Best Online Ethical Hacking Courses for Beginners | A Step-by-Step Guide to Start Your Cybersecurity Journey (2025)

Table of Contents

Introduction

What Is Ethical Hacking?

Why Should Beginners Learn Ethical Hacking?

How to Choose the Best Ethical Hacking Course?

Top Online Ethical Hacking Courses for Beginners

Which Course Should You Choose?

Conclusion

FAQs

Introduction

With the rise in cyber threats, ethical hacking has become one of the most in-demand skills in the cybersecurity industry. Ethical hackers play a crucial role in protecting networks, systems, and applications from malicious hackers. If you are a beginner interested in ethical hacking, taking an online course is a great way to start.

There are many online ethical hacking courses available, but choosing the right one can be challenging. This blog will explore the top online ethical hacking courses for beginners, covering their features, benefits, and what makes them ideal for aspiring ethical hackers.

What Is Ethical Hacking?

Ethical hacking is the practice of legally testing and securing computer systems, networks, and applications to identify vulnerabilities and prevent cyberattacks. Ethical hackers, also known as white-hat hackers, use penetration testing techniques to find and fix security loopholes before malicious hackers can exploit them.

Why Should Beginners Learn Ethical Hacking?

Ethical hacking is a valuable skill in today's digital world. Here are a few reasons why beginners should consider learning ethical hacking:

High Demand – Organizations need ethical hackers to protect their systems from cyber threats.

– Organizations need ethical hackers to protect their systems from cyber threats. Lucrative Career Opportunities – Ethical hackers earn attractive salaries and have strong career growth potential.

– Ethical hackers earn attractive salaries and have strong career growth potential. Enhance Cybersecurity Knowledge – Learning ethical hacking helps you understand cybersecurity concepts and protect yourself from online threats.

– Learning ethical hacking helps you understand cybersecurity concepts and protect yourself from online threats. Freelancing and Bug Bounty Opportunities – Ethical hackers can earn money by participating in bug bounty programs and working as freelance security consultants.

How to Choose the Best Ethical Hacking Course?

When selecting an online ethical hacking course, consider the following factors:

Factor Why It Matters Course Content Covers essential topics like penetration testing, hacking tools, and network security. Hands-on Labs Practical exercises and real-world scenarios for better understanding. Certification Provides industry-recognized certification upon completion. Instructor Expertise Experienced cybersecurity professionals offer better insights. Community Support Active forums and discussions enhance the learning experience. Cost Some courses are free, while others require payment for certification.

Now, let's explore the best online ethical hacking courses for beginners.

Top Online Ethical Hacking Courses for Beginners

1. Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH) by EC-Council

Platform : EC-Council

: EC-Council Best For : Beginners looking for an industry-recognized certification.

: Beginners looking for an industry-recognized certification. Key Features : Covers penetration testing, network security, cryptography, and social engineering. Hands-on labs for real-world experience. Recognized by major organizations worldwide.

: Cost: Paid (Varies by location).

2. Practical Ethical Hacking – The Complete Course (TCM Security)

Platform : Udemy

: Udemy Best For : Beginners looking for affordable, practical training.

: Beginners looking for affordable, practical training. Key Features : Covers Linux, networking, web application security, and penetration testing. Includes real-world hacking scenarios and Capture The Flag (CTF) challenges. Budget-friendly option for beginners.

: Cost: Paid (Affordable).

3. Introduction to Cybersecurity & Ethical Hacking (Cybrary)

Platform : Cybrary

: Cybrary Best For : Beginners seeking free foundational knowledge.

: Beginners seeking free foundational knowledge. Key Features : Covers ethical hacking basics, network security, and malware analysis. Free access with a paid option for certification. Short but informative course for beginners.

: Cost: Free (Certificate available for a fee).

4. Ethical Hacking Essentials (EHE) by EC-Council

Platform : EC-Council (CodeRed)

: EC-Council (CodeRed) Best For : Absolute beginners looking for structured learning.

: Absolute beginners looking for structured learning. Key Features : Introduces penetration testing, social engineering, and security tools. Hands-on labs with real-time hacking simulations. Prepares students for advanced ethical hacking certifications.

: Cost: Paid.

5. TryHackMe - Pre Security & Complete Beginner Path

Platform : TryHackMe

: TryHackMe Best For : Hands-on learning and interactive labs.

: Hands-on learning and interactive labs. Key Features : Covers cybersecurity fundamentals and hacking techniques. Interactive, hands-on labs with guided exercises. Free and paid options available.

: Cost: Free (Premium version available).

6. Introduction to Ethical Hacking (LinkedIn Learning)

Platform : LinkedIn Learning

: LinkedIn Learning Best For : Professionals and students looking for a beginner-friendly course.

: Professionals and students looking for a beginner-friendly course. Key Features : Covers ethical hacking basics and security fundamentals. Video-based learning with real-world case studies. Certificate available upon completion.

: Cost: Paid (Free trial available).

7. The Web Application Hacker’s Handbook (PortSwigger)

Platform : PortSwigger Academy

: PortSwigger Academy Best For : Web application security beginners.

: Web application security beginners. Key Features : Covers web hacking, SQL injection, and XSS attacks. Hands-on practice with Burp Suite labs. Free and comprehensive learning resources.

: Cost: Free.

Which Course Should You Choose?

