Best Skincare Routine for Men - The Dermatology Review (2025)

When you think of men’s skincare, what do you remember seeing if you think back to your dad’s (or grandfather’s) medicine cabinet? A three-in-one shampoo, conditioner, and body wash? A bag of disposable razors and a can of shaving cream? Aftershave? Brut deodorant, perhaps? As you may already know, the best men’s skincare has come a long way.

While there’s no doubt that there are still some die-hard gentlemen who believe grooming and men’s skincare products are one and the same, the past two decades have changed the way men are thinking about the health and appearance of their skin — and it’s only going to grow from here on up. The best men’s skincare of today is made up of results-driven formulas that make up an effective skincare routine for men.

Not sure what to look for in the best skincare for men? No worries. Here at The Derm Review,we’ve reviewed hundreds of products with a scientific lens to ensure you’re creating a skincare routine for men that’s safe and effective.

The Science Behind Men’s Skin

The skin is the body’s largest organ, so taking care of it is vital. But is men’s skin so different from women’s that it requires a separate set of products, or are clever marketing and social conditioning at play? The short answer is a little bit of both.

Scientific research suggests men’s skin is between 10 and 20 percent thicker than women’s (though some skincare experts claim it can be up to 25 percent) because it contains more collagen and elastin.

Androgens such as testosterone affect the thickness of the skin and how much sebum the skin’s sebaceous glands produce. Seeing as men produce more testosterone, their skin is thicker and oilier than women’s — though women have their own crosses to bear due to hormonal issues concerning their cycle, pregnancy, and menopause.

While oil and thickness can help from a wrinkle-prevention perspective, it also means that it’s more difficult for a man to absorb the vital ingredients from skincare products than a woman’s skin.

Another great wrinkle-fighting perk is that a man’s skin tends to have more collagen than a woman’s. This doesn’t mean they’re exempt from wrinkles or other signs of aging, which is another reason why a solid men’s skincare routine is vital.

Skincare Routine For Men

We’re going to get into more detail about what men are looking for in a skincare routine next, but let’s just say it’s all about simplicity. While that might mean just a cleanser and a moisturizer for some men, adding in a few extra vital steps can significantly impact the health and appearance of the skin. The following routine takes just less than five minutes.

Cleanse

Cleansing is an integral step in any skincare routine, regardless of gender. Also, considering men’s skin is naturally oilier than women’s, cleansing removes dirt, pollutants, and excess oil that has settled inside your pores and the surface layer of the skin.

Cleanse twice a day (morning and night) and after exercise —if you work out in the a.m., your first can come after your sweat sesh. Work the product into the skin in circular motions for 30 seconds to a minute.

Best Cleanser for Men: Formulyst Creamy Foaming Cleanser

Tone

Toners have come a long way from the skin-stripping solutions of yesteryear. Today you can find formulas that hydrate, mattify, control blemishes, etc., so choose one based on your skin type and needs. Simply swipe a cotton ball or round saturated with toner across your face after cleansing.

Note that if you washed your face in the afternoon and exercise later in the day, you could use a toner instead of a cleanser so you’re not over-cleansing, which can strip the skin of its natural oils.

Best Toner: SkinCeuticals Phyto Corrective