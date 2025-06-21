Best rollators and mobility walkers - Which? (2025)

The best rollators and mobility walkers offer steadiness, support and comfort, providing confidence to those with mobility difficulties when out and about.

We’ve put them through a series of tests to determine how easy they are to adjust, how well they manoeuvre indoors and outdoors, how comfortable they are to use and sit down on, and how well they handle rough terrain.

We’ve found significant differences. For example, while some rollators come out of the box almost entirely pre-assembled, others require an awkward process of putting them together and adjusting them.

Our tests cover rollators and mobility walker in a range of prices to find out if you get what you pay for. As well as the two top scorers that received our Best Buy recommendation, our testing also revealed a Great Value option for a lower price.

The best rollators and mobility walkers

Only logged-in Which? members can view the test results below.

Join Which? to get instant access to our recommendations below.

Rollator Adjustability Manoeuvrability Comfort while walking Walking on unsteady terrain Where to buy Excellent Good Excellent Good Excellent Good Excellent Average Average Excellent Good Average Very poor Good Good Poor Good Average Average Average Good Average Average Average Poor Average Good Good

Dates tested: December 2023. Page last checked: January 2025. We are not able to show every retailer and cheaper prices may be available.

The rollators and mobility walkers we tested

All the rollators and mobility walkers we've tested are listed in alphabetical order below.

Only logged-in Which? members can view the best rollators and mobility walkers from our tests.

Join Which? now to get instant access to our test results and recommendations.

CareCo Aluminium Glider 2.0 Rollator

Available from CareCo (£99.99 with VAT relief, £1.99 with VAT)

ProsLog in or join Which? to instantly reveal

Cons Log in or join Which? to instantly reveal

Size and weight62 x 57 x 78-94cm(LxWxH with handles at lowest and highest); 7.6kg

Need to knowAluminium frame, underseat bag, 136kg max user weight

CareCo Zest Rollator

Available from CareCo (£89.99 with VAT relief, £107.99 with VAT)

ProsLog in or join Which? to instantly reveal

Cons Log in or join Which? to instantly reveal

Size and weight 62 x 61.5 x 78-93cm(LxWxH with handles at lowest and highest); 7kg

Need to knowAluminium frame, underseat bag, 136kg max user weight

Comet Rollator

Available from CareCo (£149.99 with VAT relief, £179.99 with VAT)

ProsLog in or join Which? to instantly reveal

Cons Log in or join Which? to instantly reveal

Size and weight66 x 64.5 x 78.5-96cm(LxWxH with handles at lowest and highest); 8.2kg

Need to knowAluminium frame, detachable front bag, 136kg max user weight

Drive DeVilbiss Aluminium Four-Wheel Rollator

Available from Amazon (£62.49 with VAT relief, £74.99 with VAT)

ProsLog in or join Which? to instantly reveal

Cons Log in or join Which? to instantly reveal

Size and weight63 x 62 x 82-97cm(LxWxH with handles at lowest and highest); 6.4kg

Need to knowAluminium frame, underseat bag, 135kg max user weight

Drive DeVilbiss Nitro Rollator

Available fromFenetic Wellbeing (£190 with VAT relief, £228 with VAT), Relimobility(£197 with VAT relief, £236.40 with VAT),Assurance Mobility(£204.99 with VAT relief, £245.99 with VAT),Complete Care Shop(£214.16 with VAT relief, £256.99 with VAT)

ProsLog in or join Which? to instantly reveal

Cons Log in or join Which? to instantly reveal

Size and weight70.5 x 58.5 x 85-97cm (LxWxH with handles at lowest and highest); 8.5kg

Need to knowAluminium frame,detachable front bag, 135kg max user weight

For more mobility solutions, see our pick of the best mobility scooters

Evo Suspension Rollator

Available from CareCo (£199.99 with VAT relief, £239.99 with VAT)

ProsLog in or join Which? to instantly reveal

Cons Log in or join Which? to instantly reveal

Size and weight71 x 62 x 84-97cm(LxWxH with handles at lowest and highest); 9.6kg

Need to knowDetachable front bag, walking stick holder, reflectors on wheels, 150kg max user weight

Helavo Foldable Rollator

Available from Amazon (£112.49 with VAT relief, £134.99 with VAT)

ProsLog in or join Which? to instantly reveal

See Also Mobility Aids and Ambulation Devices

Cons Log in or join Which? to instantly reveal

Size and weight67 x 63 x 79-95cm(LxWxH with handles at lowest and highest); 8.3kg

Need to knowAluminium frame, detachable front bag, 136kg max user weight

Let’s Go Out Rollator

Available from Health and Care (£277 with VAT relief, £332.40 with VAT), medicalsupplies.co.uk (£277 with VAT relief, £332.40 with VAT), Complete Care Shop (£333.33 with VAT relief, £400 with VAT)

ProsLog in or join Which? to instantly reveal

Cons Log in or join Which? to instantly reveal

Size and weight67 x 58.5 x 77-85cm(LxWxH with handles at lowest and highest); 6.3kg

Need to knowAluminium frame, detachable front bag, 135kg max user weight

NRS Healthcare Compact Easy Rollator

Available from Complete Care Shop (£142.99 with VAT relief, £171.59 with VAT), Amazon (£149.98 with VAT relief, £179.97 with VAT)

ProsLog in or join Which? to instantly reveal

Cons Log in or join Which? to instantly reveal

Size and weight65 x 67.5 x 80.5-93.5(LxWxH with handles at lowest and highest); 8.4kg

Need to knowAluminium frame, detachable front bag, walking stick holder, 135kg max user weight

Prolite Carbon X Rollator

Available from CareCo (£499.99 with VAT relief, £599.99 with VAT)

