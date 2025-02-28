Best Home Oxygen Concentrators of 2022 - Oxygen Concentrator Supplies (2025)

Home oxygen concentrators are intended for at-home stationary oxygen therapy and require power from a wall outlet. These machines filter the oxygen from ambient air, providing a quiet, reliable source of medical-grade supplemental oxygen as needed. Here are a few of the best home concentrators of 2022.

Inogen At Home 5L Oxygen Concentrator

Pros

Quiet

Lightweight

Low maintenance

Cons

Battery life varies depending on flow settings

Editor Review

The Inogen At Home Stationary Oxygen Concentrator is an easy-to-use home oxygen concentrator for continuous flow oxygen therapy. The quiet operation, only 40dBA on average, makes this machine ideal for daily use while watching TV or listening to music.

Additionally, it is energy-efficient, reliable, and delivers a steady stream - 5 liters of oxygen per minute (LPM) - to the user's nasal passage via a nasal cannula.

This machine can also be used all over the home as it is easy to transport, weighing only 18 pounds, which is the lightest concentrator on the market. As a result, the lightweight design of this machine makes this device a user favorite.

Why Should I Buy Inogen At Home Stationary Oxygen Concentrator?

If you need to replace a noisy or heavy home oxygen concentrator, the Inogen At Home is the best choice. It's easy to move, has the volume of a quiet library, and is energy-efficient.

Philips Respironics Everflo Oxygen Concentrator with OPI

Pros

Energy efficient

Includes Oxygen Percentage Indicator (OPI)

Easy to transport

Cons

Some noise issues reported

Editor Review

Even though the Philips Respironics Everflo is not a portable unit, its lightweight, compact design makes it easy to transport. Weighing in at 31 pounds, this is one of the lightest home concentrators sold.

Secondly, its affordable price makes it appealing to all oxygen concentrator users. The everyday cost of running the concentrator is low when compared to other home oxygen concentrators because its advanced motor uses less electricity and produces less heat while still delivering continuous flow oxygen at settings up to 5 LPM.

The OxygenPercentage Indicator is also a helpful feature for monitoring oxygen purity. The OPI feature measures oxygen purity outputand will sound an alarm if oxygen levels ever deviate from acceptable levels.

Why Should I Buy Philips Respironics Everflo Oxygen Concentrator with OPI?

If you use your oxygen concentrator regularly, this energy-efficient unit will help you save money on your electric bill. Additionally, its compact design can easily for within your home without obstructing furniture and other household items.

Drive DeVilbiss 10L Oxygen Concentrator

Pros

Includes exclusive sensing technology

Up to 96% oxygen purity

Flow Rate up to 10 LPM

Cons

Heavier than competitors

Editor Review

This unit provides optimal oxygen delivery and also features an exclusive oxygen sensing technology called DeVilbiss Oxygen Sensing Device (OSD). The device ensures accurate delivery of oxygen by constantly monitoring the oxygen produced.

It also features a built-in humidifier rather than a humidifier bottle and has a flow rate of up to 10 liters per minute. This unit is capable of delivering 87% to 96% oxygen purity from 2 LPM to 10 LPM.

The safety features on this concentrator are also a fan favorite. This feature indicates when a service is required, there's a power failure, and more by sounding off an audible alarm and corresponding LED colors on the control panel.

Why Should I Buy Drive DeVilbiss 10L Oxygen Concentrator?

This device is perfect for users who require a varying flow. It includes an easy-to-use display panel inclusive of LED indicators for patients to easily know the operation status of their machine. Additionally, it requires minimal maintenance and is backed by a three-year manufacturer warranty. The device has also been tested for altitudes up to 5,000 feet above sea level.

Drive DeVilbiss 5L Home Oxygen Concentrator Pros Reliable

Cost-effective battery supply

Implementation of Turn-Down technology

Integrated OPI for user alarms Cons Relatively heavy

Inconvenient usability

Doesn’t come with oxygen purity analyzer

Philips Respironics Millennium M10 Oxygen Concentrator - 10 Liter with OPI

Pros

Minimal maintenance

Flow Rate up to 10 LPM

Oxygen Purity Indicator

Cons

Heaviest amongst products mentioned in this blog

Editor Review

This device is beneficial for users who require a great amount of therapy support. For example, its unique design includes twin head compressors to provide more airflow for higher oxygen concentration. In addition, it is a high-flow unit and can deliver up to 10 liters of supplemental oxygen every minute.

A key feature of this unit is the Oxygen Purity Indicator (OPI) which measures the oxygen output for purity. If the oxygen level is below 70%, an alarm will sound off on the device. LED lights will also indicate this problem. If oxygen levels are low, reference the user manual to troubleshoot the problem.

Because of the design of this device, there are minimal replacement parts and cleaning is simple. The highly durable casters also allow for the Millennium M10 to be easily moved from room to room.

Why Should I Buy Philips Respironics Millennium M10 Oxygen Concentrator?

The Millennium M10 is a high-flow device and a great solution for patients who need strong therapy support. The control panel is user-friendly and features LED indicators and alarms. Its durable build was made to outlast its competitors while still having minimal parts and maintenance.

What Should I Look For in a Home Oxygen Concentrator?

Above all, a home oxygen concentrator that meets the needs of your prescription is what you should be looking for. Depending on your oxygen therapy, you may have certain requirements for continuous flow. Oxygen concentrators should be durable and reliable, so you can always have effective and stress-free oxygen therapy.

What Kind of Maintenance is Required for the Home Oxygen Concentrator?

Most home oxygen concentrators require little maintenance. Change filters as needed to ensure consistent oxygen flow and concentrator performance.

Can I Use My Home Oxygen Concentrator When I Travel Internationally?

While it is advisable to use portable oxygen concentrators for any travel, some smaller home models can be transported easily. Make sure your oxygen concentrator is FAA approved and that you also have the right adapters for international electrical outlets. Learn more about traveling with oxygen therapy.

Should I Use a Nasal Cannula or a Mask with a Home Oxygen Concentrator?

A nasal cannula or a mask is really a personal comfort choice. Some users prefer the lightweight and minimal contact of a nasal cannula while others prefer the coverage of a mask over the mouth and nose. However, both are effective for oxygen therapy.

Conclusion

Conclusion