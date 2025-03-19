Best Tallow Face Moisturizers (2025)

Buying guide for best tallow face moisturizers

Written by Talia Ergas Updated February 2025

Long before you could spend $200 on a nicely packaged face moisturizer, our ancestors relied on animal fats to protect and heal their skin.

Thanks in part to TikTok, tallow — essentially rendered beef fat —now has a growing number of fans who believe this vitamin-rich ingredient can hydrate skin, repair the skin barrier and promote a healthy complexion. Many tallow products are also blended with fragrant essential oils or herbs known for their calming and antibacterial properties to reduce redness and soothe irritated skin.

We did a deep dive to find the best tallow face moisturizers and examined the best picks in all categories below. Our top choice is the unscented Hearth and Homestead Handmade Whipped Tallow Balm, which goes on smooth without a heavy, greasy feel.

Which tallow face moisturizer is best?

Hearth and Homestead Handmade Whipped Tallow Balm

The Hearth and Homestead Handmade Whipped Tallow Balm includes calendula and chamomile to soothe skin.

Best of the Best

Tallow Source: 100% grass-fed beef | Skin Type Compatibility: All | Consistency and Texture: Whipped, fluffy cream | Scent: Unscented | Moisturizing Additives: Olive oil

The Hearth and Homestead Handmade Whipped Tallow Balm is a versatile herb-infused tallow moisturizer that includes plant extracts such as calendula and chamomile, which soothe skin with their calming and anti-inflammatory properties.

Suitable for all skin types, it’s an excellent choice for those with eczema and psoriasis. The tallow is harvested from 100% grass-fed cows with fat that’s rich in vitamins and minerals.

The whipped tallow balm has a fluffy texture that’s easy to apply without feeling greasy or heavy. A little goes a long way, so this 4-ounce jar can last quite a while and is a great value.

This product has a subtle, lightly buttery natural scent. Which is a big plus considering that some unscented tallow moisturizers can have an off-putting, almost beefy smell. Overall, the natural ingredients and thoughtful formulation yield a product that leaves the skin feeling deeply hydrated.

Rellet Tallow and Honey Balm

Best Bang for the Buck

Tallow Source: 100% grass-fed beef | Skin Type Compatibility: All | Consistency and Texture: Whipped, light | Scent: Unscented | Moisturizing Additives: Manuka honey, olive oil, jojoba oil

Made with high-quality ingredients, the Rellet Tallow and Honey Balm is a whipped-texture cream formulated with tallow from 100% grass-fed beef. Blended with manuka honey, marigold flower extract and olive oil, it deeply moisturizes skin, reduces inflammation and supports skin regeneration.

For those seeking a natural, budget-friendly skin care solution, this 4-ounce nourishing balm is a solid bet. The standout ingredient is the manuka honey, which acts as a natural humectant to draw moisture into the skin and promote healing with its antibacterial properties.

The cream has a light texture, which absorbs quickly into the skin without leaving a greasy residue. The product is unscented, which is ideal for those with sensitive or easily irritated skin. It can be used on the face or body to soothe dryness and repair damaged skin.

Frandora Tallow and Honey Balm

The Frandora Tallow and Honey Balm is a rich cream that hydrates and soothes skin.

Best for Sensitive Skin

Tallow Source: 100% grass-fed beef | Skin Type Compatibility: All | Consistency and Texture: Whipped, rich | Scent: Unscented | Moisturizing Additives: Honey

If your skin is prone to redness and irritation, the Frandora Tallow and Honey Balm is for you. It’s a luxuriously rich cream formulated without potentially bothersome essential oils, artificial fragrances and synthetic additives.

This versatile skin balm, with tallow from 100% grass-fed beef, is also formulated with raw wild honey. This adds further hydration benefits and promotes skin cell regeneration and healing. Honey is also known for helping to restore the skin’s pH balance and smooth fine lines and wrinkles.

The balm’s creamy, smooth texture absorbs quickly into the skin. It’s a gentle product that doesn’t feel greasy, and though it’s unscented, customers say it has a mild, pleasant aroma. Plus, it can even be used as a makeup remover.

Amallow Grass-Fed Beef Tallow

The Amallow Grass-Fed Beef Tallow uses noncomedogenic sweet almond oil, making it suitable even for oily skin.

