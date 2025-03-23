Best Skincare Products for Men 2022 | Skincare.com powered by L'Oréal (2025)

The Best Toners for Men

Toners are a great way to up your skin’s moisture and refine your complexion. Simply splash some onto a cotton pad or directly into your hands, and pat onto a freshly cleansed face to prep the skin for the serums or creams that come next in your regimen.

Snow mushroom and hyaluronic acid help to replump skin with essential moisture in this alcohol- and fragrance-free toner. It has a milky consistency that quickly absorbs, leaving your skin feeling softer, smoother, balanced and and prepped for the next step.