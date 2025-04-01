Best Skincare Products with Vitamin C - MakeupAlley (2025)

- Home
- Articles
- Best Skincare Products with Vitamin C
Mar/04/2025#Vitamin C, #Skincare, #Dark Spots, #Discoloration, #Hyperpigmentation
Related attributes:Face SerumFace SunscreenFace Moisturizer
Known for its incredible ability to combat dark spots and hyperpigmentation, Vitamin C is a must-have for anyone looking to achieve radiant skin. This powerhouse ingredient works wonders in brightening your complexion and evening out discolorations, giving you that flawless glow. Whether you're tackling stubborn dark spots or seeking an overall glow-up, this magical vitamin is your go-to. Don't just take our word for it; our members have a lot of exciting things to say about these Vitamin C infused skincare gems!
Boot directory
- The recommended products by MakeupAlley users for “Vitamin C”
- Vitamin C Face Serum
- Vitamin C Face Serum
- Vitamin C Face Serum
- Vitamin C Face Serum
- Vitamin C Face Serum
- Vitamin C Face Sunscreen
- Vitamin C Face Serum
- Vitamin C Face Moisturizer
The recommended products by MakeupAlley users for “Vitamin C”
5 MakeupAlley members posted reviews and ratings for The Ordinary Vitamin C Suspension 23% + HA Spheres 2% related to “Vitamin C”.
The Ordinary/Face Serum
Vitamin C Suspension 23% + HA Spheres 2%
4.0
5 reviews
HyperpigmentationDullnessVitamin CHyaluronic AcidFine LinesDry SkinRetinol
5.0
from notjustgingerly
from
notjustgingerly
I really like this product having experimented with blending ascorbic acid powder with my moisturizer and it is messy (and easy to overdo) so I find this to be excellent because it doesn’t have as short of a “use after opening” window like products where the vitamin c is already mixed (active) and quick to oxidize and go bad. A little goes a long way but the packaging doesn’t allow for precise dispensing so I always get more than I need for my face so I happily use the excess on my neck & chest. I find it best to give it a minute or two then apply a water based moisturizer on top because...
About reviewer (430 reviews)
Age56 & Over
SkinDry, Fair, Cool
HairBlond, Wavy, Fine
EyesBlue
10 MakeupAlley members posted reviews and ratings for CeraVe Skin Renewing Vitamin C Face Serum related to “Vitamin C”.
CeraVe/Face Serum
Skin Renewing Vitamin C Face Serum
3.7
10 reviews
Vitamin CHyaluronic AcidCeramidesSensitive SkinGlycerinVitamin BVitamin EPanthenol
4.0
from Redwings11
from
Redwings11
What an underrated vitamin C serum! This product comes in a metal tube which keeps the serum shielded from light and is air tight to prevent oxidization and deterioration of the active ingredients. It is a fairly fluid serum and has a thinner viscosity than you might expect it to have in this type of packaging. I kept mine stored with the pointed end up to prevent any from leaking out. Applying this is quick and easy, the texture of it makes it spread easily and absorbs completely in a short amount of time. Once absorbed it leaves skin feeling silky smooth. Besides 10% L-AA vitamin C,...
About reviewer (1182 reviews)
Age56 & Over
SkinDry, Fair-Medium, Cool
HairBrunette, Wavy, Medium
EyesBlue
5 MakeupAlley members posted reviews and ratings for Perricone MD Vitamin C Ester Brightening Serum related to “Vitamin C”.
Perricone MD/Face Serum
Vitamin C Ester Brightening Serum
4.4
5 reviews
Fine LinesRetinolVitamin CSqualaneVitamin EDiscolorationCollagen
5.0
from beautyjunkie22
from
beautyjunkie22
I was a little paranoid about buying an antioxidant serum - I swear by my AHA serum at night, but wanted an antioxidant for day - and as my skin tends to be quite sensitive, I was terrified whatever I buy will make me break out or into rashes. But not this product! I love it. Results were visible from first use, my skin is smooth and even. I'm very careful about very quickly sealing the bottle back up also, not to let too much oxygen in. It is pricey (I paid $100 at Sephora), so I'd like to get as much use as I can out of the bottle. I've heard great things about Skinceuticals, so that...
