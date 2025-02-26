Best Tweezers for Eyebrows and Facial Hair 2022 | Mumsnet (2025)

Keeping your eyebrows in shape and dealing with unwanted facial hair is an important act of self-care for so many of us. It can make the difference between us feeling our best and us feeling like we’ve just rolled out of bed.

In order to find the best tweezers to help tame your eyebrows and get rid of unwanted facial hair, we’ve thoroughly researched beauty tools on the market to find the products real people have tested, and rate and rely on every day.

If you’ve got stubborn eyebrow hairs that are always snapping as you pluck them then scroll down to find our best tweezers for stress-free, easy plucking. Or, if you’re on a budget, read on to reveal which pair of £1.99 tweezers people love.

How we chose our recommendations

Authentic consumer reviews

We spent extensive time reading honest review after review on retailer websites, written by real people just like you to find out the best products for keeping brows tidy and neat. We also looked out for the models that people didn’t rate too, to ensure all the recommendations we were presenting you with were tried, tested and loved by consumers.

Bestseller lists and expert picks

We researched which tweezers sell best, which ones are stocked by the best shops and which ones are award winners, visiting expert beauty sites for advice from those in the industry. We then scrutinised the most popular choices, assessing the features of each pair.

Recommendations from real Mumsnet users

We also thoroughly combed through our forums to see the brands of tweezers our trusted army of Mumsnet users recommend, noting the pros and cons of each to make sure our round-up gave you all the important information you need when choosing the best tweezer for your own needs.

We then reviewed all of the evidence we’ve collected before putting together our unbiased recommendations, bringing you the ultimate list of best buys you can rely on.

Here are the best tweezers for eyebrows to buy this year.

1. Best overall tweezers: Tweezerman Classic Stainless Steel Mini Slant Tweezer