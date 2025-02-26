Best Hair Products to Hold Style & Curls | Ulta Beauty (2025)

Best Hair Products to Hold Style & Curls

Get ready for your holiday festivities with the best hair products to hold style and keep your look fresh all night long. From smoothing serums to firm-hold sprays, we’ve handpicked the top hair holding products that ensure your hairstyle stays in place without sacrificing movement or shine. Whether you're looking for volume, sleekness, or definition, these carefully selected products offer long-lasting hold for any holiday look. Shop now at Ulta Beauty!

Best Hair Spray to Hold Curls & Styles

For a reliable, all-day hold, the best hair spray can lock in your curls or sleek updos without weighing your hair down. Whether you're going for a voluminous look or a polished finish, these hair sprays keep your style intact through holiday parties and beyond. What makes the best hair sprays stand out is their ability to offer a strong, long-lasting hold without leaving hair feeling sticky or stiff.

Best Styling Cream to Hold Curls & Styles

Tame flyaways, define curls, or add smoothness to your hairstyle with the best styling creams. These versatile products offer flexible hold, making them perfect for maintaining both soft waves and sleek, controlled styles while keeping your hair looking touchably soft. Our top styling creams contain nourishing oil blends to hydrate and protect the hair, making them ideal for those looking to maintain healthy hair while holding their style.

Best Mousse to Hold Curls & Styles

For volume, texture, and hold that lasts, a quality mousse is your go-to. Ideal for enhancing curls or adding body to any style, the best mousse keeps your look in place without stiffness, giving you the bounce and fullness you need for any festive occasion. Our best mousses are formulated with strengthening ingredients like Biotin, which promotes thicker and fuller hair.

Frequently Asked Questions

How to make curls last longer?

Start with the Right Products: Begin by applying a curl-enhancing cream or mousse to damp hair. This helps define curls and provides a strong foundation for hold. Use a heat protectant spray to shield your hair from heat damage while styling. Choose the Right Tools: Use a high-quality curling iron or wand with adjustable heat settings. Set the temperature based on your hair type (lower for fine hair, higher for thick or coarse hair) to avoid damaging your strands while ensuring a lasting curl. Lock in the Curl: After curling each section, let it cool completely before touching or brushing it out. Seal with a Strong Hold Hair Spray: Finish your look with a strong, flexible hair spray designed specifically for holding curls. This will keep them in place without leaving them crunchy or stiff. For extra grip, use a texturizing spray to add hold without weighing down your curls. Maintain Throughout the Day: Carry a travel-size hair spray for touch-ups throughout the day or evening to keep your curls fresh and bouncy.

How to make my updo last all day?

Prep with the Right Products: Start by applying a volumizing mousse or texturizing spray to damp hair to add body and grip, which helps your updo stay secure. For extra hold, spritz dry shampoo at the roots, even on clean hair, to add texture and prevent slipperiness. Use Strong Pins and Elastics: Opt for high-quality hairpins and elastics that provide a secure hold without slipping. Secure sections of your updo tightly and ensure key points of your style are pinned in place. Finish with a Firm-Hold Hair Spray: Once your updo is complete, finish it off with a firm-hold, humidity-resistant hair spray to keep your style locked in, even through long hours and changing weather conditions. Apply generously to all sides of the updo. Touch Up as Needed: Carry a few extra pins and a small bottle of hair spray in case any parts of the updo start to loosen during the day. Quick touch-ups can ensure your style stays fresh and secure.

How to make an updo look fuller?

Boost Volume at the Roots: Apply a volumizing mousse or root-lifting spray before blow-drying. Teasing the roots with a fine-tooth comb can further enhance volume at the crown, giving your updo a fuller appearance.

Incorporate Texturizing Products: Use a texturizing powder or spray before styling to add thickness and grip, especially for fine hair. This gives your updo more body and makes it easier to hold shape.

Gently Pull and Loosen Sections: After securing your updo, lightly tug on sections of the style to create the illusion of more volume. This technique is perfect for buns, braids, or twists, making your hair look thicker and more textured.

Use Hair Extensions or a Hair Donut: Clip-in hair extensions or a hair donut can instantly add fullness to your updo. These discreet accessories help create a voluminous look without weighing down your hairstyle.

Set with a Flexible-Hold Hair Spray: Finish off with a flexible-hold hair spray to maintain the shape and volume of your updo. This keeps it looking natural and full while ensuring it stays in place all day.

