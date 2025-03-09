Best smartwatch to monitor blood pressure for 2025 - Digital Health Central (2025)

Last Updated on May 19, 2024

We updated our selection of the best blood pressure smartwatches for 2024. Using a smartwatch to monitor blood pressure is still challenging, and few devices prove reliable enough to be used accurately. Even the newest Apple Watch Serie 9 did not yet have the possibility of monitoring blood pressure. In a nutshell, monitoring blood pressure requires blocking the blood flow. That is why an inflatable device is still the way to go, and we suggest you stick to such devices. Even if the Omron Heartguide was released five years ago, it is still the model to consider when looking for an FDA-approved smartwatch focusing on blood pressure. The BP Doctor is a cheaper alternative to the premium Omron Heartguide and is also a good pick if blood pressure monitoring while on the go is one of your concerns. The Galaxy Watch 6 is not approved by the FDA in the US for blood pressure measurements but offers the best compromise when looking for a premium smartwatch combining health, fitness, and lifestyle. Unfortunately, you will need an Android smartphone to use it as it proves not compatible with iOs. Be aware that most of the watches that do not include an inflatable cuff and somehow read blood pressure rely on algorithms based on heart rate variability. If they can be useful to monitor trends, they can not be considered as accurate as standard sphygmometers. The Omron Heartguide is the only FDA-cleared blood pressure smartwatch available. It relies on technology similar to that used in medical-grade blood pressure monitors. Despite its price and aging interface, it somehow remains our best pick. The BP Doctor is a close and more reasonably priced contender. Finally, the Huawei watch D offers the same wrist cuff technology that is favored by professionals. Unfortunately, its availability in the US is very limited.

Blood pressure (BP) is often called the “silent killer.” Why? Because even when suffering from high blood pressure, you usually do not feel it. According to the American Heart Association, high blood pressure can lead to heart attack, stroke, vision loss, heart failure, kidney failure, and sexual dysfunction.

The Center for Disease Control estimates that 47% of Americans meet the criteria of high blood pressure (systolic BP greater than 130 mmHg or diastolic BP higher than 80 mmHg.)

What are the benefits of a watch to monitor blood pressure?

If knowledge is power, checking your vitals regularly is how to know and act appropriately. Carrying an FDA-approved blood pressure monitor is often not a practical approach. This explains why Blood pressure watches are a convenient way to get your health under control.

There is no need to go to the doctor’s office or the pharmacy anymore. Home blood pressure monitoring is already widely used and recommended by doctors to manage hypertension effectively. Some smartwatches are even cleared by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which guarantees the accuracy of the results.

This article presents what we think are the best watches to measure blood pressure. Our favorites are the Omron Heartguide, Bp Doctor, and Samsung Galaxy Watch 6. They synchronize the readings with an iOS or Android phone (Android only for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6) to easily share them with your doctor. Discover what they have to offer and why using them is a first step towards controlling hypertension.

Best overall Omron Heartguide Runner Up YHE BP Doctor Best for Android users Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

SAMSUNG GALAXY WATCH 6

Best for Android Users

The SAMSUNG Galaxy Watch 6 has everything you can expect from a modern smartwatch. It provides numerous health-related information, including Blood Pressure readings, Electrocardiogram (ECG), and a new Body Composition Feature. The watch is also one of the market’s best fitness trackers and personal assistants. For numerous users, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is considered one the the best smartwatch of 2024. Its only real downturn is that it is exclusively compatible with Android and does not support iOS. Apart from that, if you are looking for an elegant watch that comes with non-cuff blood pressure monitoring, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is the obvious choice even though its accuracy for blood pressure monitoring has been the subject of numerous debates. The key appearing to be regular calibration against an approved blood pressure cuff.

The Galaxy Watch 6 is one of the few smartwatches on the market to offer FDA-cleared EKG for detecting Atrial Fibrillation and heart rhythm abnormalities. The Apple Watch and Fitbit also have this clearance.

The blood pressure and oxygen level monitor are somehow not FDA-cleared. It means the Galaxy Watch is not a medical device when measuring these parameters. Use it for information only, and when in doubt, double-check with your doctor or use a more standard inflatable blood pressure monitor.

With its stunning design and stellar healthcare capabilities, the Samsung Galaxy Watch’s blood pressure is a serious contender and our favorite. With a vast catalog of watch faces, finding the one that will suit your mood or circumstances is possible. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 made tremendous progress in battery life. It now offers up to 40 hours on a single charge.

