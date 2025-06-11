Best New Cryptocurrency to Buy as Altcoin Season Predicted to Begin in April (2025)

The past week has brought an unexpected boost to several high-profile cryptocurrency projects, signaling a potential turnaround in the market.

Despite the bearish sentiment that dominated Q1 of 2025, certain altcoins are showing signs of strength, leading investors to speculate whether the bull market is making a return.

Shiba Inu, a standout meme coin from the last cycle, has once again demonstrated resilience, surging by 7.34% in the past week. This resurgence is noteworthy, considering Shiba Inu’s historic performance, where it once reached a market capitalization of approximately $40 billion.

Currently, with a market cap of around $8 billion, some investors speculate that a return to all-time highs could yield substantial returns. However, more aggressive investors may be looking for opportunities with higher potential multipliers.

Historically, the year following a Bitcoin halving tends to be highly bullish for Ethereum and altcoins. However, Q1 of 2025 deviated from this pattern, as the market remained in a downtrend. With the arrival of Q2 in April, optimism is growing that a market-wide recovery may be on the horizon.

While Shiba Inu continues to capture attention, another project, MIND of Pepe, is gaining momentum. Investors have started backing this AI-driven meme coin, contributing to a 10% price increase in SHIB over the past week.

Unlike the speculative hype of 2021, where meme coins skyrocketed due to market frenzy, today’s environment demands more strategic investment choices.

Source – Cryptonews YouTube Channel

Summary How MIND of Pepe Transforms Crypto Trading

MIND of Pepe Presale Surges as Staking Rewards Offer High APY

How MIND of Pepe Transforms Crypto Trading

The MIND of Pepe project merges meme coins with artificial intelligence, combining the humor of crypto’s favorite frog with autonomous AI technology. Designed as a successor to $PEPE, it serves as a trading companion for its holders.

MIND of Pepe operates as a crypto agent, allowing $MIND holders to interact with it. By tracking market activity and analyzing data, it delivers actionable trade and investment insights.

See Also 3 Price Levels to Watch For For Solana Price Recovery

Its autonomous system scans and evaluates discussions on investor-heavy social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter). Using advanced AI and Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) technology, it filters out irrelevant data and identifies potential trading opportunities.

If the system detects no strong opportunities, it engages with blockchain networks and decentralized applications (dApps) to launch new tokens based on its data-driven analysis of potential breakouts.

This intelligence is accessible through the Token-Gated Intelligence Terminal, an exclusive platform available to $MIND holders. Development efforts focus on refining its large language model (LLM) persona and improving its AI’s ability to interpret investor discussions.

Recent training involved analyzing 60,000 tweets from top crypto figures, extracting 3,000 key insights to enhance its intelligence. With its AI foundation established, the vector database is live, and the CoinMarketCap API has been successfully integrated.

MIND of Pepe Presale Surges as Staking Rewards Offer High APY

Buying activity in the MIND of Pepe presale has surged overnight, pushing total funding closer to $8 million. The project’s native token, $MIND, is currently priced at $0.003609 per token for the next 10 hours before the price increases in the next presale stage.

Newly acquired $MIND tokens can be staked in MIND of Pepe’s staking protocol, which offers a 293% annual percentage yield (APY). Over 1.1 billion tokens have already been staked.

Staking $MIND today provides an opportunity to triple holdings over twelve months. During market retracements, earning risk-free returns through staking becomes an attractive option for investors preparing for the next price surge.

Source – MIND of Pepe Twitter

To secure $MIND tokens before the presale reaches its next milestone, visit the MIND of Pepe website, connect a compatible wallet (such as Best Wallet), and complete the purchase using ETH, USDT, BNB, or a bank card.

Best Wallet, a leading non-custodial multichain wallet, has highlighted MIND of Pepe in its “Upcoming Tokens” section—a curated list of projects with strong growth potential. Holders can track their $MIND tokens through Best Wallet before the official claim date.

Additionally, Best Wallet is currently conducting an airdrop, presenting an opportunity for users to gain extra rewards. The app is available for download on Google Play and the Apple App Store.

Visit MIND of Pepe