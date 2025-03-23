Best Skincare Products for Men 2022 | Skincare.com powered by L'Oréal (2025)

December 16, 2022
By: Caitlyn Martyn | skincare.com by L'Oréal
CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser
For a simple cleanser that covers all the bases, this CeraVe face wash should be on your radar. It’s gentle, foam-free and infused with complexion-boosting ingredients like hyaluronic acid, glycerin and ceramides for a quick, effective cleanse for men.
Jack Black All Over Wash for Face, Hair and Body
Men who insist on using the same product for their face, hair and body shouldn’t miss this three-in-one all-over wash from Jack Black.
MALIN+GOETZ Grapefruit Face Cleanser
This foamy facial cleanser is a fuss-free classic. Not only does it remove excess oil and dirt, but it also works double time as a toner to help balance the skin and improve moisture retention so your face doesn’t feel tight or stripped.
The Best Facial Exfoliators for Men
Kiehl’s Facial Fuel Scrub
Kiehl’s has an extensive range of skincare products for men, so if you’re looking for a full regimen, the pharmacist-founded brand has you covered. One of our favorites from the line is this facial scrub, which is infused with caffeine, citrus and menthol to energize dull, tired skin like a cup of morning coffee.
Disco Exfoliating Face Scrub
This face scrub exfoliates, reduces inflammation and repairs damage for smooth looking skin with the help of papaya extract, apricot oil and aloe. It’s ideal for men with sensitive skin or for combatting in-grown hairs and razor burn.
The Best Facial Moisturizers for Men
CeraVe Moisturizing Cream
Say hello to the skincare product that does it all. Designed to be used on both your face and body, this moisturizer leaves dry skin feeling smooth and soft thanks to an ultra-hydrating formula that contains hyaluronic acid and essential ceramides. The best part? It absorbs into the skin quickly and doesn’t make it feel greasy or sticky.
La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Matte Face Moisturizer
Control shine while still giving your skin the moisture it needs with this gel moisturizer from La Roche-Posay. Formulated with La Roche-Posay prebiotic thermal water, ceramide-3, niacinamide, and glycerin, it effectively hydrates the skin while helping to reduce the appearance of fine lines and improve skin texture.
Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream Hydrating Moisturizer
This moisturizer is a cult favorite for a reason. Come for the fluffy, weightless, cloud-like texture (the product name doesn’t lie!) and stay for the concentrated formula that features three different molecular sizes of hyaluronic acid to really penetrate deep into the skin and flood your face with moisture.
The Best Eye Creams for Men
Youth To The People Superberry Dream Eye Cream
Help to hydrate and plump up the skin around your eyes and visibly smooth the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while you sleep with this overnight eye cream. It’s a rich and creamy formula that features a potent, cold-pressed superberry blend of prickly pear, goji berry, squalane and moringa.
L’Oréal Paris Revitalift Hyaluronic Acid + Caffeine Hydrating Eye Serum
Target tired-looking eyes and dryness with this fast-absorbing eye serum. The combination of hyaluronic acid and caffeine helps to plump up the skin, therefore reducing the appearance of fine lines, and brighten dark circles. The cooling metal applicator makes the application experience all the more enjoyable.
Versed Skin Smooth Landing Advanced Retinoid Eye Balm
With the balm formula and simple, user-friendly packaging of this product, eye cream has never been less intimidating. The texture melts into your skin while ingredients like retinoid, shiitake mushroom extract, vitamin E and black currant seed oil help to visibly soften fine lines and crow’s feet and restore firmness.
The Best Toners for Men
Thayers Milky Hydrating Face Toner
Toners are a great way to up your skin’s moisture and refine your complexion. Simply splash some onto a cotton pad or directly into your hands, and pat onto a freshly cleansed face to prep the skin for the serums or creams that come next in your regimen.
Snow mushroom and hyaluronic acid help to replump skin with essential moisture in this alcohol- and fragrance-free toner. It has a milky consistency that quickly absorbs, leaving your skin feeling softer, smoother, balanced and and prepped for the next step.
