Best Skincare Products for Men 2022 | Skincare.com powered by L'Oréal (2025)

Table of Contents
CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser Jack Black All Over Wash for Face, Hair and Body MALIN+GOETZ Grapefruit Face Cleanser The Best Facial Exfoliators for Men Kiehl’s Facial Fuel Scrub Disco Exfoliating Face Scrub The Best Facial Moisturizers for Men CeraVe Moisturizing Cream La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Matte Face Moisturizer Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream Hydrating Moisturizer The Best Eye Creams for Men Youth To The People Superberry Dream Eye Cream L’Oréal Paris Revitalift Hyaluronic Acid + Caffeine Hydrating Eye Serum Versed Skin Smooth Landing Advanced Retinoid Eye Balm The Best Toners for Men Thayers Milky Hydrating Face Toner Aēsop B & Tea Balancing Toner REN Clean Skincare Ready Steady Glow Daily AHA Toner The Best Anti-Aging Creams for Men Kiehl’s Super Multi-Corrective Anti-Aging Cream for Face and Neck Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Advanced Retinol + Ferulic Intense Wrinkle Cream The Best Facial Serums for Men Vichy LiftActiv Supreme H.A. Wrinkle Corrector SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic BL+ Eye Serum Peace Out Dark Spots Serum The Best Facial Masks for Men Kiehl’s Avocado Nourishing Hydration Mask Garnier SkinActive 3-in-1 Charcoal Face Mask The Best Sunscreen for Men La Roche-Posay Anthelios UV Correct Sunscreen SPF 70 SkinCeuticals Physical Fusion UV Defense SPF 30 EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46 Read more EXPLORE BY TOPICS AND BRANDS References

December 16, 2022

Best Skincare Products for Men 2022 | Skincare.com powered by L'Oréal (1)

By: Caitlyn Martyn | skincare.com by L'Oréal

Best Skincare Products for Men 2022 | Skincare.com powered by L'Oréal (2)
Best Skincare Products for Men 2022 | Skincare.com powered by L'Oréal (3)

CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser

For a simple cleanser that covers all the bases, this CeraVe face wash should be on your radar. It’s gentle, foam-free and infused with complexion-boosting ingredients like hyaluronic acid, glycerin and ceramides for a quick, effective cleanse for men.

Best Skincare Products for Men 2022 | Skincare.com powered by L'Oréal (4)

Jack Black All Over Wash for Face, Hair and Body

Men who insist on using the same product for their face, hair and body shouldn’t miss this three-in-one all-over wash from Jack Black.

Best Skincare Products for Men 2022 | Skincare.com powered by L'Oréal (5)

MALIN+GOETZ Grapefruit Face Cleanser

This foamy facial cleanser is a fuss-free classic. Not only does it remove excess oil and dirt, but it also works double time as a toner to help balance the skin and improve moisture retention so your face doesn’t feel tight or stripped.

Best Skincare Products for Men 2022 | Skincare.com powered by L'Oréal (6)

The Best Facial Exfoliators for Men

Kiehl’s Facial Fuel Scrub

Kiehl’s has an extensive range of skincare products for men, so if you’re looking for a full regimen, the pharmacist-founded brand has you covered. One of our favorites from the line is this facial scrub, which is infused with caffeine, citrus and menthol to energize dull, tired skin like a cup of morning coffee.

Best Skincare Products for Men 2022 | Skincare.com powered by L'Oréal (7)

Disco Exfoliating Face Scrub

This face scrub exfoliates, reduces inflammation and repairs damage for smooth looking skin with the help of papaya extract, apricot oil and aloe. It’s ideal for men with sensitive skin or for combatting in-grown hairs and razor burn.

Best Skincare Products for Men 2022 | Skincare.com powered by L'Oréal (8)

The Best Facial Moisturizers for Men

CeraVe Moisturizing Cream

Say hello to the skincare product that does it all. Designed to be used on both your face and body, this moisturizer leaves dry skin feeling smooth and soft thanks to an ultra-hydrating formula that contains hyaluronic acid and essential ceramides. The best part? It absorbs into the skin quickly and doesn’t make it feel greasy or sticky.

Best Skincare Products for Men 2022 | Skincare.com powered by L'Oréal (9)

La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Matte Face Moisturizer

Control shine while still giving your skin the moisture it needs with this gel moisturizer from La Roche-Posay. Formulated with La Roche-Posay prebiotic thermal water, ceramide-3, niacinamide, and glycerin, it effectively hydrates the skin while helping to reduce the appearance of fine lines and improve skin texture.