Best Natural Ingredients

Tallow Source: 100% grass-fed beef | Skin Type Compatibility: All | Consistency and Texture: Whipped, rich | Scent: Unscented, vanilla lavender, clean cloud, orange creamsicle | Moisturizing Additives: Sweet almond oil

Hand-whipped in small batches, the Amallow Grass-Fed Beef Tallow has an especially thoughtful ingredient list compared to some other options. While many tallow creams are formulated with olive oil, which can potentially clog pores, this formula uses noncomedogenic sweet almond oil. That makes it a great option for people with combination, oily or acne-prone skin.

Though all skin types can use this cream, it works especially well on eczema, diaper rashes, psoriasis, acne and sensitive skin. When applied topically, it moisturizes deeply and nourishes your skin, leaving it soft and supple.

A little goes a long way. It absorbs quickly and doesn’t leave greasy residue if you apply it sparingly. There are scented and unscented options available (the unscented version does smell a bit beefy, but customers say it dissipates quickly).

Overall, we think it’s an excellent formula, especially for those who prioritize natural ingredients and want to stay away from products that can clog pores.

Vanman's Tallow and Honey Balm

The Vanman's Tallow and Honey Balm features essential oils for a light, pleasant fragrance.

Best Simple yet Solid

Tallow Source: 100% grass-fed beef | Skin Type Compatibility: Normal | Consistency and Texture: Rich | Scent: Scented withrose, sandalwood and rosalina| Moisturizing Additives: Raw honey, olive oil

Vanman's Tallow and Honey Balm features a blend of tallow from 100% grass-fed beef and natural ingredients, including organic raw honey and organic beeswax.

It also uses cold-pressed extra virgin olive oil, which acts as a moisturizing additive and skin protectant filled with vitamins and antioxidants. Though you can buy an unscented version of this balm, this option contains pure essential oils, including rose, sandalwood and rosalina.

Despite the cream’s rich texture, it melts into the skin nicely and doesn’t leave a greasy residue. Instead, skin feels softer with improved texture.

Though the product is designed for use on the face, the 2.5-ounce product can also be applied all over the body. Customers report using it to heal chapped lips and sunburns, too.

Primally Pure Everything Balm

The Primally Pure Everything Balm is blended with olive oil and emu oil for superb moisturizing.

Trusted Brand

Tallow Source: 100% grass-fed beef | Skin Type Compatibility: All | Consistency and Texture: Rich | Scent: Scented with lavender and tea tree essential oils|Moisturizing Additives: Olive oil, emu oil, marshmallow root

The Primally Pure Everything Balm is a multipurpose skin care product formulated from grass-fed beef tallow and a blend of organic botanicals. The rich, nourishing balm is designed to deeply hydrate and repair dry, irritated skin while supporting its natural barrier function.

Olive oil and emu oil provide added moisturizing benefits, while marshmallow root helps relieve and repair inflammation. Calendula flower provides further anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties for a soothing treat for your skin. Esssential oils of lavender and tea tree heal the skin and provide a pleasant fragrance.

The vitamin-rich balm can be used as the final step in your skin care routine to seal in moisture. It leaves a glowy finish, and you can also apply it on its own to various areas on the face and body. It helps heal dry or flaky skin, cuts, burns, dry cuticles and rashes and reduces any irritation. Fans of slugging should love it.

How we analyzed

At BestReviews, we’ve researched and analyzed over a dozen tallow-based skin care products. To find the best tallow moisturizers, we considered ingredient lists, prioritizing natural and effective ingredients. We examined customer reviews to better understand how each product worked on a variety of skin types and skin concerns. Overall, we narrowed over a dozen products down to the top five that we recommend.

Key features to consider

Ingredients

Pure tallow

Look for moisturizers made with 100% grass-fed tallow. Grass-fed animals are typically raised in more natural, healthy environments, which results in a cleaner, more pure form of tallow. Grass-fed beef tallow is richer in essential nutrients, including vitamins A, D, E and K, which are beneficial for skin health.

Grass-fed tallow also contains a higher ratio of fatty acids like stearic acid and oleic acid compared to grain-fed tallow. These ingredients mimic the skin’s natural oils, promoting hydration and healing.

Complementary oils

Many tallow moisturizers include additional oils to enhance their benefits, such as:

Jojoba oil: Balances sebum production and adds lightweight hydration.

Balances sebum production and adds lightweight hydration. Argan oil: Offers anti-aging benefits and deep hydration.

Offers anti-aging benefits and deep hydration. Coconut oil : Provides antibacterial and moisturizing properties.

