unpleasant flavor. People who have trouble swallowing pills may want to choose another hair loss treatment.”

Who may love it

Anyone looking for an all-natural hair loss supplement

People experiencing mild hair loss

Those looking for a natural hair loss treatment supported by clinical research

Who may want to avoid it

Those who are pregnant or breastfeeding or have certain chronic health conditions

People with advanced hair loss

People who have trouble swallowing pills or capsules

Customer reviews

The Nutrafol Women’s Balance Hair Growth Nutraceutical gets 4.2 stars on Amazon with more than 12,000 reviews. Many reviewers are highly satisfied with their results but mention that it takes time to see a difference. Some people complain about the large pill size and say the cost is too high to use the product indefinitely.

“First, I have to say the taste of these capsules is nasty. I had a hard time getting used to this. I figured out after a while the best way to take them is swallow all four at once followed by eating something immediately. Mixing the powder into food is NOT a good idea, at least for me! I could not handle the taste. Another thing to say is that these require patience, which I’m not good at. I started taking them at the end of April and I feel like I’m starting to see real results recently, so it took four months. My hair is growing, is thicker, and the texture just looks different. I’m SO glad I stuck with them! I would absolutely recommend them to anyone who is noticing negative hair changes.” – Christine L., verified buyer on Sept. 2, 2024



“It’s been a few months since starting this supplement, and I actually see new growth. It’s not an outrageous amount, but still there. I have little baby hairs sticking on my scalp. My hair was not very thin overall, but getting thinner around the facial/ hairline areas due to age. I am 48. I take two a day instead of the 4 they recommend, so maybe I would see even more if doubled. Kind of pricey, so I’ll stick to two for now. It does appear to work!” – Veronica, verified buyer on Sept. 13, 2024



Happy Head TopicalRx Solution: Best Topical Hair Loss Treatment for Women

Happy Head TopicalRx Solution Best Topical ✓ We chose Happy Head TopicalRx Solution as the best topical option because it combines prescription-strength FDA-approved ingredients clinically proven to combat hair loss in an easy-to-apply formula. It includes finasteride for women age 50 and older. ✓ Discount: 60% off your first month Visit Site Features Price: $88 for a single bottle; subscriptions cost $79 monthly, $224 for three months, and $422 for six months

$88 for a single bottle; subscriptions cost $79 monthly, $224 for three months, and $422 for six months Active ingredients: Proprietary blend composed of ashwagandha, saw palmetto, vitamin E, marine collagen peptides, and curcumin

Proprietary blend composed of ashwagandha, saw palmetto, vitamin E, marine collagen peptides, and curcumin Form: Capsule

Capsule Potential side effects: Minimal to none reported in research, though biotin may cause upset stomach

Minimal to none reported in research, though biotin may cause upset stomach FDA approved: No

No Prescription required: No Pros and cons Pros Free virtual consultation with a dermatologist Customized monthly prescription Free shipping Six-month money-back guarantee Cons More expensive compared to competing brands Must use twice a day for optimal results Compounded treatments not FDA-approved Additional information Customer service You can reach Happy Head customer service by: Phone : Call 844-962-4247, available Monday through Friday between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. PT

Call 844-962-4247, available Monday through Friday between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. PT Text message : 213-464-0214, available Monday through Friday between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. PT

: 213-464-0214, available Monday through Friday between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. PT Contact form available on the website.

Live chat: Located in the bottom right corner of its website pages, available Monday through Friday between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. PT Payment options Happy Head accepts Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and Discover.

Our expert take on Happy Head TopicalRx Solution

Founded in 2021 by two dermatologists, Happy Head offers fully customized prescription-strength hair loss formulas tailored to your specific needs. For this review, we’re focusing on Happy Head Rx, the company’s most popular topical solution for women age 50 and older.

Happy Head TopicalRx Solution is made of 0.3% finasteride, 6% minoxidil, retinoic acid, and hydrocortisone.

Minoxidil works to stimulate hair growth, and finasteride works by reducing the effects of dihydrotestosterone (DHT). Retinoic acid is included to help minoxidil penetrate the scalp, and hydrocortisone is used to reduce irritation.

Evidence suggests the combination of topical finasteride and minoxidil may be more effective than minoxidil alone in treating female pattern baldness.

