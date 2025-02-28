Best Mousse for Curly Hair (2025)

Please save and share:

When you think about mousse, you might have one of two reactions: either you cringe thinking about wildly big, sticky, and crunchy hairstyles, or you think fondly about well-defined, perfectly styled curls.

Hopefully, it is the second option! We think you should think fondly of mousse because it isn’t like it used to be! Many product formulations have come a long way since the 1980s. Today, the best mousse products are moisturizing and lightweight and work wonders to tame and style curls.

But us wavy and curly girls know that not just any mousse from the drug store will do. It is all about finding the right product for your curly hair.

So, the first step is to determine your hair type. Do you have fine, thin curls that need volume? Or do you have thick, textured curls that need smoothing?

If you need help finding the best mouse for curly hair, keep reading! In this article, we share our selections for the best mousse for curly hair of all types.

Best Overall Mousse for Curly Hair

Design Essentials Curl Enhancing Hair Mousse for Curly Hair; Almond and Avocado Collection,7.5 Ounce For All Curl Types: Design Essentials' Curl Enhancing Mousse is designed for all curl types; this lightweight, non-greasy formula is designed to dry quickly with little difficulty

Enhance and Separate: No matter the curl type, our Curl Enhancing Mousse will enhance your curl definition and separate curls

Lightweight Formula: Made to dry so you can quickly say goodbye to frizz and hello to a style with beautiful sheen

Soft, Pliable Hold: Our Curl Enhancing Mousse will give a gentle hold to your hair without any residue

Cruelty Free Formula: No animal byproducts, free from parabens, paraffin, petrolatum and mineral oil $18.98 ($2.53 / Fl Oz) Learn More

Our favorite overall mousse for curly hair is the Design Essentials Natural Curl Enhancing Mousse. This formula contains almond and avocado oil, making it very moisturizing and nourishing for your hair. It has a soft, pliable hold that strengthens your hair and leaves your curls with a healthy shine — without any sticky or crunchy residue!

This formula is quick drying, has a medium hold, and works for all curl types. It works well with many natural hair styling techniques, such as scrunching, twisting, wash-and-go’s, and more. We also love that it is paraben, petrolatum, and sulfate free.

Whatever your curly hair type, this mousse will leave your hair looking gorgeous, natural, and healthy. What’s not to love?

Best Mousse for Coily Hair

Without the right products, coily Type 4 curls can be hard to manage. But fear not! The Doux Mousse Def Texture Foam is about to become your best friend. This mousse provides extra strong hold and smoothing effects, even in humid weather. It works well for a variety of styling techniques and will never leave your hair dry or crunchy. While it works great for coily hair, this mousse is so dynamic that it also works well for other curl types.

Best Mousse for Springy Curly Hair

AG Hair Natural Cloud Airlight Volumizing Mousse, 3.6 Fl Oz Provides Weightless Volume And Texture, Heat Protection, Prevents Frizz, Detangles, And Enhaces Shine

Also Care Natural Cloud Air Light Volumizing Is One Of The Top Sellers In Ag Hair

Thermal Protection

Ag’s Exclusive Blend Of Orange And Tangerine Essential Oils Add A Natural Fragrance

Ideal For Fine To Medium Hair Types. Learn More

Style your type 3 curly hair with ease using the AG Hair Natural Cloud Airlight Volumizing Mousse. This mousse will do many things for your curly hair, but it will never weigh it down! This super lightweight formula volumizes curls while also providing heat protection, preventing frizz, and creating a perfect healthy shine for springy hair.

The formula contains moisturizing almond oil and linseed oil, and it will leave your hair smelling delightfully citrusy.

Best Mousse for Loose Curls

Embrace your Type 2 curly hair with Not Your Mother’s Curl Talk Curl Activating Mousse. This mousse is great for styling looser curl patterns to perfection. This activating mousse encourages curl formation and holds them perfectly, all day long. This formula also moisturizes and fights frizz.

Best Mousse for Volume

John Frieda Frizz Ease Dream Curls Air Dry Waves Styling Foam, Curl Defining Frizz Control for Curly and Wavy Hair, 5 Ounce NATURAL WAVES WITHOUT HEAT STYLING - John Frieda Frizz Ease Styling Foam provides lightweight, air dry styling that enhances natural curls and waves without stickiness or stiffness.

ENHANCES CURLS WITHOUT STICKINESS - Our non-sticky, smooth formula goes on soft and creates a flexible barrier around each curl so that they stay intact as they air-dry and expand.

