Best Vitamins and Supplements for Eye Health (2025)

Your diet is one of the most important determining factors for your eye health. You're likely consuming all the vitamins you need through the foods you eat. However, whether because of dietary limitations or nutrient deficiencies, your doctor may decide you need extra help. Vitamin supplements are an effective way to ensure you get the essential nutrients needed to keep your eyes healthy.

Note that nothing replaces the need for regular eye exams. Read on to learn which vitamins and nutrients you need plenty of to ensure your eyes are as healthy as possible.

The best vitamins and supplements for eye health

In addition to a balanced diet, here are the best vitamins and supplements for your eyes. Luckily, you can get most of these added supplements for less than $10.

Vitamin A

Vitamin A supports your vision,immune system, heart, lungs and overall growth and development. Specifically, vitamin A helps you see a full spectrum of light, as the vitamin produces pigments in the retina. It can also keep your eyes from drying out. You can find vitamin A in foods such as salmon, broccoli, eggs, carrots and fortified breakfast cereals.

You have probably heard of the magic of carrots. Yes, it's true: Carrots are great for your eyes. Carrots (and other vividly colored fruits and vegetables) are high in beta-carotene, which is a compound that your body uses to make vitamin A. Beta-carotene is also available in a supplement form, although it isn't as common as vitamin A and is often more expensive.

Foods with vitamin A

- Salmon

- Broccoli

- Carrots

- Eggs

- Fortified breakfast cereals

Vitamin C

Vitamin C is like sunscreen for your eyes: It helps protect them from UV damage. The more time you spend outside and under the sun, the greater the risk for damage. According to the American Academy of Ophthalmology, too long in the sun can cause irreversible damage. Vitamin C can also lower your risk of cataracts, a disease that causes the lens of your eyes to become cloudy.

While a recent study found that vitamin C supplementation was effective in patients who were already vitamin C deficient, more studies are needed to truly understand the relationship between vitamin C and a lower risk of cataracts. In addition to getting enough vitamin C, avoid tanning beds, and if you are outside, wear sunglasses and a hat to protect your eyes.

Foods with vitamin C

- Kale

- Broccoli

- Oranges

- Lemons

- Strawberries

- Brussels sprouts

Omega-3s

Optometrists regularly recommend their patients consumeomega-3s, and if a patient isn't getting enough of these fatty acids in their diet, try a supplement. Omega-3s are mainly found in fatty fish such as tuna, salmon, mackerel or herring and some nuts and seeds.

The American Optometric Association points to omega-3s as a nutrient that can slow the progress of age-related macular degeneration. Studies have also found that they can help prevent dry eye disease. These nutrients are great for both conditions due to their anti-inflammatory effects.

Foods with omega-3s

- Tuna

- Salmon

- Herring

- Mackerel

- Chia seeds

- Flaxseed

- Walnuts

Vitamin E

Another powerful antioxidant, vitamin E is vital to all our cells and cell functions. It helps to protect our bodies from cancer-causing free radicals and plays an important role in vision.Studies have shown that vitamin E can help protect the retinas from free radicals that can cause eye disease.

Vitamin C, another antioxidant, has more properties that help regeneration. Vitamin E can only help to protect the cells already there. But vitamin E can slow the progression of age-related macular degeneration. The American Optometric Association recommends 400 IU of vitamin E a day.

Foods with vitamin E

- Sunflower seeds

- Almonds

- Peanuts

- Collared greens

- Red bell peppers

- Mangoes

- Avocados

Zinc

Zinc is found in almost all multivitaminsbecause it is such an essential nutrient to the body. It is used to boost the immune system and help the body heal from wounds quickly. Zinc also aids in eye health.

Zinc helps vitamin A create melanin (a pigment that protects the eyes) and may shield the eyes from age-related macular degeneration. The American Optometric Association recommends 40 to 80 mg a day to slow the progression.

Foods with zinc

- Meat

- Shellfish

- Chickpeas

- Lentils

- Pumpkin seeds

- Cashews

- Almonds

- Eggs

- Cheese

- Milk

Lutein and zeaxanthin

Lutein and zeaxanthin are known to be important to our eyes. Lutein and zeaxanthin are carotenoids found in red and yellowish fruits and vegetables, as these compounds give the produce their vibrant colors. Carotenoids, also powerful antioxidants, are vital to eye health. They protect the eyes from free radicals that can cause damage. Lutein and zeaxanthin, specifically, have been found to prevent damage to retinas.

