'Best' mattress eases 'back pain' and 'improves sleep substantially' (2025)

We all know that sleep is essential — not just for our energy levels but for our overall mental and physical health. With that in mind, it's always worth investing in a decent pillow, mattress topper or mattress to get your sleep in check.

However, premium sleep options can be expensive, with some mattresses costing up to £2,000. Right now, sleep tech brand Emma Sleep is offering a range of discounts across its luxurious bedding — including 15% off its award-winning Hybrid Premium Mattress, bringing the price down to £448.80 from £528 for a double size.

It has three layers of advanced foam, all working in different ways to improve sleep, including offering more breathability and distributing weight evenly. The foam also keeps movement to a minimum, meaning you're less likely to be disturbed if your partner tends to toss and turn at night.

This mattress has a decent 4.6-star rating, with one user saying they don't suffer from back pain anymore after purchasing it. "I do recommend 100%, worth the money," they added.

A second shopper said it is "the best mattress (we've) ever bought. Two fairly large adults, with aches and pains, struggled with mattresses losing their form and just not supporting us correctly as quickly as a few months in," they explained. "Several months later, this mattress still feels like new. Our sleep has improved substantially, and aching hips and backs have been reduced massively. We don't regret our purchase."

Meanwhile, someone else said, "This mattress is firmer than I expected it to be, but I've been sleeping on it for a couple of months, and I find it comfortable. The stiffness I had in my back and neck has improved greatly since I've been sleeping on it, and I have a good night's sleep."

However, someone wasn't as impressed. "Sadly, this mattress was uncomfortable for me," they stated. "(I) had to return it because I was awoken by a backache."

If this review concerns you, Simba is another great mattress option. Its bestselling Hybrid Mattress has racked up more than 100,000 five-star reviews for its 'supportive' five-layer design.

Otherwise, Tempur is another good alternative. The brand uses NASA-approved technology to design mattresses, all of which mould to your unique shape to relieve pressure wherever you need it most.

But a happy Emma Sleep shopper chimed in: "I cannot fault from start to finish—ordering was easy, the wait wasn't long, and the mattress is excellent. I have enjoyed a really good night's sleep ever since. Hat's off to the company."

So, for those looking to upgrade bedding, Emma Sleep's discounts are well worth a look. The Hybrid Premium Mattress can be purchased here, or view the whole sale here.

Note the brand also offers a trial period to test the chosen bedding, allowing up to 200 days to return if shoppers aren't happy.