RELAXED STYLING FOR RELIABLE FRIZZ CONTROL - Our lightweight styling foam provides a smooth texture and defines your natural shape to leave you with the shape and voluminous waves you desire.

SAFE FOR COLOR TREATED HAIR - Frizz Ease Styling Foam is designed for all frizz levels and safe for color treated hair.

DEFINED, TOUCHABLE WAVES WITHOUT THE CRUNCH - This air-dry waves formula leaves your hair frizz-free, shiny and soft. $9.39 ($1.88 / Fl Oz)-$3.39$6.00 ($1.20 / Fl Oz) Learn More

If your curls need some added volume, try the John Frieda Frizz-Ease Freeze Ease Foam. This mousse can breathe life back into any hairstyle. The non-greasy formula provides a strong hold all day long while hydrating your hair — making it voluminous, strong, and bouncy. It also smooths frizz and provides UV protection, so you can take your new bouncy hair outside and wherever life takes you. We recommend using scrunching techniques to get the most out of this mousse for curly hair.

Best Moisturizing Mousse

OGX Locking + Coconut Curls Decadent Creamy Mousse, 7.9 Ounce GODDESS VIBES: Part foam, part cream, complete curl heaven! With the hold of a mousse & the hydration of a cream, this styling blend infused with shea butter & coconut oil helps enhance & de-frizz curls.

TIGHTEN UP TENDRILS with our Locking + Coconut Curls styling collection! Blended with coconut oil & shea butter for smooth coils that bounce & tendrils that twist without the frizz.

BEAUTY PURE & SIMPLE: OGX products are inspired by nature. We don’t try to make hair look “perfect” because we’d rather make hair look fuller, smoother, curlier, or bouncier & smell irresistible.

WHAT HAIR WANTS: Whether you need quenching moisture for curly hair, protection for color treated hair, blowout cream or matte pomade, OGX hair care products are designed to bring out your best.

REAL QUALITY, REAL BEAUTY: Unattainable looks don't inspire us but originality does. OGX hair & skin care product collections are here to help you look your best! We’re beauty, pure & simple. $7.89 ($1.00 / Ounce)-$2.18$5.71 ($0.72 / Ounce) See Also The Best Mousse for Curly Hair Learn More

If moisture is what your hair needs, check out the OGX Locking and Coconut Curls Decadent Creamy Mousse. Formulated with coconut oil and shea butter, this luscious mousse is almost more like a cream. It provides deep moisture to your hair and helps restore healthy hydration. It will bring out the best in your curls and hold up all day long without drying out your hair or weighing you down. It also fights frizz and controls texture in all climates. We think it smells delightful, too!

Best Mousse for Dull Hair

EDEN BodyWorks Citrus Fusion Styling Mousse | 8 oz | Minimize Frizz, Light/Soft Hold, Nourish Hair NO FLAKES: The Citrus Fusion Mousse provides light hold without leaving behind flakes, residue, or crunchiness.

MINIMIZE FRIZZ: The nourishing ingredients in this Mousse help to smooth the hair cuticle, resulting in sleek, frizz-free styles

NOURISH: Honey, JojOba Oil, and Acai are just a few of the vitamin-rich ingredients found in this Mousse. They help add essential nutrients back into the hair

LAYER: This Mousse has enough hold to ised by itself, but it also mixes well with other styling products

EDEN BodyWorks: For over a decade, coming up with straightforward solutions aimed at common, everyday beauty concerns has been EDEN’s promise to you. Inspired by nature, we offer quality products that treat and maintain the hair and body’s original design. Learn More

If your hair needs a little boost to shine its best, we recommend trying the Eden BodyWorks Citrus Fusion Styling Mousse. This mousse is formulated with nourishing and shine-enhancing ingredients such as jojoba oil, honey, and acai, which provide important nutrients to your hair. While this formula is rich and nourishing, it is also lightweight and will never leave your hair feeling heavy or sticky. Feel and look your best with sleek and shiny curls with the help of this styling mousse. You can use it alone or combine it with your other favorite styling products.

Best Mousse for Strong, All-Day Hold

You’ll never have to worry about your curls falling flat with the Ogx Locking + Coconut Curls Decadent Creamy Mousse. This part-foam, part-cream mousse cannot be beat when it comes to hold power. It provides high definition for your curls but will never leave your hair feeling stiff, flaky, or crunchy. It is formulated with rich coconut oil and shea butter, which provides natural hydration and keeps your curls feeling soft and natural.