Provides antibacterial and moisturizing properties. Olive oil: Acts as a natural moisturizer to deeply hydrate the skin.

Acts as a natural moisturizer to deeply hydrate the skin. Sweet almond oil: The non-comedogenic oil has moisturizing and anti-ageing properties and works well for those with oily skin.

The non-comedogenic oil has moisturizing and anti-ageing properties and works well for those with oily skin. Essential oils: For scent and additional skin benefits (e.g., lavender for calming and tea tree for acne control).

Choose unscented versions if you have sensitive skin or allergies to essential oils.

Clean ingredients

Avoid moisturizers with synthetic fragrances, parabens or other harsh chemicals to help prevent irritation that can counteract the benefits of a tallow moisturizer. Natural, nontoxic ingredients are gentler on the skin and safer for people with sensitive skin.

Scent and fragrance

Unscented: Moisturizers without any added fragrances are ideal for those with sensitive skin or who prefer a neutral product. With beef tallow, however, unscented often means you’ll have to tolerate a natural beefy smell instead, but it should dissipate quickly.

Moisturizers without any added fragrances are ideal for those with sensitive skin or who prefer a neutral product. With beef tallow, however, unscented often means you’ll have to tolerate a natural beefy smell instead, but it should dissipate quickly. Natural fragrances: Essential oils, such as lavender , citrus or rosemary, are commonly used for added benefits and a pleasant aroma. But be sure they’re suitable for your skin type before slathering your face in them.

Natural preservatives

Made without synthetic preservatives, tallow moisturizers typically last six months to a year if stored in a cool, dark area or a refrigerator. To ensure the product lasts, look for tallow moisturizers containing natural stabilizers like vitamin E. Other ingredients that can act as natural preservatives include rosemary extract, tea tree oil, grapefruit seed extract and honey.

Our top picks: Ingredients

All of our picks are formulated with 100% grass-fed beef tallow. Other standout ingredients and exclusions are detailed below.

Hearth and Homestead Handmade Whipped Tallow Balm: Free of essential oils, this balm includes organic olive oil infused with whole calendula and rose, which promotes healing and adds a pleasant scent.

Free of essential oils, this balm includes organic olive oil infused with whole calendula and rose, which promotes healing and adds a pleasant scent. Rellet Tallow and Honey Balm: Manuka honey boosts hydration and promotes healing, while pot marigold flower extract adds anti-inflammatory properties. Olive oil and jojoba oil add a smooth texture.

Manuka honey boosts hydration and promotes healing, while pot marigold flower extract adds anti-inflammatory properties. Olive oil and jojoba oil add a smooth texture. Frandora Tallow and Honey Balm: Raw, wild honey adds further moisturizing benefits to this hydrating balm. The formula is free from artificial fragrances and synthetic additives.

Raw, wild honey adds further moisturizing benefits to this hydrating balm. The formula is free from artificial fragrances and synthetic additives. Amallow Grass-Fed Beef Tallow: Noncomedogenic sweet almond oil helps soothe dryness. Pure organic essential oils have antioxidant and antimicrobial properties.

Noncomedogenic sweet almond oil helps soothe dryness. Pure organic essential oils have antioxidant and antimicrobial properties. Vanman's Tallow and Honey Balm: Organic raw honey and beeswax combine to help support and moisturize skin. Its nutrient-rich blend of essential oils includes rose, sandalwood and rosalina.

Skin type compatibility

Dry skin

Tallow is particularly effective for dry skin, as it provides intense hydration and helps repair the skin barrier. Look for products with additional moisturizing ingredients, such as honey or olive oil.

Sensitive skin

If you have sensitive skin, look for unscented or hypoallergenic tallow moisturizers to minimize the chance of irritation. Patch test the product on a small area of the skin first to make sure it’s safe for your skin type before using it on larger areas.

Oily or acne-prone skin

Because tallow moisturizers are so rich and thick with a consistency similar to shortening, those with oily or acne-prone skin should take it slow. Start with a small amount to see how your skin reacts and consider limiting use to three times per week. Look for lightweight formulas with noncomedogenic oils, such as sweet almond oil.

Aging skin

Tallow’s natural vitamins and fatty acids can help improve elasticity, reduce the appearance of fine lines and enhance overall skin texture. Vitamins A, D, E and K, which are found in tallow, promote cell regeneration.