ProsLog in or join Which? to instantly reveal

Cons Log in or join Which? to instantly reveal

Size and weight73.5 x 63 x 83.5-92.5cm (LxWxH with handles at lowest and highest); 6.7kg

Need to knowCarbon fibre frame, detachable front bag, walking stick holder, cup holder, 136kg max user weight

Rollz Motion 2 Rollator and Wheelchair in One

Available from UK Wheelchairs (£624.99 with VAT relief, £749.99 with VAT), Assist Mobility (£648 with VAT relief, £778 with VAT), Complete Care Shop (£674.16 with VAT relief, £808.99 with VAT)

ProsLog in or join Which? to instantly reveal

Cons Log in or join Which? to instantly reveal

Size and weight63 x 67 x 87-99cm(LxWxH with handles at lowest and highest); 11.6kg

Need to knowConverts into wheelchair with footrests, package holder, cane holder, shopping hooks, 125kg max user weight

How we test rollators and mobility walkers

We shortlist the most popular rollators and mobility walkers from UK retailers and use a panel of testers – including people with mobility difficulties.

We buy all the products we test and we regularly revisit the rollators on sale to see if any new ones warrant testing and, when we find them, we do.

Each rollator is assessed on the following:

Ease of assembly and adjustment

We rank the rollators and mobility walkers on how easy they are to assemble, as well as how much effort it takes to adjust the handles to your preferred height.

Manoeuvrability

We assess how easy it is to manoeuvre them in all directions, around corners, indoors and outdoors.

Comfort

We rate how comfortable the rollators and mobility walkers are to walk with, how relaxing they are to sit in, and the feel of the handles and brakes.

Stability

We try them out over bumpy cobblestone surfaces and hills, as well as conducting a tipping test with a newton meter.

Brakes

We objectively assess how well the brakes work while locked and on a downwards slope.

Why you can trust us: at Which? we're free from manufacturer and retailer influence. Find out more about our impartiality and how your support helps us to stay editorially independent.



What's the difference between a rollator, mobility walker and a zimmer frame?

Rollators, mobility walkers and zimmer frames all offer mobility support.

Wheeled walkers are commonly known as rollators or mobility walkers.

Four-wheeled rollators are more common than three-wheeled versions but some people find the three-wheeled models easier to turn, albeit a little less stable.

Rollators are generally more suited to getting around outside the home as the large air-filled tyres can cope better on uneven surfaces and are easier to manoeuvre than zimmer frames.

You can also get smaller rollator walkers, designed for indoor use.

All wheeled walkers have brakes, usually lever-style brakes, like you'd find on a bicycle or press-down brakes, which can be better for people with arthritis.

Some models also have an integrated seat for a rest when you're walking longer distances and a shopping basket.

Most rollators can be folded for easy storage and transportation.

Walking frames without wheels are commonly referred to as ‘zimmer frames’.However some people use a walking frame, or zimmer frame that comes with one set of wheels.

Zimmer/walking frames are generally used indoors.

Walking frames without wheels require reasonable strength in your arms, as you have to lift the frame every time you step forward – although most are very lightweight.

Wheeled walking frames have wheels on the two front legs and the back legs have rubber feet. These require less arm strength than a wheel-less zimmer frame and the back legs act as a brake when your weight bears down through the frame.

They’re usually height adjustable and, as with all walking aids, setting the frame at the correct height is very important.

A wider base will generally be more stable than a narrow one, but wider bases may be trickier to manoeuvre around the home, such as through doorways.

Folding walking frames without wheels can be easily packed away when not in use but because they have several joints, they may not feel quite as sturdy as non-folding ones.

Both rollators and zimmer frames can be a good option if you need a little extra confidence with balance – they're also less effort than sticks.

However, if you need more support or something to bear your weight, you may want to consider other options, such as a mobility scooter or wheelchair.

Check out our in-depth reviews of recliner chairs, adjustable beds, andstairlifts

Six things we learned testing rollators and mobility walkers

People previously reliant on a walking stick or frame can benefit from rollators. One of our testers who usually only used a stick found that she could walk much further with a rollator and felt safe and supported while doing so. Generally, the more expensive rollators performed better in our tests. We found a big difference in brake performance. Some brakes worked well, while others barely had an impact on the downward slope that we tested them on. Most rollators and mobility walkers offer instructions on how to tighten the brakes. Make sure to follow the directions carefully if you plan on doing so. We also found some rollators are better suited to bumpy terrain, whereas others are real bone rattlers. Think about the types of surfaces you are likely to cover before purchase. Assembly and adjusting the handlebars is an awkward process with some of the rollators, we found, and could be a challenge for those with arthritis or dexterity issues. Rollators with canvas seats tend to be the easiest to fold away and fit inside the boot of a car. It's often just a case of pulling the handle in the middle of the seat and folding it in two.

How to walk safely with a rollator or mobility walker

Start by checking your have the correct height for your rollator. When standing holding the hand grips, your elbows should be slightly bent. When standing with your hands at your side the handgrips should reach just above the wrist joint.

Ensure that the brakes are released prior to walking. Push the rollator forwards and walk towards it, stepping one foot in front of the other.

Avoid walking too far into the rollator as your feet should be just inside the back wheels once you take a step. Don't overstretch and place the aid too far in front.

When stopping to take a break, ensure you are on a flat surface and the brakes are in the locked position before sitting down.

Use our monthly tips to inspire you to eat well, live better and stay healthy - sign up for ourFood and Health newsletter

How do I get help with the cost of a rollator?

Government grants, tax discounts and assistance from charities may be available to help you finance your rollator. Below are some options: