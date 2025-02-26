Best tweezers for keeping your eyebrows, ingrown hairs and eyelashes in check (2025)

Best tweezers for keeping your eyebrows, ingrown hairs and eyelashes in check 1st April 2023 | Author: Jenny Tai

Whether you’re struggling with ingrown hairs, or you want to keep your brows in line, here’s our pick of the best tweezers for eyebrows and eyelashes

JUMP TO SECTION Click the links below to jump to the relevant section: Best tweezers for eyebrows Best tweezers for eyelashes How to choose the best tweezers

Our love-hate relationship with tweezers has been ongoing since as far back as 3,000 BC yet (thankfully) today’s best tweezers have come a long way since those early versions.

In fact, the market is full of tweezers of various shapes and sizes, some with pointed edges, some with slanted, some with flat and some that are better suited for eyelashes than eyebrows.

Below we’ve listed what we think are the best tweezers for eyebrows and ingrown hairs on the market.

There should be something here for all budgets, and although we’ve specified their use for eyebrows and ingrown hairs, these can be used for anything you want – from pulling verrucas (we don’t recommend this, but we know it’s a thing people do…) to removing ticks from dogs.

We have separately picked out the best tweezers for eyelashes because, while you can use standard tweezers to apply falsies, it can be safer and easier with eyelash-specific ones. Click here to jump straight to that section.

We’ve explained below which type of tweezer is best for different hair types, but as a summary:

Best tweezers for ingrown hairs: Pointed-tip tweezers

Pointed-tip tweezers Best tweezers for large areas: Straight-tip tweezers

Straight-tip tweezers Best tweezers for eyebrows: Slanted-tip tweezers

Slanted-tip tweezers Best tweezers for pain-free tweezing: Crab-tip tweezers

Crab-tip tweezers Best tweezers for chin hair: Pointed-slanted tweezers

Pointed-slanted tweezers Best tweezers for eyelashes: Eyelash tweezers

FURTHER READING:How to get thicker eyebrows

Best tweezers for eyebrows

WANT TO KNOW MORE? Best concealer | Best makeup brush | Best foundation brush | Best eyeshadow palette | Best foundation | Best foundation for dark skin | Best foundation for oily skin | Best foundation for dry skin | Best contour kit | Best lip gloss | Best lip liner | Best mascara| Best primer | Best highlighter | Best brow pomade | Best blusher | Best setting spray| Best makeup sets | Best false eyelashes |Best eyeliner | Best setting powder | Best eyelash curlers

1. Editor’s Pick: Tweezerman Slant Tweezers

Why we love it: The queen of tweezers! These award-winning Tweezerman Slant tweezers will not let you down.

Yes, they’re pricey but Tweezerman Tweezers pick up the smallest of hairs, thanks to their slanted blade, and they last for ages without going blunt.

Another bonus is that these tweezers also come in a range of colours including black, blue, red, grey and more.

If the price is a dealbreaker, Tweezerman does offer a mini version which is slightly cheaper at £12.95 but, if you want the optimum control and a bigger handle to grip, we highly recommend the classic size.

These are the tweezers that all the professionals we spoke to use and swear by, so you know they’ll give you pro-looking brows at the very least.

FURTHER READING:How to do eyebrows: A quick, easy way to draw and fill in eyebrows like the pros

2. Bargain Buy: Boots Tweezers Straight

Boots

Why we love it: What a bargain! The Boots Tweezers Straight are great for plucking unwanted hair as well as being perfect for applying false eyelashes.

Tweezers don’t have to cost a fortune, you just have to make sure you feel comfortable using them.

To make these more comfortable, these tweezers have ridges at the side to give a firm grip.

The downside is that the precision isn’t as high as other straight tweezers we’ve used but for £2, we’re being really picky. Excuse the pun!

FURTHER READING:The best cheap makeup and beauty bargains as tried and tested by our editors

3. Luxury Buy: Regine Diamond Slant Tweezers

Regine

No, that is not a typo. These Diamond Slant Tip tweezers from Regine Switzerland really do cost £86 but they are the best tweezers money can buy. Just as Swiss watchmakers are renowned for high-quality engineering, so too are the tweezer engineers at Regine.

Every pair is made by hand by Swiss craftsmen and once they’ve been finished, they undergo a 40-step finishing process and are then tested under a microscope to make sure each pair is aligned perfectly.

This, coupled with what the brand calls “the perfect angle” results in a pair of tweezers that promises to grip the hair and pull it from the root every time. Besides the precision benefits, this design means you can pluck your eyebrows, ingrown hairs and more even quicker.

Yes, these tweezers are pricey but you get what you pay for and you may even save money in the long run because these tweezers are designed to go the distance. If that wasn’t enough, Regine offers a Lifetime Guarantee.

4. Eyeko Tweeze It Tweezers £8 | Buy now Eyeko Not only is this Eyeko entry the only standalone tweezer with slanted-pointed tips in our best tweezers list, but it’s also some of the cheapest in the list. Made from stainless steel, these tweezers are great for helping you precisely add shape and definition to your brows, or grab the odd stray hair on your chin. If you don’t already have stray chin hairs then it’s only a matter of time (sorry to say!) This is because you can switch between grabbing thicker hairs with one edge, and grabbing those fine and hard-to-reach hairs with the other. The brand claims that with these tweezers, you don’t have to worry about rust or tarnishing and they cost just £8.

5. Rubis Tweezer Classic Slanted

If you want all of the precision and design of Regine’s Swiss engineers without paying through the nose for it, the Rubis range of tweezers is a great, cheaper alternative. And within that range, our favourite is the Rubis Classic Slanted Tweezer.