The watch is compatible only with Android smartphones. The smartwatch market is clearly divided between Android and iOS users. Samsung and Apple have decided to rival the smartphone market and the smartwatches. We regret the decision of the two leading companies as users are taken hostages of their OS ecosystem. It allows for recording Blood Pressure using photopletysmophography (PPT).

When looking for a smartwatch offering the best for sport, fitness, health tracking, and the possibility of measuring Blood Pressure without needing a more bulky inflatable cuff, the Galaxy Watch 6 should be on the top of your list.

More than a wearable blood pressure monitor, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 has everything you can expect from a modern health tracker.

Pros Very intuitive UX

Different sizes

Numerous fitness and health tracking features

Stylish designs

Reasonably priced Cons Only for Android users

Blood Pressure is based on sensors and algorithms only. Reported as Accurate in a 10 mmHg range

and algorithms only. Reported as Accurate in a 10 mmHg range Limited battery life

OMRON HEARTGUIDE

Best for accuracy

The OMROM HEARTGUIDE is undoubtedly the best blood pressure watch money can buy. The technology is similar to the one found in home blood pressure monitors. However, as a fitness tracker, the number of features is limited. Therefore, the OHG should be seen as a portable medical device that happens to track your fitness. This watch has two only drawbacks: it is expensive and is quite bulky to wear daily.

Omron is not new to the world of blood pressure monitors. This Japanese company is one of the leaders in medical blood pressure monitors. Since its release in 2019, the OMRON HeartGuide has received numerous awards. The 2019 TIME Invention Award, the 2019 Popular Science Best of What’s a new award in the Healthcare category.

To date, the Omron HeartGuide is one of the only watches, that includes a traditional inflatable cuff. If it was not enough, the OHG is also FDA-cleared for accuracy, making it the only one on the market.

The HeartGuide smartwatch is genuinely an all-in-one device. In an interview, the developers of this fantastic piece of technology said that “the OHG is not a wearable device. It is a blood pressure monitor that happens to be worn on the wrist.” We could not agree more.

The OHG is stylish but large and bulky. It can become cumbersome when wearing it all day long. With a 4.1 oz or 115 grams weight and a watch dial of 1.9 inches in diameter, you will not forget that you are wearing it.

Once positioned on the wrist, it takes 15 seconds to get a reliable blood pressure measurement. The cuff comes in two sizes depending on your wrist size. So do not forget to measure your wrist and buy the size that fits you best. The technology used to measure systolic and diastolic BP values include automatic oscillometric sensors and inflatable cuffs.

Cardiologists have validated the efficiency of the OHG according to the requirements of the American National Standards Institute Icnc./Association for the Advancement of Medical Instrumentation/ISO 81060‐2:2013 guideline.

To know more about the Omron HeartGuide blood pressure watch’s medical benefits, we recommended reading the excellent article written by Dr. Anthony Pearson published in the Skeptical cardiologist and our review of this disruptive watch.

When paired with the iOS or Android app, the OHG also becomes an innovative fitness tracker. The companion app has the potential to improve medication adherence, track fitness, monitor sleep patterns, and help you stay connected with the world. With over 80 patents, the Omron HeartGuide is the gold standard for tracking blood pressure everywhere and anytime.

This watch combines innovation and practicality. It redefines what wearable medical devices will be. Its only drawback, its price! At $499, the OHG does not come cheap. Yet, it is somehow an investment you will not regret anytime soon. The Omron blood pressure flagship watch is a no-brainer if you are serious about using a smartwatch to monitor your blood pressure.

Pros Very accurate

Easy to use

FDA cleared

Already 5 years old

Built quality Cons Quite bulky for everyday use

Pricey

Limited fitness tracking features

Battery life of 48 hours

App. only available in the US

BEST OVERALL: BP Doctor Smartwatch

The BP Doctor is a newcomer on the market of the blood pressure smartwatch, but we are convinced that it will quickly become famous. The watch relies on an inflatable cuff, like the HeartGuide, and delivers accurate results. Stylish and comfortable, it also has numerous applications to track your heart rate, calorie consumption, and sleep quality. Most of all, it comes at a fraction of the price of the HeartGuide. A new wearable that needs to be considered very seriously.