Best Clean Mousse for Curly Hair

R+Co Chiffon Styling Mousse 165 ml / 5.6 oz Abyssinian Oil preserves moisture and protects hair from thermal damage.

Silk Amino Acid strengthens hair, leaving it shiny and smooth.

Black Polynesian Volcanic Sand conditions the hair and provides heat and color protection $38.00 ($6.79 / Fl Oz) Learn More

If you have any concerns about the ingredients in your mousse, look no further than R+Co Chiffon Styling Mousse. It is lightweight and provides beautiful curl definition without any bad stuff. It is paraben-free, gluten-free, cruelty-free, and vegan. With this mousse, you can feel good about your healthy, soft curls!

Best Mousse for Heat Protection

The AG Hair Natural Cloud Volumizing Mousse not only helps you create beautiful, long-lasting curls, it also doubles as a heat protectant. So, yes, it is on our list twice! This curl mousse is perfect for curly girls who need their hair products to do double duty.

Do you remember the almond and linseed oils that we fangirled over earlier for moisturizing your curls? Well, those ingredients also protect your hair against high heat so you can feel comfortable using your styling tools with it!

Best Mousse for Curly Flyaways and Frizz

We’ve all been there —with those pesky little flyaways that just won’t behave! Nothing can bring the mood down quite like difficult flyaways and frizz. But with the Design Essentials Natural Almond & Avocado Curl Enhancing Mousse, you can kiss those pesky things goodbye!

This super curl mousse is formulated with a pro-keratin complex that helps smooth hair without weighing it down or making it go totally flat. Try adding this curl mousse to your hair routine to help minimize unwanted flyaways and frizz throughout the day, no matter the weather!

Best Mousse for Girls on the Go

If you are always on the go and don’t have a lot of time to dedicate to your hair styling routine, you need the Kinky Curly Seriously Smooth Fast Dry Foam. This curl mousse is specially formulated to be super quick drying. It provides beautiful definition to your curls, whether they are loose curls or tight coils, and it can be used on either wet or dry hair. This makes it the perfect curl mousse for those busy mornings or spontaneous outings when you need to wash-and-go and you just don’t have the time to dry your hair before you leave the house.

Best Mousse for Those on a Budget

If you need to find a great curl mousse without breaking the bank, check out the Herbal Essences Totally Twisted Curl Boosting Mousse. This budget-friendly mousse will help define and volumize your curls without weighing them down. While other budget mousse products might not get you the results you want, this curl mousse is a safe choice that’s guaranteed to leave your curls looking and feeling beautiful and healthy — never crunchy or heavy!

How to Use Mousse for Curly Hair

When it comes to using mousse for curly hair, there are a few techniques that can help you achieve the best results. Here are three techniques to try: scrunching, diffusing, and air-drying.

Scrunching Technique

Scrunching is a popular technique for applying mousse to curly hair. Here’s how to do it:

Start with clean, damp hair. Apply a golf ball-sized amount of mousse to your palms. Flip your head upside down and scrunch the mousse into your hair, starting from the ends and working your way up. Continue scrunching until your hair is evenly coated with mousse. Flip your head back up and let your hair air-dry or use a diffuser to speed up the drying process.

Diffusing Technique

If you’re short on time or want to add more volume to your curls, diffusing is a great technique to try. Here’s how to do it:

Start with clean, damp hair. Apply a golf ball-sized amount of mousse to your palms. Flip your head upside down and scrunch the mousse into your hair, starting from the ends and working your way up. Attach a diffuser to your hair dryer and set it to low or medium heat. Place the diffuser at the roots of your hair and gently lift your hair up towards the scalp. Hold the diffuser in place for a few seconds before moving on to the next section of hair. Continue diffusing until your hair is dry.

Air-Drying Technique

If you prefer to air-dry your hair, here’s how to use mousse for curly hair:

Start with clean, damp hair. Apply a golf ball-sized amount of mousse to your palms. Flip your head upside down and scrunch the mousse into your hair, starting from the ends and working your way up. Once your hair is evenly coated with mousse, flip your head back up and let your hair air-dry. To prevent frizz, avoid touching your hair as it dries.

When choosing a mousse for curly hair, look for one that provides texture, shine, and humidity protection. A mousse that contains ingredients like glycerin and jojoba oil can help keep your curls defined and moisturized.

