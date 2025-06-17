Best Hearing Aids of 2025 (2025)

How We Tested the Hearing Aids

Our team of tech experts selected the top-reviewed hearing aids on the market and spent over 100 hours testing them. We focused on all aspects of daily use — from ease of use and comfort to price and battery life.

Here’s what our testing process looked like for OTC hearing aids that could be ordered online:

We took the online hearing tests offered by each brand, comparing our experiences to in-person evaluations. Then, we selected and purchased our hearing aids, taking note of the purchasing process. We considered important factors like the price and overall value. Once our devices arrived in the mail, we followed the instructions to get them up and running. If the brand had a mobile app, we set it up as well. We compared each hearing aid based on its ease of use and the number of steps required to start using it. Our team spoke with customer service to evaluate the quality of care. We tried various methods, including over the phone, through the mobile app (if applicable), and online chat. We tested each hearing aid for a week. We evaluated the hearing aids’ features, sound quality, and ease of use in different environments (at home, restaurants, the park, etc.).

We included several OTC hearing aids on our list, as the high price of prescription hearing aids and difficulty accessing a doctor are two of the main reasons why roughly 20 million Americans with hearing loss don’t seek out treatment.

Since prescription hearing aids can’t be ordered online, we turned to our resident expert on the subject, Dr. Ruth Reisman, to learn about her firsthand experience with each brand. We used her experience prescribing and testing each brand, along with feedback from her patients, to evaluate and rank the providers and individual models.

How We Chose the Best Hearing Aids

Throughout our testing process, Dr. Reisman provided insights on her personal experience with the industry’s leading hearing aids to help us build our list. Below are the main factors we evaluated:

Price and value: We included a mix of affordable hearing aids and premium devices that offer excellent value. OTC hearing aids are more affordable and accessible (you can order them online without a doctor’s appointment), while prescription hearing aids are more expensive and require in-person fittings.

We included a mix of affordable hearing aids and premium devices that offer excellent value. OTC hearing aids are more affordable and accessible (you can order them online without a doctor’s appointment), while prescription hearing aids are more expensive and require in-person fittings. Follow-up care: We prioritized brands that offer follow-up care with audiologists and hearing experts to ensure you get the most out of your hearing experience for years to come. Every provider on our list offers follow-up care; some providers limit support to “premium” packages only lasting a few years, while others offer lifetime support.

We prioritized brands that offer follow-up care with audiologists and hearing experts to ensure you get the most out of your hearing experience for years to come. Every provider on our list offers follow-up care; some providers limit support to “premium” packages only lasting a few years, while others offer lifetime support. Technology: We prioritized brands that offer technology to support the best listening experience. This includes features like background noise reduction, speech enhancement, media streaming, invisible designs, rechargeable batteries, and programs designed for different environments.

We prioritized brands that offer technology to support the best listening experience. This includes features like background noise reduction, speech enhancement, media streaming, invisible designs, rechargeable batteries, and programs designed for different environments. Add-on equipment and mobile apps: We evaluated each provider’s add-on equipment, like microphones and media streamers, along with mobile apps. These extra features can enhance the listening experience and add value to your purchase.

Why You Should Trust Us

Expert Insights From Dr. Ruth Reisman, Audiologist As a doctoral lecturer with expertise in the area of rehabilitation through technology and 15 years supporting patients in the field, I have experience working with nearly every hearing aid manufacturer on the market. There are as many options as there are patients because there is no one-size-fits-all solution. That said, some solutions are better suited for some patients than others.

All of the hearing aids on our list were either tested by our tech experts, dispensed by audiologist Dr. Ruth Reisman and Dr. Brad Ingrao, or both. As a doctor of audiology, Dr. Reisman, AuD MBA CCC-A, has been prescribing and fitting hearing aids for over a decade. Dr. Brad Ingrao has been prescribing hearing aids from dozens of providers since the 1990s. They reviewed and approved all of our top picks. We’ve included their recommendations and opinions throughout this guide.