We extensively reviewed the YHE BPDoctor and can not say enough good things about it. The BPDoctor watch relies on the same principles as the Omron HeartGuide and includes an inflatable cuff. We compared the readings using an Omron standard blood pressure monitor and were very impressed. The results of this watch were very close to those of a standard medical device.

The new wearable device originated as an Indiegogo project and has recently been introduced to the market. Despite not having the same level of recognition as more established brands, we are fully confident in its potential for significant success.

We appreciated the watch’s design, making it elegant and comfortable. Nobody will suspect that you are wearing a blood pressure watch. The cuff inflates silently, and the measurement takes only a few seconds.

The BPDoctor app also allows you to record your activity level, sleep cycles, and Heart Rate Variability. Like most of its competitors, the YHE BPDoctor app is made in China. It is very similar to the app developed by Huawei Model D, known for being intuitive and functional.

We regret to inform you that the associated app currently does not offer the capability to synchronize results with Apple Health. Additionally, merging workout data from other apps is not supported. While there are opportunities for software improvements, it’s worth noting that the YHE BPDoctor stands out as an excellent BP smartwatch. Its performance has the potential to significantly impact the current ranking of our favorite devices.

Pros Inflatable cuff technology

Precise for measuring Blood Pressure

Comfortable to wear

Good battery life

Measure sleep cycles and HRV Cons Not possible to share the data with Apple Health

The strap may be too short for strong men

The app could be better

What you should keep in mind when buying a Blood Pressure Smartwatch

Are these the best blood pressure watches?

The most reliable blood pressure monitor is always an FDA-approved or cleared medical device. While a smartwatch can serve as an alternative, it is essential to carefully consider the balance between budget and expectations when evaluating fitness watch offerings. Wearable blood pressure watches present numerous advantages; however, it is imperative to regard them as a means to swiftly acquire blood pressure information rather than as clinical devices.

In cases of uncertainty, the data should be interpreted cautiously. It is advisable to seek guidance from a healthcare professional, such as a doctor or pharmacist, for additional monitoring of your blood pressure.

What should you consider when buying a blood pressure watch?

Just as for any blood pressure monitoring device, there are various elements to consider when choosing the perfect device:

Accuracy: Accuracy is one of the key points to consider, but not only. Don’t forget to calibrate the PPG watches regularly. When in doubt, the Cleveland Clinic advises taking three measurements at 30 to 60 seconds intervals. By averaging the readings, you will get close to the real value.

Extra features: A smartwatch opens the doors to many applications, such as fitness or calorie tracking, heart monitoring, sleep tracking, and more. Balance the features and choose the smartwatch that is the most in line with your expectations and lifestyle.

Price: A FDA-cleared blood pressure monitor costs between $50 and $100 depending on the design, built quality, and associated apps. Except for Omron, all the smartwatches are not designed mainly for blood pressure monitoring . Therefore, do not consider them medical devices, and there is no need to break the bank for an additional function.

FAQs

Are these watches accurate? Most smartwatches rely on Photoplethysmography to estimate Blood Pressure. Once regularly calibrated, the algorithms will calculate the blood pressure using the heart rhythm variations. FDA clearance guarantees the devices are as good as the current gold standards. Fitbit is currently conducting a study using a new technology called Pulse Arrival Time. What are the pros and cons of Blood Pressure Watches? We currently exist in an era characterized by the quantified self. These technological devices provide a convenient means to concurrently monitor various health and fitness parameters. Furthermore, they have the capability to identify potential indicators that warrant further evaluation within a clinical setting. It is imperative to note that the majority of these devices lack FDA clearance, with the exception of the Omron HeartGuide. Consequently, the data obtained should be viewed as indicative rather than conclusive. It is of utmost importance to refrain from making any adjustments to medication regimens solely based on the provided results. Why measuring Blood Pressure is essential? Elevated blood pressure is frequently regarded as a condition influenced by behavioral factors, notably stemming from contemporary lifestyle and dietary patterns. Many individuals remain unaware of their affliction, which can be effectively managed through the use of appropriate medications. Regular monitoring of blood pressure is imperative to mitigate the risk of severe health ramifications, such as strokes or myocardial infarctions. Are Blood Pressure watches accurate? According to a scientific study published in 2022, blood pressure watches demonstrate insufficient accuracy to be considered reliable. They tend to show a proportional bias, where lower systolic blood pressures are overestimated, and higher blood pressures are underestimated.