Types of Curl Mousse

When it comes to choosing the right mousse for your curly hair, it’s important to understand the different types available. In this section, we’ll break down the three main types of curl mousse: styling, thickening, and natural hair mousse.

Styling Mousse

Styling mousse is the most common type of curl mousse. It’s designed to enhance your natural curls, waves, or coils, while also providing hold and control. Styling mousse typically contains polymers that create a film around each hair strand, helping to define and hold your curls in place.

When choosing a styling mousse, it’s important to consider your hair texture and curl type. If you have fine or thin hair, look for a lightweight mousse that won’t weigh your hair down. For thicker hair, a stronger hold mousse may be necessary to keep your curls in place.

Thickening Mousse

If you have fine or thin hair, thickening mousse can help add volume and fullness to your curls. This type of mousse typically contains ingredients like proteins or keratin that help strengthen and thicken individual hair strands.

When using thickening mousse, it’s important to apply it evenly throughout your hair to avoid any clumping or buildup. You can also use a diffuser attachment on your hair dryer to help enhance the volume and definition of your curls.

Natural Hair Mousse

For those with natural hair, a natural hair mousse can help enhance your curls while also nourishing and moisturizing your hair. These types of mousses are typically free of harsh chemicals and contain natural ingredients like shea butter, coconut oil, or aloe vera.

When choosing a natural hair mousse, look for products that are specifically formulated for your hair type and texture. You can also use a wide-tooth comb or your fingers to distribute the mousse evenly throughout your hair and enhance your curls.

Understanding the different types of curl mousse can help you choose the right product for your hair type and texture. Whether you’re looking for styling, thickening, or natural hair mousse, there are plenty of options available to help enhance and define your curls.

How to Use Mousse

Mousse is a versatile hair product that can be used to create a variety of styles. Here are some tips for using mousse on curly hair:

Fine Hair

If you have fine hair, you should use a lightweight mousse that won’t weigh down your curls. Apply a small amount of mousse to damp hair, starting at the roots and working your way down to the ends. Use a wide-tooth comb to distribute the product evenly. Then, scrunch your hair to encourage your curls to form.

Thick Hair

If you have thick hair, you can use a heavier mousse that will provide more hold. Apply a golf ball-sized amount of mousse to damp hair, starting at the roots and working your way down to the ends. Use your fingers to distribute the product evenly. Then, scrunch your hair to encourage your curls to form.

When using mousse, it’s important to start with damp hair. You can either let your hair air dry until it’s slightly damp or use a diffuser attachment on your hair dryer to dry your hair. To use a diffuser, place it at the roots of your hair and move it in a circular motion to encourage your curls to form.

Once your hair is dry, you can use your fingers to fluff your curls and add volume. If you want more hold, you can use a hairspray to set your style.

Remember to use mousse in moderation. Too much product can weigh down your curls and make them look greasy. Start with a small amount of mousse and add more as needed.

Course Hair

When it comes to choosing the right mousse for curly hair, those with coarse hair need to pay special attention to a few key factors. Here are some things to look for:

Hold Strength

For those with coarse hair, a mousse with a strong hold is essential. This will help to define and hold the curls in place, without them falling flat or losing their shape throughout the day. Look for mousses with terms like “strong hold” or “firm hold” on the label.

Moisture

Coarse hair can often be dry, so it’s important to choose a mousse that adds moisture to the hair. This will help to keep the curls looking healthy and shiny, without feeling weighed down or greasy. Look for mousses with ingredients like shea butter, coconut oil, or argan oil.

Volume

Coarse hair can also lack volume, so choosing a mousse that adds volume to the hair can be beneficial. Look for mousses with terms like “volumizing” or “thickening” on the label.

Application

When applying mousse to coarse hair, it’s important to use enough product to fully coat the hair. Start by applying a golf ball-sized amount of mousse to damp hair, and work it through the hair using your fingers. Concentrate the product on the roots and tips of the hair, and use a wide-tooth comb to distribute it evenly.

Here are a few mousses that we recommend for those with coarse hair: Product Hold Strength Moisture Volume SheaMoisture Coconut & Hibiscus Curl Mousse Strong High Medium OGX Locking + Coconut Curls Decadent Creamy Mousse Strong High High TRESemmé Flawless Curls Extra Hold Mousse Firm Medium High

Ingredients to Look for in Mousse for Curly Hair

When it comes to finding the perfect mousse for curly hair, it’s important to look for ingredients that will help enhance your curl pattern while also providing hydration and nourishment to your locks. Here are some key ingredients to look for in a styling mousse:

Moisturizing ingredients: Look for a mousse that contains moisturizing ingredients such as coconut oil, shea butter, or argan oil. These ingredients will help keep your curls hydrated and prevent frizz.

