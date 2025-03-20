Best neck massager machine for stress relief (2025)

arboleaf Deep Tissue 6D Shoulder Massager with Heat
arboleaf
For the naysayers who say machines can’t hold a candle to the nuances and expertise of a human masseuse, arboleaf comes pretty close. Its massager uses multiple moving nodes for a 6D experience that will leave shoulder knots and neck tension running for the hills.
Try it through three modes - Pressure was great after a stressful day, but there’s Decompression and Kneading to try as well - and a trio of speeds with heat levels topping out at 42D, allowing you to customise the massage exactly to your specifications. The design is battery-operated so you can move freely without tripping over wires or chaining yourself to mains power.
Therabody Theragun Elite G5 Handheld Smart Device
Therabody
Elite in name and an elite recovery gadget, this super handy and hi-tech gun is a great way to relieve muscle tension and improve recovery without stepping out of your home. Its smart percussive therapy targets daily aches, tightness, and stiffness, while also helping to reduce stress, improve sleep, and boost mobility.
Whether it’s for post-workout recovery or easing everyday tension, the five foam attachments are designed to cater to different muscle groups. Pair it with the Therabody app, and you’ve got a personalised wellness guide right in your hands.
Bodi-Tek Neck and Shoulder Massager
Bodi-Tek
On the face of it, this Bodi-Tek neck massager looks like a cool pair of headphones. Leave it resting on the top of your spine and you’ll soon experience the soothing benefits of electrical muscle stimulation and warming heat.
The hands-free gadget comes with a control panel on the right side within easy reach to switch between six programs and 16 intensity levels. Too blissed out to move a muscle? This baby works on voice command too.
Auxoliev Neck Massager for Neck Pain
Auxoliev
Sleek and discreet, this compact gadget makes it easy to feel the soothing effects of a massage whenever and wherever. It looks a bit like a headband or neck fan and can be tucked into your bag for on-demand massages wherever you go. And boy, will you want this thing within arm’s reach at all times!
There are nine modes and 50 - yes, 50 - intensities to choose from. It works through the TENS method, emitting gentle electric currents from the three heads at the back deep into muscle fibres to deliver a deep treatment that will banish fatigue and stiffness.
HoMedics Comfort Neck & Shoulder Massager with heat
HoMedics
For neck, shoulder and upper back relief, HoMedics has the key with this massaging device. It drapes across the affected areas offering targeted treatment through vibration massage and heat.
Thanks to the design it can be worn anywhere, from the car to the office desk - just through over a shawl if you’re feeling self-conscious. The control panel is minimal and easy to use with clear buttons to access the six levels of massage intensity and pulsations.
Kanff Electric Neck Massager
Kanff
Doubling up as one of those travel pillows you’ll see at any departure gate, this electric cushion massager has an extra benefit for tired travellers. Under the cotton cover and memory foam lies a powerhouse of massage perks, delivering three intensities across three modes (kneading, vibration and red light therapy) for instant, blissful relief. The cushioning design of the pillow can even muffle noise by 45dB, shielding you from the white noise of the world.
It’s designed to copy the movement of human hands (but a set that will never get tired or need payment) and can help alleviate the effects of jet lag, tension and fatigue.
Shiatsu Back Cures Pain, Pain Relief Medical and Neck Massager
Amazon
When your training sessions are leaving you feeling destroyed, aid recovery with this neck massager.
The electric design comes with two hand loops on either end for bi-directional control and the meaty middle is packed with eight massage roller balls of two sizes to deliver a deep tissue-style rub-down. Massage works in two directions and it can heat up for further penetrative relief.
The design makes it easy to work on your neck and upper back but you shouldn’t have any trouble wrapping it around tight thighs or a sore lower back either.
Shiatsu Neck Massager, Back Massager with Heat
Amazon
If you’re looking for a way to ease those stubborn shoulder and neck knots without forking out for a pricey spa treatment, a heated device makes a sound investment. This gadget drapes around the neck and offers a 3D massage, mimicking the movements of a professional human masseuse.
Choose between eight modes and feel zen wherever you are, whether that’s on the sofa or travelling from A to B.
Wahl Deep tissue percussion massager + 4 attachments
Wahl
Using a percussion movement at high speed, Wahl’s gadget is ideal for easing deep-seated, stubborn knots from just about any part of the body.
The slim design means it’s easy to reach awkward spots like the back of the neck and you can pick a speed to suit you, from gentle soothing tapping to takes-no-prisoners high intensity, which pounds out up to 3000 pulses a minute.
Interchangeable heads mean it does have to be used solely for the neck - try it on sore calves, tight hamstrings and an achy lower back too.
iKristin Back Neck Massager
iKristin
Chained to a desk for most of the working day? You’ll soon feel the consequences in your back and neck. While getting up and moving is the obvious way to keep your posture in check, this heated massage pillow can help too.
The electric pillow uses four massage nodes that move in clockwise and counterclockwise directions to give shoulders and the neck a much-needed pummelling and you can adjust it through three speeds in line with muscle tension. It comes with simple controls and a back strap so you can slip it over a car headrest or the top of your office chair.