Dr. Chu emphasizes caution when prescribing finasteride, especially in the oral form, to women who haven’t reached menopause due to safety concerns during pregnancy.

“I definitely am very hesitant to prescribe oral finasteride in anyone who’s still childbearing. So I usually don’t. The people I prescribe to are usually done having children. They have taken steps to make sure they’re not going to get pregnant or are postmenopausal,” he said.

We appreciate Happy Head’s high level of personalization, which includes an initial consultation with a board-certified dermatologist who reviews your medical history and any customization requests before prescribing a custom medication. This type of medication is known as a compounded drug, meaning that ingredients are mixed or combined. You can also message your dermatologist anytime to ask questions or request formula adjustments.

If you’re unhappy with your product, you have six months to return your most recent order for a full refund.

Our tester on the Happy Head TopicalRx Solution: “The solution smells like rubbing alcohol or hand sanitizer. It is more of a liquid than a serum, and might leave a slight grease because I could feel the residue on my hands. But it is not super thick and it seems lightweight. ”

Who may love it

Postmenopausal women who are looking for a prescription-strength solution to address thinning hair

Those looking for a customized treatment plan with support from a dermatologist

Women who haven’t seen success with minoxidil alone

Who may want to avoid it

People on a budget, who may prefer a more cost-effective treatment option

Those who are pregnant, breastfeeding, or may become pregnant, and their partners

People who are unable to commit to applying treatment twice per day

Customer reviews

Happy Head has 4.3 stars on Trustpilot, with more than 900 reviews. Many reviewers mention that the compounded formula is easy to apply. They are impressed with Happy Head’s customer service. Others have noticed skin irritation from the formula and mention frustrations with the cancellation process.

“The formula is easy to apply and fits seamlessly into my daily routine. I particularly appreciate the customized approach, allowing for adjustments based on individual needs. Within just a few months, I’ve noticed significant improvements in hair density and thickness, far surpassing my expectations.” – Hernando C., verified buyer on June 25, 2024



“Topical product left my hair dry and crusty after each use. Went to cancel my subscription, and after making me fill out a bunch of information on their website, I received a message that said, ‘If you decide to proceed with the cancellation, please call us at 844-962-4247, available Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT.’ I hate companies that make it extremely difficult to stop a subscription.” – Arin B., verified buyer on June 29, 2024



Nurx Ketoconazole 2% Cream: Best for Dandruff

Nurx Ketoconazole 2% Cream Best for Dandruff ✓ We chose the Nurx Ketoconazole 2% Cream as the best treatment for dandruff because it’s scientifically proven to reduce scalp inflammation and itching. Visit Site Features Price: Initial consultation fee of $80 up-front, plus $11 per month for treatment

Initial consultation fee of $80 up-front, plus $11 per month for treatment Active ingredients: Ketoconazole

Ketoconazole Type of medication: Topical cream

Topical cream Potential side effects: Skin irritation and hair loss

Skin irritation and hair loss FDA approved: Yes

Yes Prescription required: Yes Pros and cons Pros Includes unlimited messaging and visits with a health care provider Can reduce inflammation and improve scalp health Free shipping Cons Initial consultation is expensive Lack of significant research for treating hair loss Lack of significant research for treating hair loss Additional information Customer service You can reach Nurx customer service by: Phone : Call 800-321-6879, available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET

Call 800-321-6879, available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET E-mail: support@nurx.co Payment options Nurx accepts Visa, Mastercard, Discover, American Express, and PayPal. Nurx also accepts most HSA and FSA cards.

Our expert take on Nurx Ketoconazole 2% Cream

Founded in 2016, Nurx is a telehealth company that offers access to prescription medications to treat more than 21 different health conditions, including anxiety and hair loss as well as common symptoms associated with menopause.

Nurx’s Ketoconazole 2% Cream, a generic form of Nizoral, is a topical antifungal cream used to treat dandruff and fungal infections on the skin.

“Ketoconazole is used to treat a condition called seborrheic dermatitis, which is not a hair loss condition but rather chronic inflammation of the scalp. In my mind, reducing scalp inflammation leads to a healthier scalp and, ultimately, healthier hair,” Dr. Chu points out.

Early studies suggest that ketoconazole may be helpful in people with female pattern hair loss by blocking DHT. But more studies are needed, and it’s generally not used as a first-line treatment for hair loss.