Best Skincare Products for Men 2022 | Skincare.com powered by L'Oréal (10)

Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream Hydrating Moisturizer

This moisturizer is a cult favorite for a reason. Come for the fluffy, weightless, cloud-like texture (the product name doesn’t lie!) and stay for the concentrated formula that features three different molecular sizes of hyaluronic acid to really penetrate deep into the skin and flood your face with moisture.

Best Skincare Products for Men 2022 | Skincare.com powered by L'Oréal (11)

The Best Eye Creams for Men

Youth To The People Superberry Dream Eye Cream

Help to hydrate and plump up the skin around your eyes and visibly smooth the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while you sleep with this overnight eye cream. It’s a rich and creamy formula that features a potent, cold-pressed superberry blend of prickly pear, goji berry, squalane and moringa.

Best Skincare Products for Men 2022 | Skincare.com powered by L'Oréal (12)

L’Oréal Paris Revitalift Hyaluronic Acid + Caffeine Hydrating Eye Serum

Target tired-looking eyes and dryness with this fast-absorbing eye serum. The combination of hyaluronic acid and caffeine helps to plump up the skin, therefore reducing the appearance of fine lines, and brighten dark circles. The cooling metal applicator makes the application experience all the more enjoyable.

Best Skincare Products for Men 2022 | Skincare.com powered by L'Oréal (13)

Versed Skin Smooth Landing Advanced Retinoid Eye Balm

With the balm formula and simple, user-friendly packaging of this product, eye cream has never been less intimidating. The texture melts into your skin while ingredients like retinoid, shiitake mushroom extract, vitamin E and black currant seed oil help to visibly soften fine lines and crow’s feet and restore firmness.

Best Skincare Products for Men 2022 | Skincare.com powered by L'Oréal (14)

The Best Toners for Men

Thayers Milky Hydrating Face Toner

Toners are a great way to up your skin’s moisture and refine your complexion. Simply splash some onto a cotton pad or directly into your hands, and pat onto a freshly cleansed face to prep the skin for the serums or creams that come next in your regimen.

Snow mushroom and hyaluronic acid help to replump skin with essential moisture in this alcohol- and fragrance-free toner. It has a milky consistency that quickly absorbs, leaving your skin feeling softer, smoother, balanced and and prepped for the next step.

Best Skincare Products for Men 2022 | Skincare.com powered by L'Oréal (15)

Aēsop B & Tea Balancing Toner

This gentle, soothing toner is an ideal option for men with sensitive skin. It’s infused with provitamin B5 and calming green tea to help balance the skin, minimize pores and prep skin for hydration.

Best Skincare Products for Men 2022 | Skincare.com powered by L'Oréal (16)

REN Clean Skincare Ready Steady Glow Daily AHA Toner

If you’re looking for a toner to help with breakouts and uneven texture, look no further than this clarifying one. With lactic acid (AHA) and salicin (BHA), it helps to exfoliate and refine pores so you experience less breakouts and smoother, brighter and more even skin.

Best Skincare Products for Men 2022 | Skincare.com powered by L'Oréal (17)

The Best Anti-Aging Creams for Men

Kiehl’s Super Multi-Corrective Anti-Aging Cream for Face and Neck

According to Kiehl’s, this multitasking, oil-free anti-aging cream has been proven to reduce the appearance of wrinkles, even skin tone and even skin texture in as little as four weeks. Made with chaga mushroom and hyaluronic acid, the fast-absorbing cream can be used on both the face and neck.

Best Skincare Products for Men 2022 | Skincare.com powered by L'Oréal (18)

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Advanced Retinol + Ferulic Intense Wrinkle Cream

If wrinkles or loss of firmness is a top concern for you, a cream that specifically targets signs of aging with retinol is a must. This intensive cream combats wrinkles and dry, fine lines, strengthens the moisture barrier and supports natural collagen production with its powerhouse ingredients (retinol, bakuchiol, ferulic acid and hyaluronic acid to name a few).

Best Skincare Products for Men 2022 | Skincare.com powered by L'Oréal (19)

The Best Facial Serums for Men

Vichy LiftActiv Supreme H.A. Wrinkle Corrector

If you’re not familiar, different serums can help the skin in a number of ways, from unclogging pores and exfoliating the skin to brightening dark spots and offering intense hydration. Pat them into your skin before applying creams.

Never tried one before? This hyaluronic acid serum from Vichy is the perfect starting point; it helps the skin retain a thousand times its weight in water for a healthy dose of hydration.