The slanted tip makes them ideal for both tidying and shaping your eyebrows. Each pair is made of surgical steel and as a result of its high-quality Swiss craftsmanship, they’re acid-proof, rustproof and anti-magnetic and rustproof.

In fact, Rubis is so good it goes one step further than Regine Switzerland by putting its tweezers through a 45-step process – adding an extra five steps to the quality checks.

One of our favourite things about these tweezers is how lightweight they are. This makes them easy to use for long periods, comfortable to use and helps make them more precise (in our experience, anyway!)

All Rubis tweezers come with a small rubber cap that sits on the tip and protects it from damage. This also stops them from becoming blunt prematurely.

6. Brushworks HD Combination Tweezer set

Why we love it: Brushworks has designed such a great four-piece tweezer kit with its HD Combination Tweezer Set – the only set to have made it into our best tweezers list – and we still can’t get over how cheap they are.

We love this tweezer set because it’s perfect for when you want to tidy up your brows, apply false lashes, or even use them for removing nasty splinters.

This set contains:

Slanted Tweezers: Best tweezers for eyebrows and larger areas

Straight Tweezers: Best eyelash tweezers

Slanted Point Tweezers: Best all-rounders

Pointed Tweezers: Best tweezers for splinters and ingrown hairs

What’s more, you can get these tweezers in cute colour sets ranging from black to neon.

Best tweezers for eyelashes

1. Eylure x Skinnydip Lash Applicator

Why we love it: These Eylure x Skinnydip Lash Applicator eyelash tweezers are not only cute AF, they make applying false eyelashes a doddle.

Well, maybe not a doddle because the whole process is notoriously fiddly, but using an applicator makes it a whole lot easier.

There is a large, precision grip and the curved end helps you pick up lashes and place them along your lashline safely and quickly.

You can also use this curved design to press the fake eyelashes and your real lashes together.

What’s more, these tweezers come with a little pouch to keep them in.

2. Brushworks Lash Applicator

Brushworks

Why we love it: Brushworks’ Lash Applicator is a little on the chunky side, compared to our Editor’s Pick and Luxury Buy, but this makes it great for increased grip and handling.

On one end is the curved applicator that helps you pick up lashes gently, and place them on your lash line safely.

On the other end is a flat, rounded point that can be used for more precise placement and pushing the lashes into your lash line. Our only complaint (and it’s very minor) is that the white design can make it hard to see excess glue.

With this in mind, just make sure you’re keeping these clean, to avoid any bacteria getting into your eye.

3. MAC Lash Applicator

MAC

Why we love it: Part of the extra cost of this eyelash applicator from MAC is down to the brand name, but part of it is due to the sleek design and precision afforded by the thin arms.

Lash applicators with this long, bent shape, rather than a curved end are ideal for applying individual lashes.

They can be used for strip lashes too, but the extra precision lends itself well to smaller, separate sections.

You can also use these to pull the lashes up and reposition them along your lash line with greater ease and more accuracy.

How to choose the best tweezers

The following checklist is a good place to start when shopping for the best tweezers:

Material: The most effective tweezers are usually crafted from high-quality stainless steel. This not only improves their ability to grip and remove hair, but it also ensures that they remain sharp for longer periods of time.

The most effective tweezers are usually crafted from high-quality stainless steel. This not only improves their ability to grip and remove hair, but it also ensures that they remain sharp for longer periods of time. Tip Shape: The shape of the tweezer tip is another critical factor that distinguishes the best tweezers from the rest. Tweezers with slanted or pointed tips are capable of grasping hair with greater precision and strength, enabling them to remove hair from the root more effectively. This is especially important if you want to minimise the number of times you need to pluck.

Alignment: The alignment of the tweezer tip’s is another aspect that can affect its overall performance. Good tweezers must be able to come together seamlessly to produce a smooth pinching motion.

The alignment of the tweezer tip’s is another aspect that can affect its overall performance. Good tweezers must be able to come together seamlessly to produce a smooth pinching motion. Grip and Comfort: Tweezers with a comfortable grip can prevent hand fatigue during use, allowing for more precise and consistent hair removal. Additionally, a non-slip grip can reduce the likelihood of accidental slipping, preventing injury or pulling out more hair than intended.

♥︎ Don’t miss out! Sign up for the mamabella newsletter today ♥︎

MORE LIKE THIS

The best cheap makeup brands that prove you don’t need to spend a fortune to look great

Best drugstore mascara UK

Anastasia Beverly Hills launches Brow App to help you learn how to draw eyebrows

Olaplex LashBond Building Serum appears online ahead of the brand’s official lash serum launch

Best false eyelashes: From natural-looking lashes to full-on glam, here are the best lashes for any occasion

How to manage hair loss and make hair grow faster

Boots launches recycling scheme: Get £5 for every five items you recycle

Thinning eyebrows: What causes eyebrow hair loss?

Spotlight on…Benefit – the OG eyebrow and makeup brand

Best eyelash growth serums: Strengthen and lengthen your lashes and brows with these serums

The best brow pomade from Anastasia Beverly Hills, NYX and more

Jenny Tai Jenny has always had a strong passion for beauty, health, skincare and wellbeing. After working in marketing in the corporate world she has stepped out to fulfil her passion for content writing and blogging. You can discover more on her Instagram page

You may also like

This site contains affiliate links to recommended products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. We will not recommend anything we don't believe in and we are not paid by brands to include specific products unless explicitly stated.