To get started, request treatment by selecting a medication or by asking Nurx’s medical team for guidance. Next, you’ll answer questions about your medication history, and a Nurx provider in your state will review your request. If medically appropriate, they’ll write a prescription for you.

The initial consultation fee of $80 is relatively expensive, but it includes one year of unlimited messaging and virtual consultations with Nurx’s hair loss experts.

Unfortunately, Nurx is not available to be shipped in 14 states (Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Delaware, Hawaii, Idaho, Kansas, Minnesota, Mississippi, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Vermont, and Washington, D.C.).

Who may love it

Anyone looking for a prescription-strength dandruff treatment

Those who have experienced mild hair loss from dandruff

People with seborrheic dermatitis

Who may want to avoid it

People without dandruff or fungal scalp infections

Those who do not live in the company’s service area

Customer reviews

Nurx has 4.8 stars on its website, with more than 26,000 reviews. Many reviewers appreciate the service’s convenience. Others mention receiving the wrong shipment.

“I find using Nurx so convenient in a day and age when there is so much to do and so little time. I can make an appointment from the comfort of my home and not have to worry about skipping out of work to drive to a dermatologist.” – Dawn, verified buyer on Dec. 6, 2023



“Didn’t get the product I requested, and instead got prescribed some other ointment that I had no interest in using and was charged without my permission.” – Allen, verified buyer on Feb. 8, 2022



Vegamour GRO Hair Serum: Best Vegan Hair Loss Treatment for Women

Vegamour GRO Hair Serum Best Vegan ✓ We chose the Vegamour GRO Hair Serum as the best vegan option because it’s made with cruelty-free, 100% vegan ingredients. It also comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and Vegamor offers interest-free financing through Klarna. ✓ Discount 20% off sitewide Visit Site Features Price: $64 per bottle or $49 for a monthly subscription

$64 per bottle or $49 for a monthly subscription Active ingredients: Turmeric, caffeine, mung bean and red clover blend, and biotin

Turmeric, caffeine, mung bean and red clover blend, and biotin Form: Topical serum

Topical serum Potential side effects: Scalp irritation

Scalp irritation FDA approved: No

No Prescription required: No Pros and cons Pros Vegan-friendly Made with natural ingredients 30-day money-back guarantee Financing available Cons Not FDA approved Limited evidence supporting its effectiveness Expensive compared to FDA-approved pharmaceutical products Additional information Customer service You can reach Vegamour customer service by: Phone : Call 213-325-5112, available Monday through Friday between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. PT and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. PT

Call 213-325-5112, available Monday through Friday between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. PT and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. PT E-mail : support@vegamour.com

: Live chat: Available Monday through Friday between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. PT and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. PT Payment options Vegamour accepts Visa, Mastercard, Discover, American Express, Diners Club, JCB, and PayPal. Interest-free financing is available through Klarna.

Our expert take on Vegamour GRO Hair Serum

Vegamour GRO Hair Serum is a vegan hair serum made with all-natural ingredients. It’s not FDA-approved for hair loss, but limited evidence suggests that some of its ingredients may help promote hair growth.

For example, one recent study notes that red clover blend is among the herbs with the strongest evidence to support its effectiveness in treating hair loss by stimulating the hair follicle.

Also, there is evidence that Vegamour ingredients, including caffeine and turmeric (the active ingredient in curcumin), may increase the effectiveness of traditional hair loss treatments like minoxidil.

Despite being promoted as a hair growth vitamin, there isn’t any evidence to show that biotin can boost hair growth when there isn’t a deficiency. “I think some supplements are better than others. I don’t think they’re all the same. I think biotin is probably not that great,” Dr. Chu added.

During testing, we found the ordering process straightforward and liked that—unlike most brands we’ve reviewed—Vegamour offers interest-free financing through Klarna.

Also, if you’re unhappy with your purchase, you can initiate a return on any new or gently used products up to 30 days after purchase for a full refund (minus a $6.95 handling fee).