About reviewer (114 reviews)
Age44-55
SkinDry, Olive, Warm
HairBrown, Curly, Coarse
EyesBrown
12 MakeupAlley members posted reviews and ratings for Peter Thomas Roth Potent C Power Serum related to “Vitamin C”.
Peter Thomas Roth/Face Serum
Potent C Power Serum
3.8
12 reviews
GinsengVitamin CTurmericSqualaneGlycerinVitamin E
4.0
from Janay
from
Janay
I'm aligned with previous reviewers in that this serum is effective and made a good difference in my skin, and that it is moisturizing and could be too much for oily or combination skin. My skin is getting more dry with age, so the serum worked great on me until mid-summer with the highest heat and humidity. So I'm going back to a lighter Vitamin C formula to get through summer and will repurchase the Peter Thomas Roth serum for the colder months.Some additional positives - I didn't experience any pilling or other issues when laying sunscreen and makeup over the serum. And although it is...
About reviewer (476 reviews)
Age56 & Over
SkinAcne-prone, Fair, Warm
HairBrunette, Wavy, Medium
EyesBrown
35 MakeupAlley members posted reviews and ratings for Andalou Naturals Turmeric + C Enlighten Serum related to “Vitamin C”.
Andalou Naturals/Face Serum
Turmeric + C Enlighten Serum
4.0
35 reviews
Vitamin EVitamin CTurmericHyaluronic AcidAloe VeraCruelty FreeVeganGlycerinRetinolSustainable
5.0
from ocarina
from
ocarina
I've tried a ton of vitamin C products over the years and until now haven't found one that didn't annoy my skin in some way. This is a thin serum with 10% magnesium ascorbyl phosphate (a version of vit. C that is less irritating but also less effective than ascorbic acid). It absorbs quickly with no greasiness or stickiness, although it does have a slightly gritty texture which disappears once rubbed into the skin. My sun creams glide on without need for extra moisturizer, and the result after finishing the bottle (about 5-6 weeks for a 32ml bottle) is brighter and more even skintone. I'm...
About reviewer (475 reviews)
Age44-55
SkinVery Oily, Fair, Neutral
HairBrunette, Wavy, Coarse
EyesHazel
1 MakeupAlley members posted reviews and ratings for Paula's Choice 5% Vitamin C Sheer Moisturizer SPF 50 related to “Vitamin C”.
Paula's Choice/Face Sunscreen
5% Vitamin C Sheer Moisturizer SPF 50
5.0
1 reviews
Dark SpotsVitamin CSPF 30SPF 50SheerGlycerinVitamin ESun Damage
5.0
from fragranceskincarelover
from
fragranceskincarelover
The newest sunscreen day moisturizer from Paula's Choice is this 5% Vitamin C Sheer Moisturizer SPF 50. I like that it has a high SPF of 50, I always wear at least 30 every day year round, but this is a really good option. It feels weightless on my skin, it is a very fluid texture that absorbs on my skin nicely. It contains 3 types of highly stable vitamin C brighten dullness, even tone and supercharge SPF for advanced sun protection. It creates a sheer glow that makes my skin look healthy and dewy. One thing that bothers me about Paula's Choice is that since Paula Begoin sold her company...
