Best tweezers: Tame unruly brows with these top-notch tweezers | Expert Reviews (2025)

Whether you’re wearing your eyebrows slimline or full, the best way to frame eyes with a well-defined brow is to carefully pluck with a decent pair of tweezers. Even if you regularly wax or thread your eyebrows into shape, tweezers are very useful for removing stray hairs between visits to the salon. Tweezers can be handy for all sorts of other tasks besides – from bikini-line fixes to applying false eyelashes – and they’re also a first-aid kit staple.

There are a few things to consider when choosing a pair of tweezers – from the size and shape of the pincers themselves to the overall price. Cheap and cheerful tweezers can be found for under a fiver, but if you use tweezers often it can be worth investing in a quality pair that will give you a precision pluck time after time. Find our guide to choosing the right pair of tweezers for you below, followed by our picks of the best tweezers to buy.

How to choose the best tweezers for you

What difference does the shape of the tip make?

Tweezer tips come in different shapes suited to different purposes. The most common are:

Pointed tip: Good for precision plucking, pointed tips are good for short and ingrown hairs as well as first aid and splinter removal.

Straight tip: Straight-tipped tweezers are good for applying eyelashes, or for tackling dense or thick hair that might require a firmer tug.

Slanted tip: Slanted tip tweezers are ideal for brow plucking as they allow a good degree of precision and control.

Round tip: Round tips are the safest type of tweezer as there are no sharp edges to accidentally pinch skin. Perfect for use on delicate facial skin.

Arched claw: Arched claw tweezers are good for getting a firm grip on short hairs, and are often used on delicate areas such as the bikini line.

What difference does the material make?

Tweezers are most often made of stainless steel, which is strong, easy to clean and hypoallergenic; or titanium, which is also durable and lighter in weight than stainless steel. The tips may also be gold-plated; gold is hygienic, softer than steel, and grips well while being comfortable on the skin.

If you have sensitive skin, do check that that your chosen tweezers don’t contain nickel or nickel alloys, as these can cause allergic reactions.

How many tweezers should I own?