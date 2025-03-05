Best Mac Free Photo Editing Software (2025)

If you are looking for an online Mac photo editing app, then Adobe Lightroom can be a good pick to start with. With its cutting edge technology and photo editing abilities, it enjoys great popularity in the world of photo editing software. It is a cloud-based tool.

It comes with easy to use yet high-end editing features. In addition to this, its interface is quite user-friendly and simple to use.

Lightroom can easily sync with several devices.

It comes with customizable sliders along with brush adjustment tools and gradients.

You also get access to multiple preset filters and professional filters with it.

Fixing tools, lens-based correction capabilities, and blurring tools are few of its other offerings.

Manage your photo gallery more efficiently with its face detection feature.

4. Skylum Aurora HDR

Next on our list of image editing software for mac is Skylum Aurora HDR. It works well with Windows devices as well and can easily be integrated as an Apple photo extension. With its AI-based neural network, you can create HDR images within seconds.

It is loaded with an array of 20+ editing tools to create HDR images.

It offers a great way to polish your raw images and leverage their appearance with its 80 unique presets.

Enhance the clarity and optimize the contrast of your images with its HDR clarity feature.

It can add depth and details to your photo and can also clean noise.

5. Canva

If your search for the best apps for mac photo editing is still going on then Canva can help you. It is a great tool for designing photo templates for both business and personal use. It comes with a clean interface and easy to use editing tools and graphics.

Use it to add various fonts and graphics to your dull images and make them Instagram ready.

Works well on both computer system and smartphones,

It comes with image cropping, image straightening features along with a speech bubble maker.

It is packed with a massive library of graphic designs and images and also supports cloud storage.

With Canva you get access to over 8000+ photo templates, icons, photos and pre-designed cards to create visually stunning content.

6. Vsco

Next on our list of Mac photo editing apps is Vsco. Its advanced effects and stylish photo editing abilities make it highly popular amongst the fraternity of professional photographers.

Add life to your dull images with the help of its preset filters. Highlights, white balance, exposure are few of its editing tools with which you can adjust the color, exposure, and sharpness of your images.

7. DesignWizard

Are you still wondering what is the best photo editor for Mac users, then try DesignWizard. This feature-rich tool is packed with advanced controls and is well known for its high-end image design templates.

In addition to this, it also comes with a massive range of images, graphics, illustrations, and high-quality videos. Along with this you also get access to various marketing tools like sale posters, Linkedin Ads, Facebook Ads campaigns, and much more.

8. Capture One

If you have been using Adobe Lightroom, then try Capture One now to enjoy a lot of other unique features. With this incredible photo editing software, you can polish your images within seconds.

Use it 's advanced color editing features and masking capabilities to add life to your images.

9. ON1 Photo Raw

Experience a completely new taste of photo editing with our next pick of Best Mac Photo Editing Apps, ON1 Photo Raw. Its cutting edge capabilities allow you to convert your raw clicks into stunning images without spending too much time and effort.

With its dual-mode feature, you can not only edit but also browse various images. Enjoy live adjustments and preview with this power-packer photo editor software.

10. GIMP

Also known as the GNU Image Manipulation Program. GIMP is an open-source mac photo editor app.

Use it to retouch your dull images and create stunning pieces of the original artwork. Apart from this it also allows you to create pro-level graphic design elements. It is a free application and comes loaded with several pre-level editing features.

11. Adobe Photoshop Elements

If you are new to the world of photography and image editing. Choose Adobe Photoshop Elements . It comes with a clean interface and easy to use features.

It is powered with an advanced AI- capability. Use its Guided Edit feature to create memes, part-image sketches, and multi-photo texts.

12. PortraitPro

If you love portrait photography, then Portraitpro is a blessing for you. The software is loaded with all the essential features that you need to create stunning portrait pieces.

Use its Advanced makeup tool to efficiently transform dull faces. You can also try its wrinkle removing and skin smoothing features.

