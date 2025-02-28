Best Rosemary Hair Care Products for Hair Growth (2025)

The rise of rosemary in hair care has been nothing short of impressive. Over the past 5 or so years, rosemary has had a major moment when it comes to hair growth, strengthening and more since it’s so easy to use, natural and accessible. From rosemary oils to rosemary shampoos and rosemary hair masks (and more), you can find a rosemary version of just about any type of hair care product. Why do so many turn to rosemary to help their hair health? Because it actually works, at least for the thousands of people on social media who swear by it. Keep reading for more on the benefits of rosemary hair care and the best rosemary hair products to try from oils to leave-ins.

Benefits of rosemary for hair

If you’ve scrolled through HairTok at all in the past couple of years, there’s a high chance you’ve seen countless videos of creators raving about all of the amazing benefits of rosemary when it comes to our hair. And while science can’t back up every beauty trend you see on social media, it can back up rosemary. In fact, a study found that rosemary can be just as effective as minoxidil, the leading ingredient found in hair loss treatments like Rogaine. This makes it a winner for promoting healthy hair growth.

Rosemary helps with hair growth by stimulating blood flow and circulation to the scalp, which in turn promotes our hair to grow longer and thicker. Rosemary is also an anti-inflammatory, so it helps support an overall healthy scalp environment, which is part of why you’ll find rosemary in many scalp serums. Further, founder of Colour Collective and trichologist Kerry Yates tells us that rosemary also “feeds the (hair) follicle,” which means that it gives our strands the essential nutrients it needs to be healthy, thick and strong.

Lastly, rosemary smells incredible, which means it will not only help your hair feel healthy and strong, but also make it smell great.

Types of rosemary hair products

Nowadays, thanks to the rising demand in rosemary hair care, there are dozens of types of rosemary hair products on the market. Rosemary oil is probably the most common and is what first went viral when it comes to rosemary hair care. Rosemary oil is great for overnight treatments and deeply stimulating the scalp.

However, aside from rosemary hair oils, there are also rosemary shampoos and conditioners, rosemary hair masks, rosemary leave-ins, rosemary water sprays and more. It truly feels like the possibilities are endless when it comes to this ingredient, and the large array of options means there’s a higher chance you will find the right product that really works for you, your scalp and your hair needs.

9 best rosemary hair products

Keep reading for the best rosemary hair products out there that will stimulate hair growth, improve your scalp environment and maintain overall hair health. From drugstore products to high-end, you’re sure to find one your hair loves.

Mielle Organics Rosemary Mint Scalp & Strengthening Hair Oil This rosemary oil, Mielle Organics Rosemary Mint Scalp & Strengthening Hair Oil, was one of the first rosemary hair products to go viral, thanks to not only its effectiveness but also its accessibility. It’s available at the drugstore and inexpensive, making it low-risk to try. It’s made with rosemary and mint essential oils, which both increase blood circulation on the scalp. Additionally, it’s infused with biotin, a long-time fav favorite ingredient when it comes to hair growth.

Camille Rose Rosemary Oil 5-Minute Strengthening Hair Mask Adding a hair mask to your shower routine is a great and easy way to keep your locks moisturized, strong and healthy. Camille Rose Rosemary Oil 5-Minute Strengthening Hair Mask is a great rosemary mask option and is also available for a low cost at the drugstore. It’s made with rosemary oil and peppermint oil, horsetail leaf extract (which helps strengthen and improve hair’s elasticity) and antioxidant-rich yucca leaf extract. To use, simply apply to washed hair in the shower from root to tip and leave on for five minutes; Rinse out with cool water.

Pattern by Tracee Ellis Ross Scalp Serum If you’re looking for a rosemary scalp serum, try Pattern by Tracee Ellis Ross Scalp Serum, a hydrating and refreshing serum that soothes an inflamed scalp from tight hairstyles. It’s especially great for wavy, curly and coily hair textures, and works on fine, medium and thick hair. It’s formulated with rosemary oil, peppermint oil and lavender oil, which is so soothing while also stimulating hair follicles. See Also Ashley Tisdale on Mental Health, Living With Alopecia, and Her New Hair Line

JVN Complete Pre-Wash Scalp & Hair Strengthening Treatment Oil Pre-wash treatments have become increasingly popular, and are great for getting an extra deep scalp clean. JVN Complete Pre-Wash Scalp & Hair Strengthening Treatment Oil is a great rosemary pre-wash option that clarifies the scalp, removing product build-up and excess sebum. It helps soothe an itchy, dry scalp as well and helps to strengthen hair. It’s made with rosemary extract, turmeric oil (an anti-inflammatory) and hemisqualane (which strengthens and promotes hair health).

BondiBoost HG Miracle Hair Mask Another amazing hair mask pick, BondiBoost HG Miracle Hair Mask, is a stand-out. It’s made with rosemary, peppermint oil and Queensland nut oil, as well as argan, jojoba and castor oils; so not only does it help with hair growth, it also nourishes and conditions hair. You get the best of both worlds in one mask!

Camille Rose Rosemary Water Daily Strengthening Mist For an easy, convenient rosemary hair treatment you can use every day, we like Camille Rose Rosemary Water Daily Strengthening Mist. It’s available at the drugstore for $10 for 8 fl. oz. worth of product, which in itself makes it a great pick. But even better, it has rosemary oil, peppermint, amla, apigenin, shikakai and biotin, all of which are amazing for overall hair health. Simply spritz on dry or wet hair daily from root to ends, especially focusing on where you want to see hair growth.

Briogeo Scalp Revival Rosemary Pre-Wash Scalp and Hair Oil Briogeo Scalp Revival Rosemary Pre-Wash Scalp and Hair Oil is another great rosemary product for a dry, flaky scalp. It’s conditioning and nourishing thanks to castor oil and tea tree oil, as well as strengthening and thickening due to the rosemary oil. It’s a great pre-wash or overnight treatment.

Necessaire Rosemary Hair Essentials For a complete rosemary hair care set, we recommend Necessaire Rosemary Hair Essentials. It has everything you need for a rosemary hair care routine, including a rosemary shampoo, rosemary conditioner and a scalp serum. This is great if you’ve already tried rosemary for your hair and know it works well for you and your routine.

Marc Anthony Grow Long Hair & Scalp Serum We told you, there are lots of amazing drugstore rosemary hair products! Including this $10 serum, Marc Anthony Grow Long Hair & Scalp Serum. This includes some of the best ingredients for hair growth, like rosemary oil, caffeine, biotin and ginseng. It’s conditioning and strengthening and helps combat frizz.