Look for a mousse that contains moisturizing ingredients such as coconut oil, shea butter, or argan oil. These ingredients will help keep your curls hydrated and prevent frizz. Ceramides: Ceramides are synthetic lipids that help strengthen the hair cuticle and prevent breakage. Look for a mousse that contains ceramides to help keep your curls strong and healthy.

Ceramides are synthetic lipids that help strengthen the hair cuticle and prevent breakage. Look for a mousse that contains ceramides to help keep your curls strong and healthy. Alcohol-free: Avoid mousses that contain alcohol, as this can dry out your curls and make them look dull and lifeless. Instead, opt for an alcohol-free formula that will provide long-lasting hold without the crunch.

Avoid mousses that contain alcohol, as this can dry out your curls and make them look dull and lifeless. Instead, opt for an alcohol-free formula that will provide long-lasting hold without the crunch. Defining formula : Look for a mousse that has a defining formula, as this will help enhance your natural curl pattern and give you more control over your style.

: Look for a mousse that has a defining formula, as this will help enhance your natural curl pattern and give you more control over your style. Foam form: Mousses come in both foam and cream forms. Foam mousses tend to be lighter and provide more volume, while cream mousses are thicker and provide more hold. If you have fine or thin hair, opt for a foam mousse to add volume and bounce to your locks.

Mousses come in both foam and cream forms. Foam mousses tend to be lighter and provide more volume, while cream mousses are thicker and provide more hold. If you have fine or thin hair, opt for a foam mousse to add volume and bounce to your locks. Versatile: Look for a mousse that is versatile and can be used on both wet and dry hair. This will allow you to refresh your curls throughout the day without having to wash and restyle your hair.

Look for a mousse that is versatile and can be used on both wet and dry hair. This will allow you to refresh your curls throughout the day without having to wash and restyle your hair. Protectant: If you frequently use heat styling tools on your hair, look for a mousse that contains a protectant to help shield your locks from damage.

Some great mousses for curly hair include the OGX Locking + Coconut Curls Decadent Creamy Mousse and the Suave Professionals Captivating Curls Mousse. These mousses contain moisturizing ingredients, provide long-lasting hold, and are alcohol-free.

In addition to looking for the right ingredients, it’s also important to consider the consistency of the mousse. A lightweight mousse will provide more volume, while a thicker mousse will provide more hold. Consider your hair type and desired style when choosing a mousse.

Finally, it’s important to consider the environment you’ll be in when using your mousse. If you’ll be in a humid environment, look for a mousse that contains anti-humidity ingredients to help keep your curls frizz-free.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is mousse good for curly hair?

Yes, mousse is a great styling product for curly hair. It helps to add volume, definition, and hold to curls without weighing them down. Mousse is also a good choice for those who want to avoid using heavy styling products like gels or creams.

When should you apply mousse?

Mousse should be applied to damp hair after washing and conditioning. It is important to distribute the product evenly throughout the hair, focusing on the mid-lengths and ends. For best results, use a wide-tooth comb or your fingers to work the mousse through your curls.

Is mousse better than gel for curly hair?

This depends on your hair type and the look you are trying to achieve. Mousse is lighter and more flexible than gel, making it a good choice for those who want to enhance their natural curls without creating a stiff or crunchy texture. However, gel is better for creating a more defined and structured look, especially for those with tighter curls or frizz-prone hair.

What is the difference between curl mousse and curl foam?

Curl mousse and curl foam are both styling products designed to enhance and define curls. However, mousse is typically lighter and more airy, while foam is denser and more concentrated. Mousse is better for adding volume and texture to curls, while foam is better for creating a more defined and structured look. It is important to choose the right product based on your hair type and the look you want to achieve.

The Last Word on the Best Mousse for Curly Hair

Whether you need to upgrade your curl mousse into the 21st century or you are considering adding a curl mousse into your hair routine for the first time, you can’t go wrong with any of the above products! All of these products will help give your curls beautiful hold and definition without creating that dreaded crunchy, heavy feeling or resurrecting the big styles of the 80s. All our recommendations will also add healthy moisture, nutrition, and shine to any hair type. What are some of your favorite mousses for curly hair? Are they on this list? Comment below.