Aēsop B & Tea Balancing Toner
This gentle, soothing toner is an ideal option for men with sensitive skin. It’s infused with provitamin B5 and calming green tea to help balance the skin, minimize pores and prep skin for hydration.
REN Clean Skincare Ready Steady Glow Daily AHA Toner
If you’re looking for a toner to help with breakouts and uneven texture, look no further than this clarifying one. With lactic acid (AHA) and salicin (BHA), it helps to exfoliate and refine pores so you experience less breakouts and smoother, brighter and more even skin.
The Best Anti-Aging Creams for Men
Kiehl’s Super Multi-Corrective Anti-Aging Cream for Face and Neck
According to Kiehl’s, this multitasking, oil-free anti-aging cream has been proven to reduce the appearance of wrinkles, even skin tone and even skin texture in as little as four weeks. Made with chaga mushroom and hyaluronic acid, the fast-absorbing cream can be used on both the face and neck.
Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Advanced Retinol + Ferulic Intense Wrinkle Cream
If wrinkles or loss of firmness is a top concern for you, a cream that specifically targets signs of aging with retinol is a must. This intensive cream combats wrinkles and dry, fine lines, strengthens the moisture barrier and supports natural collagen production with its powerhouse ingredients (retinol, bakuchiol, ferulic acid and hyaluronic acid to name a few).
The Best Facial Serums for Men
Vichy LiftActiv Supreme H.A. Wrinkle Corrector
If you’re not familiar, different serums can help the skin in a number of ways, from unclogging pores and exfoliating the skin to brightening dark spots and offering intense hydration. Pat them into your skin before applying creams.
Never tried one before? This hyaluronic acid serum from Vichy is the perfect starting point; it helps the skin retain a thousand times its weight in water for a healthy dose of hydration.
SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic
For brighter, more even-toned skin, look to this vitamin C serum from SkinCeuticals. The antioxidant-rich formula neutralizes free radicals to protect men’s skin from UV damage and air pollution while reducing inflammation.
BL+ Eye Serum
Do you wake up with puffy eyes? Invest in this under-eye serum made with ingredients from Iceland’s Blue Lagoon. It hydrates and revives the look of tired eyes and prevents collagen breakdown. Tip: Store it in the fridge so that the cooling rollerball applicator stays nice and cold.
Peace Out Dark Spots Serum
If you’re looking to address hyperpigmentation, add this serum to your rotation. Whether your concern is post-breakout discoloration, sun spots, age spots or uneven skin tone, this potent blend of AHAs and tranexamic acid works to brighten and refine your skin’s surface.
The Best Facial Masks for Men
Kiehl’s Avocado Nourishing Hydration Mask
For extra moisture, opt for a hydration-packed face mask. This rich, creamy mask contains avocado fruit extract, avocado oil and evening primrose oil to drench the skin in nourishment and seal in moisture.
Garnier SkinActive 3-in-1 Charcoal Face Mask
Looking to control shine and clarify your skin? This affordable five-minute face mask from Garnier should do the trick. The star ingredient, charcoal, helps to draw oil and impurities away from the skin and offers a subtle exfoliating effect, leaving behind smoother, balanced skin.
The Best Sunscreen for Men
La Roche-Posay Anthelios UV Correct Sunscreen SPF 70
One of the most important steps of your skincare routine is applying SPF. After moisturizing, top your whole regimen off with a layer of this lightweight broad-spectrum sunscreen. We especially love this one for men because it offers a sheer finish that doesn’t leave behind a white cast.
SkinCeuticals Physical Fusion UV Defense SPF 30
This fragrance-free mineral sunscreen is ideal for very dry, sensitive skin types. You can count on it to protect your skin from damaging UVA/UVB rays without causing further irritation.
EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46
This water-based SPF formula is great for men with rosacea, hyperpigmentation and acne-prone skin. It applies smoothly and protects the skin from the sun’s harmful UV rays while deeply moisturizing your complexion.
Additional reporting by Stephanie Nguyen; Photo: Chaunte Vaughn
Read more
EXPLORE BY TOPICS AND BRANDS
- product-picks
- Cleansers
- Thayers
- CeraVe
- La Roche-Posay
- Youth To The People
- Vichy
- SkinCeuticals
- Garnier