Our top picks: Skin type compatibility

Hearth and Homestead Handmade Whipped Tallow Balm, Rellet Tallow and Honey Balm, Frandora Tallow and Honey Balm, and Amallow Grass-Fed Beef Tallow are suitable for all skin types.

and are suitable for all skin types. Frandora Tallow and Honey Balm may be the best option for those with sensitive skin because the unscented formula is made without potentially irritating essential oils, artificial fragrances and synthetic additives.

may be the best option for those with sensitive skin because the unscented formula is made without potentially irritating essential oils, artificial fragrances and synthetic additives. Vanman's Tallow and Honey Balm is best for people with normal skin.

is best for people with normal skin. Amallow Grass-Fed Beef Tallow is especially suitable for people with oily or acne-prone skin since it’s formulated with noncomedogenic sweet almond oil rather than olive oil.

Texture and absorption

Balms vs. creams

Balms: Balms have a thicker consistency than creams and are ideal for nighttime use or for very dry skin. Expect them to be more concentrated and waxy than a cream.

Creams: Lighter and more suitable for daytime application or layered under makeup, creams are easier to spread and they absorb well into the skin.

Non-greasy formula

While it’s normal for a tallow moisturizer to feel greasy at first, the best ones absorb quickly into the skin and leave it feeling hydrated without any oiliness or heaviness. That said, even the lightest formulas should be applied sparingly in order to avoid a greasy residue. With tallow moisturizers, you don’t need to use much to get results.

Our top picks: Texture and absorption

Hearth and Homestead Handmade Whipped Tallow Balm, Rellet Tallow and Honey Balm, Frandora Tallow and Honey Balm, and Amallow Grass-Fed Beef Tallow are all whipped moisturizers, which means the product has been aerated to create a lighter, airy texture. This helps the product feel less heavy and greasy. The Frandora and Amallow creams are slightly richer than the other three.

and are all whipped moisturizers, which means the product has been aerated to create a lighter, airy texture. This helps the product feel less heavy and greasy. The Frandora and Amallow creams are slightly richer than the other three. Vanman's Tallow and Honey Balm has a richer texture than the other creams on our list.

Hydration and healing properties

Deep moisturization

Tallow is an occlusive ingredient, meaning it locks in moisture and helps prevent water loss from the skin. Tallow creams can provide even deeper hydration when they include additional moisturizing ingredients, such as honey or oils.

Healing and repair

The natural nutrients in tallow might help promote cell regeneration and repair, making it effective for those experiencing conditions such as:

Eczema

Psoriasis

Cracked or chapped skin

Post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation (e.g., from acne)

Burns or cuts

Hydration and healing properties

Hearth and Homestead Handmade Whipped Tallow Balm is made with olive oil, which is hydrating but may exacerbate breakouts in acne-prone skin.

is made with olive oil, which is hydrating but may exacerbate breakouts in acne-prone skin. Rellet Tallow and Honey Balm is formulated with manuka honey, olive oil and jojoba oil for added hydration.

is formulated with manuka honey, olive oil and jojoba oil for added hydration. Frandora Tallow and Honey Balm includes honey in its formula, which adds further hydration benefits.

includes honey in its formula, which adds further hydration benefits. Amallow Grass-Fed Beef Tallow is formulated with noncomedogenic sweet almond oil, making it a good pick for people with oily or acne-prone skin.

is formulated with noncomedogenic sweet almond oil, making it a good pick for people with oily or acne-prone skin. Vanman's Tallow and Honey Balm combines raw honey and olive oil for additional hydration and healing benefits.

Multiuse benefits

Many tallow moisturizers can double as all-purpose balms, suitable for:

Dry hands, elbows, and feet

Soothing irritation or redness

Lip balm

After-sun care

Removing makeup

This versatility makes them even more cost-effective. For use during the day, start with a small amount of the cream to avoid any greasy residue. If more intensive overnight healing is desired, you can slather on a thicker layer of the cream.

Our top picks: Multiuse benefits

All of the products on our list can be used for the face and the body. We recommend conducting a small patch test first to see how your skin reacts to the product. Wait 24 to 48 hours before proceeding with applying the cream to a larger area.

Our expertise

Talia Ergas is BestReviews’ content editor specializing in beauty and personal care products. She’s been covering beauty for more than a decade and has tested countless beauty products and treatments in the process. She has a passion for skin care in particular and always has an eye out for the latest trends and innovations in the space.