Wrapping Up

Dive in the world of photography with photo editing apps and software. Each Mac photo editing tool mentioned above has a unique feature to offer alongside the basic features.

Refer to our list and pick the best-suited tool for yourself depending on your need, photography skills, budget, and preferences.

iMovie is no longer free for Mac users to edit videos. So you need to look for other free video editing software for Mac (macOS 10.14 Mojave included) as alternative solution. No need to search around the internet, here you can get top 9 free video editors for Mac listed below that are sure to accomplish all your video editing needs. Edit a wide variety of video file formats to make them your own customized movie experience. Add effects, subtitles, music.you name it. When it comes to video editing, your creativity is the limit.

Top 9 Best Mac Video Editing Software You Should Know

#1. Filmora Video Editor (Mac and Windows)

Why settle for a simple and limited video editor when you can have it all? Filmora Video Editor brings all tools into one amazing program that enables video editing, and is also a video converter. Edit video and convert video at will, for virtually all formats available and a huge array of devices.

Whatever you need, Filmora Video Editor for Mac has it! Or, if you're absolutely just looking for a dedicated video editor, we also have the best solution. Try our Filmora Video Editor for Mac! The best video editor for Mac (macOS High Sierra included) in the market.

Supports almost all video, audio and image formats.

Makes amazing movies with 300+ new eye-catching effects.

Allows you to add music to video or crop/trim/merge videos.

Full compatible with macOS 10.6 or later including macOS 10.13 High Sierra, and Windows 10/8/7/XP/Vista.

Step-by-Step Guide on How to Edit Videos on Mac using Filmora Video Editor for Mac

Step 1. Import Video

Open Filmora Video Editor for Mac and click on 'Import' button on the home screen. Choose 'Import Media Files' and select the video file on your Mac that you want to upload. Alternatively, you can drag and drop the video from your local storage to the program window.

Step 2. Edit Video

To edit the video, you need to drag the video to the timeline on the screen.

To cut the video place the pointers on the position that you want to cut the video and click on Scissor button. Alternatively, you can right-click on the video and click on cut or split the video. You can also delete the part that you have cut.

When you click on 'Edit' once you right click on the video, you will get basic editing options appear on a window such as brightness, contrast, saturation as well as audio editing options like volume, pitch and noise removal.

For effects click, on the desired effects like overlay. Choose an overlay and drag it to the video. It will appear on the video once you play it.

Step 3. Save the Edited Video

After editing the video, click on 'Export' button and select 'Output' format. You can also opt to burn video to DVD, export online or save to a device. For Output option, just choose the output format and then select the destination on your folder and export file.

Editing videos on Mac with Filmora Video Editor for Mac is quite simple and fast. Moreover, this video editor for Mac allows you save and share files in different ways.

#2. Avidemux

Avidemux is an open source video editor for Mac that will make encoding, filtering, and cutting a breeze. In comparison to other video editors for Mac, this video editor for Mac is compatible with different video formats such as DVD, MPEG, AVI, and many more. It also supports some audio formats including WAV, AAC, MP3,among others. If you are a beginner in video editing, there is no need to worry because it's very easy to use and will allow you to edit your video files without experiencing any inconvenience. Like all video editing programs, this tool is easy to install. It can also be downloaded easily. For first time users, there is a detailed tutorial provided. It also comes with advanced features that will provide total convenience for all users. However, for non-tech savvy people, you might find some of its functions confusing. But, with its user-friendly interface, you won't need to study numerous tutorials.

#3. Blender

Blender is a free video editing software for Mac and free 3D rendering program, which features the best list of animation essentials such as modeling, rigging, interface, animation, shading, UV unwrapping, real time 3D game creation, and so on. This also has a pack of high-end interface that is loaded with intrinsic and useful tools. But, like most video editors, this has also pros and cons. When compared to some video editors, this video editor for Mac is a video editor that provides professional 3D quality that is available for free. It has a lot of features and ideals for every 3D enthusiasts, graphic artists, and designers. It is also versatile and lightweight. Unfortunately, beginners might experience difficulties when using this software. But, luckily, there is a manual that can help you make the most of it. Blender is also compatible with various versions of Windows.