These carotenoids can also slow the progression of age-related macular degeneration. The American Optometric Association recommends a daily amount of 10 mg of lutein and 2 mg of zeaxanthin. While you can find lutein and zeaxanthin in supplement form, one bottle is on the pricier side. You may find it better, easier and more affordable to just eat more fruits and vegetables.

Foods with lutein and zeaxanthin

- Kale

- Spinach

- Peas

- Broccoli

- Orange juice

- Red peppers

- Honeydew melons

- Grapes

Vitamins and supplements found in foods Vitamin/Supplement Foods Vitamin A salmon, broccoli, eggs, carrots and fortified breakfast cereals Vitamin C kale, broccoli, oranges, lemons, strawberries, and Brussels sprouts Omega-3s tuna, salmon, herring, mackerel, chia seeds, flaxseed and walnuts Vitamin E sunflower seeds, almonds, peanuts, collared greens, red bell peppers, mangoes and avocados Zinc meat, shellfish, chickpeas, lentils, pumpkin seeds, cashews, almonds, eggs, cheese and milk Lutein and zeaxanthin kale, spinach, peas, broccoli, orange juice, red peppers, honeydew melons and grapes

What to consider

Most vitamins and supplements are generally considered safe for people to take, as they're nutrients your body naturally requires. You should always talk to your doctor before starting any supplements. Some vitamins and supplements can interact with various medications. Check with your doctor or pharmacist before taking any new vitamins or supplements in conjunction with certain medications. Especially if you are pregnant or breastfeeding, consult a medical provider first. Your doctor should be able to safely guide you to the best vitamins and supplements for eye health, as well as proper dosages.

Eye health tips

In addition to the best vitamins and supplements for eye health, there are other ways you can protect your eyes and preserve your vision health:

Wear sunglasses: Sunglasses block harmful UV light, decreasing your risk of cataracts, eye cancer and sunburn.

Sunglasses block harmful UV light, decreasing your risk of cataracts, eye cancer and sunburn. Screen breaks: The American Optometric Association recommends the 20-20-20 rule, which states that every 20 minutes, you look away from your screen at something 20 feet away for 20 seconds.

The American Optometric Association recommends the 20-20-20 rule, which states that every 20 minutes, you look away from your screen at something 20 feet away for 20 seconds. Physical activity: The American Academy of Ophthalmology reported on a study that found a correlation between exercise and eye damage prevention, though more studies are needed.

The American Academy of Ophthalmology reported on a study that found a correlation between exercise and eye damage prevention, though more studies are needed. Avoid smoking: Smoking cigarettes can lead to eye diseases that result in vision loss and blindness, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

Smoking cigarettes can lead to eye diseases that result in vision loss and blindness, according to the Food and Drug Administration. Get regular eye exams: Even if you have perfect vision, it is important to regularly get an eye exam to catch potential issues early. How often you should get an eye exam depends on your age. For instance, people ages 20 to 39 should get an eye exam every five years, while those ages 65 and up should get an eye exam every one to two years.

Even if you have perfect vision, it is important to regularly get an eye exam to catch potential issues early. How often you should get an eye exam depends on your age. For instance, people ages 20 to 39 should get an eye exam every five years, while those ages 65 and up should get an eye exam every one to two years. Remove your makeup: Before bed, always remove your makeup to prevent eye irritation and inflammation.

Best vitamins for eyes FAQs

What is the best vitamin for the eyes? Vitamin A, vitamin C, vitamin E, omega-3s, zinc and lutein and zeaxanthin are all important vitamins for the eyes. If you are curious as to which vitamins you need more of, consult your doctor.

What vitamin is lacking for your eyes? This can vary from person to person, but the best way to find out what vitamin is lacking for your eyes is to consult your doctor. Your doctor can schedule tests to help determine whether you are lacking a certain vitamin that could be beneficial for your eye health.

Does vitamin B12 improve eyesight? According to Eye MD Monterey, vitamins B12 and B6 can improve eye health, support the optic nerve, reduce your chances of having blind spots and reduce the chances of having age-related macular degeneration, which causes blurred vision.

Do vitamins for the eyes really work? Vitamins for your eyes are especially helpful when you are deficient in any essential vitamins for vision. These include vitamin A, vitamin C, vitamin E, omega-3s, zinc and lutein and zeaxanthin. Studies have found that these vitamins and nutrients can help protect your eyes and even slow the process of age-related eye diseases. While these supplements are not a cure, they support eye health.