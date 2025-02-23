Best Home Blood Pressure Monitors of 2025 - Consumer Reports (2025)

Tracking your blood pressure at home is, in many cases, a more reliable option for getting an accurate picture of your day-to-day blood pressure levels than the readings you may get during a visit to the doctor’s office.

Research suggests that self-monitoring can even lead to better blood pressure control, particularly in the first few months of using a home BP monitor.

CR tests blood pressure monitors on real people, and we compare the results with those of a mercury sphygmomanometer, the device considered the gold standard in BP testing. Accuracy makes up the bulk of the score for each monitor, but we also evaluate ease of use and comfort.

After all, “you aren’t going to want to use the product if it’s not comfortable,” says Susan Booth, who oversees home blood pressure monitor testing at CR.

In our testing, we’ve evaluated over 20 arm and wrist blood pressure monitors, including those from CVS, Walgreens, and Walmart. In general, we found that these don’t perform as well as name-brand monitors, particularly Omron.

Whatever monitor you choose, keep in mind that an accurate reading depends on using the right technique. Below, you’ll find five of our top-rated home blood pressure monitors. Members can access our full ratings and reviews. For more helpful information about how to use your monitor and how to buy the best one, check out our blood pressure monitor buying guide.