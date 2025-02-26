Best Tweezers for Eyebrows and Facial Hair 2022 | Mumsnet (2025)

Keeping your eyebrows in shape and dealing with unwanted facial hair is an important act of self-care for so many of us. It can make the difference between us feeling our best and us feeling like we’ve just rolled out of bed.
In order to find the best tweezers to help tame your eyebrows and get rid of unwanted facial hair, we’ve thoroughly researched beauty tools on the market to find the products real people have tested, and rate and rely on every day.
If you’ve got stubborn eyebrow hairs that are always snapping as you pluck them then scroll down to find our best tweezers for stress-free, easy plucking. Or, if you’re on a budget, read on to reveal which pair of £1.99 tweezers people love.
How we chose our recommendations
Authentic consumer reviews
We spent extensive time reading honest review after review on retailer websites, written by real people just like you to find out the best products for keeping brows tidy and neat. We also looked out for the models that people didn’t rate too, to ensure all the recommendations we were presenting you with were tried, tested and loved by consumers.
Bestseller lists and expert picks
We researched which tweezers sell best, which ones are stocked by the best shops and which ones are award winners, visiting expert beauty sites for advice from those in the industry. We then scrutinised the most popular choices, assessing the features of each pair.
Recommendations from real Mumsnet users
We also thoroughly combed through our forums to see the brands of tweezers our trusted army of Mumsnet users recommend, noting the pros and cons of each to make sure our round-up gave you all the important information you need when choosing the best tweezer for your own needs.
We then reviewed all of the evidence we’ve collected before putting together our unbiased recommendations, bringing you the ultimate list of best buys you can rely on.
Here are the best tweezers for eyebrows to buy this year.
1. Best overall tweezers: Tweezerman Classic Stainless Steel Mini Slant Tweezer
Price: £14 | Buy now from Amazon
“I swear by Tweezerman tweezers with a slanted tip.” (Recommended by Mumsnet user asmuchuseas)
“Tweezerman for me too. I have been using the same pair for about 15 years, they’re still brilliant.” (Tried and tested by Mumsnet user Everley)
Tweezerman have a loyal fan base with hundreds of reviews online singing their praises.
Known for their precision and longevity, Tweezerman are the go-to brand for effective, everyday tweezing. This mini version of their popular tweezers is compact enough to easily slide into any makeup bag, and you can choose between four attractive colour options.
We love that Tweezerman’s high-quality tweezers come with free lifetime sharpening, meaning you don’t have to buy a new pair every time they go blunt. You can also choose between slanted, pointed or flat tips depending on what you need.
Pros
The tweezers most loved by Mumsnet users
Free lifetime sharpening
Three different tip shapes available
Cons
More expensive than high street options
Mini version, but a larger version is available too
2. Best budget tweezers: Boots Slanted Tweezers
Price: £2 | Buy now from Boots
“Boots own brand are amazingly good.” (Vetted by Mumsnet user TheWashingMachine)
If you need to pick up decent, basic beauty tools for a great price, then head to Boots as they take the crown for the best high-street tweezers.
Reviewers praised the precision of Boots’ own brand tweezers and, at only £2, they’re much more affordable than some of their competitors, and work out costing less than a take-out coffee!
These tweezers have a slanted tip, the perfect shape for everyday brow maintenance, but they also have a version with a straight tip so you can choose the design you prefer to pluck with.
Pros
Precise slanted tip
Affordable price point
Cons
Only available in silver
3. Best tweezers for plucking small hairs: Rubis Classic Slanted Tweezers
Price: £20.75 | Buy now from Amazon
“Rubis is even better than Tweezerman (they even make tweezers for Swiss watchmakers). Everything else is a crude stick in comparison.” (Reviewed by Mumsnet user thisenglishlife)
Rubis tweezers have a cult following thanks to their ability to pluck even the tiniest of hairs.Passionate reviews describe how exact these tweezers are and how sharp they stay, even after heavy use.
Rubis first made their name by making tweezers for Swiss watch makers and it’s this precision that they’re still known for today. They may not be the cheapest option out there, but these durable tweezers are built to last, with many users agreeing that they are worth the extra expense.
Pros
Available in a range of colours
Loved for their sharpness
Very durable
Cons
More expensive than competitors
4. Best eyebrow set including tweezers: Masqd The Brow Set
Price: £16.94 | Buy now from Amazon
“I recently got a Masqd one [eyebrow set] from Boots. It's good and gets the short hairs too.” (Tried and tested by Mumsnet user JaneJeffer)
For those committed to holistic brow maintenance this brow set from Masqd has everything covered.
With a brow spool, an angled brush and brow scissors at your disposal there’s everything you need to beautify your eyebrows just like the professionals.
The set also includes a pair of slanted tweezers which Mumsnet users love for their ability to grasp even the shortest of hairs. And at just £17, this five-in-one kit is fantastic value.
Pros
Five-piece kit means you’re covered for every brow grooming need
Slanted tweezers are precise enough to grip short hairs
Cons
Some users found the scissors a little stiff
5. Best tweezers for pulling out thicker hairs: No 7 Slanted Tweezers
Price: £7.95 | Buy now from Boots
“I got some tweezers in my Boots No 7 Advent calendar which are very similar to Tweezermans called 'No 7 Slanted Tweezers'. My DD used them last night to pluck my overgrown lockdown eyebrows and they worked brilliantly.” (Reviewed by Mumsnet user FlyingByTheSeatof)
These sleek looking tweezers from No7 are designed with precise slanted tips to effortlessly tackle those overgrown brows.