If you're a beginner, consider these recommendations:

For Certification – CEH (Certified Ethical Hacker) by EC-Council.

– CEH (Certified Ethical Hacker) by EC-Council. For Hands-on Training – TryHackMe’s Beginner Path.

– TryHackMe’s Beginner Path. For Free Learning – Cybrary’s Ethical Hacking Course or PortSwigger Academy.

– Cybrary’s Ethical Hacking Course or PortSwigger Academy. For Budget-Friendly Options – Udemy’s Practical Ethical Hacking course.

Conclusion

Learning ethical hacking is an exciting journey that opens up career opportunities in cybersecurity. With the right online ethical hacking course, beginners can build a strong foundation and gain practical skills in penetration testing, network security, and hacking tools. Whether you choose a free course or a certification program, hands-on experience and continuous learning are key to becoming a successful ethical hacker.

Start your ethical hacking journey today with the best online courses and become a cybersecurity professional in no time.

FAQs

What is the best online ethical hacking course for beginners?

CEH, TryHackMe, and Udemy’s Practical Ethical Hacking course are great options for beginners looking to start their ethical hacking journey.

Are there free ethical hacking courses online?

Yes, platforms like Cybrary, TryHackMe, and PortSwigger Academy offer free ethical hacking courses for learners.

Is a certification necessary to become an ethical hacker?

While not mandatory, certifications like CEH (Certified Ethical Hacker) and OSCP (Offensive Security Certified Professional) can significantly improve job opportunities and credibility.

Can I learn ethical hacking in 3 months?

Yes, with dedication and hands-on practice, you can grasp the basics of ethical hacking within 3 months.

Do ethical hacking courses include hands-on labs?

Yes, platforms like TryHackMe, Hack The Box, and Udemy provide interactive labs for practical training.

Which ethical hacking certification is best for beginners?

CEH (Certified Ethical Hacker) and CompTIA Security+ are excellent starting points for beginners in ethical hacking.

Is ethical hacking legal?

Yes, ethical hacking is legal when conducted with proper authorization from the system owner.

How can I practice ethical hacking at home?

You can practice ethical hacking at home using virtual labs like TryHackMe, Hack The Box, and a Kali Linux virtual machine.

What are the prerequisites for an ethical hacking course?

Basic knowledge of networking, operating systems, and security concepts is helpful but not always required.

Can I become an ethical hacker without a degree?

Yes, skills and certifications matter more than a degree in ethical hacking. Many ethical hackers are self-taught or have pursued online courses.

Are there ethical hacking courses for absolute beginners?

Yes, TryHackMe, Cybrary, and Udemy offer beginner-friendly courses designed to introduce ethical hacking concepts.

Which platform is best for learning ethical hacking hands-on?

TryHackMe and Hack The Box provide excellent platforms for practical ethical hacking experience.

Can I get a job after completing an ethical hacking course?

Yes, obtaining certifications and gaining hands-on experience can help you secure entry-level jobs in cybersecurity.

What is the cost of a CEH certification course?

The cost varies, but it typically ranges between $850 and $1200, depending on the training provider.

Do online ethical hacking courses provide certificates?

Yes, most paid ethical hacking courses offer certificates upon successful completion.

Is ethical hacking difficult to learn?

Ethical hacking requires dedication, but with the right resources and hands-on practice, anyone can learn it.

Are Udemy ethical hacking courses worth it?

Yes, Udemy offers affordable and practical ethical hacking courses, making it a good option for beginners.

What’s the best ethical hacking course for web security?

PortSwigger Academy’s Web Security Academy is the best free course for learning web hacking.

Which ethical hacking course covers penetration testing?

CEH, OSCP, and Udemy’s Practical Ethical Hacking course cover penetration testing in-depth.

How long does it take to complete an ethical hacking course?

The duration depends on the course, but most take between 1 to 6 months to complete.

Can I become a freelancer after completing an ethical hacking course?

Yes, ethical hacking skills can help you earn through bug bounty programs and freelance penetration testing.

Are there ethical hacking courses with live training?

Yes, CEH and some Udemy and LinkedIn Learning courses offer live training sessions.

Which ethical hacking course is best for mobile security?

The Mobile Security Testing Guide (MSTG) by OWASP is a great choice for learning mobile security.

Do ethical hacking courses cover social engineering attacks?

Yes, CEH and TryHackMe have modules that focus on social engineering techniques and countermeasures.

Which ethical hacking course is best for cloud security?

AWS Certified Security – Specialty and Certified Cloud Security Professional (CCSP) are good choices for cloud security.

Do ethical hacking courses teach about malware analysis?

Yes, courses like CEH, TryHackMe, and Cybrary include topics on malware analysis and reverse engineering.

Which ethical hacking course is best for networking?

CompTIA Security+ and Cisco’s CCNA Security are excellent courses for learning networking security.

Are there any ethical hacking courses for kids or teenagers?

Yes, CyberPatriot and Hack The Box Academy offer beginner-friendly cybersecurity training for younger learners.

Do ethical hacking courses teach ethical and legal hacking practices?

Yes, all ethical hacking courses emphasize legal and ethical hacking practices, ensuring compliance with cybersecurity laws.

Which is better: self-learning or taking an ethical hacking course?

A combination of self-learning and structured courses works best for beginners, allowing them to gain both theoretical and practical knowledge.