About reviewer (1016 reviews)
Age36-43
SkinNormal, Fair-Medium, Cool
HairBrown, Wavy, Coarse
EyesBlue
62 MakeupAlley members posted reviews and ratings for Mad Hippie Vitamin C Serum related to “Vitamin C”.
Mad Hippie/Face Serum
Vitamin C Serum
3.7
62 reviews
Vitamin EVitamin CHyaluronic AcidGlycerinAloe Vera
5.0
from Redwings11
from
Redwings11
This is a great Vitamin C Serum. Sinks into skin, does not leave a sticky residue, and is certified cruelty-free and vegan. There are no parabens, synthetic fragrance, or dyes in Mad Hippie products. I’ve tried a few other Vitamin C products that left a gritty or sticky residue behind or did not appear to do much to lighten dark spots or brighten the skin. Mad Hippie is by and far my favorite Vitamin C serum. I’m not sure you can actually see results from using this but it is supposed to help protect your skin from free radicals, provide antioxidants for your skin, etc. I kind of take...
About reviewer (1182 reviews)
Age56 & Over
SkinDry, Fair-Medium, Cool
HairBrunette, Wavy, Medium
EyesBlue
1 MakeupAlley members posted reviews and ratings for Dr. Idriss Major Fade Active Seal Vitamin C Gel Moisturizer related to “Vitamin C”.
Dr. Idriss/Face Moisturizer
Major Fade Active Seal Vitamin C Gel Moisturizer
4.0
1 reviews
Vitamin C
4.0
from summerseabreeze
from
summerseabreeze
I'm a fan of Dr Idriss' Major Fade serum - which is designed to be used under this moisturizer, so I decided to incorporate this into my routine too. My initial thoughts are "what's with the dispenser?" You end up with the moisturizer spreading on to the lid which you then have to wipe off. Every time. On the plus side the packaging design does keep the product stable. Due to its gel texture I get a slightly cooling effect as I apply it. It leaves a slightly tacky layer on my skin which I'm not a fan off, BUT works well as a makeup base. I love the fact that it contains an ester form of...
About reviewer (869 reviews)
Age36-43
SkinCombination, Tan, Not Sure
HairBlack, Other, Other
EyesBrown
1 MakeupAlley members posted reviews and ratings for NATURIUM Vitamin C Complex Cleanser related to “Vitamin C”.
Vitamin C Complex Cleanser
5.0
1 reviews
Vitamin C
5.0
from fragranceskincarelover
from
fragranceskincarelover
I was torn between trying this cleanser or the Niacinamide cleanser in Naturium, but I went with this as this cleanser gently exfoliates, and who doesn't want more radiant skin! I have been using this as my morning cleanse and I really like it. It doesn't strip or dry out my skin, rather it is left feeling soft and looking radiant. It has a light gentle foam. There are two forms of Vitamin C, phytic acid and fruit enzymes, including papain and bromelain, that gently exfoliate to instantly brighten skin. It comes in a pump bottle, and you only need a little bit. Due to the gentle...
About reviewer (1016 reviews)
Age36-43
SkinNormal, Fair-Medium, Cool
HairBrown, Wavy, Coarse
EyesBlue
1 MakeupAlley members posted reviews and ratings for StriVectin Super-C Eye Vitamin C Eye Cream related to “Vitamin C”.
Super-C Eye Vitamin C Eye Cream
4.0
1 reviews
Vitamin CHyaluronic AcidGlycerinRetinolVitamin EPanthenol
4.0
from fragranceskincarelover
from
fragranceskincarelover
This is a good eye cream for anyone who is looking for an eye cream to address multiple signs of aging including: crow's feet, fine lines, wrinkles, puffiness, dryness, and loss of firmness. This eye cream is lightweight, but very hydrating. It feels creamy and absorbs nicely into my skin. I noticed my eyes looked brighter after using this for a few days. The difference between this eye cream and the eye serum in the same line is that the eye serum works more on dark circles. You can use this eye cream on top of the eye serum if you want. This is part of Strivectin's Multi-Action...
About reviewer (1016 reviews)
Age36-43
SkinNormal, Fair-Medium, Cool
HairBrown, Wavy, Coarse
EyesBlue
< Best Concealers for Dark Circles and DiscolorationBest Skincare Products with Retinol >