Cheaper than their high-end competitors, these tweezers look premium with a stylish matte black finish.
Reviews put these tweezers on a par with much more expensive styles making these a beauty secret worth remembering, although a few did find them a bit trickier to use.
Pros
Precise slanted tips
Sleek matte black design
Cons
Some reviews mention hair breakage
6. Best tweezers for eyebrow shaping: MAC Tweezers
Price: £26 | Buy now from MAC
MAC have paid attention to every detail with their slanted tweezers. The angled tips are texturised to help make sure the tweezers don’t slip and to improve hair grip.The tips are also carefully shaped with a precise slant to make sure they can pull small, fine hairs with ease.
We love the satin-coated metal which adds a gorgeous finish and makes the tweezers lovely and smooth to hold. They’re a pricey pair, but they’re a solid choice from a premium beauty favourite.
An added bonus is that they also come with their own pouch so storing them and avoiding getting them covered in other makeup is easy. We think they'd also make a great gift for the beauty fanatic in your life.
Pros
Texturised tips
Satin-finished metal
Easy to use
Cons
No sharpening service provided
Pricey
7. Best luxury tweezers: Regine Switzerland Diamond Tip Tweezers
Price: £83.07 | Buy now from Amazon
If you’re looking to really invest in your brown maintenance and buy something that will last for life, beauty aficionados swear by Regine’s luxury tweezers.
These handmade tweezers will make a great addition to your beauty collection. Their ultra precise tips, crafted in Switzerland, make eyebrow grooming effortless.
Thanks to the tweezers rust-proof stainless steel, Regine claim they’ll never need sharpening. That’s one less thing on your to do list! The only drawback is the cost, but they're an investment that allows for accurate, neat plucking every time and reviewers love their brilliance.
Pros
Very precise tips
Lifetime guarantee
Rust-proof stainless steel
Cons
Expensive
8. Best tweezers set: So Eco Rose Gold Tweezer Set
Price: £7.40 for four | Buy now from Amazon
If you’re an eco-conscious shopper looking for some new tweezers then So Eco’s tweezer set is the way to go.
The set includes four different tip shapes, catering to all your hair plucking needs. With a mixture of slanted, straight and pointed styles, you have everything you need to get a grip on even the most awkward of hairs.
We love So Eco’s commitment to low impact and responsibly sourced processes and packaging too.
Pros
Environmentally focused company
Four different tweezer styles included
Great value
Cons
Only available to buy as a set
9. Best tweezers for comfort: Anastasia Beverly Hills Precision Tweezers
Price: £26 | Buy now from Cult Beauty
These tweezers by Anastasia Beverly Hills have impressed users with their ultra precise tips.
Reviewers rate the fact that these precision tweezers are so on point that they don’t stress or break the skin at all. What’s more, they still manage to grasp tiny, stubborn hairs.
They come in an attractive matte black design and have a slanted tip, ideal for plucking even the most stubborn of unwanted hairs. On reviewer also said that the pair were still going strong after four years of use, so while the price is high initially, they're great value in the long run.
Pros
Precise tips for stress-free tweezing
Matte black finish
Cons
More expensive than high street options
What to look for in tweezers
Well-groomed, defined brows are so much easier to achieve with the right tools to hand. Here are a few things to consider when choosing the right tweezers for you.
Shape of tip: Think about what shape of tip (slanted, pointed or straight) suits your needs best. Slanted tips suit most people best due to the precision and the ease of grip, whereas pointed tips are more typically used for thin hairs. Straight tips are good if you have a lot of hair to remove and for false eyelash application too, but don’t offer the precision of slanted ones. Alternatively, you can also purchase a set which contains different tip shapes if you’re unsure which to go for.
Material: Check what material the tweezers are made of. Stainless steel is long-lasting and coated styles are smooth to hold. Rust-proof styles are also good if you’re looking for a tweezer with longevity.
Price: Chances are, if you’re paying £2 for a high-street option you won’t mind having to replace your pair every so often, but if you’re going for a more expensive style, you want tweezers that will last. Does the company offer a sharpening service or a lifetime warranty for extra peace of mind?
How should I care for my tweezers?
Keeping your tweezers clean and dry is the most important part of caring for them. Sanitise your tweezers in between uses to make sure you’re not spreading any dirt, hair or dead skin over your face.
All you need to sanitise your tweezers is a little antibacterial hand wash and warm water. Give the tweezers a thorough clean using the hand wash and then make sure they’re completely dry before popping them back into your makeup bag.
You can also buy a specific beauty tool cleaner which comes with a basket to soak and sterilise products like tweezers or tools from manicure sets.
What are the best tweezers?
Thanks to their huge fan base and the hundreds of glowing reviews, Tweezerman’s Classic Mini Slant Tweezers are our best recommended tweezers.
We love their precision plucking which makes it easy to shape your brows, no matter how overgrown they’ve got. The free sharpening service offered by Tweezerman is another selling point of these popular tweezers. It means you can simply send dull tweezers in to be sharpened and save yourself buying a new pair.
Why you should trust us
Our product recommendations are always based on real life, honest opinions and expert insight.
With years editing beauty articles for magazines under her belt, our writer Roanna has combined the reviews of hundreds of women tackling their brows with her expert opinion to ensure we only recommend the very best.
Lead image credit: Tweezerman
