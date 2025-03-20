Best neck massager machine for stress relief (2025)

For the naysayers who say machines can’t hold a candle to the nuances and expertise of a human masseuse, arboleaf comes pretty close. Its massager uses multiple moving nodes for a 6D experience that will leave shoulder knots and neck tension running for the hills.

Try it through three modes - Pressure was great after a stressful day, but there’s Decompression and Kneading to try as well - and a trio of speeds with heat levels topping out at 42D, allowing you to customise the massage exactly to your specifications. The design is battery-operated so you can move freely without tripping over wires or chaining yourself to mains power.