Best Skincare Advice for Men (2025)

  • February 28, 2025
  • February 28, 2025
20s, 30s, 40s And Beyond…

So, you woke up one morning, looked in the mirror, and noticed your face looks rougher, duller, or just plain tired. Maybe it’s dry patches, unexpected breakouts, or forehead lines that weren’t there last year. And suddenly, it hits you: your skin doesn’t just take care of itself.

The truth is, men’s skin goes through changes at every stage of life. In your 20s, you can get away with skipping moisturizer and staying out all night. But if you don’t start a basic skincare routine now, you’ll pay for it later.

By your 30s, sun damage, dehydration, and fine lines start creeping in. Then comes your 40s, collagen loss makes your skin thinner and drier, and dark spots or deeper wrinkles may appear. But the good news? It’s never too late to start. Whether you’re in your 20s or your 50s, a simple routine can keep your skin healthy, strong, and looking its best for years to come.

20s: The “I’ll Deal with It Later” Years

Ah, your 20s. You can survive on two hours of sleep, eat whatever you want, and your skin still bounces back. But here’s the thing—this is the decade where damage starts. Sun exposure, late nights, and skipping moisturizer (or using a 3-in-1 body wash on your face—yeah, we see you) will catch up to you fast.

What Your Skin Needs in Your 20s

  • Cleansing (No, Your Bar Soap Doesn’t Count) – Get a gentle face wash, something that removes dirt and oil without stripping your skin.
  • Moisturizer – Yes, even if your skin is oily. A lightweight, non-greasy moisturizer keeps your skin balanced and prevents that tight, dry feeling.
  • Sunscreen (Every. Single. Day.) – Think sunscreen is just for the women? Wrong. UV rays cause wrinkles and dark spots, and they don’t wait until you’re 40. Get a lightweight SPF 50+ and make it a habit.
  • Occasional Exfoliation – Scrubbing your face like it’s a dirty pan? Not necessary. A gentle exfoliator 2-3 times a week helps clear out dead skin and prevent breakouts.

What Happens If You Skip It?

  • More breakouts due to oil buildup.
  • Sun damage that shows up as wrinkles and dark spots in your 30s. Don’t mean to scare you but you’re putting yourself up for skin cancer too.
  • Dehydrated skin that starts aging faster.

30s: The “Wait, Why Do I Look Tired?” Years

Welcome to your 30s—where your skin starts showing signs of, well, life. You might notice fine lines, uneven skin tone, or that your face just looks…less fresh. This is the decade where neglecting skincare catches up, but also where simple changes can make a big difference.

What Your Skin Needs in Your 30s

  • Keep Cleansing and Moisturizing – Same as your 20s, but now’s the time to upgrade. Look for products with hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid.
  • Vitamin C Serum – This is your brightening superhero. A few drops in the morning help fade dark spots, fight sun damage, and keep your skin looking awake.
  • Eye Cream (No, It’s Not Just Marketing) – Tired eyes? Dark circles? Crow’s feet? A hydrating eye cream keeps the skin around your eyes firm and fresh.
  • Retinol at Night – This is the anti-aging gold standard. It boosts collagen, smooths fine lines, and keeps your skin looking youthful. Start with a low percentage to avoid irritation.

What Happens If You Skip It?

  • Fine lines start settling in faster.
  • Uneven skin tone and dark spots become more noticeable.
  • Your skin loses elasticity, making you look more tired.

40s & Beyond: The “Maybe I Should Have Started Sooner” Years

By now, your skin is sending you signals—fine lines are more pronounced, hydration levels drop, and sun damage might be showing up as dark spots. The key here? Hydration and repair.

What Your Skin Needs in Your 40s

  • Everything from Your 30s, But More Hydrating – Think of it as your usual routine, but with extra moisture.
  • Peptides & Growth Factors – These ingredients support collagen production and help skin maintain elasticity.
  • A Richer Night Cream – Your skin recovers while you sleep, so give it the good stuff.
  • Professional Treatments (Optional, But Helpful) – If you want to go the extra mile, consider chemical peels or laser treatments to help with dark spots and wrinkles.

What Happens If You Skip It?

  • Skin looks duller and more tired.
  • Wrinkles become deeper and harder to treat.
  • Dryness makes your skin feel rough and irritated.

The Bottom Line

Skincare isn’t about aesthetics or trends—it’s basic maintenance. Like brushing your teeth or hitting the gym, taking care of your skin pays off long-term. And no, it doesn’t have to be complicated. Just start with the basics: wash your face, moisturize, slap on some sunscreen, and go from there. Your future face will thank you.

Want help creating the perfect routine? Click here.