Best Skincare Products for Men 2022 | Skincare.com powered by L'Oréal (20)

SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic

For brighter, more even-toned skin, look to this vitamin C serum from SkinCeuticals. The antioxidant-rich formula neutralizes free radicals to protect men’s skin from UV damage and air pollution while reducing inflammation.

Best Skincare Products for Men 2022 | Skincare.com powered by L'Oréal (21)

BL+ Eye Serum

Do you wake up with puffy eyes? Invest in this under-eye serum made with ingredients from Iceland’s Blue Lagoon. It hydrates and revives the look of tired eyes and prevents collagen breakdown. Tip: Store it in the fridge so that the cooling rollerball applicator stays nice and cold.

Best Skincare Products for Men 2022 | Skincare.com powered by L'Oréal (22)

Peace Out Dark Spots Serum

If you’re looking to address hyperpigmentation, add this serum to your rotation. Whether your concern is post-breakout discoloration, sun spots, age spots or uneven skin tone, this potent blend of AHAs and tranexamic acid works to brighten and refine your skin’s surface.

Best Skincare Products for Men 2022 | Skincare.com powered by L'Oréal (23)

The Best Facial Masks for Men

Kiehl’s Avocado Nourishing Hydration Mask

For extra moisture, opt for a hydration-packed face mask. This rich, creamy mask contains avocado fruit extract, avocado oil and evening primrose oil to drench the skin in nourishment and seal in moisture.

Best Skincare Products for Men 2022 | Skincare.com powered by L'Oréal (24)

Garnier SkinActive 3-in-1 Charcoal Face Mask

Looking to control shine and clarify your skin? This affordable five-minute face mask from Garnier should do the trick. The star ingredient, charcoal, helps to draw oil and impurities away from the skin and offers a subtle exfoliating effect, leaving behind smoother, balanced skin.

Best Skincare Products for Men 2022 | Skincare.com powered by L'Oréal (25)

The Best Sunscreen for Men

La Roche-Posay Anthelios UV Correct Sunscreen SPF 70

One of the most important steps of your skincare routine is applying SPF. After moisturizing, top your whole regimen off with a layer of this lightweight broad-spectrum sunscreen. We especially love this one for men because it offers a sheer finish that doesn’t leave behind a white cast.

Best Skincare Products for Men 2022 | Skincare.com powered by L'Oréal (26)

SkinCeuticals Physical Fusion UV Defense SPF 30

This fragrance-free mineral sunscreen is ideal for very dry, sensitive skin types. You can count on it to protect your skin from damaging UVA/UVB rays without causing further irritation.

Best Skincare Products for Men 2022 | Skincare.com powered by L'Oréal (27)

EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46

This water-based SPF formula is great for men with rosacea, hyperpigmentation and acne-prone skin. It applies smoothly and protects the skin from the sun’s harmful UV rays while deeply moisturizing your complexion.

Best Skincare Products for Men 2022 | Skincare.com powered by L'Oréal (28)

Additional reporting by Stephanie Nguyen; Photo: Chaunte Vaughn

Read more

Best Skincare Products for Men 2022 | Skincare.com powered by L'Oréal (29)

EXPLORE BY TOPICS AND BRANDS

  • product-picks
  • Cleansers
  • Thayers
  • CeraVe
  • La Roche-Posay
  • Youth To The People
  • Vichy
  • SkinCeuticals
  • Garnier
Back to top
Best Skincare Products for Men 2022 | Skincare.com powered by L'Oréal (2025)

References

Top Articles
We Tried Over 100 Dermatologist-Approved Moisturizers—These Are the Very Best
Interpreting Omega-3 Blood Tests
You should be using retinol on your hands — not just your face
Latest Posts
Glow Safely with LAMAV: Spring Tanning & Skincare Routine
10 Best Wrinkle Creams That Actually Worked in Our Lab Tests
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Foster Heidenreich CPA

Last Updated:

Views: 5561

Rating: 4.6 / 5 (56 voted)

Reviews: 87% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Foster Heidenreich CPA

Birthday: 1995-01-14

Address: 55021 Usha Garden, North Larisa, DE 19209

Phone: +6812240846623

Job: Corporate Healthcare Strategist

Hobby: Singing, Listening to music, Rafting, LARPing, Gardening, Quilting, Rappelling

Introduction: My name is Foster Heidenreich CPA, I am a delightful, quaint, glorious, quaint, faithful, enchanting, fine person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.