Who may love it

Anyone looking for a vegan, cruelty-free hair growth serum

People with mild hair loss who choose to avoid minoxidil and other pharmaceutical treatments

People who want a non-prescription topical treatment

Who may want to avoid it

People with moderate to severe hair loss

Those looking for an FDA-approved hair loss treatment

Customer reviews

The Vegamour GRO Hair Serum gets 4.4 stars on its website with more than 4,800 reviews. Many reviewers mention noticing less shedding an improved hair growth and scalp health. Others report no improvement and that they experienced difficulties canceling their subscriptions.

“I have to admit I haven’t noticed a difference yet, but time will tell. It’s easy to use, unscented (which I love), and lasts quite a while” – Cristine B., verified buyer on Aug. 19, 2024



“10/10 would recommend to a friend! I saw results within 30 days” – Kristen B., verified buyer on Aug. 19, 2024



How we test hair loss products for women

Our team bases our recommendations on the best clinical guidelines and research on hair loss treatments. We talked with dermatologists and trichologists to get their expert recommendations for both prescription and over-the-counter products. We also surveyed hair loss treatment users and interviewed focus groups of users to better understand the experience of hair loss and hair loss treatment.

Our testers signed up for some of the most popular online hair loss treatment platforms for women, paying special attention to:

Treatments available, including prescription and over-the-counter options

Ways to contact a prescriber, for example through messaging or video sessions

The medical assessment and intake process, if prescribed a medication

Shipping times

Costs of subscriptions, products, and consultations

How easy it is to use the app or website

Treatment experience

Customer service

All of our reviews are medically reviewed by a licensed and practicing medical expert to ensure the information is accurate and up to date.

How to prevent hair loss in women

Female pattern hair loss can’t be prevented, but early evaluation and treatment can prevent the condition from worsening and help regrow hair.

According to the American Academy of Dermatology Association, you can also take the following steps to promote hair growth.

Gentler hairstyles

Avoid wearing your hair pulled back tightly in a bun, ponytail, or braids to reduce traction alopecia, a type of hair loss caused by the constant pulling of the hair. Instead, wear your hair down more often, try loose braids, and frequently change hairstyles to give your hair a chance to recover.

Limit the use of hot tools like curling irons and allow your hair to naturally air-dry when possible. Brush or comb your hair gently, and avoid chemical treatments, which can further damage fragile hair.

Using stress relief techniques

High levels of physical or emotional stress can cause a temporary form of hair loss known as telogen effluvium. It can be treated or reversed by reducing the source of stress.

Consider trying relaxation techniques like meditation, exercise, or talking to a therapist to manage stress.

Eat a balanced diet

Eating a balanced, nutrient-dense diet is vital for healthy hair. Deficiencies in protein, iron, vitamin D, and zinc have all been linked to hair loss, a reason why Dr. Chu says he often recommends a nutrition panel to rule out nutrient deficiencies.

Stop smoking

Smoking is thought to contribute to hair loss in several ways. It disrupts blood flow to hair follicles and creates free radicals that can damage the DNA of your hair follicle. Also, the American Academy of Dermatology Association notes that smoking increases inflammation throughout the body, which can worsen hair loss.

How to cope with hair loss

Hair loss can impact your self-esteem. There are healthy ways to cope, including joining local support groups, trying out new hairstyles, and seeking professional help. Also, wigs or hair toppers can provide instant results while you wait for your natural hair to grow.

Table 1, Compare the hair loss treatments for women as of 2025

Bottom line

The best hair loss treatments for women will depend on each person’s needs and hair loss. Dermatologists most commonly recommend FDA-approved medications like minoxidil, but herbal supplements like Nutrafol are popular among those seeking all-natural hair loss treatments. If you are experiencing hair loss, it’s important to visit a health care provider or dermatologist as soon as you notice shedding to get an accurate diagnosis and a personalized treatment plan.

Frequently asked questions Some female hair loss can grow back with proper treatment, though it’s important to set realistic expectations and seek early intervention for the best results. Following a healthy diet, avoiding chemical hair treatments, and reducing stress can help maintain hair thickness. Receiving an evaluation and treatment from a health care provider as soon as you notice thinning can help prevent further hair loss. Unfortunately, avoiding hair loss from medication may not always be possible. If you’re experiencing hair loss from medications, talk with your health care provider to explore whether a different medication or dosage may be more appropriate for you or if any additional treatments are available to counteract the hair loss.

Have questions about this review? Email us at reviewsteam@ncoa.org.

