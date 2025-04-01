Best Skincare Products with Vitamin C - MakeupAlley (2025)

5.0 from beautyjunkie22

I was a little paranoid about buying an antioxidant serum - I swear by my AHA serum at night, but wanted an antioxidant for day - and as my skin tends to be quite sensitive, I was terrified whatever I buy will make me break out or into rashes. But not this product! I love it. Results were visible from first use, my skin is smooth and even. I'm very careful about very quickly sealing the bottle back up also, not to let too much oxygen in. It is pricey (I paid $100 at Sephora), so I'd like to get as much use as I can out of the bottle. I've heard great things about Skinceuticals, so that...