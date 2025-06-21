Best Tools For Maintaining Mobility As You Age (2025)

Lifestyle habits and tools that assist with mobility can provide base support, help stabilize balance, build and maintain strength, and assist with daily activities. It’s important to find the best mobility aid for you, though. Speak with your healthcare provider or physical therapist to determine which mobility tool you should use for the most effective support.

Walking Sticks

Sometimes referred to as trekking poles, walking sticks are often used for temporary assistance while on walks or hikes. They aren’t typically considered mobility aids, but rather accessories for maintaining balance and adding a bit of support while active. Many adults use walking sticks on uneven surfaces or terrain, such as outdoor paths, because they help distribute the weight of the load they’re carrying on an additional touchpoint with the ground. Walking sticks don’t usually have handles, but some do offer comfortable grips for users who suffer from arthritis in their hands.

Canes

Canes, often used after injuries that lead to strength deterioration or impairment, help improve stability by providing an additional point of contact with the ground during movement. Canes are designed to be comfortable and height-adjustable, and they feature different types of handles and varied weight-bearing abilities. The most common types of canes include standard canes, offset canes and quad canes.

Standard canes, also known as single point canes, consist of one leg and support balance and stability. They’re usually made of wood or aluminum. Aluminum standard canes are typically adjustable, and some fold for easy storing. Standard canes aren’t ideal for people who require assistance with weight-bearing.

Offset canes are similar to standard canes but allow for occasional weight-bearing support. These canes have a curvature toward the handle to offset the weight of the person and can help with pain in the lower body. Offset canes are frequently recommended for people with arthritis in the hip or knee.

Quad canes have four feet at the base to assist with weight distribution, providing extra stability and support for the user. These canes sometimes come with three legs instead of four, and they offer the most weight-bearing capabilities of all cane types.

Walkers

Usually made of metal, walkers feature four legs, sometimes with wheels or glides, and provide balance assistance for people who may have weakness in one or both of their lower extremities. Some walkers have two-wheeled legs in the front and padded legs in back to keep the walker from rolling unintentionally.

Some walkers called pick-up walkers have no wheels at all—they aren’t recommended for users with congestive heart failure or conditions that cause fatigue easily, as they take more effort to pick up and move as you walk.

The amount of stability assistance a person needs should guide the number of wheels on their walker. Walkers are typically height adjustable, but for the best fit, work with your physician or physical therapist to find one with the most appropriate and safe fit for your height. Walkers also exist in petite and tall sizes for people with smaller or taller frames.

Rollators

“A rollator has four (sometimes three) wheels, a seat and brakes,” says Starkey. “It’s easier to use—but less stable—than a walker with two (or no) wheels. A rollator is also very helpful if you have difficulty walking long distances because you can sit and rest. You can use the seat to hold items as well.”

A rollator is not meant to be leaned on heavily, but it can support a person’s independence by assisting with mobility. If balance is your main concern, you have limited upper body strength, you have difficulty walking long distances or you struggle with standing for prolonged periods of time due to a heart or lung condition, a rollator can encourage a normal walking pattern.