#4. Kdenlive

Kdenlive or KDE Non-Linear Video Editor is an open source Mac video editing application. Its package is based on MLT Framework that focuses on easy to use features and flexibility. When compared to other video editors, this supports all formats, which are supported by the FFmpeg including AVI, QuickTime, FlashVideo, WMV, and MPEG. This video editor for Mac also supports 16:9 and 4:3 aspect ratios for NTSC, PAL, and some HD standards including AVCHD and HDV. The videos created with this software can be exported to a Device. Users can also write it on a DVD using its simple menu. Kdenlive is also compatible with Linux. But, make sure to check the compatibility of your system to avoid any issues. Most users like this Mac video editing software. However, others have experienced difficulties in using it because of the complexity of its interface. Nevertheless, the manual is of certain help for any doubts.

#5. JahShaka

JahShaka is one of the Mac video editing tools that aim to become an open source, cross-platform, and free video editing tool. At present, it is in its alpha stage and supports real time effects rendering. It is best for every user who has not yet enough experience using video editors. But, professionals can also rely on this video editing tool. Unfortunately, JahShaka is still lacking some helpful implementations of numerous features including the non-linear editing system. This video editing tool was written with the use of Qt by Troll tech, but the user interface of this software is using the library of OpenGL to make the GUIs. This video editor for Mac is also compatible with Linux and Windows. Nevertheless, this video editing software has some issues. So, before you consider it, see to it that your system is compatible with the program's features to avoid any inconvenience and for you to use it properly. Free hd video editing software.

#6. VideoLan Movie Creator

VideoLan Movie Creator is a video editor for Mac, which is different from VLC Media Player, but they are both developed by VideoLan Organization. The project was developed for playing videos and some media formats. This movie creator is perfect for everyone who wants a program that will provide convenience whenever they are creating movies and videos of high quality. The software is compatible with other operating systems as well. However, there are some issues that were experienced by many users. These issues include sudden crashes of the program. But, overall, VideoLan Movie Creator is a video editor mac that you must try, most particularly if you are just starting to explore movie creation or video editing. The interface of the movie creator is easy to use and simple. So, this just means that there is no need for you to learn more about it as it won't require special skills in order for you to use it. Autocad para macbook air.

#7. iMovie

Mac video editing tool that was developed by Apple for iOS devices (including iPod touch, iPad Mini, iPad, and iPhone) and Mac. Originally released in 1999 as an application for Mac OS 8. The third version of iMovie was only released for OS-X, but there are modified versions so users can use it properly. iMovie is best at importing video footage to Mac using the interface of FireWire or through USB. This video editor for Mac also imports photos and video files from hard drives. With this video editing tool, you can edit video clips, add effects or music. There is also included a basic color correction option as well as other video enhancement tools. Transitions like slides and fades are also possible. However, even if iMovie is rich in various features, the effects options are not really very comprehensive, when compared to other editors.

#8. Adobe Premiere Pro

Well, many people heard about Adobe Premiere Pro. This video editor for Mac is a professional Mac video editing software program, which also has Windows version. Br software download. It is a part of the Adobe Creative Suite for designers and developers. It has both standard and professional features, but you will need some experience to learn working with it. People from all around the work use it because it allows them to perform a lot of actions.

#9. HyperEngine-AV

Our last proposition for you is HyperEngine-AV, another free video editing software for Mac. You can capture, edit, and export audio and video files, and even to create quality DVDs with your movies. It offers you twelve studio quality effects, and you can also add info and credits, titles, or karaoke lyrics. We like it a lot because it comes with editable fonts, colors, styles, and many more.

